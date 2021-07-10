You are here

Casualties in Mogadishu blast targeting senior police chief: police spokesman

Casualties in Mogadishu blast targeting senior police chief: police spokesman
A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team shows Ugandan police officers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia’s first Formed Police Unit (FPU) marching in Mogadishu on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Casualties in Mogadishu blast targeting senior police chief: police spokesman

Casualties in Mogadishu blast targeting senior police chief: police spokesman
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MOGADISHU: A car bomb targeting a top police chief exploded in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, police and witnesses said.

“The commissioner is unharmed but there are other casualties the attack inflicted,” said Somali police spokesman Sadiiq Dudishe.

He said the bomber, using an explosive-laden vehicle, struck the convoy of Benadir region police commissioner Farhan Mohamud at a busy intersection in the capital.

“It caused huge devastation and casualties of both police and civilians,” said Mire Adan, who was a few metres from the scene, adding that he counted six bodies.

“The whole area is messed up with smoke as the blast caused fire and I saw several dead bodies most of them civilians,” another witness Osman Adan said.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Al-Shabaab group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has been fighting to overthrow Somalia’s federal government since 2007 and launches frequent attacks against the security forces as well as government and civilian targets.

The Benadir region lies in southeastern Somalia and encompasses Mogadishu. 

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Israel foils arms smuggling from Lebanon, calls it the ‘largest in years’

Israel foils arms smuggling from Lebanon, calls it the ‘largest in years’
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Israel foils arms smuggling from Lebanon, calls it the ‘largest in years’

Israel foils arms smuggling from Lebanon, calls it the ‘largest in years’
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Israeli military said Saturday it has foiled an arms smuggling attempt by the border with Lebanon calling it the “largest in years” and said it was investigating whether Hezbollah militant group was involved in it.  

Israeli spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on his Twitter account that Israeli troops  rushed to the scene and were able to seize 43 weapons next to the village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, valued at about 2.7 million shekels. 

The IDF is examining the possibility that Hezbollah is behind the smuggling attempt, and, in cooperation with the police, is investigating the identity of those involved. 

The below video published by the Israeli army shows the arms smuggling operation across the border with Lebanon. 

 

 

Last week, the IDF reported that a Hezbollah official was involved in smuggling drugs and weapons across the border with Israel. 

Topics: Lebanon Israel

UAE suspends entry of travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan due to Covid-19

UAE suspends entry of travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan due to Covid-19
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

UAE suspends entry of travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan due to Covid-19

UAE suspends entry of travelers from Indonesia, Afghanistan due to Covid-19
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE authorities announced Saturday a suspension on traveling to and from from Indonesia and Afghanistan starting Sunday. 

Travelers who have visited these countries over the last 14 days will be suspended from entry. Transit flights to and from these countries are exempt.

The decision also imposes a ban on traveling from the UAE to the designated countries, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations.

The announcement was carried on the state-run WAM news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. 

 

Topics: Coronavirus UAE Indonesia

Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

Shiite militias in Iraq are reportedly showing a degree of defiance of their patron Iran by escalating rocket and drone attacks on the US presence in the country. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Shiite militias in Iraq are reportedly showing a degree of defiance of their patron Iran by escalating rocket and drone attacks on the US presence in the country. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

Shiite militias in Iraq are reportedly showing a degree of defiance of their patron Iran by escalating rocket and drone attacks on the US presence in the country. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
  • Quds Force commander asked Iraq's militia leaders last month to stay calm pending completion of Iran's nuke talks
  • One militia commander said they cannot keep quiet while the death of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone strikes went unavenged
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
But he was met with defiance. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone strike went unavenged.
Militia attacks have only been increasing against the US in military bases in both Iraq and Syria. Three missile attacks in the last week alone resulted in minor injuries, stoking fears of escalation.
The details from Esmail Ghaani’s visit, confirmed to The Associated Press by three Shiite political officials and two senior militia officials, demonstrate how Iranian-aligned Iraqi militia groups are asserting a degree of independence, sometimes even flouting orders from Tehran. Iran now relies on Lebanon’s Hezbollah for support in reining them in, and there is potential that Iran’s new president could play a role in doing the same.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meetings.
Iran’s influence, sustained by ideological ties and military support, has frayed because of the US killing of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis last year, because of differing interests and because of financial strains in Tehran. With nuclear talks restarting following US President Joe Biden’s inauguration this year, these differences have come to the fore.
“Iran isn’t the way it used to be, with 100 percent control over the militia commanders,” said one Shiite political leader.
Increasing rocket and drone attacks targeting American troops in Iraq and Syria have alarmed Western and coalition officials. There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the US presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks, according to coalition officials.
The attacks are blamed on the Iranian-backed militias that make up the bulk of Iraq’s state-supported Popular Mobilization Forces. The Biden administration has responded by twice targeting Iraqi militia groups operating inside Syria, including close to the Iraqi border.
“What is taking place now is when Ghaani asks for calm, the brigade leaders agree with him. But as soon as he leaves the meeting, they disregard his recommendations,” said another Shiite political leader.
The loudest of the defiant militia voices has been Qais Al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq faction, which also maintains a political party. On June 17, only days after Ghaani’s meetings with the militias, he said in a televised address that they would continue to target the US “occupier” and that they will not take into consideration nuclear talks.
“And that decision is an Iraqi one,” he said.
The coalition has formally ended combat operations and reduced troop levels significantly in the last year. Only 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq and discussions are ongoing with NATO to transfer to an advisory mission. Iraq still needs coalition support in surveillance and intelligence gathering and airstrikes against Daesh group targets.
Some argue the ongoing attacks benefit Iran by maintaining pressure on the US.
During talks with Shiite political officials during his visit, Ghani said Iran doesn’t interfere in their political work, but that military matters were different. “These must be approved by the Revolutionary Guard,” one political leader recounted him saying.
Still, Ghaani did not reprimand the militia groups during the meeting. Instead, he told them he understood their concerns.
Iran has struggled to fill in the gap left in the absence of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, who were commanding figures able to push factions into line and resolve disputes among them.
“Ghaani has a different style and capabilities,” said Michael Knights, a fellow at The Washington Institute. He has a looser framework, establishing broad red lines on some matters, while “other things are ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,” he said.
Along with asking for less, cash-strapped Iran has been giving less as well. Assistance to the groups has been significantly downgraded since US sanctions began crippling Iran’s economy last year.
Divisions among factions have deepened, with growing competition among militias and Shiite politicians.
Ghaani came to meet the militia leaders to mend tensions that were sparked weeks earlier when Iraqi authorities arrested a paramilitary commander, Qassim Musleh, prompting a standoff between PMF fighters and security forces. Ghaani brought a letter from Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, criticizing the PMF for its reaction, saying it weakened their position.
To apply pressure on the factions, Iran has come to rely on Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in Lebanon, a figure the militias highly respect. Almost weekly, various factional leaders hold face-to-face meetings with him in Lebanon, said Shiite political leaders.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, elected in June, also may be a unifying figure for the militias, which hold him in high esteem, political and militia officials said. When Raisi visited Baghdad in February, he met with PMF commanders and told them, in fluent Arabic, “Our flesh is your flesh, and our blood is your blood.” Ghaani communicates with brigade leaders through an interpreter.
“The resistance will grow in power and will see its best of times due to the election victory of Raisi,” said Abu Alaa Al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, in a recent interview.
 

Topics: Iraqi militia Iran-backed militias

Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria

Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria
Updated 10 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria

Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria
  • Security Council unanimously agrees to keep Bab Al-Hawa crossing on border with Turkey open for another 12 months
  • Millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow into Idlib,’ says US envoy
Updated 10 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Friday agreed to extend a cross-border humanitarian operation that provides life-saving aid to more than 4 million Syrians.

The unanimous vote to extend the mandate for the transport of aid to Syria through a crossing on the border with Turkey came after Russia finally agreed a compromise with the US. It followed weeks of intransigence on the part of Moscow, which argues that all aid should be channeled through the regime in Damascus, and blames the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country on international sanctions imposed on the regime of President Bashar Assad.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the Security Council vote. During their conversation, the leaders commended “the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the Security Council.”

Biden has pledged to work to ease rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, and the issue of cross-border aid to Syria was seen by some as a “stress test” administered by Putin. In June, during their first summit since Biden took office, the renewal of cross-border assistance was a key US demand.

“The Biden’s administration signaling of the (Security Council) Syria aid deal as a diplomatic achievement is important, as the administration has long asserted that progress on the aid file would open the door for a more meaningful US-Russia engagement on Syria’s bigger diplomatic questions,” Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of the Syria department at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC, said in a message posted on Twitter.

Russia initially wanted all cross-border operations to end, which would have restricted the flow of aid to cross-line convoys of aid distributed by the regime in Damascus. After last-minute talks between the US and Russian delegations, Moscow proposed a compromise that renews the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa border crossing for six months.

The US and other Western nations had also called for the reopening of two previously closed border crossings: Bab Al-Salam on the border with Turkey, and Al-Yaroubiya on the border with Iraq. France expressed regret that those were not included in the agreement.

The result of the successful vote is the adoption of Resolution 2585 but concerns were raised about its wording, which some consider ambiguous. It states that the mandate for Bab Al-Hawa has been extended for six months until Jan. 10, “with an extension of an additional six months, until July 10, 2022, subject to the issuance of the secretary general’s substantive report.”

Some experts pointed out that it is unclear whether that second six-month extension will be conditional on contents of the report and therefore subject to another vote, which could give Russia the chance to use its power of veto if it objects to the report. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya told the council that Moscow will be “watching closely” what happens in the months ahead.

French diplomat Charles Thepaut, a visiting fellow at The Washington Institute, described the wording of the resolution as “a constructive ambiguity,” adding: “That’s what just helped finding a compromise to keep Bab Al-Hawa cross-border access for another year in northwest Syria.”

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US permanent representative ot the UN, was adamant that the US sees the resolution “being automatically renewed following the (secretary-general’s) report. No vote will be required and the council will work with the secretary-general’s office to ensure that once he puts his report on the table, that it will be accepted by all council members.”

She told the council: “Thanks to this resolution, millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow into Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after tomorrow. And parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed.”

The French delegation emphasized that the position of the European partners to the agreement remains unchanged. Envoy Nicolas de Riviere said: “We will not finance reconstruction and we will not lift sanctions as long as a credible political process is not firmly underway, in accordance with Resolution 2254 adopted unanimously by this council.

“Nor will we finance development efforts that would contribute to strengthening the Syrian regime in the absence of progress towards a political solution. Nothing in this resolution can be interpreted as a change in our well-known positions on this topic.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the resolution but his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said that the humanitarian needs in Syria “continue to outstrip the response.”

He added: “With additional crossings and expanded funding, the United Nations could do more to help the rising number of people in need.”

Topics: Syria UN Security Council

Iran investigating blast in Tehran, no casualties

Iran investigating blast in Tehran, no casualties
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

Iran investigating blast in Tehran, no casualties

Iran investigating blast in Tehran, no casualties
  • Tehran's fire department said it dispatched several units after receiving reports of an explosion, but its firefighters found no fire or debris
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's authorities said Saturday they are investigating a midnight blast in northern Tehran that caused no casualties or damages, local media reported.

The blast occurred at 00:52 AM (2022 GMT) at the capital's Mellat park, according to deputy Tehran governor Hamidreza Goudarzi.
"The cause of the blast is under investigation. It caused no financial damages or loss of lives," he was quoted as saying by the state TV's website.
Asked whether it was a "terrorist attack", Goudarzi said they will announce their findings "after making sure".
A state TV report said the blast was a "sound bomb," with one of its reporters on the scene saying it "occurred in an area with no buildings or facilities".
Tehran's fire department said it dispatched several units after receiving reports of an explosion, but its firefighters found no fire or debris.
Mellat park is located close to the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, responsible for domestic radio and television services in the country.

Topics: Iran

