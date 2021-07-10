Explosion in park in north Tehran, no one hurt -state TV

You are here

The TV earlier quoted a fire department spokesman as saying that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area. (Reuters)
Updated 10 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: A loud blast was heard in north Tehran early on Saturday after an “unknown object” exploded in a park without hurting anyone, state television reported.
“An unknown object exploded ...There was no damage and no one was hurt,” the television’s reporter said.
The TV earlier quoted a fire department spokesman as saying that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area.

BAGHDAD: Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
But he was met with defiance. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone strike went unavenged.
Militia attacks have only been increasing against the US in military bases in both Iraq and Syria. Three missile attacks in the last week alone resulted in minor injuries, stoking fears of escalation.
The details from Esmail Ghaani’s visit, confirmed to The Associated Press by three Shiite political officials and two senior militia officials, demonstrate how Iranian-aligned Iraqi militia groups are asserting a degree of independence, sometimes even flouting orders from Tehran. Iran now relies on Lebanon’s Hezbollah for support in reining them in, and there is potential that Iran’s new president could play a role in doing the same.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meetings.
Iran’s influence, sustained by ideological ties and military support, has frayed because of the US killing of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis last year, because of differing interests and because of financial strains in Tehran. With nuclear talks restarting following US President Joe Biden’s inauguration this year, these differences have come to the fore.
“Iran isn’t the way it used to be, with 100 percent control over the militia commanders,” said one Shiite political leader.
Increasing rocket and drone attacks targeting American troops in Iraq and Syria have alarmed Western and coalition officials. There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the US presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks, according to coalition officials.
The attacks are blamed on the Iranian-backed militias that make up the bulk of Iraq’s state-supported Popular Mobilization Forces. The Biden administration has responded by twice targeting Iraqi militia groups operating inside Syria, including close to the Iraqi border.
“What is taking place now is when Ghaani asks for calm, the brigade leaders agree with him. But as soon as he leaves the meeting, they disregard his recommendations,” said another Shiite political leader.
The loudest of the defiant militia voices has been Qais Al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq faction, which also maintains a political party. On June 17, only days after Ghaani’s meetings with the militias, he said in a televised address that they would continue to target the US “occupier” and that they will not take into consideration nuclear talks.
“And that decision is an Iraqi one,” he said.
The coalition has formally ended combat operations and reduced troop levels significantly in the last year. Only 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq and discussions are ongoing with NATO to transfer to an advisory mission. Iraq still needs coalition support in surveillance and intelligence gathering and airstrikes against Daesh group targets.
Some argue the ongoing attacks benefit Iran by maintaining pressure on the US.
During talks with Shiite political officials during his visit, Ghani said Iran doesn’t interfere in their political work, but that military matters were different. “These must be approved by the Revolutionary Guard,” one political leader recounted him saying.
Still, Ghaani did not reprimand the militia groups during the meeting. Instead, he told them he understood their concerns.
Iran has struggled to fill in the gap left in the absence of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, who were commanding figures able to push factions into line and resolve disputes among them.
“Ghaani has a different style and capabilities,” said Michael Knights, a fellow at The Washington Institute. He has a looser framework, establishing broad red lines on some matters, while “other things are ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,” he said.
Along with asking for less, cash-strapped Iran has been giving less as well. Assistance to the groups has been significantly downgraded since US sanctions began crippling Iran’s economy last year.
Divisions among factions have deepened, with growing competition among militias and Shiite politicians.
Ghaani came to meet the militia leaders to mend tensions that were sparked weeks earlier when Iraqi authorities arrested a paramilitary commander, Qassim Musleh, prompting a standoff between PMF fighters and security forces. Ghaani brought a letter from Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, criticizing the PMF for its reaction, saying it weakened their position.
To apply pressure on the factions, Iran has come to rely on Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in Lebanon, a figure the militias highly respect. Almost weekly, various factional leaders hold face-to-face meetings with him in Lebanon, said Shiite political leaders.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, elected in June, also may be a unifying figure for the militias, which hold him in high esteem, political and militia officials said. When Raisi visited Baghdad in February, he met with PMF commanders and told them, in fluent Arabic, “Our flesh is your flesh, and our blood is your blood.” Ghaani communicates with brigade leaders through an interpreter.
“The resistance will grow in power and will see its best of times due to the election victory of Raisi,” said Abu Alaa Al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, in a recent interview.
 

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Friday agreed to extend a cross-border humanitarian operation that provides life-saving aid to more than 4 million Syrians.

The unanimous vote to extend the mandate for the transport of aid to Syria through a crossing on the border with Turkey came after Russia finally agreed a compromise with the US. It followed weeks of intransigence on the part of Moscow, which argues that all aid should be channeled through the regime in Damascus, and blames the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country on international sanctions imposed on the regime of President Bashar Assad.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the Security Council vote. During their conversation, the leaders commended “the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the Security Council.”

Biden has pledged to work to ease rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, and the issue of cross-border aid to Syria was seen by some as a “stress test” administered by Putin. In June, during their first summit since Biden took office, the renewal of cross-border assistance was a key US demand.

“The Biden’s administration signaling of the (Security Council) Syria aid deal as a diplomatic achievement is important, as the administration has long asserted that progress on the aid file would open the door for a more meaningful US-Russia engagement on Syria’s bigger diplomatic questions,” Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of the Syria department at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC, said in a message posted on Twitter.

Russia initially wanted all cross-border operations to end, which would have restricted the flow of aid to cross-line convoys of aid distributed by the regime in Damascus. After last-minute talks between the US and Russian delegations, Moscow proposed a compromise that renews the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa border crossing for six months.

The US and other Western nations had also called for the reopening of two previously closed border crossings: Bab Al-Salam on the border with Turkey, and Al-Yaroubiya on the border with Iraq. France expressed regret that those were not included in the agreement.

The result of the successful vote is the adoption of Resolution 2585 but concerns were raised about its wording, which some consider ambiguous. It states that the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa has been extended for six months until Jan. 10, “with an extension of an additional six months, until July 10, 2022, subject to the issuance of the secretary general’s substantive report.”

Some experts pointed out that it is unclear whether that second six-month extension will be conditional on contents of the report and therefore subject to another vote, which could give Russia the chance to use its power of veto if it objects to the report. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya told the council that Moscow will be “watching closely” what happens in the months ahead.

French diplomat Charles Thepaut, a visiting fellow at The Washington Institute, described the wording of the resolution as “a constructive ambiguity,” adding: “That’s what just helped finding a compromise to keep Bab Al-Hawa cross-border access for another year in northwest Syria.”

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US permanent representative ot the UN, was adamant that the US sees the resolution “being automatically renewed following the (secretary-general’s) report. No vote will be required and the council will work with the secretary-general’s office to ensure that once he puts his report on the table, that it will be accepted by all council members.”

She told the council: “Thanks to this resolution, millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow into Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after tomorrow. And parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed.”

The French delegation emphasized that the position of the European partners to the agreement remains unchanged. Envoy Nicolas de Riviere said: “We will not finance reconstruction and we will not lift sanctions as long as a credible political process is not firmly underway, in accordance with Resolution 2254 adopted unanimously by this council.

“Nor will we finance development efforts that would contribute to strengthening the Syrian regime in the absence of progress towards a political solution. Nothing in this resolution can be interpreted as a change in our well-known positions on this topic.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the resolution but his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said that the humanitarian needs in Syria “continue to outstrip the response.”

He added: “With additional crossings and expanded funding, the United Nations could do more to help the rising number of people in need.”

KARBALA, Iraq: Hundreds of Iraqis demonstrated on Friday in several southern towns and at a government-run power plant against prolonged electricity cuts as the mercury soars.

“We want electricity to be restored and if it isn’t we’re not leaving this plant. We’re going to stay put and shut it down,” demonstrator Diaa Wady said outside Al-Khairat electricity station near Karbala.

The predominantly male crowd surrounded and attacked the car of an official, smashing its rear window and shouting.

“We are peaceful protesters who are here only for our rights. Our demand is for electricity to return and if it doesn’t we’ll bring our tents and camp out,” said frustrated demonstrator Sajjad Aoun Al-Kiriti.

With daily highs topping 50° Celsius for several days in succession, dozens also protested Friday in other southern provinces such as Maysan, Wasit and Al-Kut.

The Electricity Ministry says the blackouts, which started last week in the south before spreading to the rest of Iraq, were caused by unexplained attacks on power lines.

Iraq buys gas and power from Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, dilapidated by decades of conflict, poor maintenance and corruption.

But Iran decided last month to cut crucial power supplies to its neighbor, saying the Iraqi electricity ministry owes it more than $6 billion in arrears.

“Someone is trying to destabilize the country and sow chaos,” ministry spokesman Ahmad Moussa said on television.

Electricity Minister Majed Hantoosh resigned in late June, a day before Tehran announced its cutback in supplies. It was the 18th year in succession that Iraq’s minister of electricity has failed to survive the summer season.

Boiling temperatures and power outages often go hand in hand during the summer months in Iraq, but there are other factors behind the latest crisis.

Iraq says it is unable to pay because of US sanctions on money transfers to Iran, a deep financial crisis compounded by lower oil prices, and the pandemic.

The government in Baghdad also says few consumers are paying their utility bills, with many stealing electricity by hooking up lines illegally to power mains.

The spate of power cuts has exposed a deep divide between the heatwave haves and have-nots.

While relatively well-off residents of Baghdad can afford generators that crank into action when the national grid falters, others have been struggling to cope without air-conditioning for days.

Government employee Sadiq Sadkan pays about $200 per month to access a generator supplying his middle class neighborhood during blackouts. “I’ve got a gold standard subscription to a private generator, which works 24 hours a day ... it can turn on any time of the day,” Sadkan said.

Seif Talib, a 29-year-old filmmaker who lives in Basra, tries to cope with the heat by scheduling the shooting of outdoor scenes in the spring and saving indoor scenes and editing for the summer.

Talib said that at his home the power has been off more than 12 hours each day since mid-June. His one-year-old daughter cries at night in discomfort, and Talib said he felt increasingly stressed. “Temperatures higher than 50° are normal for us. But the electricity, too? That’s such a complicated problem,” he said.

BEIRUT: As Lebanon is increasingly plagued by power outages as a result of the fuel crisis in the country, the blackouts are affecting all sections of society. Status and official standing offer little protection, with politicians and foreign diplomats just as vulnerable as residents and business owners.
On Friday morning, two of the nation’s main power plants stopped working completely because of a lack of fuel. This had a knock-on effect on water supplies, as pumping stations cannot operate without electricity or fuel for back-up generators.
Since Thursday, power supplies have failed across Bekaa, Tripoli, Saida, Sour, Nabateyye, Baabda, Mount Lebanon and Beirut, with blackouts now affecting more than 90 percent of the country.
One of the people feeling the effects was Takeshi Okubo, the Japanese ambassador to Lebanon, who wrote on social media about his fears for the effects of the electricity crisis on healthcare.
“Electric power supply is down at my residence since early morning,” he said in a message posted on Twitter. “I was told no prospect of resumption of power supply. My thought is with all the hospitals and clinics.”

Within a short space of time his tweet had received more than 747 likes, been retweeted 133 times and attracted more than 55 replies.
Firas Abiad, the CEO and manager of Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), recently said on Twitter that the main concern at most hospitals in Lebanon now is not the threat posed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, nor shortages of medical supplies.
“The major worry now is electricity, without which medical equipment cannot work,” he wrote. “Old generators cannot continue running nonstop. When they break down, lives will be at risk.”
Abiad also sent a letter to government ministers about of the dire consequences of the fuel crisis and blackouts, warning that “backup generators won’t hold up for long amid this recurring and serious crisis.” He noted, for example, that the RHUH has already been forced to switch off air coolers in non-medical wards and some other departments.
Faisal Karami, an MP from the northern city of Tripoli, has expressed anger and disappointment about the performance of the cabinet and ruling elite. During a TV interview last week he said he went to his office to work but had no electricity for several hours and eventually had to return home. He added that he wonders how people are managing to cope with extended blackouts when he “couldn’t endure few hours of disconnection.”
Another sitting MP, who lives in Beirut and asked not to be named, told Arab News that he has experienced power cuts at his home.
“The backup generator at our building ran out of fuel and we couldn’t get supplies for two days,” he said. “It was hell, especially during this hot and humid weather.” He added that he has been spending more time at his office, where the electricity supply has not as yet failed.
On Friday morning, power company Electricite Du Liban (EDL) said that the Deir Amar and Zahrani power plants, which supply more than 40 percent of the country’s electricity, had to shut down because international correspondent banks had not approved financial transactions that would enable EDL to receive two deliveries of fuel. Both shipments have been sitting at Port of Beirut since last week.
Later EDL announced that one of the vessels had begun to unload fuel for the Deir Amar plant and the other would soon start unloading fuel for Zahrani, and that the electric supply is expected to gradually improve from Saturday.

BEIRUT: As the one-year anniversary of the Beirut port blast approaches, families of the victims are demanding answers. They protested in the capital on Friday to pressure parliament into lifting the immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning.

The Lebanese parliament failed to make progress in the port blast investigation and postponed a final decision for 15 days because it needed more proof. 

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The chemicals ignited in the catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 blast that killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000, and damaged entire neighborhoods.

Some of the families of victims attempted to storm the headquarters of Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut but met resistance and then clashed with the Lebanese army and parliamentary guards. 

“I have been crying over my son for a year and I am wishing every night I can see him in my dreams,” one protester shouted at the politicians. 

“You have broken our hearts. You lie to people and make false promises. You have robbed the country and you are trying to scare us.”

Earlier this month, the leading judge in the case, Tareq Bitar, said he had demanded that parliament lift the immunity of ex-finance minister Ali Hasan Khalil, former public works minister Ghazi Zaiter and ex-interior minister Nohad Machnouk. The defendants, who are current MPs, have been accused of negligence because they were allegedly aware of the ammonium nitrate that was stored at the port and did not take action. 

A request from Bitar to question Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security Agency, was rejected by Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fehmi in a letter to the justice minister.

This action further angered families of the victims, who headed to the Interior Ministry headquarters to insist on “holding every person behind this crime accountable.”

The families and protesters said every official that refused to be questioned and took advantage of the immunity was guilty of manipulating the law.

“Avoiding the questions allows us to go to your house and bring you in to be questioned,” one protester said. “We are still waiting for you to appear before the justice.”

In other developments around the country, pharmacies went on strike over medicine shortages, two major power stations were grounded to a halt due to a lack of fuel and the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low on the black market, reaching almost 20,000 for $1.

It was in the early morning hours Friday when the power plants shut down completely and electricity went out across the entire country and even inside the presidential palace.

Lebanon’s national electricity company, known as Electricite du Liban (EDL), said the power cuts were caused by a “delay in finalizing payment from foreign corresponding banks and the issuance of importers’ direct approval to unload the shipments.”

Water facilities in the north and south warned that they were reducing the distribution because of power cuts and low fuel levels.

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s Tourism and Trade Unions Federation, Jean Beiruti, said tourism facilities and hotels might be close soon due to the power outages.

“Tourism institutions are operated by private power generators and the diesel is purchased on the black market for double the price,” he said.

Pharmacies said they went on strike until the Health Ministry issues a price list for drugs and classifies them as subsidized and nonsubsidized, in agreement with Lebanon’s Central Bank (BDL).

President of the Pharmacists Syndicate Dr. Ghassan Al-Amin said he was surprised when he learned that BDL only has $400 million allocated for medicine, fuel, flour, and medical supplies, which means that “medicine will only be allocated a part of this amount.”

Al-Amin expected the caretaker government’s minister of health, Hamad Hassan, to announce a new plan for a subsidy policy and address the current medical crisis.

