Bukalapak launches $1.1bn IPO, Indonesia's biggest in a decade

Bukalapak launches $1.1bn IPO, Indonesia’s biggest in a decade
Logo of Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak is seen outside its headquarters in Jakarta. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

  • Company seeks valuation of up to $5.6 billion, double the level two years ago
  • Backed by Singapore sovereign investor GIC, Ant Financial, local media conglomerate Emtek and Microsoft.
SINGAPORE: Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak launched a billon dollar IPO on Friday, the country’s biggest issue in more than a decade, as it taps into soaring investor demand for tech stocks.
Until just a few months ago, Bukalapak was looking to raise just $300 million. That grew to $800 million and this week it expanded the offer again, by 25 percent, as investors clamoured for a piece of the company.
“As the first tech unicorn to launch an IPO in Indonesia, the hype, especially from retail investors, is quite high,” said Rudiyanto, a director at Panin Asset Management in Jakarta.
The country’s No.4 e-commerce company whose name means ‘opening a kiosk’ in Indonesian is aiming to raise up to $1.13 billion by selling as much as 25 percent of its enlarged capital. It will market the shares between 750 and 850 rupiah apiece.
It is seeking a valuation of up to $5.6 billion, double the level two years ago, and is backed by Singapore sovereign investor GIC, Ant Financial, local media conglomerate Emtek and Microsoft.
Bank of America and UBS are the joint global coordinators and bookrunners with Mandiri.
The books for the IPO are open until July 19, when Bukalapak will price the shares. It is due to make its market debut on August 6.
The listing comes at a time when the pandemic has boosted demand in Indonesia’s $40 billion e-commerce market. Bukalapak has sought to focus on smaller clients as it competes with bigger rivals Tokopedia, Sea Ltd’s Shopee and Alibaba’s Lazada.
“Our business is focused on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. They are the prime movers in the Indonesian economy,” said Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin told an online briefing for investors. “The opportunity to digitalize them and cater to underserved markets, especially outside the big cities, is very promising.”
Around 30 percent of Indonesia’s e-commerce transactions were estimated to have occurred in second-tier cities last year, but that share is seen rising to 48 percent by 2025, he added.
Over 60 percent of the IPO proceeds will be used to invest in the business, which had revenue of $95.8 million in 2020 and more than 100 million users. The rest of the funds will be used to expand Bukalapak subsidiaries.
With a population of 270 million, Indonesia has one of the world’s fastest-growing online shopping sectors and is home to many start-ups.
GoTo, the merged entity of Tokopedia and ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek, is also planning an IPO. Sources have said GoTo is looking to raise at least $2 billion in pre-IPO funding in the next few months, which will be followed by a local listing.
“This will also be like testing the water for the upcoming IPO of GoTo,” said Rudiyanto.
Bukalapak and GoTo’s debuts will turbocharge Indonesia’s long lacklustre IPO market which stagnated further during the pandemic. Money raised via IPOs fell by more than half in 2020 to $470 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Topics: #indonesia #ipo #tech

Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains

Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains

Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
  • U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall as fuel demand rises
  • OPEC+ impasse fuels uncertainty about global crude supply
TOKYO: Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed a draw in US inventories, but were headed for a weekly loss amid uncertainty about global supplies fueled by an OPEC+ impasse.
Brent crude oil futures were up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $74.39 a barrel by 0644 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.33 a barrel.
Prices on both sides of the Atlantic were on track for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent, dragged by the collapse of output talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, or OPEC+.
“The drop in stockpiles reinforced views that demand was picking up as the US driving season has begun,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
“Since there’s no major lift in the US shale output, some investors are bullish despite the OPEC+ spat,” he said.
US crude and gasoline stocks fell and gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019, the US Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, signalling increasing strength in the economy.
Crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and more than the expected 4 million-barrel drop estimated in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels, exceeding expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.
Even with oil prices rising toward $75 a barrel, US shale firms are keeping their pledges to keep production flat, a departure from previous boom cycles.
US production peaked near 13 million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2019, and then fell amid COVID-19. Output rebounded to about 11 million bpd in mid-2020, but has stagnated since.

OPEC+ IMPASSE, COVID-19 CAP GAINS
However, gains in oil prices were capped by worries that members of the OPEC+ group could be tempted to abandon output limits that they have followed during the pandemic due to the breakdown in discussions between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The two Gulf OPEC allies are at odds over a proposed deal that would have brought more oil to the market.
Russia was trying to mediate to help strike a deal to raise output, OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday. The United States had high level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the White House said on Tuesday.
The global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and worries it could stall a worldwide economic recovery also weighed on oil prices.
“A draw in the US crude inventories was a positive factor, but it could be a temporary phenomena given a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic in the US and elsewhere,” said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.
Fresh COVID-19 lockdowns could slow a recovery in air travel and demand for jet fuels, he added.
In Japan, the Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, as a resurgent COVID-19 forced the government to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.
COVID-19 cases in the United States are rising, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated.

Topics: #oil #crude #OPEC

Saudi tripartite partnership to provide 10,000 housing units to local families

Saudi tripartite partnership to provide 10,000 housing units to local families
Saudi tripartite partnership to provide 10,000 housing units to local families

Saudi tripartite partnership to provide 10,000 housing units to local families
  • Saudi Developmental Housing Program, Alwaleed Philanthropies, Sakan join forces
RIYADH: The Saudi Developmental Housing Program signed a tripartite agreement with Alwaleed Philanthropies and the National Developmental Housing Corporation (Sakan), to provide 10,000 housing units with a total value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) to families most in need, to enable them to own a home, SPA reported.

The largest agreement in the developmental housing sector is an extension of several previous agreements concluded with NGOs and donor institutions. This brings the total units that will be provided to families to 38,000 housing units serving more than 200,000 individuals with a contribution from the third sector that exceeded SR9 billion.

This tripartite cooperation comes within the framework of activating the housing sector’s participation in national development programs, and increasing its economic and social impact in the Kingdom, said Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail.

Supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia surged in the first quarter as the government’s Sakani and Wafi programs drove the building of affordable housing. Over the past year, 344,000 housing units were built in the Kingdom.

Topics: #housing #realestate #saudi

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson
  • Richard Branson dedicates drive to his mother who died of COVID-19
  • Branson, who was knighted in 2000 for his services to entrepreneurship, had hoped to join a commercial flight with Virgin Galactic as early as 2009
LONDON: As famous for his thrill-seeking lifestyle and publicity stunts as for his vast business empire, Richard Branson has set his sights on the stars as he prepares for liftoff on his first space flight.
Before this weekend’s mission on Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity, the avowed Star Trek fan attributed his drive and taste for adventure to his mother Eve, who died from Covid in January.
“I’ve always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars,” said the London-born 70-year-old.
The Virgin group boss, whose net worth amounts to $5.7 billion according to Forbes magazine, made his initial fortune in the record industry in the 1970s.
He has since launched a string of successful companies in sectors as diverse as railways and mobile phones, as well as Virgin Atlantic airlines.
But there have been plenty of missteps.
His failures include a short-lived attempt at Formula One racing, a stab at the soft drinks market with Virgin Cola, and a wedding company called Virgin Bride, which some said existed only because of the name.
Branson was said to have been a below-average student who suffered from dyslexia, his headmaster at private school in southern England apparently telling him he would either go to prison or become a millionaire.
He set up Virgin Records when he was just 20 and earned his first million pounds three years later, buying his own Caribbean island a few years afterwards.
The record label’s breakthrough came with “Tubular Bells,” a 1973 instrumental album by the British musician Mike Oldfield, which sold millions of copies.
His mother was an air stewardess, so perhaps he was following in the family footsteps when he set up his airline in 1984.
But his business practices and publicity stunts since then have irked many.
In 2006, it emerged Virgin Atlantic and British Airways had engaged in price fixing, though his firm avoided any punishment because they tipped off the authorities.
And last year, he asked the British government for £500 million to help Virgin Atlantic weather the economic fallout of the Covid lockdown, despite having paid no income tax in Britain for more than a decade.
Politicians accused him of “milking the system.”
In 2012, a columnist for The Guardian newspaper compared him to the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange “in that both believe the world revolves around them.”
Ironic as Branson has tried and failed several times to become the first person to go around the world non-stop in a balloon.
At the age of 28, Branson bought Necker Island, where he has hosted lavish parties and getaways for celebrities and political leaders including former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
Much of Branson’s publicity over the years has been based around his adventuring, in which he has tackled a number of records in speedboats, balloons and even an amphibious car.
These exploits brought him close to tragedy in 1998 when he and his co-pilot were forced to ditch their balloon in the Pacific Ocean after low pressure forced the craft down.
His efforts in recent years have focused on his space tourism company, founded in 2004 and based in the Mojave desert in California.
Branson, who was knighted in 2000 for his services to entrepreneurship, had hoped to join a commercial flight with Virgin Galactic as early as 2009.
But its timeline has been hit by a series of delays including a tragic crash in 2014 that claimed the life of a test pilot.
“Space is hard — but worth it. We will persevere and move forward together,” he said following the crash.

Topics: Virgin Galactic Richard Branson space tourism

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
  • Investments will equip ports with container, bulk cargo and passenger facilities
  • Eight ports include Jeddah Islamic, King Abdulaziz in Damman
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multi-purpose terminals in eight pf the nation’s ports.

The opportunities are in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts for terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port, Mawani said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative aims at equipping the ports to serve various functions including containers, general cargo, bulk cargo, RoRo cargo, passengers, and livestock.

The investments align with the Vision 2030 objectives aimed at making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and a connecting hub for the three continents.

Transport and logistics will contribute 10 percent of Saudi GDP by 2030, up from 6 percent today, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector, Minister of Transport Saleh Aljasser said on Tuesday.

Topics: #ports #saudi #ppp #logistics

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound
  • Non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent with overall growth at 2.4 percent
  • Investment by PIF to offset fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth
DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy to grow by 4.3 percent this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4 percent.
Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent, the IMF said in a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hit by the double blow of last year’s historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, though the economy showed signs of improvement from late in the year.
Investment by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is expected to offset government fiscal consolidation’s drag on growth, the IMF said. PIF’s investments are a central part of the country’s economic development program Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off oil.
The IMF’s executive directors “underscored the importance of monitoring fiscal risks and developing a robust sovereign asset-liability management framework given the growing role of the Public Investment Fund and public-private partnerships (PPP) in the economy.”
The directors also agreed that the Saudi riyal’s exchange rate peg to the US dollar “continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure.”
“While fully agreeing with this, many directors also encouraged the authorities to review the peg over the medium term to ensure that it remains appropriate given the plans for economic diversification.”

Topics: #saudi #gdp #imf #nonoileconomy #economy

