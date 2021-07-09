Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

KSRelief wraps up livelihood project in Somaliland

HARGEISA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded its livelihood support workshops for women and youth in Somaliland.



This is part of its plan to enhance the integrated protection of women and children affected by displacement in Jubaland and Somaliland.



Youssef Al-Rahma, director of the KSrelief branch in Africa, said that a number of male and female trainees graduated in computer courses, plumbing, electricity, sewing and incense manufacturing.



The graduates received diplomas and equipment to enable them to undertake the professions that they had learned during the workshops, to support their livelihood and provide them with a source of income for their families.



Meanwhile, a KSrelief field team visited the educational laboratories building at Aden University, where they reviewed the restoration and rehabilitation work funded by KSrelief, and were briefed about the restoration and maintenance work.



The team urged the doubling of effort and quick completion of work according to the technical specifications of the modern educational laboratories prior to starting the new academic year, to ensure the full benefit of male and female students and faculty members from the laboratories.



The project aims to contribute to improving the quality of the educational programs of the health laboratories for more than 2,000 male and female students in bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. programs, and to more than 300 faculty members.



In addition, it aims to provide educational tools and equipment to support male and female students and faculty members, provide the medical cadres with the necessary skills and build their capabilities so that they can practice medicine with high efficiency after graduation.