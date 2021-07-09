England dare to dream ahead of Euro 2020 final against impressive Italy

You are here

England supporters celebrate victory following EURO 2020 semifinal match between England and Denmark, in central London on July 7. Harry Kane’s extra-time goal gave England a 2-1 win over Denmark. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

  • Gareth Southgate's men overcame Denmark 2-1 at a rocking Wembley on Wednesday to reach their first 1st European Championship final
  • England stand just one game away from ending their long and painful trophy drought
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: England fans are looking forward to a first major tournament final in 55 years as their team prepares to face Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.
Three years on from their defeat by Croatia in the World Cup semifinal, Gareth Southgate’s men overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time at a rocking Wembley on Wednesday to reach their first European Championship final.
Italy were also pushed beyond 90 minutes by Spain in their semifinal on Tuesday, but won on penalties to keep their bid for a first Euro title since 1968 alive.
England stands just one game away from ending their long and painful trophy drought, which dates all the way back to the 1966 World Cup.
But Italy are on a 33-match unbeaten run, reviving their reputation on the global stage after an embarrassing failure to even reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
A Wembley crowd of almost 65,000 whipped themselves into a frenzy against Denmark with rousing renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and “Three Lions (football’s coming home).”
The decisive moment came late in the first period of extra time when Dutch referee Danny Makkelie awarded a spot-kick for Joakim Maehle’s challenge on Raheem Sterling which survived a VAR check, and England held out to seal the win after Harry Kane scored on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.
The final whistle sparked scenes of pandemonium inside Wembley — hosting the biggest crowd in the UK since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and across the country.
Flag-waving fans in London’s Trafalgar Square abandoned their seating to merge into a huge, swaying crowd after the final whistle. One group of supporters climbed on top of a double-decker bus.
For Denmark, defeat spelt the end of a fairytale run to the last four after the trauma of witnessing star Christian Eriksen collapse in their opening group game against Finland following a cardiac arrest.
England has suffered semifinal heartbreak at major tournaments four times since 1966 and those agonizing defeats have been etched in the psyche of English football.
But Southgate has overseen the emergence of a vibrant young team unconcerned by the failings of their predecessors.
“They’ve responded to what was always going to be a really challenging night,” Southgate said of his players, who had not conceded a goal until the Denmark game.
“We were so smooth through the quarter-final and relatively unscathed through the second round. We knew that at some point we were going to concede and we would have to respond.”
The semifinal was attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, who is president of the English Football Association.
Johnson, who initially refused to condemn fans for booing the England team while they took the knee earlier in the tournament, has not ruled out the prospect of an ‘emergency’ bank holiday should England triumph on Sunday.
But captain Kane was determined to stress that nothing was won yet.
“It’s the first time in our history as a nation, getting through to the European final at Wembley, and it’s one of the proudest moments in my life, for sure,” said the forward. “But we haven’t won it yet, we’ve got one more to go.”
Italy reached their 10th major tournament final with a tense victory over Spain.
Sunday’s match will be the culmination of a remarkable turnaround in the team’s fortunes since Roberto Mancini took over as coach following the doomed qualifying campaign for the World Cup.
“Beyond the players, I’d say that everything comes from Mancini who knows how to make the right choices,” Italy legend Dino Zoff told AFP.
“For me, it’s not a surprise to see Italy in the final. I was convinced they’d do well.”
Midfielder Marco Verratti said the Azzurri were “climbing back to where they belong” ahead of Sunday’s final, also at England’s home ground after the pan-European tournament.
“It’s the dream you have as a kid as a footballer,” he said. “I think it will be an epic final, history-making either way.”
Away from the mounting fervor, UEFA has charged England over their fans’ behavior after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Schmeichel.
Photographs in the British press showed the green light of a laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face just before Kane’s extra-time penalty.

Topics: England Denmark EURO 2020 Wembley Stadium

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas
  • US fighter defeated his Irish opponent at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in January
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UFC fans in the Middle East are looking forward to one of mixed martial arts’ most highly anticipated trilogy bouts when Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Conor “The Notorious” McGregor clash in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former interim lightweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Poirier and former two-division champion and No. 5 ranked McGregor will return to the Octagon for the headline fight of UFC 264.

In January, the pair went head-to-head at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi where American Poirier put on a performance of a lifetime in defeating Irishman McGregor in the second round.

The pair’s first clash had taken place at UFC 178 in 2014, with McGregor cementing his status as a UFC star by knocking out Poirier in the first round.

Now, the climax to the rivalry will play out in the main event of UFC 264: Poirier versus McGregor 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters have strong fanbases in the UAE. Poirier has fought at UFC Fight Island twice and has hosted public workout sessions in Abu Dhabi, while McGregor spent several months in Dubai following UFC 257 and began his training for the trilogy bout at the UFC Gym in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai before heading to his intensive training camp in California.

In the UAE and throughout the Middle East, UFC fans can catch the action live through Abu Dhabi Media’s UFC Arabia app, AD Fight, and StarzPlay, while AD Sports 2 will also air the prelims.

Topics: UFC Conor McGregor sport

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

PHOENIX, US:  The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.
Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.
Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.
The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn’t win more than two games in either series.
They’ve already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
Booker made seven 3-pointers and the Suns went 20 for 40 behind the arc. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and Paul finished with eight assists.
Jrue Holiday played more aggressively but didn’t shoot a whole lot better than in Game 1, scoring 17 points but hitting only 7 for 21. Khris Middleton was 5 for 16, forcing Antetokounmpo to carry an even heavier load on his sore left leg.
It adds up to the Bucks having to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the second time this postseason. They did it against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but had some help when first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving were injured.
Now they are facing a Suns team loaded with weapons all over the lineup, and showed off all of them in the prettiest play of this series.
They whipped the ball all around the perimeter for the final basket of the first half. It went from Paul to Booker to Jae Crowder to Bridges, back to Crowder to Paul, then over to Crowder and once again Bridge. He then finally fed it inside to Deandre Ayton, who scored while being fouled with 14.9 seconds left for a 56-45 lead at the break.
The Bucks could only dream of having that many guys involved. Antetokounmpo’s 15 field goals were more than twice as many as any other Milwaukee player.

Topics: NBA Finals 2021 Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
  • This will be Messi's fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in Saturday’s Copa America final looking to end a hoodoo that has also affected some of their countries’ greatest players.
Like Brazil’s Pele and Diego Maradona of Argentina before them, neither Messi nor Neymar has ever won the Copa.
That statistic will change for one of them in the dream final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.
For six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, this will be his fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side.
He’s been his team’s standout performer, as ever, scoring four goals and creating five more — the tournament leader in both categories.
But at 34, this may well be his last Copa and next year’s World Cup could be his last major international tournament altogether.
So far, finals have led only to disappointment for Messi having lost in 2007, 2015 and 2016 at the Copa, and seen his side beaten 1-0 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.
Some people believe winning something with Argentina is Messi’s only remaining professional goal.
“We’ll try to stop him achieving this objective,” said Brazil center-back Marquinhos.
“As much as Messi, we also have players that deserve this title ... like our own ‘Ney’ who wasn’t there for the last Copa,” he added.
At 29, Neymar has a bit more time on his side but he was injured and absent two years ago when Brazil won their ninth title on home soil, beating Peru 3-1 in the final.

But as well as the two superstars lining up on opposite sides on Saturday, this is a classic match between two world heavyweights.
“We’re going to play a final against our eternal rivals, the lifelong ones, the two most powerful national teams in South America and we hope ... it will be a great match,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.
“Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football ... these jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games. That represents the history of Brazil-Argentina,” added Marquinhos.
Incredibly, these two sides are not even the two most successful ones in Copa history, with Uruguay having won 15 titles to Argentina’s 14 and Brazil’s nine.
In what is the 47th edition of the Copa, this is also just the fourth time these two have met in the final, with Argentina triumphing the first time in 1937 and Brazil coming out on top in 2004 and 2007.
And that is despite having faced each other more than 100 times in their history.
They have been by far the strongest two sides in the competition, even if Argentina rode their luck a touch in their semifinal penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.

The two squads are impressive for their strength in depth.
In their semifinal victory over Peru — and despite Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus being suspended — Brazil left the likes of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Flamengo hot-shot Gabriel Barbosa and Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior on the bench.
In midfield, Liverpool’s Fabinho has been kept out of the side by a resurgent Fred, of Manchester United.
Likewise, Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria — a bright spark when he came on in the semifinal against Colombia — has mostly started on the bench while new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero has hardly had a look in for Argentina.
Messi and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (three goals) have provided Argentina’s main attacking thrust but they have quality and creativity throughout.
“Argentina are not just Lautaro and Messi, we cannot only concentrate on those two,” said Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.
“They’re great players, world class players, but if Argentina have reached the final it’s because of the (whole) group, we have to respect this.”
As well as looking to end his career-long trophy drought with Argentina, Messi could make history in another way on Saturday.
He currently sits on 76 goals for Argentina, one shy of Pele’s South American record of 77 national team goals.

Topics: COPA America 2021

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
  • Barty stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday
  • Pliskova emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month’s French Open with a hip injury.
Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third set by Angelique Kerber in their semifinal at the All England Club.
Barty does not let obstacles trouble her for too long. She figures out a way and pushes forward. That’s why she’s ranked No. 1 and it’s why she stands one win from a second Grand Slam title after beating 2018 champion Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.
“I’ve had ups and downs and everything in between and I wouldn’t change one day or one moment or one, kind of, road that we’ve taken in my path and my journey,” said Barty, who was the 2011 junior champion at the All England Club and stepped away from tennis for almost two years starting in 2014 because of burnout. “It’s been unique. It’s been incredible. It’s been tough. There have been so many things that led to this point.”
Her opponent in Saturday’s final will be No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, who emerged from a power-hitting and serving display to come back to defeat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
“Super proud about the way how I handled the situation out there,” Pliskova said.

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova returns against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP)

Pliskova produced 14 aces, Sabalenka 18, and the combined total was the most in a women’s match at Wimbledon since they started keeping such stats in 1977. The difference in this match, ultimately: Pliskova was broken just once, Sabalenka twice.
After going 0 for 8 on break points in the first set, the first set she dropped in six matches, Pliskova “got a bit frustrated,” she acknowledged afterward.
But she went 1 for 1 in that category in each of the last two sets.
“She just returned like crazy — like, really good — and I couldn’t do anything,” said Sabalenka, the only top-20 seed in the draw without a major quarterfinal appearance until now.
Neither Pliskova — whose coach, Sascha Bajin, used to work with Naomi Osaka and was Serena Williams’ hitting partner — nor Barty had ever been past the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
“Coming into this tournament, the dream was to make the second week. ... Sascha was super confident in me,” said Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic who was the runner-up at the 2016 US Open to Kerber and used to be ranked No. 1. “He said, ‘I told you, you were going to make the final.’”
The 25-year-old Barty won the 2019 French Open and has been atop the WTA rankings for 1 1/2 years.
She is the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong won the trophy 1980; Barty has been wearing an outfit intended as a tribute to Goolagong this fortnight.
“Now to kind of give myself a chance to create some history, almost in a way that’s a tribute to her, is really exciting,” Barty said.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their 2021 Wimbledon Championships semi-final match in London on July 8, 2021. (AFP / POOL)

She arrived in England not having competed since June 3, when she withdrew during her second-round match in Paris, her left hip in too much pain to continue.
“To be honest, it was going to be touch and go. Everything had to be spot on to give myself a chance to play pain-free and to play knowing that I could trust my body,” Barty said. “If you told me a month ago we’d be sitting in this position, I really wouldn’t have thought that we would even get close.”
On Thursday, she faced a big test in the second set, which Kerber was two points from owning when Barty served at deuce while trailing 5-2. The full-capacity crowd was backing the comeback effort for the 33-year-old German, too, with shouts of “Come on, Angie!” and “Go on, Kerber!”
But Barty steeled herself to hold there, then broke to get within 5-4 with a cross-court forehand passing winner.
That was part of a 38-16 advantage in total winners for Barty, responsible more than anything else for her triumph. And this was remarkable: She compiled that many point-ending shots while making only 16 unforced errors.
“A great level, the best level I’ve played in quite some time,” Barty said. “Angie is an incredible competitor. She brought out the best in me today.”
It was a rather entertaining and, from point to point, rather even contest, two talented baseliners willing to try a volley, drop shot or lob when required. They were each other’s equal for long exchanges — in all, 22 points lasted at least nine strokes, with Kerber winning a dozen.
Their approaches are different, though. Kerber is a left-hander who hits flat groundstrokes and is just fine with handling foes’ low shots, often dropping a knee onto the turf to get leverage.
Barty is a righty who relies on heavy topspin for a forehand packed with power, and her slice backhand can produce tricky bounces on the grass.
She ended up with an 8-0 edge in aces and 18-9 in forehand winners.
“I was trying to playing my game,” Kerber said. “But she had always a good answer.”

Topics: Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)
  • Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The FIA Formula E World Championship has revealed a provisional calendar for its 2021/22 campaign, featuring a record-breaking 16 races, on the eve of the New York City E-Prix this weekend.

Commencing in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date and sees the return of some familiar destinations including Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race on the streets of Monaco.

Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package ahead of its switch to the Gen3 rule-set in Season 9.

Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, with the whole team as Season 8 calendar is announced. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)

New to the Formula E urban street racing line-up is Cape Town on February 26th and Vancouver making its calendar debut as the host city for Round 10 on July 2, 2022.

Season 8 will conclude in Seoul, South Korea on August 13 and 14, 2022, another location first for the championship, with a pair of races around the Jasmil Sports Complex – the site of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.

“The provisional calendar for Season 8 looks really strong and it’s good to have it confirmed so early - this will really help with the teams planning and logistics,” said Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal. “We’ll be returning to some key iconic inner city locations like London, New York, Mexico City and of course, our home race in Monaco, but there are also some very interesting new additions as well.

“Racing in Vancouver and Cape Town and returning to China is major progress for Formula E and Seoul should make for a fantastic location for the season finale and Formula E’s 100th race.”

2021/2022 SEASON IN FULL

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 28 January 2022

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 29 January 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, 12 February 2022

Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2022*

TBD, China, 19 March 2022*

Rome, Italy, 9 April 2022

Monaco, 20 April 2022

Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2022

TBD, 4 June

Vancouver, Canada, 2 July 2022*

New York City, USA, 16 July 2022

New York City, USA, 17 July 2022

London, UK, 30 July 2022

London, UK, 31 July 2022

Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2022*

Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2022*

*Subject to circuit homologation

 

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Saudi Arabia Diriyah Diriyah E-Prix

