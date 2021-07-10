Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger

You are here

Huya and Douyu — which provide videogame live streaming services akin to Twitch in the US — are two of the largest companies of their kind in China. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Move comes as authorities ramp up scrutiny of tech companies
HONG KONG, BEIJING: China’s market regulator on Saturday blocked the merger of Tencent-backed game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya following an anti-monopoly investigation, as authorities ramp up scrutiny of some of the country’s biggest technology companies.

Huya and Douyu — which provide videogame live-streaming services akin to Twitch in the US — are two of the largest companies of their kind in China. Both count gaming firm Tencent among their investors.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that a merger between Huya and Douyu would give Tencent control over the merged entity.

“From the perspective of different key indicators like revenue, the number of active users, resources for streamers, the total share is very substantial and the elimination and restriction of competition can be foreseen,” the statement said.

Authorities have stepped up oversight of some of China’s largest technology firms over concerns of monopolistic behavior and unchecked growth, as well as how companies are collecting and using data from their millions of users.

Also Saturday, China’s cyber-regulator issued draft measures that said companies holding personal information of over a million users must apply for cybersecurity approval if they plan to list abroad. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the review and approval are necessary because of risks that the data could be “affected, controlled, and maliciously exploited by foreign governments.”

It also said there is a risk of important data being illegally used or transferred out of the country.

Last week, the cyber regulator ordered a cybersecurity investigation into ride-sharing platform Didi Global Inc. The food delivery platform Meituan is also under an anti-monopoly probe, and e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion earlier this year for antitrust violations.

China’s market regulator said the decision to ban the merger between Huya and Douyu is the first instance of regulators prohibiting market concentration in the internet sector.

The two companies first announced last October that they planned to merge, but market regulators later said that they would review the $6 billion deal.

 Tencent said it was notified by the regulator that the merger has been halted.

“The company will abide by the decision, comply with all regulatory requirements, operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill our social responsibilities,” the company said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities said they would also increase the supervision of companies listed overseas.

Under the new measures, regulation of data security and cross-border data flows, as well as the management of confidential data, will be improved.

Authorities also plan to crack down on illegal activities in the securities market and will investigate and punish acts such as the fraudulent issuance of securities, market manipulation, and insider trading.

Meanwhile, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc. from app stores. Didi is the country’s largest ride-hailing service. 

The authority cited severe violations of rules against collecting personal data behind the move.

The Cyberspace Administration of China had already taken down the main Didi app last Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the US stock market last week.

The 25 additional apps include Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.

A spokesperson for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
  • Vision 2030 aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 to 6 percent
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide SR500 million ($133 million) worth of loans for entertainment projects.

“The agreement aims to provide soft loans to finance quality investment opportunities in order to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the entertainment sector and increase the share of its local content, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals,” GEA spokesman Saad Al-Ahmari told Arab News.

The new agreement aims to finance no less than 50 new entertainment projects in the Kingdom, Al-Ahmari said.

“The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million and will support entrepreneurs through both monetary and nonmonetary solutions,” he added.

The entertainment sector is a key element of the cultural goals set out as part of Vision 2030, which aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 percent to 6 percent by the end of the decade.

The GEA was established in 2016 and Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh in May announced the results of the “Ideas for Entertainment” initiative. From the more than 12,000 proposals submitted to the project, the top 20 ideas were selected.

The top submission was “The Grove,” which is described as “a rich experience encompassing an array of activities such as theatrical and musical performances, hiking expeditions and more.”

The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030 and grow by a massive 47.65 percent per year, according to a recent industry report.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The General Entertainment Authority signs an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide soft loans.

● The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million.

● The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030.

The US-based Research and Markets study said that the growth compares with just $23.77 million in 2020.

“The entertainment industry of Saudi Arabia is growing massively. Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a unique and world-class entertainment hub that includes innovative rides, cultural or historical attractions, and mega sporting events,” the report said.

One of the biggest entertainment investments in the Kingdom is the Qiddiya project. Announced in 2017, work at the site — located just a 40-minute drive from the capital — began in April the following year.

The city — which will cover more than 366 square kilometers of land — will host a Formula One racing track, a Six Flags theme park, a water park, sports facilities including football stadiums and development infrastructure for young Saudi athletes, and an extensive range of cultural, creative and artistic activities.

One of the big breakthroughs came in April 2018, when Saudi Arabia’s 35-year ban on cinemas was lifted. As a result, some of the world’s biggest cinema operators have moved into the Kingdom.

In December 2020, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

AMC also established the Saudi Cinema Co., a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures, an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund to become the state investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

UAE-based chain VOX Cinemas also plans to build 600 screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment.

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
  • The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises has announced that one of its ships, the MSC Bellissima, will sail from Jeddah for 21 Red Sea cruises, starting from the end of July until late October.

The vessel, which came into service in 2019, will offer three to four night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Aqaba for Petra, Jordan, before returning to the Saudi home port in Jeddah.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Piefrancesco Vago said in a press statement: “As the tourism industry of Saudi Arabia grows progressively for its own residents and international visitors, we are looking forward to making a positive and lasting contribution as more people explore and discover the rich heritage and incredible cultural attraction it has to offer.”

The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands.

MSC Cruises told Arab News in May that it expects half the passengers on its new Jeddah-based cruises to come from Saudi Arabia with the remainder from around the world as it prepares to become the first operator to homeport in Jeddah.

The Public Investment Fund launched Cruise Saudi in January of this year to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to provide access to Saudi heritage and culture, including three of the five UNESCO World Heritage sites located near the coast.

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules
Updated 10 July 2021
Reuters

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules
  • London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub
Updated 10 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Banks clearing gold trades in London can apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, a British regulator said on Friday, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market.

London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub. Its clearing system, operated by a handful of large banks with access to metal in vaults — JPMorgan, HSBC, ICBC Standard and UBS — settles gold transactions worth around $30 billion a day.

The upcoming rules, known as the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), are part of Basel III regulations designed to make banks more stable and prevent a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The rules treat physically traded gold like any other commodity, requiring banks to hold more cash to match their gold exposure as a buffer against adverse price moves.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), an industry body, has lobbied against them, saying they are unnecessary and could force some banks — including clearing banks — to stop trading.

Following a consultation, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) said on Friday it had “decided to amend its approach to precious metal holdings related to deposit-taking and clearing activities.”

It said it had introduced an “interdependent precious metals permission,” which would reduce the size of the required capital buffer.

“This is one of the key points that what we have been asking for all these years,” said Sakhila Mirza, the LBMA’s chief counsel. “Clearing will be exempt.”

The PRA said it would not classify gold as a high-quality liquid asset, which would have freed other trades such as precious metals loans and leases from the high capital requirement.

Dubai’s ruler launches national program to empower coders and support UAE talent

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a national program for coders to contribute to the UAE’s successful digital and technological transformation. (WAM)
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a national program for coders to contribute to the UAE’s successful digital and technological transformation. (WAM)
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s ruler launches national program to empower coders and support UAE talent

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a national program for coders to contribute to the UAE’s successful digital and technological transformation. (WAM)
  • The program is in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook
  • It is aimed at training 100,000 coders and establishing tech companies that will go global
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, launched a national program for coders on Saturday that aims to establish 1,000 tech companies and increase start-up investments from 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) to 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion).
Sheikh Mohammed said that developing the digital economy is a major priority for the UAE government, which believes that young minds are the basis for creating a prosperous digital future based on science, knowledge, innovation and technology.
He said that the UAE’s successful digital and technological transformation will be the main pillar of its strategic plans and developmental path during the coming decades, state news agency WAM reported.
The program, which is in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook, is aimed at training 100,000 coders and establishing tech companies that will go global within five years.
It will provide a comprehensive program for a package of national initiatives aimed at developing talent, expertise and innovative projects specialized in coding, and accelerate adopting its applications and tools in various economic and future sectors, in addition to creating a close link among the coding community, government, private sector and academic entities.

“The new program represents a new step toward establishing our digital economy. The world is rapidly changing and the fast-growing digital economy will create new types of jobs. To thrive in the ever-evolving world, we must be ready to quickly cope with the emerging trends,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.
He added: “I say to our youth that the future has new tools ... it speaks a different language ... and it will work in a virtual environment ... and we want them to be at the heart of this future.”
Sheikh Mohammed said he wants the national program for coders to engage digital communities at the local level in the UAE’s digital transformation process, to advance its global role in designing the future, and to embrace talent, entrepreneurs, academics and emerging and global companies.
“We want to attract the best international programmers to the UAE, and we will provide them with the necessary infrastructure to develop innovative ideas that serve the world,” he said, adding that the program will support Emirati programmers to be among the global elite in their field, and develop 10 platforms for community and humanitarian projects in the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed directed all government agencies in the UAE to support national and international talent in the field of coding, and to work with legislative bodies, business incubators, investment companies, universities and research centers to support coding-based initiatives and projects.

The program will be supervised by the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office, and several initiatives will be launched to implement the strategy’s output. The program will also support various government agencies to find innovative solutions in the software development sector.
Omar Sultan Al-Olama, the UAE’s minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, said the program is an important step for the UAE’s, as it will consolidate the country’s leading position in many digital fields.
“The UAE has always been a center of intellectual, cultural and developmental radiation,” he said, adding that the launch of the program will “pave the way for the UAE to enter a new level of excellence based on knowledge with the vision of our leadership, which has always believed, from early on, in the importance of technology — and spared no effort in harnessing all the necessary ingredients in the best possible way to serve our development goals.”
He added: “The UAE will always remain a center for launching creative ideas that will help the world combat all the challenges it faces.
“We will work closely with all our partners to achieve the ambitious goals that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has set, and we will double the work in order to create the best, attractive conditions for coders from all over the world, and support them to launch their creative ideas.”
The national program for coders aims to grant “golden residency” to the best 100,000 coders from around the world, provide a range of facilities and financing options for entrepreneurs and coders, support the implementation of their innovative projects and ideas, and establish digital companies that support the competitiveness of the national economy globally.
During its next phase, the program will invite coders from around the world to find innovative solutions to 100 challenges in various governmental, economic, technological, health and service sectors. It will also organize 10 “hackathon” competitions for elite coders.
A comprehensive global campaign will also be launched to highlight the country’s leadership in coding, alongside a series of experiments that encourage people to come and work in the UAE and launch start-up companies.

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
  • July saw an increase of gasoline octane 91 at SR2.28 and octane 95 at SR2.44
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced it was putting a price cap on gasoline from July 10 to support local consumption and economy growth, as oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.  

It is the first time the country is capping prices since it first liberalized them in 2018 and linked them to international price movement.

The Kingdom issued a royal directive to keep gasoline prices at SR2.18 ($0.58) for octane 91 and SR2.33 for octane 95, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Energy and Water Price Reforms Executive Committee.

“This stems from the leadership’s keenness to reduce the living burdens of citizens and residents, its continuous pursuit to achieve the public interest, and support local economic activity,” according to an official statement, which also said the government would bear any costs that may result from the differences in pricing.

“Housing and energy costs constitute 25 percent of the inflation basket for Saudi consumers, so reducing the energy burden on households is a very supportive decision for the Saudi economy as it will free more disposable income for spending on other activities that will boost growth,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News. 

According to the royal directive, the prices of gasoline for July, which saw octane 91 increase to SR2.28 and octane 95 rise to SR2.44, would be subject to the approved cap and that the periodic review of prices would continue without exceeding the aforementioned cap.

Oil rose to a six-year high last week after OPEC+ was unable to reach an agreement to ratify a production increase, spurring concerns of a supply shortfall and further oil price hikes. 

Fuel consumption is rising in countries such as the US, India and China during the summer driving season. Travelers in the US have hit the road with gusto, leading to rapidly draining inventories and refineries running close to full-bore to keep up with demand. 

Oil in London and New York is trading above $74 and Goldman Sachs predicted that oil prices would hit $80 later this year.

