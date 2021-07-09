You are here

  • Home
  • Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos stand on the verge of lift-off, days apart, on the first crewed flights by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, both founded in the early 2000s. ( AFP / Virgin Galactic / Handout)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmbck

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
  • Richard Branson dedicates drive to his mother who died of COVID-19
  • Branson, who was knighted in 2000 for his services to entrepreneurship, had hoped to join a commercial flight with Virgin Galactic as early as 2009
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: As famous for his thrill-seeking lifestyle and publicity stunts as for his vast business empire, Richard Branson has set his sights on the stars as he prepares for liftoff on his first space flight.
Before this weekend’s mission on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity, the avowed Star Trek fan attributed his drive and taste for adventure to his mother Eve, who died from Covid in January.
“I’ve always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars,” said the London-born 70-year-old.
The Virgin group boss, whose net worth amounts to $5.7 billion according to Forbes magazine, made his initial fortune in the record industry in the 1970s.
He has since launched a string of successful companies in sectors as diverse as railways and mobile phones, as well as Virgin Atlantic airlines.
But there have been plenty of missteps.
His failures include a short-lived attempt at Formula One racing, a stab at the soft drinks market with Virgin Cola, and a wedding company called Virgin Bride, which some said existed only because of the name.
Branson was said to have been a below-average student who suffered from dyslexia, his headmaster at private school in southern England apparently telling him he would either go to prison or become a millionaire.
He set up Virgin Records when he was just 20 and earned his first million pounds three years later, buying his own Caribbean island a few years afterwards.
The record label’s breakthrough came with “Tubular Bells,” a 1973 instrumental album by the British musician Mike Oldfield, which sold millions of copies.
His mother was an air stewardess, so perhaps he was following in the family footsteps when he set up his airline in 1984.
But his business practices and publicity stunts since then have irked many.
In 2006, it emerged Virgin Atlantic and British Airways had engaged in price fixing, though his firm avoided any punishment because they tipped off the authorities.
And last year, he asked the British government for £500 million to help Virgin Atlantic weather the economic fallout of the Covid lockdown, despite having paid no income tax in Britain for more than a decade.
Politicians accused him of “milking the system.”
In 2012, a columnist for The Guardian newspaper compared him to the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange “in that both believe the world revolves around them.”
Ironic as Branson has tried and failed several times to become the first person to go around the world non-stop in a balloon.
At the age of 28, Branson bought Necker Island, where he has hosted lavish parties and getaways for celebrities and political leaders including former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
Much of Branson’s publicity over the years has been based around his adventuring, in which he has tackled a number of records in speedboats, balloons and even an amphibious car.
These exploits brought him close to tragedy in 1998 when he and his co-pilot were forced to ditch their balloon in the Pacific Ocean after low pressure forced the craft down.
His efforts in recent years have focused on his space tourism company, founded in 2004 and based in the Mojave desert in California.
Branson, who was knighted in 2000 for his services to entrepreneurship, had hoped to join a commercial flight with Virgin Galactic as early as 2009.
But its timeline has been hit by a series of delays including a tragic crash in 2014 that claimed the life of a test pilot.
“Space is hard — but worth it. We will persevere and move forward together,” he said following the crash.

Topics: Virgin Galactic Richard Branson space tourism

Related

Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space
Business & Economy
Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try
World
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
  • Investments will equip ports with container, bulk cargo and passenger facilities
  • Eight ports include Jeddah Islamic, King Abdulaziz in Damman
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multi-purpose terminals in eight pf the nation’s ports.

The opportunities are in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts for terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port, Mawani said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative aims at equipping the ports to serve various functions including containers, general cargo, bulk cargo, RoRo cargo, passengers, and livestock.

The investments align with the Vision 2030 objectives aimed at making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and a connecting hub for the three continents.

Transport and logistics will contribute 10 percent of Saudi GDP by 2030, up from 6 percent today, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector, Minister of Transport Saleh Aljasser said on Tuesday.

Topics: #ports #saudi #ppp #logistics

Related

Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
  • Non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent with overall growth at 2.4 percent
  • Investment by PIF to offset fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4 percent.
Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent, the IMF said in a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hit by the double blow of last year’s historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, though the economy showed signs of improvement from late in the year.
Investment by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is expected to offset government fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth, the IMF said. PIF’s investments are a central part of the country’s economic development program Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off oil.
The IMF’s executive directors “underscored the importance of monitoring fiscal risks and developing a robust sovereign asset-liability management framework given the growing role of the Public Investment Fund and public-private partnerships (PPP) in the economy.”
The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate peg to the US dollar “continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure.”
“While fully agreeing with this, many directors also encouraged the authorities to review the peg over the medium term to ensure that it remains appropriate given the plans for economic diversification.”

Topics: #saudi #gdp #imf #nonoileconomy #economy

Related

Saudi Arabia wants transport sector to contribute 10% of GDP by 2030
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia wants transport sector to contribute 10% of GDP by 2030
Saudi GDP shrinks by 3 percent in Q1 as oil sector contracts
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP shrinks by 3 percent in Q1 as oil sector contracts
Exclusive PIF-backed ACWA Power plans to invest $16bn in new projects in 2021 graphic
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power plans to invest $16bn in new projects in 2021

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.
The EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The UK Treasury, however, insisted the Brexit divorce settlement remained within its previous central range of 40.74 billion euros to 45.40 billion euros, the Financial Times reported late on Thursday. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The 47.5 billion euros amount is significantly higher than expected. The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros.
An initial amount of 6.8 billion euros is due for payment in 2021, the EU’s consolidated budget report added, with the remainder of the amount to be paid later.
A sum total amount of 47.5 billion euros was mentioned in the report as “net receivable from the UK.”
A trade and cooperation deal between the UK and EU was struck in December after more than four years of acrimonious negotiations and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.
On Tuesday, the European Union urged London to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit ‘sausage war’ row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.
Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly for chilled meats, because the province’s open border with EU member Ireland is Britain’s only land frontier with the EU and its vast single market.

Topics: Brexit United Kingdom (UK)

Related

France’s Macron offers UK’s Johnson: ‘Le reset’ if he keeps his Brexit word
World
France’s Macron offers UK’s Johnson: ‘Le reset’ if he keeps his Brexit word
UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
Business & Economy
UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion
  • Offer includes a fresh issue of shares and share sale by Info Edge (India)
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Indian food delivery company Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering.

Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group and one of India’s most prominent startups, said its offer will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to 90 billion rupees and a share sale worth up to 3.75 billion rupees by top shareholder Info Edge (India), taking the total offering to 93.75 billion rupees($1.25 billion) according to a filing.

At the upper end of the price range, Zomato’s market value comes up to 596.23 billion rupees ($7.98 billion), with subscription set to open on July 14.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

“While we had a footprint across 23 countries outside India as of March 31, 2021, we have taken a conscious strategic call to focus only on the Indian market going forward,” Zomato said in its prospectus.

FASTFACT

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons towards ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers.

The company had filed for an IPO in late April.

“In terms of valuation, financials, and future business prospects, we feel things are going to look good for Zomato in the near-term,” said Shikher Jain, manager, fundamental equity research at Anand Rathi in Mumbai.

The chief of Oyo Hotels, another well-known Indian startup, said on Wednesday upcoming IPOs would be looked at very closely as the SoftBank-backed hospitality firm is considering a potential offering.

 

Topics: Ant Group Zomato

Related

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Business & Economy
Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
  • Even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars: EU antitrust chief
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems.
Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen along with its Audi and Porsche divisions avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the EU’s executive commission said. Daimler wasn’t fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.
It was the first time the European Commission imposed collusion fines on holding back the use of technical developments, not a more traditional practice like price fixing.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.
“Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards. And they did so despite the relevant technology being available,” Vestager said. That made their practice illegal, she said.
According to Vestager, the companies agreed on the size of onboard tanks containing a urea solution known as AdBlue that is injected into the exhaust stream to limit pollution from diesel engines, and also on the driving ranges that could be expected before the tank needed refilling. A bigger tank would enable more pollution reduction.

FASTFACT

Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said.

Vestager said cooperation between companies is permissible under EU rules when it leads to efficiency gains, such as the faster introduction of new technologies. “But the dividing line is clear: Companies must not coordinate their behavior to limit the full potential of any type of technology,” she said.
Volkswagen said the investigation had ended with a finding that several other forms of cooperation under review were not improper under antitrust law.
“The (EU) Commission is breaking new legal ground with this decision, because it is the first time it has prosecuted technical cooperation as an antitrust violation,” the company said in a statement. “It is also imposing fines even though the contents of the talks were never implemented and customers were therefore never harmed.”
Volkswagen said that the tank sizes produced by all the carmakers involved were “two to three times” bigger than discussed in the talks. It said it was considering an appeal to the European Court of Justice.
BMW said that discussions on the AdBlue tanks had “no influence whatsoever on the company’s product decisions.” The company said it was significant that that the fine notice found there was no collusion involving earlier allegations of using software to restrict AdBlue dosing.
BMW said it set aside 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) based on the commission’s initial accusations but reduced the set-aside in May due to more serious allegations in the case not being substantiated.
The case wasn’t directly linked to the “dieselgate” scandal of the past decade, when Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software, which reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving.
The scandal cost Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles. The Volkswagen vehicles in the scandal did not use the urea tanks but relied on another pollution reduction technology.

Topics: EU Pollution Daimler BMW Volkswagen Audi porsche

Related

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
Business & Economy
EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row
Business & Economy
EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row

Latest updates

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
Think local: Meet the young creative pushing Saudi culture into the mainstream
Think local: Meet the young creative pushing Saudi culture into the mainstream
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
Playwright Sara Shaarawi on her ‘revenge drama’ ‘Niqabi Ninja’
Playwright Sara Shaarawi on her ‘revenge drama’ ‘Niqabi Ninja’
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.