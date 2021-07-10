You are here

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules
The rules treat physically traded gold like any other commodity, requiring banks to hold more cash to match their gold exposure as a buffer.
  • London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub
LONDON: Banks clearing gold trades in London can apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, a British regulator said on Friday, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market.

London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub. Its clearing system, operated by a handful of large banks with access to metal in vaults — JPMorgan, HSBC, ICBC Standard and UBS — settles gold transactions worth around $30 billion a day.

The upcoming rules, known as the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), are part of Basel III regulations designed to make banks more stable and prevent a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The rules treat physically traded gold like any other commodity, requiring banks to hold more cash to match their gold exposure as a buffer against adverse price moves.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), an industry body, has lobbied against them, saying they are unnecessary and could force some banks — including clearing banks — to stop trading.

Following a consultation, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) said on Friday it had “decided to amend its approach to precious metal holdings related to deposit-taking and clearing activities.”

It said it had introduced an “interdependent precious metals permission,” which would reduce the size of the required capital buffer.

“This is one of the key points that what we have been asking for all these years,” said Sakhila Mirza, the LBMA’s chief counsel. “Clearing will be exempt.”

The PRA said it would not classify gold as a high-quality liquid asset, which would have freed other trades such as precious metals loans and leases from the high capital requirement.

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs

  • July saw an increase of gasoline octane 91 at SR2.28 and octane 95 at SR2.44
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced it was putting a price cap on gasoline from July 10 to support local consumption and economy growth, as oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.  

It is the first time the country is capping prices since it first liberalized them in 2018 and linked them to international price movement.

The Kingdom issued a royal directive to keep gasoline prices at SR2.18 ($0.58) for octane 91 and SR2.33 for octane 95, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Energy and Water Price Reforms Executive Committee.

“This stems from the leadership’s keenness to reduce the living burdens of citizens and residents, its continuous pursuit to achieve the public interest, and support local economic activity,” according to an official statement, which also said the government would bear any costs that may result from the differences in pricing.

“Housing and energy costs constitute 25 percent of the inflation basket for Saudi consumers, so reducing the energy burden on households is a very supportive decision for the Saudi economy as it will free more disposable income for spending on other activities that will boost growth,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.

According to the royal directive, the prices of gasoline for July, which saw octane 91 increase to SR2.28 and octane 95 rise to SR2.44, would be subject to the approved cap and that the periodic review of prices would continue without exceeding the aforementioned cap.

Oil rose to a six-year high last week after OPEC+ was unable to reach an agreement to ratify a production increase, spurring concerns of a supply shortfall and further oil price hikes. 

Fuel consumption is rising in countries such as the US, India and China during the summer driving season. Travelers in the US have hit the road with gusto, leading to rapidly draining inventories and refineries running close to full-bore to keep up with demand. 

Oil in London and New York is trading above $74 and Goldman Sachs predicted that oil prices would hit $80 later this year.

KSA offers incentives for real estate firms to list on Tadawul

  • The move is the second incentive program to be launched in recent weeks as part of a bid to expand the number of listed firms on the Tadawul
RIYADH: Companies who list on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) will automatically receive the qualification certificate of the Real Estate Developer Program, meaning they will be licensed to sell off-plan properties, as part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Off-plan Sales or Rent Program (Wafi).

The move is the second incentive program to be launched in recent weeks as part of a bid to expand the number of listed firms on the Tadawul, after the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) launched an incentive package to encourage companies to list shares in June.

Economists in the Kingdom predict a wave of initial public listings (IPOs) could be lined up for the Tadawul later this year.

One financial consultant who asked not to be named told Arab News that, from September onwards, IPOs will be “coming thick and fast,” estimating that around 30 companies are currently talking to the Capital Markets Authority, the Kingdom’s stock market regulator, with a view to getting a slot for an IPO later this year.

Dubai’s medical supplies trade hits $1.9bn

  • The figures come as Dubai aims to streamline border clearance of medical supplies shipments amid a global health crisis
DUBAI: Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade reached 6.8 billion UAE dirhams ($1.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2021.

It represents a 31 percent growth from 5.2 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to data from Dubai Customs. In terms of volume, the trade rose 47 percent from 33,000 tons to 48,600 tons.

The figures come as Dubai aims to streamline border clearance of medical supplies shipments amid a global health crisis.

“Dubai Customs has sought to keep pace with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in light of the current COVID-19 situation,” said Nassim Al-Mehairi, manager of Dubai Customs’ statistics department.

The government agency has improved operations for the quick inspection, clearance and release of strategic goods, he added.

This is in line with the UAE’s goal of becoming a regional trade hub for pharmaceutical and medical products.

UAE’s Farnek wins facilities management contracts for 8 Expo 2020 pavilions

  • The deal includes services such as cleaning, pest control, operational support and facility integration services
DUBAI: UAE-based facilities management (FM) company Farnek has secured contracts for eight national pavilions at the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Worth 16.7 million dirhams ($4.5 million), the FM contracts were awarded by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan, China, Switzerland, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The deal includes services such as cleaning, pest control, operational support and facility integration services.

Farnek signed the biggest FM contract with Saudi Arabia, which has the second largest pavilion, at more than 13,000 square meters, at the global event in October.

“The Saudi Arabian pavilion presents us with a unique challenge, which simply put is its sheer scale,” Markus Oberlin, CEO of Farnek, said in a statement.

“During the six-month Expo 2020, it will be open to the public for up to 16 hours per day, which will require a dedicated team of over 130 technical and cleaning staff, working shifts throughout the show,” he said.

Another major contract signed was with China, where about 80 personnel will be deployed to cover security, cleaning and pest control at the pavilion.

The Swiss-owned company earlier signed an FM contract with Expo organizers to provide service to one of the site’s specialized districts.

Its subsidiary, Farnek Hospitality, was also chosen to manage the new apartments in Expo Village.

G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform

  • The framework for reform, including a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent, was agreed by 131 countries earlier this month and could be in place by 2023
VENICE: Finance ministers from the G20 richest nations resumed discussions in Venice on Saturday to give the green light to a historic deal to tax multinational companies more fairly.
The framework for reform, including a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent, was agreed by 131 countries earlier this month and could be in place by 2023.
Hailed by those involved as historic, it aims to prevent a race to the bottom as countries compete to offer the lowest tax rates to attract investment, with many multinationals as a result paying derisory levels of tax.
“This minimum tax on companies must be ambitious,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP on Friday, adding that the meeting of the G20 — the countries with the 19 biggest economies and the European Union — represented a unique opportunity.
The countries representing 85 percent of global wealth were seeking a deal “for the 21st century, which will allow for the fair taxation of digital giants which largely escape taxation, which nobody can accept,” he said.
Final agreement on the minimum rate is not expected until the run-up to the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome in October.
But the Venice talks are an opportunity to thrash out further details and exert pressure on those who have not yet signed up to the deal, struck under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) — a club of 38 wealthy economies.
The United States, France and Germany are among several countries pressing for a higher rate, while aid agencies including Oxfam also argue that 15 percent is too low.
But with some nations opposed even to this — EU member Ireland lured Apple and Google to Dublin with its low tax rates — there is not likely to be any change to the rate.
“We are really now on the way” to a deal that “will be finalized shortly,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told CNBC television.
The minimum rate is expected to affect fewer than 10,000 major companies, those with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros ($890 million).
It is one of two so-called pillars of global tax reform that have been under negotiation for years, and have been given new impetus under US President Joe Biden.
The other would give countries the right to tax multinationals on profits they earn from their activities in the nation, and would initially apply to the top 100 or so companies.
It is targeted at technology giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, but could also affect companies like energy giant BP, which is present in 85 countries.
According to a draft obtained by AFP of the final statement, which is still being discussed, the G20 ministers will “endorse” the OECD’s “historic agreement on a more stable and fairer international tax architecture.”

