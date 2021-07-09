You are here

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
The investments align with the Vision 2030 objectives aimed at making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and a connecting hub for the three continents. (SPA)
Updated 37 sec ago
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
  • Investments will equip ports with container, bulk cargo and passenger facilities
  • Eight ports include Jeddah Islamic, King Abdulaziz in Damman
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multi-purpose terminals in eight pf the nation’s ports.

The opportunities are in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts for terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port, Mawani said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative aims at equipping the ports to serve various functions including containers, general cargo, bulk cargo, RoRo cargo, passengers, and livestock.

The investments align with the Vision 2030 objectives aimed at making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and a connecting hub for the three continents.

Transport and logistics will contribute 10 percent of Saudi GDP by 2030, up from 6 percent today, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector, Minister of Transport Saleh Aljasser said on Tuesday.

#ports #saudi #ppp #logistics

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
  • Non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent with overall growth at 2.4 percent
  • Investment by PIF to offset fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth
DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4 percent.
Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent, the IMF said in a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hit by the double blow of last year’s historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, though the economy showed signs of improvement from late in the year.
Investment by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is expected to offset government fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth, the IMF said. PIF’s investments are a central part of the country’s economic development program Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off oil.
The IMF’s executive directors “underscored the importance of monitoring fiscal risks and developing a robust sovereign asset-liability management framework given the growing role of the Public Investment Fund and public-private partnerships (PPP) in the economy.”
The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate peg to the US dollar “continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure.”
“While fully agreeing with this, many directors also encouraged the authorities to review the peg over the medium term to ensure that it remains appropriate given the plans for economic diversification.”

#saudi #gdp #imf #nonoileconomy #economy

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.
The EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The UK Treasury, however, insisted the Brexit divorce settlement remained within its previous central range of 40.74 billion euros to 45.40 billion euros, the Financial Times reported late on Thursday. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The 47.5 billion euros amount is significantly higher than expected. The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros.
An initial amount of 6.8 billion euros is due for payment in 2021, the EU’s consolidated budget report added, with the remainder of the amount to be paid later.
A sum total amount of 47.5 billion euros was mentioned in the report as “net receivable from the UK.”
A trade and cooperation deal between the UK and EU was struck in December after more than four years of acrimonious negotiations and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.
On Tuesday, the European Union urged London to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit ‘sausage war’ row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.
Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly for chilled meats, because the province’s open border with EU member Ireland is Britain’s only land frontier with the EU and its vast single market.

Brexit United Kingdom (UK)

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion
Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion
  • Offer includes a fresh issue of shares and share sale by Info Edge (India)
BENGALURU, India: Indian food delivery company Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering.

Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group and one of India’s most prominent startups, said its offer will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to 90 billion rupees and a share sale worth up to 3.75 billion rupees by top shareholder Info Edge (India), taking the total offering to 93.75 billion rupees($1.25 billion) according to a filing.

At the upper end of the price range, Zomato’s market value comes up to 596.23 billion rupees ($7.98 billion), with subscription set to open on July 14.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

“While we had a footprint across 23 countries outside India as of March 31, 2021, we have taken a conscious strategic call to focus only on the Indian market going forward,” Zomato said in its prospectus.

FASTFACT

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons towards ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers.

The company had filed for an IPO in late April.

“In terms of valuation, financials, and future business prospects, we feel things are going to look good for Zomato in the near-term,” said Shikher Jain, manager, fundamental equity research at Anand Rathi in Mumbai.

The chief of Oyo Hotels, another well-known Indian startup, said on Wednesday upcoming IPOs would be looked at very closely as the SoftBank-backed hospitality firm is considering a potential offering.

 

Ant Group Zomato

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
  • Even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars: EU antitrust chief
BRUSSELS: The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems.
Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen along with its Audi and Porsche divisions avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the EU’s executive commission said. Daimler wasn’t fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.
It was the first time the European Commission imposed collusion fines on holding back the use of technical developments, not a more traditional practice like price fixing.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.
“Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards. And they did so despite the relevant technology being available,” Vestager said. That made their practice illegal, she said.
According to Vestager, the companies agreed on the size of onboard tanks containing a urea solution known as AdBlue that is injected into the exhaust stream to limit pollution from diesel engines, and also on the driving ranges that could be expected before the tank needed refilling. A bigger tank would enable more pollution reduction.

FASTFACT

Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said.

Vestager said cooperation between companies is permissible under EU rules when it leads to efficiency gains, such as the faster introduction of new technologies. “But the dividing line is clear: Companies must not coordinate their behavior to limit the full potential of any type of technology,” she said.
Volkswagen said the investigation had ended with a finding that several other forms of cooperation under review were not improper under antitrust law.
“The (EU) Commission is breaking new legal ground with this decision, because it is the first time it has prosecuted technical cooperation as an antitrust violation,” the company said in a statement. “It is also imposing fines even though the contents of the talks were never implemented and customers were therefore never harmed.”
Volkswagen said that the tank sizes produced by all the carmakers involved were “two to three times” bigger than discussed in the talks. It said it was considering an appeal to the European Court of Justice.
BMW said that discussions on the AdBlue tanks had “no influence whatsoever on the company’s product decisions.” The company said it was significant that that the fine notice found there was no collusion involving earlier allegations of using software to restrict AdBlue dosing.
BMW said it set aside 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) based on the commission’s initial accusations but reduced the set-aside in May due to more serious allegations in the case not being substantiated.
The case wasn’t directly linked to the “dieselgate” scandal of the past decade, when Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software, which reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving.
The scandal cost Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles. The Volkswagen vehicles in the scandal did not use the urea tanks but relied on another pollution reduction technology.

EU Pollution Daimler BMW Volkswagen Audi porsche

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Chalhoub Group's Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
  • Local entrepreneurs offered the chance of winning $15,000 in funding to help establish their fashion brand
JEDDAH:  Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group has set up an initiative in Saudi Arabia offering local entrepreneurs the chance of winning $15,000 in funding to help establish their fashion brand.

The Fashion Lab, a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom, is focused on sustainable fashion, contemporary design, streetwear and accessories, and nurturing new designers who are set on disrupting the fashion status quo.

Applications are now open and successful participants will get to take part in a two-week “boot camp,” which will help them navigate through different elements to develop their brand, including marketing, supply chain management, content creation and media exposure.

FASHIONFIX

Fashion sales in the GCC amount to around $50 billion a year, according to a McKinsey report in December 2019, with the average spent per capita amounting to around $500 in Saudi Arabia.

With online fashion sales booming as a result of people stuck at home during the pandemic, Statista estimates that the Kingdom’s online clothing segment will be worth $1.484 billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 5.19 percent for the next four years.

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, told Arab News in February it had seen 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year and is set to expand into a new warehouse facility in Riyadh to capitalise on surging sales. While parent company Emaar Malls recently reported a 24.8 percent fall in revenues for 2020 to AED3.51 billion ($960 million), Namshi saw sales increase 28 percent to AED1.316 billion over the same period, with the Kingdom representing 70 percent of sales.

On top of the $15,000 funding, applicants may also be offered equity partnerships after the program finishes at the end of the year, and may also access the Chalhoub Group’s online and in-store retail network to sell their products.

Dina Sidani, chief innovation officer, said that she believed the Fashion Lab “will have long-term positive impact in promoting innovation in the fashion industry locally, while creating young fashion champions from the Kingdom for the world.”

Based in Dubai, the group has been a major operator in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years. It is active in 14 countries, with around 700 stores and 12,000 employees.

Up to five brands will be selected to take part in the Fashion Lab and the deadline for submissions for the first cohort is July 25, 2021.

FASTFACT

Applications are now open and successful participants will get to take part in a two-week ‘boot camp,’ which will help them navigate through different elements to develop their brand, including marketing, supply chain management, content creation and media exposure.

The initiative is part of a wider push to develop the Saudi fashion sector and nurture homegrown brands. On Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission announced the finalists chosen to take part in its yearlong Saudi 100 Brands program. The initiative will include training, advice and mentorship from experts in the fashion sector.

A shortlist of 400 was whittled down from an initial 1,348 applicants.

The program offers a one-year brand development initiative with training and mentoring, individual and group consultancy and advisory sessions, and virtual and in-person training workshops.

Chalhoub Group fashion

