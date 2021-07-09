You are here

  US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st. (AP)
Updated 09 July 2021
  • The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX
A US donation of more than 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the first of two shipments this month, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
A second shipment of vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX global sharing program will bring the total to 3.3 million doses, UNICEF said. The US vaccine donations come as US military forces withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war in the country.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies and therapeutics to protect those most in need."

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
  • Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings
  • Tensions between the EU and Belarus escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist
VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania began Friday to erect a fence along its border with Belarus to deter third country migrants from entering, a week after Vilnius declared a state of emergency to address a sharp rise in migratory flows — which it says Belarusian authorities are encouraging.
Relations between the two neighbors are tense following the August 2020 elections in Belarus, which were won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.
Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings by people mainly from Iraq, the Middle East and Africa.
The double, barbed wire fence will run for 550 kilometers (342 miles), covering most of the nearly 680-kilometer (423-mile) frontier. It will cost 41 million euros ($48 million), according to Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.
In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.
This week, Lukashenko said his country wouldn’t close its borders “and become a camp for people fleeing Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Tunisia.”
“We won’t hold anyone, they are coming not to us but to the enlightened, warm and cozy Europe,” he added mockingly.
The European Union, of which Lithuania is a member, has said it will help the Baltic country of 2.8 million people that has already set up tent camps to accommodate the growing number of migrants.
Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.
Lukashenko has said his country will halt cooperation with the 27-nation bloc on stemming migration, in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions the EU slapped on Belarus over the passenger jet diversion.

US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Companies have ties with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.

The group was sanctioned “for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Fourteen are based in China and involved in its policy toward the Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region, where the statement said Beijing “continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Another five were involved with assisting China’s military acquire lasers and other technology to modernize its military.

Eight entities were sanctioned for exporting US technology to Iran, the Commerce Department said, while another seven were blacklisted for involvement with Russia’s military.

“We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron
  • Emmanuel Macron: Our enemies have abandoned their territorial ambitions in favor of spreading their threat not only across the Sahel, but across all of West Africa
  • Macron: We are going to reorganize ourselves in line with this need to stop this spread to the south, and it will lead to a reduction of our military footprint in the north
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France would start closing its bases in northern Mali before the end of the year, part of a drawdown of French troops fighting extremists in the Sahel.

“The shutdowns of these sections will start in the second half of 2021 and be completed by early 2022,” Macron said during a press conference following summit talks with the leaders of five West African nations.

Macron announced last month that he would start removing much of the 5,100-member Barkhane force in the Sahel after eight years of helping local forces stave off the threat from militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

But the French president insisted that France would remain a long-term partner for the G5 countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

“Our enemies have abandoned their territorial ambitions in favor of spreading their threat not only across the Sahel, but across all of West Africa,” Macron said at a press conference with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Unfortunately this offensive implies increased pressure on all the Gulf of Guinea countries, which is already a reality,” he said.

Analysts have warned that the extremist threat in the five Sahel countries could lead to increased terror threats in countries including the Ivory Coast or Benin.

“We are going to reorganize ourselves in line with this need to stop this spread to the south, and it will lead to a reduction of our military footprint in the north,” Macron said.

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage
  • Cases began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups
  • Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday
MADRID: Spain’s Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening to scupper the vital summer tourism season.
Nationwide, cases had been dwindling over recent months but began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups.
Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travelers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending sunseekers.
France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe.
Hospital admissions have begun to edge up but remain far below levels seen earlier this year, while intensive care occupancy is less than 7 percent.
Daily deaths have been declining since April as the most vulnerable groups, such as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, have been vaccinated.
Since a state of emergency expired in May, regional authorities have been responsible for the COVID-19 response but need court authorization or a government decree for strict measures like lockdowns, travel bans and curfews.
The Canaries’ regional government said late on Thursday it would ask its Supreme Court to authorize a 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tenerife, which has the islands’ highest coronavirus incidence.
Defending the measure, regional leader Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio on Friday it would prevent crowds building up at night and over the weekends.
“Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow. In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15 percent and young people are being admitted to intensive care,” he said.
Valencia, home to the popular resort of Benidorm, and the central region of Castilla and Leon, had already asked the central government for curfews but Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that they were “not on the table.”
Highly dependent on tourism, Spain is trying to strike a delicate balance between opening up enough to entice back travelers while keeping infections in check.
Britain, which was Spain’s largest source of foreign tourists before the pandemic, announced earlier on Friday that it planned to scrap a 10-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers returning from other countries in the coming weeks.

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies

Risk to children from COVID-19 very small: UK studies
  • Around 2 per million people under the age of 18 died in first 12 months of pandemic
  • Findings may influence whether governments decide to immunize children
LONDON: COVID-19 poses significantly less risk to children than it does to adults, studies in the UK have found.

Scientists at the universities of York, Liverpool and Bristol, as well as teams from University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London, said data compiled from the first 12 months of the pandemic across England suggest people under the age of 18 have just a one-in-50,000 chance of being admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital if they contract the disease.

The chances of children and teenagers dying from it is around two per million — among the 12 million children living in England, the country registered just 25 deaths during the period.

The only cohort in the study at risk from COVID-19, the studies found, are young people with serious underlying health conditions, though six of the 25 who died had none.

The findings, the most comprehensive study of the effects of COVID-19 on child and young adult mortality so far — and which are published in three papers — have been sent to the World Health Organization.

They may have some bearing on whether governments decide to immunize children against the disease as part of international vaccine efforts.

“I think from our data, and in my entirely personal opinion, it would be very reasonable to vaccinate a number of groups we’ve studied, who don’t have a particularly high risk of death, but we do know that their risk of having severe illness and coming to intensive care, while still low, is higher than the general population,” said Prof. Russell Viner, head of the UCL team.

He added that data from other countries with different timeframes, responses and variants, including imminent studies from the US and Israel, would be needed to add greater context to the findings.

Dr. Elizabeth Whittaker, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and Imperial College, said she felt, based on the data, that more children would benefit from living active, sociable and healthy lifestyles to mitigate possible future underlying health issues such as obesity. 

“Those benefits far outweigh any potential tiny risk of becoming severely unwell with COVID-19,” she said, adding that she does not feel the emergence of new variants since the studies were launched undermines the findings.

“Although this data covers up to February 2021, this hasn’t changed recently with the Delta variant,” she said. “We hope this data will be reassuring for children and young people and their families.”

