9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden
Police officers investigate the wreckage of a plane outside Orebro Airport in Sweden on Friday after nine people died when the plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night. (AP)
AP

  • Victims were members of a local skydiving club, according to Orebro County Governor Maria Larsson
  • Swedish Maritime Administration’s spokesperson told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane's takeoff
COPENHAGEN: A small plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the Swedish city of Orebro on Thursday night, killing all nine people on board, police said.
The dead included the pilot and eight passengers, police said. The victims were members of a local skydiving club, according to Orebro County Governor Maria Larsson.
Spokesperson Carl-Johan Linde of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.
The plane burst into flames upon impact on what appeared to be an open field.
“There were no lives to save,” local fire chief Per-Ove Staberyd, who coordinated the work of firefighters and other first responders, said.
Police received word of the crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. local time and quickly knew it was “a very serious incident,” deputy regional police chief Niclas Hallgren said Friday.
He said that investigating the accident would be “a difficult job. It will take its time.”
Hallgren declined to provide details about the victims or speculate why the plane had crashed. The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority immediately dispatched a team to the crash site outside Orebro, which is located 64 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.
“Something happened in the middle of the runway. The plane didn’t get up very high before it went down to the left of the runaway,” Peter Swaffer, head of department at the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, told daily newspaper Aftonbladet. He didn’t elaborate.
The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine, propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter that it was “with great sadness and dismay” that he heard about the crash, and he expressed his “deepest sympathy.”
Flags flew at half-mast in Orebro, and the prime minister said during an impromptu news conference that Friday was “a day of mourning in Sweden.”

Austria ex-vice-chancellor's corruption trial adjourned

Austria ex-vice-chancellor’s corruption trial adjourned
AFP

Austria ex-vice-chancellor’s corruption trial adjourned

Austria ex-vice-chancellor’s corruption trial adjourned
  • The current trial focuses on charges that Strache helped change the law to benefit an FPOe party donor
VIENNA: A corruption trial against Austria’s former vice-chancellor and ex-leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) was adjourned Friday until late August, after prosecutors presented new details relating to the charges.
The trial of Heinz-Christian Strache, 52, opened on Tuesday and has its roots in the so-called “Ibiza-gate” scandal which forced his resignation in May 2019 and brought down the coalition government between the FPOe and the center-right People’s Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The scandal broke when video footage emerged of Strache promising public contracts to a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch in exchange for election campaign support for the FPOe.
The video prompted a sprawling investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors which uncovered several other allegations of wrongdoing against Strache and other prominent politicians.
The current trial focuses on charges that Strache helped change the law to benefit an FPOe party donor.
The final hearings in the trial, and the verdict, were initially expected on Friday but the trial was adjourned and “the next hearings will be on August 23 and 27,” Christina Salzborn, vice president of the relevant court, confirmed to AFP in an email.
Strache stands accused of helping to change the law for the benefit of his co-accused Walter Grubmueller, a long-standing friend who owned a private health clinic and donated 10,000 euros ($11,860) to the FPOe.
According to an SMS exchange uncovered by prosecutors and leaked to Austrian media, Strache asked Grubmueller which amendments to legislation would be needed in order for the clinic “to finally be treated in a fair manner.”
During Strache’s time in government, the law was amended to enable Grubmueller’s clinic to receive money from the public health insurance fund.
On Friday judge Claudia Moravec-Loidolt accepted a request from prosecutors to present fresh evidence relating to a separate donation from Grubmueller to the FPOe of 2,000 euros.
Witnesses relating to the new allegation — including former FPOe MPs — will be questioned at the hearings in August, Salzborn said.

Topics: Austria

UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman

UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman
AFP

UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman

UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman
  • Wayne Couzens served in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit
  • Her disappearance led to vigils and protests and prompted the government to promise enhanced police patrols at night
LONDON: A British police officer on Friday pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman whose disappearance sparked outrage and a national debate about women’s safety.
Wayne Couzens, 48, who served in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, had already confessed to kidnapping Sarah Everard. On Friday he also pleaded guilty to her murder, via video link at London’s Old Bailey court.
Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing while walking home in south London on the evening of March 3.
Her disappearance led to vigils and protests and prompted the government to promise enhanced police patrols at night, as well as funding to make the streets safer for women.
Couzens was wearing khaki trousers and a blue sweatshirt as he appeared remotely from a high-security prison in London, bowing his head as he admitted to the killing.
He pleaded guilty last month to the charge of kidnapping Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” on March 3 and also to a second charge of rape between March 2 and 10.
Everard’s family sat in the court as Couzens entered his latest plea.
Everard had been visiting friends in the Clapham area and was returning to her home in nearby Brixton when she disappeared.
Her body was discovered a week later in woods some 80 kilometers (50 miles) away in Kent, southeast England.
The Metropolitan Police said that a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as “compression of the neck.”
Couzens is due to be sentenced at the end of September.
Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Carolyn Oakley said Couzens “lied to the police when he was arrested and to date, he has refused to comment.”
“We still do not know what drove him to commit this appalling crime against a stranger,” she said.
Couzens had just finished a 12-hour shift when he committed the crime, which police were alerted to when Everard was reported missing by her boyfriend Josh Lowth.
Couzens had booked a hire car and bought a roll of self-adhesive cling film days before the murder, court heard.
A bus camera appeared to capture the moment when Couzens intercepted Couzens in Balham, south London, with the pair standing by the hire car.
The arrest of a serving officer and the heavy-handed approach to dispersing a vigil in Everard’s honor — which contravened coronavirus rules — led to criticism over the culture within London’s Metropolitan Police force.
A month later, two officers were also charged over inappropriate photographs believed to have been taken of two murdered sisters and later circulated with colleagues.
The victims’ mother Wilhelmina Smallman also accused the media and police of not taking the case as seriously as the victims were not white.
“We are on a journey to say that we all matter and actually I can now use this specific situation of my girls and Sarah, they didn’t get the same support, the same outcry,” she told the BBC.
“Other people have more kudos in this world than people of color.”

Topics: United Kindom

Armenia court hears opposition's challenge to PM election win

Armenia court hears opposition’s challenge to PM election win
Armenia court hears opposition’s challenge to PM election win

Armenia court hears opposition’s challenge to PM election win
  • An alliance of parties led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan asked the constitutional court to overturn the election results
YEREVAN: Armenia’s constitutional court on Friday began hearing the opposition’s challenge to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan party’s victory in last month’s snap parliamentary polls.
Despite Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party winning the June vote by a landslide in polls internationally praised as well run, opposition parties have alleged electoral irregularities.
An alliance of parties led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan asked the constitutional court to overturn the election results.
“Violations were widespread and distorted the election results,” Artsvik Minasyan, a leader of the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party from Kocharyan’s electoral alliance, said Friday ahead of the hearing.
“We hope that the constitutional court will take a law-based decision and grant our demand,” he added.
A ruling is expected by July 17.
Pashinyan called the early vote to diffuse a political crisis that engulfed Armenia following last year’s military defeat to Azerbaijan.
Six-weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in September and November 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives. It also saw Yerevan cede to Baku — under a Russian-brokered cease-fire — swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Opposition parties have accused Pashinyan of mishandling the war and the truce terms were seen in Armenia as a national humiliation, leading to protracted street protests.
Analysts say Kocharyan may be hoping to contest the election results using his influence over the judiciary — largely under the control of former authorities when Pashinyan first came to power in 2018.
Throughout his first two years in office, Pashinyan struggled to get rid of politically-influenced judges who were blocking his anti-graft drive.
Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured nearly 54 percent of the votes, against 21 percent for Kocharyan’s Armenia alliance.

US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan
US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

US donation of 1.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan
  • The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX
A US donation of more than 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the first of two shipments this month, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
A second shipment of vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX global sharing program will bring the total to 3.3 million doses, UNICEF said. The US vaccine donations come as US military forces withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war in the country.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies and therapeutics to protect those most in need."

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan
Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan

Taliban claim to control of 85 percent of Afghanistan
  • Biden said the US military mission would end on August 31, nearly 20 years after it began
KABUL: The Taliban claimed Friday to be in control of 85 percent of Afghanistan, including a key border crossing with Iran, following a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out of the war-torn nation.
Hours after President Joe Biden issued a staunch defense of the US withdrawal, the Taliban said fighters had seized the border town of Islam Qala — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.
In Moscow, a delegation of Taliban officials said they controlled some 250 of Afghanistan’s 398 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and disputed by the government.
Separately, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP the Islam Qala border crossing was “under our full control,” while government officials in Kabul said a fightback was underway.
“All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are underway to recapture the site,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.
Hours earlier, Biden said the US military mission would end on August 31 — nearly 20 years after it began — having “achieved” its goals.
But he admitted it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be able to control the entire country.
“The status quo is not an option,” Biden said of staying in the country. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan.”
With the Taliban having routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government is holding little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.
The air force was under severe strain even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western positions, putting further pressure on the country’s limited aircraft and pilots.
Biden said the Afghan people alone should determine their future, but he acknowledged the uncertainty about what that would look like.
Asked if a Taliban takeover was inevitable, the president said: “No, it is not.”
But, he admitted, “the likelihood there is going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely.”
The Taliban, for their part, welcomed Biden’s statement.
“Any day or hour that US and foreign troops leave earlier is a positive step,” spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.
Afghan commandos have clashed with the insurgents this week in a provincial capital for the first time, with thousands of people fleeing Qala-i-Naw in northwest Badghis province.
President Ashraf Ghani said the government could handle the situation, but admitted difficulties lay ahead.
“What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition,” he said in a speech in Kabul.
“Legitimacy is ours; God is with us.”
The Taliban have been emboldened by the troop withdrawal and, with peace talks with the government deadlocked, appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
Still, on Thursday a member of the negotiating team in Doha insisted the insurgents were seeking a “negotiated settlement.”
“We do not believe in monopoly of power,” spokesman Shaheen told AFP.
In Moscow, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Taliban controlled about two-thirds of the Afghan-Tajik border as a delegation from the insurgents wound up a visit.
Some “85 percent of Afghanistan’s territory” was under the group’s control, said Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar.
This week more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan in the face of a Taliban onslaught.

Topics: Taliban

