Red Sea Film Festival announces additional $4million in funding for Arab filmmakers

CANNES: The Red Sea Film Festival has announced that it will receive an additional $4 million for its Red Sea Fund from the Saudi Film Commission in order to support the creation of 40 new films from Saudi and Arab filmmakers.
The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation established the Red Sea Fund, now totaling $14 million, in early 2021 to produce 100 feature films and short projects as well as episodics with directors from the Arab World and Africa. The new funding, announced over the weekend at the Saudi Pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, will help empower a larger pool of filmmakers.
The fund will also be used to restore up to 10 classic films from the Arab region.
Three committees of industry professionals have been selected for each section of funding. Dora Bouchoucha, producer and founder of Nomadis Images and director of the Manarat Film Festival in Tunisia, will preside over the committee that will award development funding and will be joined by Viola Shafik, filmmaker and curator, Lamia Chraibi, producer and founder of La Prod, director and producer Amjad Abu Alala, and Ayman Jamal, founder and producer of Barajoun Entertainment.
Gianluca Chakra, distributor and founder of Front Row Filmed Entertainment will preside over the committee that will select projects for production funding, alongside producer Karim Aitouna, founder of Haut Les Main Productions, Faisal Baltuyoor, director, producer, and founder of Cinewaves Films, Ahmed Shawky, Middle East Head of Development of Viu and Deana A. Nassar-Fernandez, Program Director for the Middle East Media Initiative.
The committees for the awarding funds for post-production will be headed by Edouard Waintrop, Artistic Director of the Red Sea International Film Festival, along with producer and film commissioner Georges David, Habib Attia, Producer and Managing Director of Cinetele Films, Chadi Abo, director, producer and founder of HECAT Studio and Ahmed Abdalla, director, screenwriter, editor, and photographer.
Edouard Waintrop, Red Sea International Film Festival Artistic Director said: “To join the efforts of the Red Sea Fund with those of the Saudi Film Commission will open new opportunities for filmmakers of the region. It will make a possible substantial new investment to develop and produce short films, features, and documentaries and the restoration of up to 10 classic movies from the Arab world. The commitment will extend to supporting filmmakers working with virtual technologies and animations. A new breath will be given to a cinema in full revival; a sign of the metamorphosis of the cinema of the Arab World and Saudi Arabia.”
What We Are Reading Today: Expressionism in Philosophy: Spinoza
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News
Author: Gilles Deleuze
In this remarkable work, Gilles Deleuze, the renowned French philosopher, reflects on one of the thinkers of the past who most influenced his own sweeping reconfiguration of the tasks of philosophy. For Deleuze, Spinoza, along with Nietzsche and Lucretius, conceived of philosophy as an enterprise of liberation and radical demystification. He locates in Spinoza “a set of affects, a kinetic determination, an impulse” and makes Spinoza into “an encounter, a passion.”
Expressionism in Philosophy was the culmination of a series of monographic studies by Deleuze (on Hume, Bergson, Nietzsche, Proust, Kant, and Sacher-Masoch) and prepared the transition from these abstract treatments of historical schemes of experience to the nomadology of Capitalism and Schizophrenia (Anti-Oedipus and A Thousand Plateaus, co-authored with Félix Guattari). Thus, Expressionism in Philosophy is both a pivotal reading of Spinoza’s work and a crucial text within the development of Deleuze’s thought.
CANNES: Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival (GFF) has joined forces with Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market) and Cinando to take part in the Cannes Film Festival’s inaugural mixer event on Thursday.
The Festivals Hub in Cannes, complete with workshop spaces and a lounge, gives film festival and market organizers a chance to get together.
The event was attended by GFF’s director Intishal Al-Timimi and artistic director Amir Ramses, along with a number of industry professionals, including Moroccan filmmaker Kamal Hachkar.
The fifth GFF will be held on Oct. 14-22.
The GFF has become one of the most important film festivals in the MENA region. International filmmakers, producers, actors and cinema enthusiasts gather in the Egyptian town of El-Gouna every year to watch films from the Arab world and embrace the cultural exchange it offers.
Think local: Meet the young creative pushing Saudi culture into the mainstream
Rawan Nawawi explains how ‘everything has changed’ for artists in the Kingdom
Updated 09 July 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Not only are young Saudis increasingly expressing their talent within their own country, they are now beginning to export it abroad. Take Rayan Nawawi, the 32-year-old Saudi photographer, and co-founder and creative director of Jeddah’s Nawawi Studio.
His passion for photography was inherited from his father. After graduating from high school in Jeddah, Nawawi studied finance at the University of Business and Technology (UBT) in his hometown. But his love of art, and the lack of opportunities in the field in the Kingdom at the time, led him to move to the United States.
“I always liked experimenting with colors — matching shapes, colors and designs together,” Nawawi told Arab News. “I liked design and how this field was not typical. When you add something creative to a project, it is forever changed.”
So, he followed his heart, which took him all the way to study for a master’s degree at the San Francisco Academy of Art University, focusing on advertising and art direction, with elective classes in photography. “I was doing photography, but I felt I needed to find something that looked interesting,” he explained. “There was a story missing. I wanted to use visuals more, which is why I studied advertising. It’s the art of business.”
As he became more proficient, Nawawi began to focus on integrating various elements of Saudi Arabian culture and design — particularly colors and shapes — into his projects.
Following his studies in the US, he moved back home and began working full-time as an art director in a multinational agency. A year later, the hectic deadlines and a lack of direction led him to quit. “I felt my work was missing a vital cultural aspect,” he noted. So, he set up as a freelance art director and photographer.
After a couple of months, Nawawi and his brother Wail — who had pursued studies in business and marketing — founded Nawawi Studio in Jeddah. Five years on, the enterprise is thriving.
“I started adding more local touches (to my work) to make it more interesting and show it to the world,” Nawawi explained. “Thankfully, we’re now working with international and local clients.”
Slowly but surely, brands began signing up — including a successful project as part of Nike x Vice’s “Summer of White” campaign in 2017, carried out in collaboration with the Lebanese artist Ali Cha’aban, focusing on Nike’s Air Max 97 sneakers. Nawawi was pleasantly surprised at the positive feedback and reactions from his international audience.
“It may look normal to us in Saudi Arabia, but it was different to everyone outside the Arab world because you can see the real culture within it,” he said. “I went back to thinking about life in the 1990s, when they would put laundry on the rooftops to dry, adorned with large satellites. I included these in the visuals.” That project, which Nawawi named “Satellite Culture,” depicted traditional Saudi clothing as well, including the iconic white thobe.
The thobe was also a central part of “The Mythical Practice of Building Domes,” a collaboration between Nawawi, Cha’aban, and Saudi artist Khalid Zahid for the Saudi Art Council’s non-profit initiative 21,39’s “Al Obhour” exhibition.
“The Mythical Practice of Building Domes” had a Renaissance-inspired Hijazi look that included a number of local elements, such as the Hijazi dome. “My role in this project was executing the creative aspect, taking pictures and putting images together while choosing the colors and manipulating them,” Nawawi explained. “It showed the culture of the Hijazi look in terms of clothes and movements. We were inspired by the church ceilings of the Renaissance era, so we combined that style with our culture to give it a Hijazi twist.”
Nawawi believes the Kingdom has come a long way in the field since his youth in Jeddah, thanks in large part to the country’s renewed focus on arts and entertainment and Saudi Vision 2030. “Everything has changed,” he told Arab News. “They started to appreciate the art scene more, from music and theatre, to photography and fashion, and all those aspects that relate to entertainment. I’ve started to see more people, mostly from the younger generation, getting into this field, and they’re excited about it.” Nawawi is confident that Saudi Arabia’s homegrown talent will mature and become recognized across the rest of the world in the next few years.
During his time in the US, Nawawi came across many stereotypes about his country, he said, something which drives his ambition to ensure that all elements of the Kingdom — from its geography to its traditions and culture — are represented internationally. Today, the outside world is beginning to look at the Kingdom and truly appreciate what it has to offer, he believes.
Certainly, Saudi Arabia is providing Nawawi with plenty of inspiration. He cited a recent three-day trip to Abha, the capital city of Asir Province near the Red Sea, as an example. The mountains of the Asir National Park are home to birds and juniper forests. For Nawawi, this was the perfect location for a campaign he worked on with the international fashion brand Fendi.
“We were shooting just outside Asir,” he said. “The campaign focused on local Saudi creativity, so all of the visuals showcase Asir — and it was featured in Vogue Arabia.”
Nawawi has also worked with Harper’s Bazaar, Gucci and Bulgari, among others.
“I always tell people that if you have a passion, you have to follow it,” he concluded. “My teacher once told me: ‘If you like something and you are passionate about it, keep experimenting with it until magic happens.’”
Playwright Sara Shaarawi on her ‘revenge drama’ ‘Niqabi Ninja’
Fantasy about a vigilante superhero was written in response to mob sexual assaults in Cairo
Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
Adam Grundey
AMSTERDAM: “It’s not a happy story.” Scotland-based Cairo-born playwright Sara Shaarawi is talking about “Niqabi Ninja,” her two-person play that is currently being ‘staged’ in London as part of Shubbak Festival — a celebration of contemporary Arab arts and culture — before moving on to five cities in Scotland. “It’s a revenge drama.”
The origins of “Niqabi Ninja” lie in a monologue Shaarawi created in 2013, having been asked to write a piece on women in the Egyptian revolution of 2011. At first, Shaarawi says, she was “wary, particularly because I wasn’t one of them.” She had been in Cairo at the time of revolution, but “I wasn’t on the frontline.”
“I’m not trying to exploit anyone’s trauma to make audiences feel bad or guilty — I’m not into that type of theater at all,” she stresses. “And I didn’t want to play into the Western gaze of people from the Middle East and North Africa — the very narrow roles of refugee, or revolutionary, or terrorist — I didn’t want to slot into that.”
But having heard about the mob sexual assaults that were rife in and around Tahrir Square at the time of the uprising, and in many of the protests over the years that followed, she decided to write a piece “about a young woman who’s (listing) all of the things that have happened to her throughout her life — the constant stares and cat calls and humiliation and objectification and sexualization — and who decides, when the mob sexual assaults happen, to buy a niqab and go out there and get her revenge.”
The monologue was well-received, and Shaarawi was encouraged to turn it into an hour-long piece, which is when it began to morph into its current form.
“I’d written the monologue in a moment of fury,” Shaarawi says. “But I realized that what I was interested in, and what I’m trying to do, is connect how we’ve normalized behaviors like commenting on a stranger’s body… these things that people see as harmless because they haven’t physically hurt you, these things where we’ve said, ‘Well, boys will be boys. This is how things are.’ And by normalizing all of this, of course something like the mob sexual assaults in Tahrir were going to happen. It’s the natural end (when) they keep getting away with it until they think they can do whatever they want. That’s really what the play became about.”
In “Niqabi Ninja,” Hana, an illustrator who is creating a comic book about all of her scariest experiences of being sexualized or objectified by men, especially in public spaces, is ‘in conversation’ with the title character she has created, who is, Shaarawi says, “her shadow self, her fantastical alter ego — incredibly violent, really egging her on. A character that says all the things she wouldn’t say, basically. A narcissistic superhero. She’s very obsessed about how she looks and what weapons she’s going to have and what she’s going to do to the men —smashing people’s faces in and stuff like that. It’s a really dark character. But it’s a fantasy, at the end of the day. The whole play is really about her journey to becoming this superhero vigilante that she’s created in her head. So by the end she becomes the Niqabi Ninja.” She pauses. “Spoiler, sorry.”
The current ‘theater’ for “Niqabi Ninja” is actually the city streets. The audience is equipped with MP3 players and headphones and guided through a set route while listening to a recording of the play performed by Rebecca Banatvala and Juliana Yazbeck, soundtracked by Egyptian composer and oudist BalQeis. The route is dotted with illustrations from Hana’s comic book by Egyptian artist Gehan Mounir.
As Shaarawi said, “Niqabi Ninja” is not a happy story. But there is humor in it, albeit very dark. And Shaarawi takes pains to stress that it is a fantasy, rather than a proposal for a practical solution to the issues it addresses.
Still, even though the play was written in response to a very particular moment in Egypt, it has clearly resonated with women from outside of the Arab world too. And while any writer should be proud that their work can strike a chord with so many, Shaarawi isn’t especially glad about it.
“Every year the subject matter is still urgent and relevant. It just doesn’t stop,” she says. “Every reading it’s had, both in Scotland and in London, women come up to me and thank me afterwards. No matter what background or heritage they have, they relate to it. It has that universality. Its themes are still fresh in our experience, and that makes me really sad.”
THE BREAKDOWN- Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad discusses ‘Trees of Apocalypse’
The Lebanese photographer discusses his image taken at the Port of Beirut after the August 2020 blast, and recently displayed at a solo exhibition in the city’s Arthaus boutique hotel
Updated 09 July 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: There have been many photographers from newspapers going down every weekend to the silos at the port, but I think what was very special about my visit was how much of me there was in it. It really was about the roads that I took and the experiences that I had while I was there. I think this is what other photographers didn’t have, partly because of the chance I got with a French engineer named Emmanuel. We got pretty close and even went inside one of the silos, which is something not a lot of photographers have done.
The experience really started with Emmanuel, who contacted me and asked if I would like to join him on his investigation, based on laser scans. We had to do several scans and compare them to see if the structure is moving. When I first when down there, it was really overwhelming. It was a lot to take in. That’s why I took a lot of shots. It’s my method. I go back to them later and analyze what I have. When the explosion happened, I was in the middle of it, and the first thing that I did was take my camera out and start shooting photos. Honestly, I thought we were going to die.
The trees were one of the most captivating scenes over there, in what I call ‘the desert of Beirut.’ There’s, like, a road between them. It’s as if they are guarding the site. Everything after them is hell — it’s an apocalyptic scene. When you are walking towards them, you get this overwhelming feeling, because the trees are so big. They’re like giants with big hands, telling us to stay away.
I don’t see it as something hopeful or something negative. It’s a very factual, real representation. You can take it to a different meaning by talking about the silos. In a sense, they protected everything that was beyond them. These trees were on the opposite side of the blast and though they’re still standing — like a big part of the city — they are dead on the inside