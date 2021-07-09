You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,133 new infections on Friday. (File/SPA)
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 479,709
  • A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,133 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 328 were recorded in Riyadh, 245 in Makkah, 206 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Asir, 76 in Jazan, 63 in Madinah, 24 in Najran, 18 in Tabuk, 18 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail, five in Al-Jouf, and one in the Northern Borders region.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 479,709 after 1,582 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 19.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority announces private-sector investment plans

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Over the next 10 years Saudi will invest $11 bn to plant 7.5 million trees and create more than 3,300 new parks and gardens as part of the Green Riyadh project, which aims to improve air quality and reduce temperature in the city, according the project's director.

Topics: Saudi Arabia environment

Related

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson video
Business & Economy
Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields
  • Al-Othaimeen commends the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia
  • OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women, Al-Othaimeen says
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

CAIRO: OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen commended the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia during the eighth session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women.

Egypt hosted the conference on Thursday under the patronage of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

Al-Othaimeen said the conference was held at a time where women’s empowerment to take part in political, economic, social and cultural fields has become a must.

He praised the Kingdom for unlocking the full potential of women as a driving force for development across all areas of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Othaimeen thanked Egypt for hosting the session, which reflected the country’s concern to promote the comprehensive objectives of the OIC and strengthen the foundations of the joint Islamic work in women empowerment and other fields.

He added that the OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women and considers them as an effective partner in different fields.

Topics: women empowerment

Related

OIC chief receives US, Sudanese officials
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief receives US, Sudanese officials
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh

GCC chief, Saudi economy minister discuss enhancing ties

GCC chief, Saudi economy minister discuss enhancing ties
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

GCC chief, Saudi economy minister discuss enhancing ties

GCC chief, Saudi economy minister discuss enhancing ties
  • Meeting focused on the customs union, the GCC common market and investing opportunities for economic integration
  • Al-Hajraf expressed his pride in the sustainable development plans the Kingdom is working on
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

CAIRO: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf and the Saudi minister of economy and planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, met Thursday in Riyadh to discuss several affairs related to strengthening cooperation and economic integration among the GCC states, such as the customs union and the GCC common market.

The aim was to implement the decisions and directives of GCC state leaders. They focused on the importance of investing opportunities for economic integration and moving forward on the paths of collective benefit to achieve the objectives of the Gulf Economic Agreement.

Al-Hajraf expressed his pride in the sustainable development plans the Kingdom is working on and the prospects for cooperation that will be strengthened and developed through the GCC. He stressed the latter provides possible means of support for enabling the implementation of joint Gulf plans and strategies.

Al-Hajraf further praised the efforts made by the GCC states in facing the economic and trade challenges amid the pandemic. He also touched on the ways to enhance cooperation in light of these challenges for the benefit of the GCC states and peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC

Related

Update Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
Business & Economy
Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
Special G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (AFP) graphic
Business & Economy
Should GCC states be afraid of the G7 corporate tax plan?

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Academy has announced the completion of 15 training programs for the first half of 2021.

These were attended by 1,400 trainees from 370 entities within the industrial ecosystem, represented by public and private sectors.

The academy programs were held in partnership with nine local and global training providers, and include specialized instruction in finance, business, and innovation and digitization.

The programs have been provided in collaboration with the best training providers from around the world, including Flitch Learning, London Business School, Stanford Center for Professional Development, Silicon Valley Innovation Center.

These efforts are part of the academy’s role in enhancing the skills of employees within the industrial ecosystem, providing them with the latest knowledge and expertise, and empowering them with the latest professional developments.

Since its inception in 2019, the academy has launched 35 programs in partnership with more than 18 local and global training providers, and has instructed more than 3360 employees from 370 different entities within the industrial ecosystem.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi industry minister, Hail governor discuss investment opportunities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi industry minister, Hail governor discuss investment opportunities
Saudi talent fund holds workshop on localizing occupational safety profession
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent fund holds workshop on localizing occupational safety profession

KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland

KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland

KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

HARGEISA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded its livelihood support workshops for women and youth in Somaliland.

This is part of its plan to enhance the integrated protection of women and children affected by displacement in Jubaland and Somaliland.

Youssef Al-Rahma, director of the KSrelief branch in Africa, said that a number of male and female trainees graduated in computer courses, plumbing, electricity, sewing and incense manufacturing.

The graduates received diplomas and equipment to enable them to undertake the professions that they had learned during the workshops, to support their livelihood and provide them with a source of income for their families.

Meanwhile, a KSrelief field team visited the educational laboratories building at Aden University, where they reviewed the restoration and rehabilitation work funded by KSrelief, and were briefed about the restoration and maintenance work.

The team urged the doubling of effort and quick completion of work according to the technical specifications of the modern educational laboratories prior to starting the new academic year, to ensure the full benefit of male and female students and faculty members from the laboratories.

The project aims to contribute to improving the quality of the educational programs of the health laboratories for more than 2,000 male and female students in bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. programs, and to more than 300 faculty members.

In addition, it aims to provide educational tools and equipment to support male and female students and faculty members, provide the medical cadres with the necessary skills and build their capabilities so that they can practice medicine with high efficiency after graduation.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief chief meets US envoy to Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets US envoy to Lebanon

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden
9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden
Austria ex-vice-chancellor’s corruption trial adjourned
Austria ex-vice-chancellor’s corruption trial adjourned

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.