RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,133 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 328 were recorded in Riyadh, 245 in Makkah, 206 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Asir, 76 in Jazan, 63 in Madinah, 24 in Najran, 18 in Tabuk, 18 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail, five in Al-Jouf, and one in the Northern Borders region.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 479,709 after 1,582 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 19.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 479,709
- A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,133 new infections on Friday.