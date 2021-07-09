Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

You are here

The pace at which crews were finding the dead has accelerated since teams demolished a still-standing section of the building over the weekend.. (AFP)
SURFSIDE, Florida: The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building.
A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the mountain of rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference, one day after local officials said no hope remained of finding survivors.
The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all were in the building when it abruptly caved in and crumbled to the ground early on June 24.
Although local officials said that as of midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Thursday the search and rescue part of the operation was considered over, the digging would continue until they had accounted for everyone believed to have been inside that morning.
“It was moving today to hear from a representative of the Miami Dade Fire Department, who said that they will not stop until they’ve gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told an afternoon news conference.
“Yesterday was tough,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier in the day, referring to the shift to recovery mode. “But the work is going to go on and they are going to identify every single person.”
The pace at which crews were finding the dead has accelerated since teams demolished a still-standing section of the building over the weekend, allowing greater access inside the ruins and more use of heavy equipment.
Investigators have not determined what caused the Champlain Towers South to fall apart without warning. Attention has been focused on a 2018 engineering report that warned of structural deficiencies.
Burkett said investigators were comparing samples from the debris of the Champlain Towers South with its sister building Champlain Towers North, which was built at the same time and by the same developers, to look for evidence of structural weakness.
“We’re just gearing up,” he said. “It might be in the next three or four weeks and we’ll have more information.”
The disaster prompted officials across South Florida to study similar buildings for signs of structural compromise or damage.
Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium, Crestview Towers, were told to leave after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. They have not been allowed to return as city officials try to determine if the building can be stabilized.

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement
  • The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal
  • The companies are also developing a Delta-specific vaccine
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.
It comes after initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and the Beta variant, first found in South Africa, compared to the first two doses alone, according to a statement.
“The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), EMA (European Medicines Agency) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks,” the statement said.
In addition, the companies expect that a third dose will perform similarly well against the highly transmissible Delta strain, which is quickly becoming globally dominant.
Out of caution, the companies are also developing a Delta-specific vaccine, the first batch of which has been manufactured at BioNTech’s facility in Mainz, Germany.
The companies anticipate the clinical studies will begin in August, subject to regulatory approvals.
The companies added that, based on drop-offs in efficacy seen in Israel after six months, they believe that a third dose may be needed within six to 12 months after full vaccination
“While protection against severe disease remained high across the full 6 months, a decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are expected,” the statement said.

Updated 09 July 2021

Police ask Indians to be alert after thousands get fake coronavirus jabs

Police ask Indians to be alert after thousands get fake coronavirus jabs
  • More than 4,000 people have received fake COVID-19 jabs at over a dozen private vaccination camps in Mumbai and its metropolitan area since May
Updated 09 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Police in Mumbai said on Thursday that people should be on alert after thousands of people in major cities have fallen prey to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine scams.
Scam vaccination drives have emerged in recent weeks as the demand for vaccines surged after a devastating second wave of the pandemic claimed more than 400,000 lives from April to early June.
More than 4,000 people have received fake COVID-19 jabs at over a dozen private vaccination camps in Mumbai and its metropolitan area since May, according to the police. In Kolkata, some 2,000 people — including a parliamentarian — were given fake vaccinations in June alone.
“We have asked people to be alert,” Anchalwar Shailesh Kumar, a senior police officer at Mumbai’s Khar police station, told Arab News. “We are investigating the case and at this stage we cannot tell many details.”
Umesh Shah from Mumbai’s Hiranandani Housing Society was one of some 300 people in the locality who received the fake jabs in late May.
“After the second wave our anxiety to protect ourselves from COVID-19 was very high and people took advantage of our vulnerabilities,” he said.
The residents thought the vaccination camp was official as it was organized by what appeared to be a private hospital.
“There was no reason for us to distrust when a private hospital approached us for vaccination, but the suspicion arose when our certificate did not come for days,” another society resident, Hitesh Patel, told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• At least 4,000 people received fake COVID-19 jabs at private vaccination camps in Mumbai. 

• 2,000 receive fake jabs in Kolkata.

“When the certificate came it was from a different hospital and of a different date than May 30 when we took the jab,” he said, adding: “We then realized that we were duped and approached the police.”
He said they had been given saline water instead of the vaccine.
A media uproar following the Hiranandani incident has prompted others to come forward, with similar cases starting to pour in from different parts of the country.
In Kolkata, a fake vaccination drive came into the spotlight after local parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty took part in it. Failing to receive official confirmation of her vaccination on the government’s CoWin portal, she told local media she became suspicious and filed a police complaint.
While Kolkata police are also investigating the case, health experts blame the emergence of fraudulent schemes on the government’s new policy of allowing the private sector to take part in the national vaccination drive.
When India started its vaccination campaign in February, the government was the sole agency inoculating people, with jabs free to receive.
From May, however, private players have been allowed to commercially administer 25 percent of the vaccines the country has procured or produced.
India is currently relying on two “made in India” jabs — Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the local Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech — as well as the imported Russian Sputnik V, which it approved for emergency use in April.
As the government campaign has been sluggish, with less than 5 percent of the country’s 1.3 billion people inoculated so far, many have opted for paid vaccinations.
“The government policy of dual pricing is a problem knowing well that there is no regulation to check the private players,” Mumbai-based public health expert and Indian Journal of Medical Ethics editor Dr. Amar Jesani told Arab News.
“In the US, whether it is the private or public sector giving vaccines everywhere it is free. But in India, the government is concerned about the market,” he said.
“After the experience of the second wave, the government should have tried to build public health systems and infrastructure, but it has not learnt the lesson.”

For girl student in Balochistan, empowerment comes on two wheels in boy’s outfit

For girl student in Balochistan, empowerment comes on two wheels in boy’s outfit
Updated 09 July 2021

For girl student in Balochistan, empowerment comes on two wheels in boy’s outfit

For girl student in Balochistan, empowerment comes on two wheels in boy’s outfit
  • Khadija tul Kubra has been riding a motorcycle since high school, she aims to improve women’s mobility in the conservative region
Updated 09 July 2021
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Disguised as a boy, Khadija tul Kubra uses her motorbike to drop off her siblings at school every day, riding down the crowded roads and alleyways of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.
The 17-year-old has a quest: Increasing women’s mobility in a region where it is traditionally restricted.
Social norms and safety concerns limit women’s mobility across Pakistan, where general commuting and travel activity is estimated to be 80 percent dominated by men, according to a 2016 London School of Economics study on gender inequality in transportation.
Things are even worse in Balochistan, Pakistan’s most impoverished province, where in Quetta alone traffic police registered 28,700 motorcyclists in 2021 — none of them women. Police data shows only three motorcycle licenses have been issued to female drivers in Quetta since the 1990s. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistic, female labor force participation in Balochistan is only 5.06 percent of the total population of women in the province, the lowest rate in the country.
“Here, many girls have to skip their studies due to transportation problems,” Kubra told Arab News. “I must disguise myself as a boy to avoid attention on roads, so I wear a male outfit with a cap, gloves, boy’s shoes, glasses.”
Kubra has been riding since 2015, when she passed her high school exams. The third child of 12 siblings, she is now responsible for driving her younger brothers and sisters to school, after which she goes to attend university, covering about 22 km on her bike every day.
She learned to ride a bike from her father, Ghulam Qadir Bugti, a teacher at the Sariab Mill Boys High School in Quetta.
“Khadija had a passion for motorcycle riding when she was just 10,” Bugti said. “When I realized I couldn’t afford school transport for my children, I decided to teach Khadija bike riding. I always wanted my children, particularly my daughters, to get educated.”
It was Bugti’s idea that Kubra disguise herself as a boy, he said: “I was afraid for my daughter Khadija, that she would have to bear negative comments and she might be hit by someone or chased by wandering boys.”
While girl riders remain invisible on the streets of Quetta, police say they will support them if they come forward.
“We will support them and plan for their training,” Senior Superintendent Police Traffic Gul Said Khan Afridi told Arab News. “We have many female traffic police officers performing duties at various points in Quetta and they have been assisting female drivers. If girl motorcyclists will be on roads, definitely traffic police would be available for their protection and assistance.”
But for that to happen, there must be a change in mindset, Kubra said, saying she had started by asking the parents of her university friends to allow their daughters to drive.
“It empowers us. Through this easy ride we could reach everywhere we want without facing hurdles or harassment on public transportation,” she said.
“I hope one day I can ride my bike in the streets of Quetta in my own girl’s dress,” she said. “I want to see more girls riding with me in the city in their own clothes.”

Updated 08 July 2021
AP

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31
  • Joe Biden: ‘I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome’
  • Biden said it was ‘highly unlikely’ that one government will control Afghanistan after the US pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.
“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the US war. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”
Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country. The administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”
“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation. He added, “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”
Biden said he didn’t trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.
Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the US withdrawal moved forward. She added that prolonging US military involvement, considering former President Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

“The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan,” Psaki said.
Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that one government will control Afghanistan after the US pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban.
The president added that there is no “mission accomplished” moment as the US war comes to an end.
“The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world,” he said.
US forces earlier this week vacated Bagram Airfield — the US epicenter of the conflict to oust the Taliban and hunt down the Al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the US that triggered the war.
Remaining US troops are now concentrated in Kabul, the capital. The Pentagon said the top US commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, is expected to end his tour of duty later this month as final arrangements are made for a reduced US military mission.
Biden in recent days has bristled at reporters when asked about the drawdown and the security situation in Afghanistan. Asked last week at an event to highlight a strong jobs report whether he was concerned that the Afghan government could fall in a matter of months, he didn’t hide his annoyance.
Biden, answering questions from reporters after his remarks on Thursday, said that Kabul falling to the Taliban would not be an acceptable outcome. But the president also pushed back against the notion that such a scenario was certain.
“Do I trust the Taliban? No,” Biden said. “But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war.”
Biden continues to face pressure from congressional lawmakers to offer further detail on how he intends to go about assisting thousands of Afghans who helped the US military as translators, drivers and in other jobs who are now fearful they will be targets of the Taliban once the US withdrawal is complete.
The White House says the administration has identified US facilities outside of the continental United States, as well as third countries, where evacuated Afghans would potentially stay while their visa applications are processed. Biden added that 2,500 Afghans have been granted special immigrant visas since he took office in January.
“Our message to those women and men is clear,” Biden said. “There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose. We will stand with you, just as you stood with us.”

British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses

British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses

British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses
  • Hisham Chaudhary, 28, used Bitcoin to pay to free members from detention in Syria
  • It is one of the first times someone has been charged with being a Daesh member in UK
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who used Bitcoin to pay to free Daesh members from detention in Syria has been convicted of terror offenses.

Hisham Chaudhary, 28, was also found guilty in a Birmingham court of two counts of entering terrorist fundraising arrangements and four of disseminating terrorist publications. He will remain in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for Sept 3.

Prosecutor Samuel Main previously said the case was “factually novel” and one of the first times someone had been charged with being a member of Daesh in the UK.

He added: “This is not the first time an individual has been charged with membership of Islamic State (Daesh). The Crown (Prosecution Service) understands it to be the third at least.”

According to police, Chaudhary used Bitcoin to fundraise for Daesh and transfer thousands of pounds to smugglers in order to free members from Kurdish-run detention camps in Syria. 

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are popular among criminals because the currency is hard to trace and can readily and anonymously be transferred across borders. 

Numerous people have escaped the Kurdish-administered camps, though it is unclear whether Chaudhary’s actions directly led to an escape.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly requested that Western countries repatriate their citizens held in the camps, warning that they present a pervasive security issue in Syria.

The court heard that Chaudhary has been a Daesh member since 2016, and has engaged in fundraising and propaganda work on behalf of the terrorist group.

Counterterror police said he was a “trusted and active member of the group” who had “immersed himself” in spreading terrorist propaganda through Twitter and the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

“Operating largely online, the defendant was able to serve the objectives of the organization from the UK by promoting violent jihad, providing safe communication networks for like-minded individuals and sourcing money to assist other members,” said a police spokesperson.

“Chaudhary created videos to spread the ideology of Daesh and to call others to arms. He did so using platforms popular with the group, and went to great lengths to ensure they reached the right audience. He even sought assistance to protect the legacy of his videos, to prevent them from being deleted or taken down.”

Chaudhary, arrested in November 2019, had originally denied all charges, instead attempting to present himself as a humanitarian.

But Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “From the comfort of his home in the UK, Chaudhary took an active role in promoting, supporting and funding terrorism. It is evident he was a valued member of Daesh, one who had consistently demonstrated his allegiance through his actions.”

