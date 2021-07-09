You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan
In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 still image taken from video, smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2v83e

Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan
  • Biden said the US military mission would end on August 31, nearly 20 years after it began
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban claimed Friday to be in control of 85 percent of Afghanistan, including a key border crossing with Iran, following a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out of the war-torn nation.
Hours after President Joe Biden issued a staunch defense of the US withdrawal, the Taliban said fighters had seized the border town of Islam Qala — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.
In Moscow, a delegation of Taliban officials said they controlled some 250 of Afghanistan’s 398 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and disputed by the government.
Separately, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP the Islam Qala border crossing was “under our full control,” while government officials in Kabul said a fightback was underway.
“All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are underway to recapture the site,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.
Hours earlier, Biden said the US military mission would end on August 31 — nearly 20 years after it began — having “achieved” its goals.
But he admitted it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be able to control the entire country.
“The status quo is not an option,” Biden said of staying in the country. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan.”
With the Taliban having routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government is holding little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.
The air force was under severe strain even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western positions, putting further pressure on the country’s limited aircraft and pilots.
Biden said the Afghan people alone should determine their future, but he acknowledged the uncertainty about what that would look like.
Asked if a Taliban takeover was inevitable, the president said: “No, it is not.”
But, he admitted, “the likelihood there is going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely.”
The Taliban, for their part, welcomed Biden’s statement.
“Any day or hour that US and foreign troops leave earlier is a positive step,” spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.
Afghan commandos have clashed with the insurgents this week in a provincial capital for the first time, with thousands of people fleeing Qala-i-Naw in northwest Badghis province.
President Ashraf Ghani said the government could handle the situation, but admitted difficulties lay ahead.
“What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition,” he said in a speech in Kabul.
“Legitimacy is ours; God is with us.”
The Taliban have been emboldened by the troop withdrawal and, with peace talks with the government deadlocked, appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
Still, on Thursday a member of the negotiating team in Doha insisted the insurgents were seeking a “negotiated settlement.”
“We do not believe in monopoly of power,” spokesman Shaheen told AFP.
In Moscow, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Taliban controlled about two-thirds of the Afghan-Tajik border as a delegation from the insurgents wound up a visit.
Some “85 percent of Afghanistan’s territory” was under the group’s control, said Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar.
This week more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan in the face of a Taliban onslaught.

Topics: Taliban

Related

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal
World
Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal

US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 21 min 6 sec ago
AFP

US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Companies have ties with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran
Updated 21 min 6 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.

The group was sanctioned “for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Fourteen are based in China and involved in its policy toward the Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region, where the statement said Beijing “continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Another five were involved with assisting China’s military acquire lasers and other technology to modernize its military.

Eight entities were sanctioned for exporting US technology to Iran, the Commerce Department said, while another seven were blacklisted for involvement with Russia’s military.

“We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Topics: US China Iran Russia US sanctions US sanctions on China US sanctions on Iran us sanctions on russia

Related

US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Middle-East
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Iran official says US has agreed to lift oil, shipping sanctions
Middle-East
Iran official says US has agreed to lift oil, shipping sanctions

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron
  • Emmanuel Macron: Our enemies have abandoned their territorial ambitions in favor of spreading their threat not only across the Sahel, but across all of West Africa
  • Macron: We are going to reorganize ourselves in line with this need to stop this spread to the south, and it will lead to a reduction of our military footprint in the north
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting extremists in the Sahel.

“The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022,” Macron said during a press conference following summit talks with the leaders of five West African nations.

Macron announced last month that he would start removing much of the 5,100-member Barkhane force in the Sahel after eight years of helping local forces stave off the threat from militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

But the French president insisted that France would remain a long-term partner for the G5 countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

“Our enemies have abandoned their territorial ambitions in favor of spreading their threat not only across the Sahel, but across all of West Africa,” Macron said at a press conference with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Unfortunately this offensive implies increased pressure on all the Gulf of Guinea countries, which is already a reality,” he said.

Analysts have warned that the extremist threat in the five Sahel countries could lead to increased terror threats in countries including the Ivory Coast or Benin.

“We are going to reorganize ourselves in line with this need to stop this spread to the south, and it will lead to a reduction of our military footprint in the north,” Macron said.

Topics: Sahel Emmanuel Macron Mohamed Bazoum Operation Barkhane

Related

Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
World
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
France says its military operation Barkhane will continue in Mali
World
France says its military operation Barkhane will continue in Mali

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage
  • Cases began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups
  • Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening to scupper the vital summer tourism season.
Nationwide, cases had been dwindling over recent months but began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups.
Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travelers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending sunseekers.
France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe.
Hospital admissions have begun to edge up but remain far below levels seen earlier this year, while intensive care occupancy is less than 7 percent.
Daily deaths have been declining since April as the most vulnerable groups, such as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, have been vaccinated.
Since a state of emergency expired in May, regional authorities have been responsible for the COVID-19 response but need court authorization or a government decree for strict measures like lockdowns, travel bans and curfews.
The Canaries’ regional government said late on Thursday it would ask its Supreme Court to authorize a 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tenerife, which has the islands’ highest coronavirus incidence.
Defending the measure, regional leader Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio on Friday it would prevent crowds building up at night and over the weekends.
“Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow. In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15 percent and young people are being admitted to intensive care,” he said.
Valencia, home to the popular resort of Benidorm, and the central region of Castilla and Leon, had already asked the central government for curfews but Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that they were “not on the table.”
Highly dependent on tourism, Spain is trying to strike a delicate balance between opening up enough to entice back travelers while keeping infections in check.
Britain, which was Spain’s largest source of foreign tourists before the pandemic, announced earlier on Friday that it planned to scrap a 10-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers returning from other countries in the coming weeks.

Topics: Canary Islands Valencia #covid-19 Spain curfew

Related

World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules
Business & Economy
World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules
No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated
Sport
No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies
  • Around 2 per million people under the age of 18 died in first 12 months of pandemic
  • Findings may influence whether governments decide to immunize children
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: COVID-19 poses significantly less risk to children than it does to adults, studies in the UK have found.

Scientists at the universities of York, Liverpool and Bristol, as well as teams from University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London, said data compiled from the first 12 months of the pandemic across England suggest people under the age of 18 have just a one-in-50,000 chance of being admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital if they contract the disease.

The chances of children and teenagers dying from it is around two per million — among the 12 million children living in England, the country registered just 25 deaths during the period.

The only cohort in the study at risk from COVID-19, the studies found, are young people with serious underlying health conditions, though six of the 25 who died had none.

The findings, the most comprehensive study of the effects of COVID-19 on child and young adult mortality so far — and which are published in three papers — have been sent to the World Health Organization.

They may have some bearing on whether governments decide to immunize children against the disease as part of international vaccine efforts.

“I think from our data, and in my entirely personal opinion, it would be very reasonable to vaccinate a number of groups we’ve studied, who don’t have a particularly high risk of death, but we do know that their risk of having severe illness and coming to intensive care, while still low, is higher than the general population,” said Prof. Russell Viner, head of the UCL team.

He added that data from other countries with different timeframes, responses and variants, including imminent studies from the US and Israel, would be needed to add greater context to the findings.

Dr. Elizabeth Whittaker, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Imperial College, said she felt, based on the data, that more children would benefit from living active, sociable and healthy lifestyles to mitigate possible future underlying health issues such as obesity. 

“Those benefits far outweigh any potential tiny risk of becoming severely unwell with COVID-19,” she said, adding that she does not feel the emergence of new variants since the studies were launched undermines the findings.

“Although this data covers up to February 2021, this hasn’t changed recently with the Delta variant,” she said. “We hope this data will be reassuring for children and young people and their families.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus (COVID-19) children

Related

Health authorities urge parents to organize coronavirus vaccinations for their children aged 12 and above to further protect the population. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry: Vaccines safe for children, will protect against Delta variant
Special Children orphaned by COVID-19 facing uncertain future in India
World
Children orphaned by COVID-19 facing uncertain future in India

52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside

52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside

52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
  • The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory, in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka
  • The main exit of the factory was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

DHAKA: A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh's capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday.
The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory, in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished.
So far 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.
He said the main exit of the factory was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped.
Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
Information about how many people were in the factory and how many were missing was not immediately available.
“For now, we only have these details. After searching the top floors we will be able to get a complete picture,” Bardhan said.
Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with the workers locked inside. Continuing corruption and lax enforcement have resulted in many deaths over the years, and big international brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under heavy pressure to improve factory conditions after fires and other disasters killed thousands of people.
The factory that caught fire Thursday was subsidiary of Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi company that produces juice under Pakistan’s Lahore-based Shezan International Ltd., said Kazi Abdur Rahman, the group’s senior general manager for export.
According to the group’s website, the company exports its products to a number of countries including Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bhutan, Nepal and nations in the Middle East and Africa.
Rahman told The Associated Press by phone that the company is fully compliant with international standards, but he was not certain whether the exit of the factory was locked. According to Bangladesh’s factory laws, a factory cannot lock its exit when workers are inside during production hours.
“We are a reputed company; we maintain rules," he said. “What happened today is very sad. We regret it.”
As the recovery effort was carried out Friday, victims in white body bags were piled in a fleet of ambulances as relatives wailed. As the heavy smoke continued to rise from the still smoldering factory, weeping family members of missing workers waited anxiously for news of loved ones outside the charred site.
Earlier, family members clashed with police as they waited overnight without any word of the fate of their loved ones.
The government ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to safety lapses that still plague the South Asian country despite its rapid economic growth.
In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.
The country’s worst Industrial disaster came the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Authorities imposed tougher safety rules after that disaster and the country’s garment industry has since become largely compliant under domestic and global watchdogs. But many other local industries fail to maintain safety compliance and the disasters have continued.
In February 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.
The International Labor Organization said in a 2017 report that Bangladesh’s regulatory framework and inspections “had not been able to keep pace with the development of the industry."

Topics: Bangladesh factory fire

Related

Special People crowd a ferry terminal to leave the city ahead of a lockdown set to start on July 1, at the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP)
World
Bangladesh starts Pfizer vaccination program for workers bound for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown
World
Thousands stranded in Bangladesh ahead of sweeping COVID-19 lockdown

Latest updates

UN Security Council extends cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey for 12 months
UN Security Council extends cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey for 12 months
US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties
The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy
TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy
France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron
France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.