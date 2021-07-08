You are here

Zuhair Murad’s fall 2021 couture collection an ode to unabashed glamour
The front row for his fall 2021 couture show was packed with media representatives and his devoted clients. (Getty)
PARIS: Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad on Wednesday staged his first physical runway presentation since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic with an outdoor event at Paris’ Lycee Louis-le-Grand.

The front row for his fall 2021 couture show was packed with media representatives and his devoted clients – which include A-list celebrities and royals – who all had to undergo temperature checks for virus symptoms in order to gain entry to the venue.




Murad embellished rich fabrics such as velvet, duchesse satin, organza, and chiffon in a Murano glass-inspired color palette. (Getty)

The prestigious French secondary school’s courtyard served as an idyllic setting for the glamorous collection, inspired by Venice.

Ras Baalbek-born Murad embellished rich fabrics such as velvet, duchesse satin, organza, and chiffon in a Murano glass-inspired color palette of sapphire, emerald, and ruby with sequins and beads reminiscent of opulent chandeliers on a palazzo on the Grand Canal.




The prestigious French secondary school’s courtyard served as an idyllic setting for the glamorous collection, inspired by Venice. (Getty)

The collection’s intricate embroidery highlighted why Murad required two ateliers fully-staffed with petites-mains – in Beirut and Paris – to complete his creations. One dress was completely painted with marble motifs by hand.

On theme, the 49-year-old designer also incorporated beaded masquerade masks, similar to those worn during the Venice carnival, into the offering.




Murad closed the show with a glamorous, heavily embellished bridal gown with beaded, quarter-length sleeves, and intricate jewel-like detailing. (Getty)

Murad’s studio has received commissions for the Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in the south of France. The sleeveless dress embroidered all over with multi-colored sequins and featuring matching opera gloves was perfect for the red carpet and the metallic gold jumpsuit with head-to-toe crystal fringing ideal for an exclusive after-party.

A sinewy, midnight black lace and fishnet minidress with a billowing taffeta cape practically screamed, “wear me now, Bella Hadid.”

Murad closed the show with a glamorous, heavily embellished bridal gown with beaded, quarter-length sleeves, and intricate jewel-like detailing.

Weddings are moving forward among Murad’s loyal clientele – Victoria’s Secret model and bride-to-be Jasmine Tookes, who was sat front row, hinted that she could be walking down the aisle in one of his creations.

In a social media post, Tookes, who got engaged to Juan David Borrero in September, said: “Such a pleasure to be in Paris and watch my favorite designer @zuhairmuradofficial. Ten years ago, I used to walk his couture shows and now I wear his dresses on almost every red carpet. Something even more special is coming very soon.”

DUBAI: Following her glamorous red-carpet look earlier this week, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid has once again wowed the audience at Chopard’s party during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. 

The 24-year-old catwalk star wore a black and white mini dress with feather detailing by French multinational high fashion house Lanvin. Her gown featured black sheer sleeves. 

Bella Hadid wore a black and white mini dress with feather detailing. (Getty)

Hadid accessorized her look with a dazzling emerald pieces from the Swiss label. 

Besides Hadid, the after party included Czech supermodel Eva Herzigova, British actress Helen Mirren and South African model Candice Swanepoel. 

The event was also attended by Dubai-based model Elvira Jain, who wore a pink dress by Dubai label Dina Melwani. 

Elvira Jain wore a gown by Dubai label Dina Melwani. (Getty)

During the festival’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Hadid stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a black sheer train and halter-neck. 

She wore her hair up in a bun and accessorized with glittering Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds.

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival has recently become one of the world’s hottest topics.

The prestigious event on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years. The occasion drew a wide spectrum of film luminaries back to the French resort to celebrate the festival, canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Over the past two days, Arab influencers and designers have been grabbing the limelight with their show-stopping looks, including Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

The influencer on Wednesday shared pictures of her red-carpet glamor, opting for a flowy strapless orange gown by Italian fashion label Alberta Ferretti and accessorizing her look with jewelry by French luxury house Boucheron.

Writing on social media, Farahat said: “Heading to the red carpet wearing @boucheron jewlery @albertaferretti dress (my all-time favorite).”

Another influencer that jetted into Cannes was Kuwaiti social media star Fatima Almomen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)

She wore a form-fitting, metallic “gazar column gown” with a pleated iridescent holographic organza overskirt by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. The dress was from the creative’s newly released fall/winter 2021-22 collection.

Dubai-based model Elvira Jain wore a creamy white couture pearl-embellished ensemble from Dubai designer Furne Amato. The fairytale-inspired avant-garde dress was part of Amato’s latest spring/summer 2021 collection and entirely handwoven.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elvira Jain (@elvirajain)

The ensemble featured a closed-neck full pearl detailing with a volumized ruffled train in tulle. The floor-length dress trickled around her figure, and she teased with a sleek low pony as she strutted and posed for snaps.

Dubai-based influencer Farhana Body showed off a larger-than-life canary yellow ballgown by Omani label Atelier Zuhra.

Dubai-based influencer Farhana Body showed off a larger-than-life canary yellow ballgown by Omani label Atelier Zuhra. (AFP)

Lebanon’s Elie Saab had a dominant role on the festival’s red carpet. During the opening ceremony, actress and producer Melita Toscan du Plantier and German model Lorena Rae championed his designs.

Rae wore a heavily embellished dress with feather detailing. (AFP)

Du Plantier stepped out in a sea green, sequined look, while Rae wore a heavily embellished dress with feather detailing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Catwalk by L. (@catwalkbyl)

PARIS: The popular Amman-based digital artist Tamer Al-Ahmar’s work pays tribute to the great divas of Arabic music, including Asmahan, Sabah, Fairuz, Umm Kulthum, and Warda.

Al-Ahmar is the definition of a self-taught artist. Despite his childhood passion for drawing, he never really considered the possibility of turning it into a career. “In Jordan, there is a deeply rooted stereotype that is still undoubtedly upheld today, whereby one cannot make a living through art,” he explains. “I strongly believed that I had talent, but by no means did I take this interest seriously. I never took lessons or workshops to improve my skills.”

But in 2009, Al-Ahmar discovered the world of digital art. “In the beginning, I started drawing characters and caricatures of my friends. But gradually, by dint of working and experimenting, my talent developed and reached a professional level,” he says. “Afterwards, I went into the comic books industry”.

Tamer Al-Ahmar is a digital artist. (Supplied)

Four years later, Al-Ahmar began to carve out his niche. “This happened at a noteworthy time in my life. Back then I was starting to take a great interest in Arab culture, be it music, cinema or architecture,” he explains. He began drawing pictures of the much-feted late Syrian singer Asmahan, who ranks among the region’s most important cultural figures of the 20th century. “Asmahan bewitched me. Her destiny was fascinating, but also tragic,” Al-Ahmar says.

His drawings of Asmahan are equally bewitching. “I drew Asmahan based on my perception of her,” he says. “I did not replicate an original photo. That's how my career truly started.”

He began sketching other hugely influential divas from the Arab world in a similar pop-art style, including Umm Kulthum, Warda, Fayrouz and Sabah, as well as their male counterparts, including Omar Sharif and Farid Al-Atrash. But it is his portraits of women that have proven most popular.

“I thought a lot about drawing female artists. They are icons that have had a defining influence on our daily lives and on the construction of our cultural identity,” he says.

The artist believes that his international success, especially within the Arab diaspora in the United States and Australia, is based on two main factors: “The fact that people appreciate that I show Arab culture in an attractive and pretty way, and my immense pride in this culture, which is naturally felt in my work.”

Al-Ahmar's work has been recognized both locally and internationally. In 2018, the French Institute commissioned him to create the poster for Amman’s Franco-Arab Film Festival. In 2019, he participated in the prestigious Arab Conference at Harvard.

His work is currently on show in two galleries in Amman — the Jacaranda Gallery and the Ali & Rama Gallery. In 2019, he staged an exhibition at the Jacaranda Gallery named “Lessa Faker” (Do You Remember), after a song by Umm Kulthum.

Apart from its obvious nostalgic appeal, Al-Ahmar's work remains timely and relevant — a sweet reminder of the far-reaching influence of women in Arab culture.

AMSTERDAM: It was, presumably, pitched as a cross between “Interstellar,” “The Terminator” and “Alien(s),” with two hot Hollywood properties — Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) — in starring roles, plus one of the best character actors of his generation (JK Simmons) supporting. Which all sounds great. Maybe it could’ve been. But it definitely isn’t.

A brief summary: In December 2022, the eyes of most of the world are on the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, which is rudely interrupted when a wormhole opens on the pitch, through which come several heavily armed humans, who explain they’re from 30 years in the future, when humanity is on the verge of being wiped out by aliens called the Whitespikes. Their plan? To recruit humans from the past to come fight alongside them for seven days each before being returned to their current timeline (so long as they survive, the odds on which are not great).

 

 

Pratt’s devoted father, teacher, and wannabe scientist Dan Forester eventually gets drafted, much to the despair of his wife and young daughter, although his estranged dad (Simmons) seems unperturbed. Oh… Forester is also an ex-soldier.

There are some reasons given why the 30-year time jump is the only one possible, rather than, say, repeatedly jumping  to the moment the aliens first appeared and battering them; and why the aliens were able to arrive on Earth unseen. But, like the film itself, they are unconvincing.

Picking holes in sci-fi films can often seem like shooting ducks in a barrel, we know, but director Chris McKay has really done nothing to prevent it happening. There’s a ‘twist’ involving Forester’s first meeting with a future military leader that you’ll see coming before (the supposedly very smart) Forester does; there are apparently terrifying and utterly ruthless aliens who often seem to be pretty bad at fighting when a non-dispensable character is involved; there’s a montage that tries (and fails) to make putting fluid on slides under a microscope exciting; there is laughably shoddy CGI. There is more.

Considering the scenario is about as high-stakes as it gets, “The Tomorrow War” seems oddly lacking in jeopardy. You’ll know what’s coming constantly, often word-for-word.

If you love Chris Pratt (even Chris Pratt with all the humor sucked out of him, as here), or you’re in the mood for an escapist evening full of explosions, this might do it for you. Otherwise skip it.

JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council has launched its eighth edition of the 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition, taking visitors on a new interstellar adventure into “The Secrets of Alidades.”

The new 21,39 exhibition — referring to the coordinates of Jeddah — opened to the public on Thursday.

Curated by French academic Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and university professor, “The Secrets of Alidades” alludes to the pointers found on astrolabes and other astronomical instruments that help us to observe distant objects and guide travellers. 

An alidade or a turning board is a device used since ancient times to sight a distant object. It was also used by surveyors as a pointer to determine directions or measuring angles.

Drawing of several alidade types. (Wikimedia Commons/Michael Daly)

In the exhibit, the ancient alidades guide you through the 33 artworks across a journey that reveals a world of new dimensions and systems, earthly or otherwise.

Danesi’s exhibition reflects the spirit of sailors using the stars to guide their journeys across uncharted waters. Amid the travel-limiting era of the coronavirus pandemic, 21,39 invites you on a mental voyage through the artworks.

“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi told Arab News in a previous interview.

The exhibit is showing artworks by a huge range of artists, including Qamar Abdulmalik, Sarah Abu Abdullah and Alia Ahmad to name just a few.

A US Navy sailor using a telescopic alidade. (Wikimedia Commons/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez)

“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council, told Arab News.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform that helps emerging artists to leap into professional work, Sheikh said.

Decoder

Alidade

An alidade or a turning board is a device used since ancient times to sight a distant object. It was also used by surveyors as a pointer to determine directions or measuring angles.

