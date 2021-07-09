OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

CAIRO: OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen commended the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia during the eighth session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women.
Egypt hosted the conference on Thursday under the patronage of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.
Al-Othaimeen said the conference was held at a time where women’s empowerment to take part in political, economic, social and cultural fields has become a must.
He praised the Kingdom for unlocking the full potential of women as a driving force for development across all areas of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Othaimeen thanked Egypt for hosting the session, which reflected the country’s concern to promote the comprehensive objectives of the OIC and strengthen the foundations of the joint Islamic work in women empowerment and other fields.
He added that the OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women and considers them as an effective partner in different fields.
GCC chief, Saudi economy minister discuss enhancing ties
Meeting focused on the customs union, the GCC common market and investing opportunities for economic integration
Al-Hajraf expressed his pride in the sustainable development plans the Kingdom is working on
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA
CAIRO: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf and the Saudi minister of economy and planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, met Thursday in Riyadh to discuss several affairs related to strengthening cooperation and economic integration among the GCC states, such as the customs union and the GCC common market.
The aim was to implement the decisions and directives of GCC state leaders. They focused on the importance of investing opportunities for economic integration and moving forward on the paths of collective benefit to achieve the objectives of the Gulf Economic Agreement.
Al-Hajraf expressed his pride in the sustainable development plans the Kingdom is working on and the prospects for cooperation that will be strengthened and developed through the GCC. He stressed the latter provides possible means of support for enabling the implementation of joint Gulf plans and strategies.
Al-Hajraf further praised the efforts made by the GCC states in facing the economic and trade challenges amid the pandemic. He also touched on the ways to enhance cooperation in light of these challenges for the benefit of the GCC states and peoples.
1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Academy has announced the completion of 15 training programs for the first half of 2021.
These were attended by 1,400 trainees from 370 entities within the industrial ecosystem, represented by public and private sectors.
The academy programs were held in partnership with nine local and global training providers, and include specialized instruction in finance, business, and innovation and digitization.
The programs have been provided in collaboration with the best training providers from around the world, including Flitch Learning, London Business School, Stanford Center for Professional Development, Silicon Valley Innovation Center.
These efforts are part of the academy’s role in enhancing the skills of employees within the industrial ecosystem, providing them with the latest knowledge and expertise, and empowering them with the latest professional developments.
Since its inception in 2019, the academy has launched 35 programs in partnership with more than 18 local and global training providers, and has instructed more than 3360 employees from 370 different entities within the industrial ecosystem.
KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA
HARGEISA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded its livelihood support workshops for women and youth in Somaliland.
This is part of its plan to enhance the integrated protection of women and children affected by displacement in Jubaland and Somaliland.
Youssef Al-Rahma, director of the KSrelief branch in Africa, said that a number of male and female trainees graduated in computer courses, plumbing, electricity, sewing and incense manufacturing.
The graduates received diplomas and equipment to enable them to undertake the professions that they had learned during the workshops, to support their livelihood and provide them with a source of income for their families.
Meanwhile, a KSrelief field team visited the educational laboratories building at Aden University, where they reviewed the restoration and rehabilitation work funded by KSrelief, and were briefed about the restoration and maintenance work.
The team urged the doubling of effort and quick completion of work according to the technical specifications of the modern educational laboratories prior to starting the new academic year, to ensure the full benefit of male and female students and faculty members from the laboratories.
The project aims to contribute to improving the quality of the educational programs of the health laboratories for more than 2,000 male and female students in bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. programs, and to more than 300 faculty members.
In addition, it aims to provide educational tools and equipment to support male and female students and faculty members, provide the medical cadres with the necessary skills and build their capabilities so that they can practice medicine with high efficiency after graduation.
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh
Saudi programmers over 18 urged to apply to program
Updated 09 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) has called on Saudi women over the age 18 and interested in programming to apply to the Apple Developer Academy.
Tuwaiq Academy, which was included in Apple’s Authorized Training Center for Education (AATCE) program last November, said on its website that the program was open to all females, regardless of coding knowledge or background. However, it added, the ideal candidate should be able to demonstrate a high quality of work, motivation to learn and thrive in a collaborative learning environment.
Tuwaiq Academy became Apple’s first educational training center in the Middle East after it was included in its AATCE program.
Candidates who successfully pass the standard assessment test will be provided with the skills, resources and training to find and create jobs in the booming iOS app economy. They will also graduate with the skills needed to contribute to local business communities.
The program has two main levels — the Apple Foundation program and the Academy program.
The first is a four-week program, and is designed for learners wanting to discover what being a developer means. It is also tailored for those who are interested in learning more about coding, design and app development for the iOS environment, using the latest Apple technologies available.
The second program is a one-year course, in which students use the Apple ecosystem to learn coding, design fundamentals, business apps, game design and marketing, as well as process and professional skills.
Tuwaiq Academy, which has invited experienced mentors to be part of its teaching staff, explained that the curriculum incorporates Apple’s values throughout the coursework, encouraging students to design inclusively and make a positive impact in the world.
Although no previous coding experience is expected, Tuwaiq Academy urged passionate and highly motivated applicants to review the documents and videos it provided to help them prepare for the assessment test.
The academy added that the selected candidates will receive a full scholarship without any payment due, and all the technology needed will be provided.
Twitter users reacted to a post by SAFCSP announcing the academy, asking when the programs would begin and whether the training course would contradict with applicants’ university studies.
SAFCSP chairman, Faisal Al-Khamisi, was not available for more information on the programs and whether attendance would be remote or in person, especially in light of current concerns over the pandemic.
Noura Al-Khudair, who is studying the Internet of Things (IoT) at the Saudi Digital Academy, told Arab News that she was thrilled to learn about the opening of the Apple Developer Academy in the Saudi capital.
“I will surely apply to the academy as I am eager to improve my skills and create my own application, which I am hopeful would be of importance to people, especially shoppers, and I will not hesitate to move to Riyadh to attend the academy,” she said.
She added that she appreciated the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in creating initiatives to empower Saudi women.
Mishael Abdul Aziz, a Jeddah-based freelance web developer, said that she would not think twice about going to Riyadh once admitted to the academy.
“I have got a number of application ideas, and I am sure this academy can help me make my plans a reality. Whether in Riyadh or any other Saudi city, it is everyone’s dream to join such an academy,” she told Arab News.
She said that Saudi women were receiving unprecedented support from the government. “With this impressive support, Saudi men and women can now join hands and continue to contribute to the development projects the Kingdom is witnessing.”
Graduates of the Apple Developer Academy in the US, Italy, South Korea, Brazil and Indonesia have created more than 1,500 iOS-supported applications on the App Store. They have also established more than 160 startup companies.
In a statement posted by SAFCSP, Apple said that it believed technology could be a strong tool for good: “We also believe that technology can open up new doors to learning, innovation and participation in the thriving app economy. The Apple Developer Academy has been designed to inspire and empower a new group of entrepreneurs and app developers. It supports them with the skills and resources needed to start their digital jobs.”
The new academy, Apple’s first-of-its-kind in the MENA region, is a partnership with SAFCSP, represented by Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the world’s largest women’s university.
Tech giant Apple has chosen Riyadh as the home for its latest Developer Academy, where young entrepreneurs produce innovative software for the iOS operating system that powers its phones and tablets.
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) is seeking to promote volunteering in tourism through the National Volunteer Portal, in cooperation with various non-profit agencies.
The official spokesman for the HRSD, Saad Al-Hammad, told Arab News that volunteering in 2020 resulted in promising numbers in the tourism field, which are expected to double for the current year.
“The HRSD aims to achieve one of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals by reaching one million volunteers soon, and this will be achieved through joint integrated efforts and continuous cooperation between the ministry and the relevant authorities in addition to the valued efforts of volunteers,” he said.
“This will reflect positively on the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism economy, as it constitutes a noble human value and promotes a culture of community coexistence and national bonds. Accordingly, it will enhance the contributions of volunteer work among different institutions.”
The HRSD has worked on several volunteering initiatives in the tourism field, including a campaign called “To Keep it Clean” held in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and various agencies from the government and non-profit sectors, with the participation of around 350 volunteers, which resulted in 1,400 volunteering hours.
The ministry also held a workshop that aims to spread the culture of volunteer work in the tourism sector in Asir, with more than 45 volunteers attending.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development aims to reach 1,000,000 volunteers soon.
• The National Volunteering Portal launched its phone application in July.
• The portal aims to ease access to volunteering work for individuals in the Kingdom.
• The portal offers prizes for the best volunteers.
“The demand is very high on volunteering opportunities offered through the National Volunteer Portal. Whether in the field of tourism or other fields, the registration becomes fully booked for all available vacancies once it is open for any volunteer work, and that is quite impressive,” Al-Hammad said.
The National Volunteer Portal offers diverse opportunities for volunteer work in fields including the environment, education and healthcare. “These opportunities fit with the skills, and specializations of volunteers in all regions of the Kingdom,” Al-Hammad added.
The portal also works as a link between volunteers and various opportunities, and hosts documentation noting their efforts.
On July 7, the National Volunteer Portal launched its phone application to facilitate searching for volunteering opportunities, find online courses and workshops, and through which volunteers can apply for the national volunteer work prize.
Al-Hammad said the number of volunteers in 2020 reached 409,000, with 33 million volunteer hours offered to 21 million beneficiaries, and 156,000 volunteering opportunities.
He added that the number of registered volunteers on the portal has exceeded 640,000 of both genders, in addition to the presence of 3,000 volunteer opportunities provided by the platform.
Hattan Hammodah is a 45-year-old Saudi engineer and the team leader of a volunteering group called L’oyon Jeddah that launched in 2016.
Hattan’s initiative focuses on cleaning Jeddah’s shores and helping the city’s orphans. “Volunteering is a way to tell our beloved country and environment that we care. It also helps us to put a smile on orphans faces and cheer them up,” she said.
Saeed Azhar, too, established opportunities for volunteering in the US in 2013. His group now runs 17 volunteering campaigns in different fields, and as well as working across 10 cities in Saudi Arabia, also has programs in Zanzibar and Tanzania.
“Saudi Arabia has sponsored my educational journey from A to Z, and this initiative has been made to express how grateful I am to this country and its society,” Azhar told Arab News.
The volunteering opportunities opened many career doors to some members of the team who became entrepreneurs. “My volunteering experience has changed my life, and it has turned me from an introvert to an extrovert,” he said.
Saudi volunteer Noor Fallatah, 26, has volunteered in over 300 initiatives around Saudi Arabia.
“Volunteering helps me to spread happiness, positivity among community members, and gain more rewards from Allah,” she told Arab News. “Overall, participating in humanitarian initiatives is my area of attention.”