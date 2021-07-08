You are here

Egypt's headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June

Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June
Central Bank of Egypt’s headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June

Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June
  • Egypt’s central bank has set an inflation rate target of 7 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 4.9 percent in June from 4.8 percent in May, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, a slower pace of increase than expected.
Month-on-month inflation slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in May, the agency said.
A slowdown in monthly inflation of food items was behind the latest figures, Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage said.
However, inflation could pick up in July and August after an average 15 percent increase in power prices from this month and the likelihood of a fuel price hike, he added.
Egypt’s central bank has set an inflation rate target of 7 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
“The numbers are lower than expected and also lower than the central bank’s target, especially in light of the rise in global commodity prices,” Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage said.
The central bank last cut interest rates in November, and holds its next interest rate meeting on Aug. 5.

Topics: economy Inflation CPI Egypt

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
AP

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade
  • Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner,” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties
  • Jordan said technical teams will iron out the details in the coming days
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
AP

AMMAN: Jordan reached an agreement Thursday to purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel and to increase its exports to the occupied West Bank from $160 million a year to around $700 million, the two countries announced in official statements.
The agreements, concluded during a meeting between their foreign ministers, signaled improved relations with Israel's new government following years of strained ties under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid — the guiding force behind the new government formed last month — met at the King Hussein Bridge between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.
Jordan said technical teams will iron out the details in the coming days, and that talks on implementing the export ceiling will be held among Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian officials.
Safadi called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for Israel to halt “illegal” measures that undermine such efforts.
He stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem that is under Jordanian custodianship. He also said it would be a “war crime” to evict Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. Both issues fueled tensions that helped ignite an 11-day war in Gaza between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers in May.
Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner,” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties and expand economic cooperation.
Gidon Bromberg, the Israeli director of EcoPeace Middle East, a Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli environmentalist group, said the deal marks a “dramatic increase” in water exports from Israel, which he said had not exported more than 10 million cubic meters per year until now.
He said Jordan still faces a water deficit of 500 million cubic meters a year and would have to import considerably more to ensure a continuous supply for all its needs. Jordan is one of the driest countries on earth and its water shortages are expected to worsen with climate change.
Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations have been strained in recent years over tensions at Al-Aqsa, Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in war-won lands and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process.
Both Jordan and the Palestinians were adamantly opposed to the Trump administration's Mideast plan, which would have allowed Israel to annex up to a third of the occupied West Bank. Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want as part of their future state.
The announcement came days before Jordan’s King Abdullah II is to visit the White House. The Biden administration has called on all sides to take steps that could help lay the groundwork for a resumption of possible peace talks.

Topics: water Israel Jordan West Bank

Eni to work with Egypt on hydrogen production

Eni to work with Egypt on hydrogen production
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Eni to work with Egypt on hydrogen production

Eni to work with Egypt on hydrogen production
  • he partnership aims to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of targeted green and blue hydrogen production projects in the country
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has signed an initial agreement with Italy's oil and gas company Eni, to cooperate on 'green' and 'blue' hydrogen production in Egypt.
The partnership aims to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of targeted green and blue hydrogen production projects in the country, Asharq Business reported, citing a filing.
While the existing market for hydrogen is tiny today, it could be worth as much as $700 billion annually by 2050, according to BloombergNEF. It comes as a number of countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, invest in new hydrogen projects.
Eni will work with Egypt on how to generate electricity from renewable energy sources while at the same time storing carbon dioxide in aging natural gas fields.
The study also includes identifying the potential local market for hydrogen as well as possible export opportunities.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports this week also signed an initial agreement to build a green hydrogen-to-ammonia project powered by a 2 GW solar array.
The companies plan to build the facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, WAM reported.

Topics: Hydrogen Ammonia carbon Italy Saudi Arabia Egypt

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting
  • Fiscal 3Q net profit fell 24.6 percent to SR9.1 million
  • Fee discounts ranged from 10 percent to 50 percent
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) said profit fell by a quarter after the school operator gave discounts to its students forced to learn online during the pandemic.
Net profit after zakat and tax fell 24.6 percent year on year to SR9.1 million ($2.4 million) in the three months ended May 31, NCLE said in a filing to the Saudi Exchange on Thursday. Revenue slid 18.5 percent to SR45.4 million.
Profit doubled from the previous quarter as students began to return and discounts were reduced, the company said.
Tuition discounts ranged from 10 percent to 50 percent as NCLE sought to retain its student numbers. The number of students enrolled in the most recent quarter fell by 8 percent year over year, of which 76 percent was from students for kindergarten and the first grade of primary school.
However, the school operator benefited from government grants and subsidies through the Saned initiative.

Topics: #education #saudi

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change
  • Climate change will be a factor in ECB policy related to the disclosure of financial information, risk assessment, collateral and its corporate sector asset purchases
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank unveiled plans on Thursday to take greater account of climate change in its key monetary policy decisions, the latest in a series of steps by the world’s biggest central banks to acknowledge their role on the issue.
Detailing the results of a long-awaited strategic review, it said climate change would be a factor in ECB policy related to the disclosure of financial information, risk assessment, collateral and its corporate sector asset purchases.
“Looking ahead, the ECB will adjust the framework guiding the allocation of corporate bond purchases to incorporate climate change criteria, in line with its mandate,” said the interest rate-setting authority for the 19-member euro area.
“These will include the alignment of issuers with, at a minimum, EU legislation implementing the Paris agreement through climate change-related metrics or commitments of the issuers to such goals,” it added in a statement.
The move makes the ECB one of the more forward-leaning monetary authorities on climate change. The US Federal Reserve has acknowledged that it does have economic consequences but says it does not factor it into monetary policy decisions.
ECB President Christine Lagarde, who has spoken passionately about the need for climate action and has shared platforms with campaigners such as David Attenborough, has made it a priority of her first two years at the helm to establish the bank’s role in the field.
While the ECB said governments and parliaments had “primary responsibility” to act on climate change, it recognized the need to do more within its own mandate due to the potentially huge financial implications both of disruption from extreme weather events and global efforts to cut carbon emissions.
Other ECB decisions announced on Thursday included:
- development of new models and analyzes to monitor the implications of climate change and related policies
- development of new indicators, covering green financial instruments and the carbon footprint of financial institutions, as well as their exposures to climate-related risks
- a detailed plan from next year to require climate change-related disclosures for eligibility as collateral and asset purchases.
- climate stress tests in 2022 of the balance sheet of the Eurosystem, which comprises the ECB itself and the national central banks of the 19-member euro area.
Central banks differ on how deeply they should be involved in broader climate change policy.
While Japan’s central bank remains reticent about buying green bonds, it has announced it will provide funds to financial institutions that boost loans and investment for activities aimed at combating climate change.
The People’s Bank of China has said it increased the share of green bonds in its foreign exchange reserve investments while controlling investments in high-pollution assets. Its green bond rules ban funding for coal-related projects.
Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey said his bank was exploring ways to green its monetary policy portfolio after a disclosure report last year showed the carbon footprint of its asset holdings were consistent with a rise of as much as 3.5-4 degrees by 2100.
With Republican lawmakers breathing down its neck, the US Fed is among the most reticent. While it has begun conducting more research on the economic implications of climate change, Fed chair Jerome Powell insists it is a matter for government and not something that relates to monetary policy.

Topics: #ECB #ESG #environmentalpolicy #centralbanks

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment
  • Qualifying Saudis must attend specified courses at 30 of the world's leading universities
  • Courses include aerospace engineering, space science and space policy
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission has announced the launch of its first program for foreign scholarships ending with employment in the field of space.

This program provides educational opportunities for Saudi students of space sciences in the most prominent 30 universities around the world, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the scholarship program will include bachelor’s and master’s degrees in disciplines, including aerospace engineering, space science and space policy.

Applications for the program will be received beginning July 25.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals who have either been accepted onto the relevant courses at the specified universities or already be studying there.

This program supports the commission’s goal to achieve global leadership in space sciences, said Space Commission CEO designate, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi.

Topics: #spaceexploration #saudi #scholarships

