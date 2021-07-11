Omani sultan’s visit to KSA reflects depth of historic ties, says Saudi ambassador

RIYADH: The visit by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said to Saudi Arabia this week, and the meetings he will have with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “reflect the depth of the historic ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples,” according to Abdullah Al-Enzi, the Saudi ambassador to Oman.
He said that the visit, the Omani leader’s first foreign visit since becoming sultan in January last year, “represents a historic milestone, which is aimed at shaping a shared vision in terms of developing bilateral economic relations and providing all that is necessary to achieve an exceptional economic partnership.”
Al-Enzi added: “The compatibility of the Saudi and Omani political and economic visions is an example of the wisdom of both countries’ leaderships and the remarkable cohesion between the two peoples.”
Abdullah Al-Enzi, Saudi ambassador to Oman
The envoy highlighted the convergence of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040, “which seeks to diversify the country’s sources of income away from oil revenues, increase investments and create more jobs.”
He added: “Over the past few years, trade between the two countries grew significantly by more than 100 products in the fields of food supplies, construction materials and medical supplies. Oman is seeking to support its economy by forming partnerships and establishing strong joint economic bodies.
“Saudi investors currently own and take part in 140 individual institutions that were established in Oman to contribute to the economic diversification. They also promote economic growth in the sectors of tourism, maritime transport and manufacturing.”