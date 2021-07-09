You are here

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title

Argentina's Lionel Messi (top) and Colombia's Wilmar Barrios vie for the ball during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament semi-final match in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (top) and Colombia's Wilmar Barrios vie for the ball during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament semi-final match in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Brazil's Neymar (R) and Peru's Anderson Santamaria vie for the ball during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament semi-final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Brazil's Neymar (R) and Peru's Anderson Santamaria vie for the ball during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament semi-final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

  • This will be Messi's fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in Saturday’s Copa America final looking to end a hoodoo that has also affected some of their countries’ greatest players.
Like Brazil’s Pele and Diego Maradona of Argentina before them, neither Messi nor Neymar has ever won the Copa.
That statistic will change for one of them in the dream final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.
For six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, this will be his fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side.
He’s been his team’s standout performer, as ever, scoring four goals and creating five more — the tournament leader in both categories.
But at 34, this may well be his last Copa and next year’s World Cup could be his last major international tournament altogether.
So far, finals have led only to disappointment for Messi having lost in 2007, 2015 and 2016 at the Copa, and seen his side beaten 1-0 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.
Some people believe winning something with Argentina is Messi’s only remaining professional goal.
“We’ll try to stop him achieving this objective,” said Brazil center-back Marquinhos.
“As much as Messi, we also have players that deserve this title ... like our own ‘Ney’ who wasn’t there for the last Copa,” he added.
At 29, Neymar has a bit more time on his side but he was injured and absent two years ago when Brazil won their ninth title on home soil, beating Peru 3-1 in the final.

But as well as the two superstars lining up on opposite sides on Saturday, this is a classic match between two world heavyweights.
“We’re going to play a final against our eternal rivals, the lifelong ones, the two most powerful national teams in South America and we hope ... it will be a great match,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.
“Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football ... these jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games. That represents the history of Brazil-Argentina,” added Marquinhos.
Incredibly, these two sides are not even the two most successful ones in Copa history, with Uruguay having won 15 titles to Argentina’s 14 and Brazil’s nine.
In what is the 47th edition of the Copa, this is also just the fourth time these two have met in the final, with Argentina triumphing the first time in 1937 and Brazil coming out on top in 2004 and 2007.
And that is despite having faced each other more than 100 times in their history.
They have been by far the strongest two sides in the competition, even if Argentina rode their luck a touch in their semifinal penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.

The two squads are impressive for their strength in depth.
In their semifinal victory over Peru — and despite Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus being suspended — Brazil left the likes of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Flamengo hot-shot Gabriel Barbosa and Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior on the bench.
In midfield, Liverpool’s Fabinho has been kept out of the side by a resurgent Fred, of Manchester United.
Likewise, Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria — a bright spark when he came on in the semifinal against Colombia — has mostly started on the bench while new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero has hardly had a look in for Argentina.
Messi and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (three goals) have provided Argentina’s main attacking thrust but they have quality and creativity throughout.
“Argentina are not just Lautaro and Messi, we cannot only concentrate on those two,” said Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.
“They’re great players, world class players, but if Argentina have reached the final it’s because of the (whole) group, we have to respect this.”
As well as looking to end his career-long trophy drought with Argentina, Messi could make history in another way on Saturday.
He currently sits on 76 goals for Argentina, one shy of Pele’s South American record of 77 national team goals.

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

PHOENIX, US:  The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.
Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.
Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.
The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn’t win more than two games in either series.
They’ve already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
Booker made seven 3-pointers and the Suns went 20 for 40 behind the arc. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and Paul finished with eight assists.
Jrue Holiday played more aggressively but didn’t shoot a whole lot better than in Game 1, scoring 17 points but hitting only 7 for 21. Khris Middleton was 5 for 16, forcing Antetokounmpo to carry an even heavier load on his sore left leg.
It adds up to the Bucks having to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the second time this postseason. They did it against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but had some help when first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving were injured.
Now they are facing a Suns team loaded with weapons all over the lineup, and showed off all of them in the prettiest play of this series.
They whipped the ball all around the perimeter for the final basket of the first half. It went from Paul to Booker to Jae Crowder to Bridges, back to Crowder to Paul, then over to Crowder and once again Bridge. He then finally fed it inside to Deandre Ayton, who scored while being fouled with 14.9 seconds left for a 56-45 lead at the break.
The Bucks could only dream of having that many guys involved. Antetokounmpo’s 15 field goals were more than twice as many as any other Milwaukee player.

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
  • Barty stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday
  • Pliskova emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month’s French Open with a hip injury.
Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.
Barty does not let obstacles trouble her for too long. She figures out a way and pushes forward. That’s why she’s ranked No. 1 and it’s why she stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.
“I’ve had ups and downs and everything in between and I wouldn’t change one day or one moment or one, kind of, road that we’ve taken in my path and my journey,” said Barty, who was the 2011 junior champion at the All England Club and stepped away from tennis for almost two years starting in 2014 because of burnout. “It’s been unique. It’s been incredible. It’s been tough. There have been so many things that led to this point.”
Her opponent in Saturday’s final will be No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, who emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
“Super proud about the way how I handled the situation out there,” Pliskova said.

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova returns against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP)

Pliskova produced 14 aces, Sabalenka 18, and the combined total was the most in a women’s match at Wimbledon since they started keeping such stats in 1977. The difference in this match, ultimately: Pliskova was broken just once, Sabalenka twice.
After going 0 for 8 on break points in the first set, the first set she dropped in six matches, Pliskova “got a bit frustrated,” she acknowledged afterward.
But she went 1 for 1 in that category in each of the last two sets.
“She just returned like crazy — like, really good — and I couldn’t do anything,” said Sabalenka, the only top-20 seed in the draw without a major quarterfinal appearance until now.
Neither Pliskova — whose coach, Sascha Bajin, used to work with Naomi Osaka and was Serena Williams’ hitting partner — nor Barty had ever been past the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
“Coming into this tournament, the dream was to make the second week. ... Sascha was super confident in me,” said Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic who was the runner-up at the 2016 US Open to Kerber and used to be ranked No. 1. “He said, ‘I told you, you were going to make the final.’”
The 25-year-old Barty won the 2019 French Open and has been atop the WTA rankings for 1 1/2 years.
She is the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong won the trophy 1980; Barty has been wearing an outfit intended as a tribute to Goolagong this fortnight.
“Now to kind of give myself a chance to create some history, almost in a way that’s a tribute to her, is really exciting,” Barty said.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP / POOL)

She arrived in England not having competed since June 3, when she withdrew during her second-round match in Paris, her left hip in too much pain to continue.
“To be honest, it was going to be touch and go. Everything had to be spot on to give myself a chance to play pain-free and to play knowing that I could trust my body,” Barty said. “If you told me a month ago we’d be sitting in this position, I really wouldn’t have thought that we would even get close.”
On Thursday, she faced a big test in the second set, which Kerber was two points from owning when Barty served at deuce while trailing 5-2. The full-capacity crowd was backing the comeback effort for the 33-year-old German, too, with shouts of “Come on, Angie!” and “Go on, Kerber!”
But Barty steeled herself to hold there, then broke to get within 5-4 with a cross-court forehand passing winner.
That was part of a 38-16 advantage in total winners for Barty, responsible more than anything else for her triumph. And this was remarkable: She compiled that many point-ending shots while making only 16 unforced errors.
“A great level, the best level I’ve played in quite some time,” Barty said. “Angie is an incredible competitor. She brought out the best in me today.”
It was a rather entertaining and, from point to point, rather even contest, two talented baseliners willing to try a volley, drop shot or lob when required. They were each other’s equal for long exchanges — in all, 22 points lasted at least nine strokes, with Kerber winning a dozen.
Their approaches are different, though. Kerber is a left-hander who hits flat groundstrokes and is just fine with handling foes’ low shots, often dropping a knee onto the turf to get leverage.
Barty is a righty who relies on heavy topspin for a forehand packed with power, and her slice backhand can produce tricky bounces on the grass.
She ended up with an 8-0 edge in aces and 18-9 in forehand winners.
“I was trying to playing my game,” Kerber said. “But she had always a good answer.”

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
  • Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The FIA Formula E World Championship has revealed a provisional calendar for its 2021/22 campaign, featuring a record-breaking 16 races, on the eve of the New York City E-Prix this weekend.

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date and sees the return of some familiar destinations including Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race on the streets of Monaco.

Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package ahead of its switch to the Gen3 rule-set in Season 9.

Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, with the whole team as Season 8 calendar is announced. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)

New to the Formula E urban street racing line-up is Cape Town on February 26th and Vancouver making its calendar debut as the host city for Round 10 on July 2, 2022.

Season 8 will conclude in Seoul, South Korea on August 13 and 14, 2022, another location first for the championship, with a pair of races around the Jasmil Sports Complex – the site of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.

“The provisional calendar for Season 8 looks really strong and it’s good to have it confirmed so early - this will really help with the teams planning and logistics,” said Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal. “We’ll be returning to some key iconic inner city locations like London, New York, Mexico City and of course, our home race in Monaco, but there are also some very interesting new additions as well.

“Racing in Vancouver and Cape Town and returning to China is major progress for Formula E and Seoul should make for a fantastic location for the season finale and Formula E’s 100th race.”

2021/2022 SEASON IN FULL

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 28 January 2022

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 29 January 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, 12 February 2022

Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2022*

TBD, China, 19 March 2022*

Rome, Italy, 9 April 2022

Monaco, 20 April 2022

Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2022

TBD, 4 June

Vancouver, Canada, 2 July 2022*

New York City, USA, 16 July 2022

New York City, USA, 17 July 2022

London, UK, 30 July 2022

London, UK, 31 July 2022

Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2022*

Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2022*

*Subject to circuit homologation

 

Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
Updated 08 July 2021
Jon Pike

Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
  • The code of honor has remained constant for almost 300 years, though not without challenges
Updated 08 July 2021
Jon Pike

LONDON: There is no surer way to aggravate a cricket purist than to refer to the governance of the game as rules, instead of laws. My way of dealing with this is to say that rules are there to be broken, laws to be obeyed.

In my first column on the origins of cricket in England, the review ended at a point when the game began to transition from rustic origins into a more structured regime. This was in the early part of the 18th century, when cricket became a vehicle for gambling.

Significant sums were wagered on matches between teams assembled by members of the upper classes. Large crowds were attracted, much to the disapproval of the middle classes, who argued that workers should not be distracted, or encouraged to either gamble or spend money on drink.

Such was the intensity with which games were contested, that, inevitably, disputes broke out. On one occasion, in 1717, three members of a team, with defeat looming, fled the game in order to avoid paying their dues to the opposition. This led to a court case, and the judge ordered a rematch.

A decade later, a match in Essex fell foul of a local magistrate who thought it was an excuse to gather people together to cause trouble, ordering the crowd’s dispersal. This is likely to have served to focus attention on venues in South East England and London for the playing of these monied matches.

Those participating understood the unwritten mechanics of the game. Nevertheless, articles of agreement were drawn up to establish the hours of play (particularly the finishing time), residential qualifications of players, stake money, choice of umpires and code of conduct.

Emphasis was placed on the need for respect. Umpires’ decisions were not to be questioned and the authority of the nobles who championed teams would be invoked in any case of doubt. This early code of honor has remained for almost 300 years, though not without challenges.

Crowd control became an issue. The Artillery Ground at Finsbury in London, still in use today, offered the opportunity both to control entry and encroachment of spectators onto the field. The London Cricket Club was based there and its members, along with invited representatives from other clubs, were responsible for producing the first unifying code in 1744, published in 1755.

The code confirmed norms on things such as wicket size, ball weight and pitch dimensions. At this time, the bat was like a hockey stick, no body protection was used, and the ball was delivered underarm. Changes came after 1760 with the introduction of patented cricket balls and pitched delivery, which led to the use of a straight bat, for which, remarkably, no dimensions were specified.

In 1771, a visiting player used a bat as wide as the wicket against the Hambledon Club. At that time, this remote club in Hampshire had become the foremost club in England for noblemen and country gentry, who organized cricket for the purpose of betting and drinking. It is not known if betting was the reason behind the act, but the Hambledon Club moved to propose that the width of the bat should be a maximum 4.25 inches, a dimension that has remained to this day. Along with six other alterations, this was incorporated into a revision of the laws in 1774.

The influence of the Hambledon Club waned and the elite White Conduit Club in London, with many of the same members, became a new focus. Matches were played on open fields, where players were subject to verbal abuse from spectators. As a result, the club sought more privacy, and one member, Thomas Lord, was asked to find a suitable site. This was in Dorset Fields, Marylebone, where the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) was founded in 1787.

In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. Subsequent developments in that era saw the specification of ball circumference, the introduction of boundaries to the field, protective equipment and a third stump. However, it was not until 1864 that a major change, overarm bowling, was legitimized, shaping the way cricket is played today.

Some common themes emerge from the evolution of cricket in the 18th century. Alongside the rustic, romantic vision of village greens, gambling pervaded, and substantial crowds of up to 10,000 in urban areas often became disorderly, particularly as commercial interests in the form of sellers of food and drink were encouraged. Maintaining law and order was paramount.

It is reasonable to assume that attempts to cheat, influence umpires and test agreed conditions did occur. Given the amounts of money at stake and the involvement of members of society who operated by supposed code of honor, it is only fitting that those who drew up the terms of engagement should regard them as laws, thereby creating the context for the epithet “it is just not cricket.”

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
  • Tokyo 2020 will be the first Games ever held largely behind closed doors
  • Olympic organizers had hoped to have up to 10,000 local fans in venues
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Fans will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo and the capital will be under a virus state of emergency throughout the pandemic-postponed Games, Japan’s government announced Thursday just two weeks before the opening ceremony.
The decision means Tokyo 2020 will be the first Games ever held largely behind closed doors, the latest unprecedented decision about a Games that will be like no other.
When the Games were postponed last year as the scale of the pandemic became clear, there was talk that the event would be staged as proof the world had overcome the virus.
But that triumphant talk has given way to the harsh reality of new infection surges and more contagious variants, including the Delta strain which has spooked officials in Japan.
The country has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, and avoided tough lockdowns, but it also moved slowly to start vaccinations and only about 15 percent of its population is fully vaccinated so far.
With infections rising in the capital, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced Tokyo would be under a virus emergency from July 12 until August 22.
The measure is significantly looser than lockdowns seen elsewhere, largely limiting alcohol sales, shortening opening hours for restaurants and capping event attendances at 5,000 people.
But it signals a growing concern about the current rate of infections, and appears to have piled pressure on Olympic organizers who had hoped to have up to 10,000 local fans in venues after barring overseas spectators.
Organizers met Thursday evening with local and national government officials and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs to take what Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto termed a “very difficult decision.”
“We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said after the talks.
Most Olympic events are being staged in Tokyo, but some — including surfing, football, baseball and the marathon — will take place outside the capital.
Marukawa said a decision on spectators at events outside Tokyo would be taken in consultation with the governors of each region.
The ban comes after Suga announced the new emergency measures, which he said would not interfere with holding the Games.
“We will host the Games under the state of emergency,” he told reporters.
“I think we can realize a safe and secure Games by taking these measures.”
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach, who arrived in Japan earlier Thursday, said he would “support any measure which is necessary to have a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games for the Japanese people and all participants.”
Organizers are at pains to insist the Games can go ahead and will be safe for local residents and Olympic participants.
But they face the reality of rising infections, with Japan’s minister in charge of the virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura warning earlier Thursday that the Delta variant now accounts for around 30 percent of cases in the capital.
“This is expected to expand further,” he warned.
Japan has so far recorded around 14,900 deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, but the government has been criticized over the slow start to its vaccination program.
And there are concerns that the Delta variant could produce a new wave that might quickly overwhelm local medical resources.
Olympic organizers have drawn up extensive measures including daily testing for athletes and limits on their movement that they say will keep the public and Games participants safe.
While vaccination is not required to participate in the Games, Bach said Thursday that 85 percent of arriving Olympic delegations would be inoculated, and almost 100 percent of IOC staff and members.
Despite the measures, Tokyo 2020 is struggling to build momentum and enthusiasm for the Games as the final countdown begins.
A torch relay that was supposed to stoke excitement as it traveled nationwide has been taken off public roads in much of the country over virus risks, and even its legs in the capital will now be held without spectators.
And fans have been asked to avoid the route of the Olympic marathon when it is run in northern Hokkaido.
Polls show most Japanese would prefer the Games be postponed again or canceled outright, though opposition has softened in recent weeks.

