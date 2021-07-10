Saudi aid agency continues water, food projects in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued the implementation of its water supply and environmental projects in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
In one week, 315,000 liters of drinking water and 315,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks across the region.
KSrelief also distributed 5,378 boxes of dates to refugees, orphans and the neediest families in Yemen’s Socotra governorate, helping 5,378 people.
The move comes within the framework of the date distribution project, estimated at 5,000 tons of dates, covering all the Yemeni governorates.
KSrelief also distributed 32 tons worth of food baskets in Al-Bayda governorate, benefiting 1,800 people.
This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief support provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to the Yemeni people.
Meanwhile, KSrelief clinics in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp provided 656 beneficiaries with medical services.
The general medicine clinics helped 183 patients, while the internal medicine clinics assisted 43 patients. The pediatric clinics took in 111 individuals and the emergency department received 42 people, while 46 people were provided with dental clinic services.