Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
A view at night of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized for a scheduled surgery since Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
  • Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

ROME: Pope Francis temporarily had a fever three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests and scans proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.
The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic hospital.
But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a “fever episode” temporarily Wednesday evening.
“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.
Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine. He is expected to stay at Gemelli, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week assuming there are no complications.
Doctors have said a fever could indicate evidence of an infection or other post-operative complications, though the Vatican statement stressed that the episode was temporary and that Francis’ treatment was progressing as planned.
The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “fever episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high temperature.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version and a subsequent version of the English translation removed the reference to Francis’ temperature being “high.”
The statement said Francis’ recovery is continuing as planned and that “at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care.”
Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth because of an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader

Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AP

Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader

Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader
  • Zuma, 79, was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order to testify before a judicial commission
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AP

NKANDLA, South Africa: Former South African President Jacob Zuma has begun serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court after handing himself over to police minutes before a midnight deadline.
Zuma was being held Thursday at the Estcourt Correctional Center, located in KwaZulu-Natal province about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from his rural home in Nkandla.
Zuma, 79, was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order to testify before a judicial commission investigating widespread allegations of corruption during his 2009-2018 presidency.
The commission has heard damning testimony from former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations that Zuma allowed members of the wealthy Gupta family to influence his Cabinet appointments and the awarding of lucrative state contracts.
Initial reaction to the news of Zuma’s imprisonment was muted in Nkandla, the area of his strongest support.
South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, which Zuma once headed, issued a guarded statement saying it “respects” his decision to comply with the law. The statement said he had made a “truly a brave and hard decision.”
The ANC reaffirmed its “unequivocal commitment to and defense of the Constitution,...the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary,” in the tweeted statement Thursday. It urged its members to “remain calm.”
Human rights groups were more enthusiastic in welcoming Zuma’s incarceration.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was pleased Zuma is in custody, but it criticized South Africa’s former head of state for failing “to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy.”
The foundation said it is “profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr. Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas....This is extremely dangerous in the contexts of a country where the rule of law is under siege at so many levels....It is vital that Mr. Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way.”
Amnesty International South Africa also praised Zuma’s surrender and imprisonment.
“Due process must be allowed to take its course and the Constitution, and the law upheld. Former President Zuma handing himself over goes a long way, in showing that no one is above the law in South Africa,” Amnesty South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said.
“Respect for the rule of law is essential for the promotion and protection of human rights and must be upheld without fear or favor,” Mohamed said in a statement. “We call on all parties involved to show restraint and remain calm.”

Taliban surround Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack

Taliban surround Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

Taliban surround Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack

Taliban surround Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack
  • With the US troop pullout “90 percent complete,” according to the Pentagon, fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without the vital air support of the US military.
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

HERAT: Taliban fighters on motorbikes roamed a provincial Afghan capital Thursday after a day of heavy fighting that saw them storm the city in their most brazen assault since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal.
The government flew in hundreds of commandos to Qala-i-Naw in Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taliban since May 1 when the insurgents launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory.
With the US troop pullout “90 percent complete,” according to the Pentagon, fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without the vital air support of the US military.
Residents in Qala-i-Naw had either fled the city or stayed indoors Thursday after more than 24 hours of intense fighting that saw the Afghan air force launch strikes on Taliban positions.
“The Taliban are still in the city,” resident Aziz Tawakoli told AFP.
“You can see them going up and down the streets on their motorcycles.”
He said many of the city’s 75,000 people had fled their homes — either to neighboring districts or to Herat.
“The shops are closed and there is hardly anyone on the streets,” Tawakoli said, adding that helicopters and planes had bombed Taliban targets through the night.
Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi said the Taliban suffered casualties, but also surrounded the city.
“All districts are under their control... People are really in fear,” she said.
“All shops and government institutions are closed. There are still reports of sporadic fighting.”

Parisila Herawai, a rights activist in the city, expressed concern for the safety of women in particular.
“It is an emergency situation for all women, especially activists,” she told AFP.
“If the Taliban plan to remain in the city, we will not be able to work.”
On Wednesday, the Taliban briefly seized the police headquarters and the local office of the country’s spy agency but were later pushed back.
As news of the assault spread, social media was flooded with videos of clashes — with some showing armed Taliban fighters on motorbikes entering the city, as onlookers cheered.
Local officials said some security officers had surrendered to the Taliban, and the insurgents opened the gates of the city jail, freeing hundreds of prisoners.
Most had since been recaptured, officials said.
Overnight, the defense ministry said it rushed hundreds of commandos to the city to launch a “large scale operation,” spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.
The attack on Qala-i-Naw comes as the Taliban carry out a blistering campaign across the country but mostly in the north, capturing dozens of districts since early May.
The fighting appeared to be spreading in neighboring Herat province where officials acknowledged losing two districts to the insurgents.
Rights group Human Rights Watch said the insurgents were forcing people from their houses in northern areas that they have captured.
“The Taliban’s retaliatory attacks against civilians deemed to have supported the government are an ominous warning about the risk of future atrocities,” said HRW associate director Patricia Gossman.
“The Taliban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces but haven’t shown that they are willing to do so,” she said.

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid
  • Pharmacies across the country are running out of ivermectin, an oral treatment normally used to treat lice
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesians have ignored health warnings to stock up on a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 backed by leading politicians and social media influencers, as an out-of-control virus surge sweeps the country.
Authorities are reporting hundreds of deaths every day as the world’s fourth-most populous nation struggles with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.
Pharmacies across the country are running out of ivermectin, an oral treatment normally used to treat lice and other parasitic infections, thanks in part to viral social media posts touting its potential as a coronavirus treatment.
“Those who come bring a screenshot showing that ivermectin... could cure Covid,” said Yoyon, head of a pharmaceutical sales group at a market in the capital Jakarta, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
He said the shortage had pushed the price of the drug up from around 175,000 to 300,000 rupiah ($12-$21) a bottle.
“We are out of supplies at the moment after many people came to buy it,” he added.
Enthusiastic praise from popular online personalities are helping drive demand.
“Ivermectin is one of the safe and effective keys to ending the pandemic from various doctors, with lots of scientific evidence,” Reza Gunawan, a self-described “holistic health professional,” wrote to his 350,000 Twitter followers.
Iman Sjafei, the cofounder of popular Indonesian media outlet Asumsi, used the same platform to say five of his acquaintances had recovered from Covid after taking the drug.
“Maybe placebo. Maybe. But it might be true too,” he added.
Sylvie Bernadi, who lives on Jakarta’s outskirts, said she purchased ivermectin for infected relatives after seeing WhatsApp messages and social media posts promoting the drug.
“Many people are saying that it can cure Covid-19 so I bought it,” the 66-year-old said, while conceding some had raised concerns about unspecified side effects.
Fuelled by anti-vaccine and pandemic conspiracy theories online, there has been a surge in demand for the drug from Brazil to South Africa to Lebanon.
But manufacturer Merck has said there was “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19” and warned of possible safety issues if the drug is administered inappropriately.
Scientists, the World Health Organization, and several drug regulators — including Indonesia’s own — have also stressed there is a lack of credible evidence to show it works against Covid-19.
That has not stopped Indonesian tycoon and government minister Erick Thohir from praising ivermectin and urging domestic production to fight the current outbreak.
A former owner of Italian football champions Inter Milan and a shareholder of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball franchise, Thohir recently suggested that state-owned drug giant Indofarma could produce up to four million ivermectin tablets a month.
While he said more testing is required to ascertain its effectiveness against Covid-19 and urged users to get a prescription before taking the tablets, others have shown less caution.
“I’m not a doctor, but in the midst of desperation and difficulty, I think anything is worth a try,” said Susi Pudjiastuti, a popular former fisheries minister, who has 2.5 million followers on Twitter.
Facebook posts and articles touting the drug’s effectiveness against coronavirus have proliferated in several countries.
Efforts to tackle the virus worldwide have been marred by conspiracy theories, often propagated by political leaders and other public figures.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has pressured regulators to approve the drug as a Covid treatment.
“There are a lot of credible people... who swear by their fathers’ grave that ivermectin is doing good to their bodies while they are suffering from Covid,” Duterte recently told the chief of the country’s drug regulator.
After demand for the drug surged in Latin America, the WHO said in March that any use of the drug as a coronavirus treatment should be limited to clinical trials.
The US Food and Drug Administration has even warned of the risks of taking ivermectin following reports of people being hospitalized after ingesting a version of the drug meant for horses.

Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins as uncertainty grows

Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins as uncertainty grows
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins as uncertainty grows

Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins as uncertainty grows
  • Police chief Leon Charles said there were still more members of the hit squad at large
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian police killed four “mercenaries” they said were behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Wednesday and took two more into custody, as the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean nation was pitched into uncertainty.
Police did not identify the suspects or say what their motives were for the gun attack on Moise and his wife Martine, who survived, at their private residence in the capital Port-au-Prince early Wednesday.
Police chief Leon Charles said there were still more members of the hit squad at large.
“As I speak, the police are engaged in battle with these assailants,” he said late Wednesday. “We are chasing them so that either in the exchange of fire they will be killed or we will apprehend them.”
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a national “state of siege” and said he was now in charge.
At the UN Security Council, members unanimously called “for the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime to be swiftly brought to justice,” and for “all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint” and avoid “any act that could contribute to further instability.” An emergency meeting on the crisis has been set for midday Thursday.
The airport was closed in Port-au-Prince, but witnesses said the city was quiet with the streets deserted and no extra security forces on patrol.
“Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control. Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered,” said Charles, the head of Haiti’s national police.
The attack took place around 1:00 am (0500 GMT) at Moise’s home. Shell casings could be seen on the street outside as forensics experts combed the scene for evidence. A nearby car was peppered with bullet holes.
Magistrate Carl Henry Destin told the Nouvelliste newspaper that the president’s body had twelve bullet holes in it, from large caliber rifles and smaller 9mm weapons, to the forehead, chest, hips and abdomen.
“The president’s office and bedroom were ransacked. We found him lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt smeared with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out,” he said.
Moise’s wife was first treated at a local hospital then rushed by air ambulance to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
Joseph said she was “out of danger,” later adding that “her situation is stable.”
Their daughter Jomarlie was in the home during the attack but hid in a bedroom, Destin, the magistrate, said.
He said a maid and another domestic staff member had been tied up by the commandos who allegedly shouted “DEA operation” as they burst in.
Joseph said the president was “assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish.”
“This death will not go unpunished,” Joseph said in an address to the nation.
Haiti’s ambassador to Washington, Bocchit Edmond, also said the killers were “professional” mercenaries disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
The unpopular Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed.
In addition to the political chaos, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months.
The capital’s streets were at a standstill in the hours after the assassination, with just a handful of citizens outdoors.
“We didn’t expect it. This is another earthquake in Haiti,” said a mother of two who gave her name only as Bernadette, referring to deadly 2010 quake.
“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it,” said 50-year-old Jacquelyn.
Haiti will observe two weeks of national mourning from Thursday.
Joseph — who spoke by telephone to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday — has only been in his post for three months, and was due to step down within days after Moise named his replacement on Monday.
As well as presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti was due to hold a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
US President Joe Biden condemned the killing as “horrific” and said Washington was ready to assist in any way.
Washington also called for Haiti to proceed with the elections, with the State Department spokesman saying a fair vote would “facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Haitians to “remain united” and “reject all violence.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned of “risk of instability and a spiral of violence.”
Moise, a successful businessman, burst onto the political stage in 2017 and campaigned as a populist. He was sworn in in February 2017.
The end date of his mandate however became the source of a standoff, as Moise maintained that his term of office ran until February 7, 2022, but others said it ended on February 7, 2021.
The disagreement is because Moise was elected in a 2015 vote that was canceled for fraud, and then re-elected in November 2016.
Without a parliament, the country fell further into crisis in 2020.
Many feared Haiti could tip further into violence.
“How much worse can hell get?” asked Haiti expert Irwin Stotzky at the University of Miami.
“Haiti faces even more violence and death and failure as a democratic nation than ever before, which is hard to imagine given its recent and chaotic history.”
The killing comes days after Moise appointed Ariel Henry, a French-trained neurosurgeon, as Haiti’s new prime minister.
Henry, 71, is close to the opposition, but his appointment was not welcomed by the majority of opposition parties.

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
  • New South Wales reported 38 new local cases
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as officials struggle to stamp out a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney.
New South Wales (NSW) reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, as its capital Sydney prepares for a third week of a lockdown.
“We don’t want to prolong the lockdown, we don’t want to see Sydney or New South Wales going in and out of lockdown until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Berejiklian implored residents to limit visits to family as data suggested the virus was spreading during such meetings, and urged people with flu-symptoms to take their entire family for COVID-19 tests due to the highly transmissible Delta strain.
She has promised this would be the last lockdown Sydney would need to endure in the pandemic although only around 10 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.
Of Thursday’s cases, 26 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while 11 spent time in the community while they were infectious. One case is under investigation.
Total infections neared 400 amid the largest outbreak of 2021 in the state, since the first case was detected in the city more than three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
A strict stay-at-home order had been enforced in Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to a fifth of the country’s 25 million population, since June 26 for two weeks restricting people’s movements and limiting gatherings.
That was extended on Wednesday until July 16 after restrictions failed to curtail the spread with officials frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules.
Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, with just under 30,900 cases and 910 deaths, however, a slow vaccination rollout has taken the shine off some of this success.

