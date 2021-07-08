You are here

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting
Quarterly new student enrolments fell by 8 percent from the previous year. (SPA)
Arab News

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting

Saudi school operator NCLE profits hit by pandemic fee discounting
  • Fiscal 3Q net profit fell 24.6 percent to SR9.1 million
  • Fee discounts ranged from 10 percent to 50 percent
Arab News

RIYADH: National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) said profit fell by a quarter after the school operator gave discounts to its students forced to learn online during the pandemic.
Net profit after zakat and tax fell 24.6 percent year on year to SR9.1 million ($2.4 million) in the three months ended May 31, NCLE said in a filing to the Saudi Exchange on Thursday. Revenue slid 18.5 percent to SR45.4 million.
Profit doubled from the previous quarter as students began to return and discounts were reduced, the company said.
Tuition discounts ranged from 10 percent to 50 percent as NCLE sought to retain its student numbers. The number of students enrolled in the most recent quarter fell by 8 percent year over year, of which 76 percent was from students for kindergarten and the first grade of primary school.
However, the school operator benefited from government grants and subsidies through the Saned initiative.

Topics: #education #saudi

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change

ECB ramps up its role in tacking climate change
  • Climate change will be a factor in ECB policy related to the disclosure of financial information, risk assessment, collateral and its corporate sector asset purchases
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank unveiled plans on Thursday to take greater account of climate change in its key monetary policy decisions, the latest in a series of steps by the world’s biggest central banks to acknowledge their role on the issue.
Detailing the results of a long-awaited strategic review, it said climate change would be a factor in ECB policy related to the disclosure of financial information, risk assessment, collateral and its corporate sector asset purchases.
“Looking ahead, the ECB will adjust the framework guiding the allocation of corporate bond purchases to incorporate climate change criteria, in line with its mandate,” said the interest rate-setting authority for the 19-member euro area.
“These will include the alignment of issuers with, at a minimum, EU legislation implementing the Paris agreement through climate change-related metrics or commitments of the issuers to such goals,” it added in a statement.
The move makes the ECB one of the more forward-leaning monetary authorities on climate change. The US Federal Reserve has acknowledged that it does have economic consequences but says it does not factor it into monetary policy decisions.
ECB President Christine Lagarde, who has spoken passionately about the need for climate action and has shared platforms with campaigners such as David Attenborough, has made it a priority of her first two years at the helm to establish the bank’s role in the field.
While the ECB said governments and parliaments had “primary responsibility” to act on climate change, it recognized the need to do more within its own mandate due to the potentially huge financial implications both of disruption from extreme weather events and global efforts to cut carbon emissions.
Other ECB decisions announced on Thursday included:
- development of new models and analyzes to monitor the implications of climate change and related policies
- development of new indicators, covering green financial instruments and the carbon footprint of financial institutions, as well as their exposures to climate-related risks
- a detailed plan from next year to require climate change-related disclosures for eligibility as collateral and asset purchases.
- climate stress tests in 2022 of the balance sheet of the Eurosystem, which comprises the ECB itself and the national central banks of the 19-member euro area.
Central banks differ on how deeply they should be involved in broader climate change policy.
While Japan’s central bank remains reticent about buying green bonds, it has announced it will provide funds to financial institutions that boost loans and investment for activities aimed at combating climate change.
The People’s Bank of China has said it increased the share of green bonds in its foreign exchange reserve investments while controlling investments in high-pollution assets. Its green bond rules ban funding for coal-related projects.
Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey said his bank was exploring ways to green its monetary policy portfolio after a disclosure report last year showed the carbon footprint of its asset holdings were consistent with a rise of as much as 3.5-4 degrees by 2100.
With Republican lawmakers breathing down its neck, the US Fed is among the most reticent. While it has begun conducting more research on the economic implications of climate change, Fed chair Jerome Powell insists it is a matter for government and not something that relates to monetary policy.

Topics: #ECB #ESG #environmentalpolicy #centralbanks

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment

Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment
  • Qualifying Saudis must attend specified courses at 30 of the world's leading universities
  • Courses include aerospace engineering, space science and space policy
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission has announced the launch of its first program for foreign scholarships ending with employment in the field of space.

This program provides educational opportunities for Saudi students of space sciences in the most prominent 30 universities around the world, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the scholarship program will include bachelor’s and master’s degrees in disciplines, including aerospace engineering, space science and space policy.

Applications for the program will be received beginning July 25.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals who have either been accepted onto the relevant courses at the specified universities or already be studying there.

This program supports the commission’s goal to achieve global leadership in space sciences, said Space Commission CEO designate, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi.

Topics: #spaceexploration #saudi #scholarships

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
  • Sources in Brussels expect the commission’s plan, part of a climate climate strategy, to foresee an end to new registrations of petrol engines from 2035
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: Europe’s prestigious carmakers lead the world in perfecting the internal combustion engine — but the days of the petrol motor are numbered, and the continent is changing gear.
On Wednesday next week, the European Commission will unveil its plan to reduce carbon emissions from new vehicles to zero within the next decade, to fight climate change.
The EU plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, but petrol and diesel cars remains the continent’s main mode of transport and the pride of its globally admired marques.
Sources in Brussels expect the commission’s plan, part of a climate climate strategy, to foresee an end to new registrations of gas guzzlers from 2035.
Europe’s existing emissions limit of less than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer was to have been reduced by 37.5 percent in 2030.
Exact figures are still under discussion, but Brussels is now expected to seek a 60 percent reduction by 2030 and a 100 percent reduction just five years later in 2035.
The economic damage the coronavirus pandemic has damaged the road vehicle market as a whole, but electric cars have been an exception, with growth accelerating.
Battery-powered cars represented eight percent of new registrations in western Europe in the first five months of this year, with 356,000 new vehicles.
This, noted analyst Matthias Schmidt, represents more than in the whole of 2019.
The impending new regulations will increase this trend, as they will not only spell doom for classic petrol and diesel motors but effectively force out hybrid and hybrid-rechargeable models.
These had once been seen as a transitional technology, a key product for an industry that boasts of employing 14.6 million workers in Europe.
The car lobby is resigned to going along with the changeover, but wants help from Europe, in particular in terms of developing a network of recharging points for battery cars.
“Under the right conditions, we are open to even higher CO2 reduction targets in 2030,” said Oliver Zipse, president of the carmakers’ association ACEA and chief executive of BMW.
The industry is divided about the best way forward, with some executives warning too quick a transition will drive up prices and favor Chinese competitors, which have an advance in battery technology.
But Europe’s giant, Volkswagen, which represents one sale in four on the continent, has followed US champion Tesla in backing an all-electric future.
In 2015, the firm was at the heart of a scandal over faked emissions tests on diesel motors, and is keen to restore its image with the public and regulators.
“There is a huge conflict going on at ACEA level,” market analyst Schmidt explained.
“Volkswagen was forced to go early into electric vehicles because of Dieselgate, to improve their image. they have made huge investments and now they have got the products ready to meet CO2 legislation.
“They are in a perfect position to gain market share, and they will be happy to see others go to the wall.”
Volkswagen already plans to stop selling vehicle with internal combustion engines between 2033 and 2035.
“In general a car remains on the road for 15 years. If we want transport to be carbon free by 2050, we need the last combustion-driven car to be sold by 2035 at the latest,” said Diane Strauss, of pressure group Transport and Environment.
The NGO’s latest report, published in June, gives Volkswagen and Volvo good marks for their preparations, with Renault and Hyundai a little behind them.
But BMW, Daimler (which owns the Mercedes brand), Stellantis (Peugeot, Citrion and Fiat) and Toyota are seen as lacking ambition and remaining too wed to hybrids.
MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee in the European Parliament, said the 2035 target date is a good compromise.
He said 2030 would be too soon for industry and workers to adapt, while 2040 would be too late for Europe’s climate goals.
But Canfin is holding out for a fund of “several billion” euros to help fund the transition.

Topics: automotive emissions EU

ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms

ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms

ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms
  • Ammonia is used for fertilizer and industrial materials, but is also seen as an effective future energy source, along with hydrogen
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Inpex Corp, JERA, and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC) said on Thursday they had agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore the feasibility of producing ammonia in the UAE.
Inpex, Japan’s biggest oil and gas company, JERA, Japan’s biggest power generator, and state-run JOGMEC will work with ADNOC to study the commercial potential of producing and transporting ammonia to Japan, they said in a statement.
Ammonia is used for fertilizer and industrial materials, but is also seen as an effective future energy source, along with hydrogen. It does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, but its production produces emissions if it is made with fossil fuel.
The four companies plan to explore the feasibility of producing ammonia with a reduced carbon footprint from natural gas-derived hydrogen, with most of the CO2 emitted from the production of ammonia to be sequestered and utilized in enhanced oil recovery operations at Abu Dhabi onshore oil fields.
They aim to complete the joint study by November, a JERA spokesman said.
Japan has set a target to grow the nation’s ammonia fuel demand to 3 million tons a year by 2030 from zero now and to create a new supply chain of the fuel in a bid to cut CO2 emissions and combat climate change.

Topics: Ammonia Japan UAE nitrogen

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500m

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500m
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500m

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500m
  • growth of the platform is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new telecoms towers
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure, ADIA said in a statement on Thursday.
“ADIA has committed up to $500 million to invest in EdgePoint and to support the future growth of the platform, which is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new towers,” ADIA said, without disclosing the size of the stake.
EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the statement said.
EdgePoint was formed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. It has secured more than 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is looking at further growth opportunities in markets across Asia-Pacific.

Topics: #adia #abudhabi #telecoms #infrastructure

