Dubai’s medical supplies trade hits $1.9bn

DUBAI: Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade reached 6.8 billion UAE dirhams ($1.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2021.
It represents a 31 percent growth from 5.2 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to data from Dubai Customs. In terms of volume, the trade rose 47 percent from 33,000 tons to 48,600 tons.
The figures come as Dubai aims to streamline border clearance of medical supplies shipments amid a global health crisis.
“Dubai Customs has sought to keep pace with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in light of the current COVID-19 situation,” said Nassim Al-Mehairi, manager of Dubai Customs’ statistics department.
The government agency has improved operations for the quick inspection, clearance and release of strategic goods, he added.
This is in line with the UAE’s goal of becoming a regional trade hub for pharmaceutical and medical products.