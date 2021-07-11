You are here

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE's Bayara Holding for $260m

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m
Bayara is a major manufacturer and distributor of branded snacks in the UAE and the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m
  • The purchase will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group has signed a deal to acquire UAE’s Bayara Holding for SR975 million ($260 million).

The purchase will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans, the company announced in a Tadawul filing.

Ernst and Young was appointed as the financial advisor of the fully cash transaction.

The deal is part of Savola’s five-year strategy to expand in its eight existing markets — particularly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt — by acquiring companies.

Bayara is a major manufacturer and distributor of branded snacks in the UAE and the Kingdom.

Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens
  • The move coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad on Sunday that increases by 50 percent public sector salaries
Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Steep bread and diesel price hikes went into force in government-held parts of war-torn Syria on Sunday, bringing more pain for civilians in a long-running economic crisis.
The price of diesel fuel nearly tripled and the price of bread doubled, according to the official SANA news agency, only days after Damascus announced an increase in the price of petrol.
The move coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad on Sunday that increases by 50 percent public sector salaries and sets the minimum wage at 71,515 Syrian pounds a month ($57 at the official rate), up from 47,000 pounds ($37).
In a second decree, Assad raised public sector and military pensions by 40 percent, according to SANA.
According to a revised price list published by SANA on Saturday night, one liter of diesel fuel will now cost 500 pounds, up from the 180 pounds users in most sectors were paying previously.
Mustafa Haswiya, of the state-run Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products, said 80 percent of Syria’s hydrocarbon needs are purchased from abroad using foreign currency.
“It was necessary to raise prices in order to reduce the import bill,” which would otherwise have risked making oil products unaffordable, SANA quoted him as saying.
The price of subsidised bread doubled to 200 Syrian pounds. The state-run Syrian Foundation for Bakeries said that the rising price of diesel fuel contributed to the increase, according to SANA.
The pro-government Al-Watan daily on Sunday said the diesel fuel hike will lead to “an increase in the price of transportation within and across provinces” by more than 26 percent and will make other goods more expensive too.
It said the transport, agriculture and industrial sectors will see a rise in production costs, leading to further inflation.
The cost of heating homes will also climb by 178 percent, Al-Watan said, making it all the more inaccessible.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by the country’s decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions.
The latest price hikes came nearly two weeks after the government in neighboring crisis-hit Lebanon raised fuel prices by more than 35 percent to combat shortages that authorities there blame in part on smuggling to Syria.

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
Updated 11 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
  • Vision 2030 aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 to 6 percent
Updated 11 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide SR500 million ($133 million) worth of loans for entertainment projects.

“The agreement aims to provide soft loans to finance quality investment opportunities in order to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the entertainment sector and increase the share of its local content, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals,” GEA spokesman Saad Al-Ahmari told Arab News.

The new agreement aims to finance no less than 50 new entertainment projects in the Kingdom, Al-Ahmari said.

“The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million and will support entrepreneurs through both monetary and nonmonetary solutions,” he added.

The entertainment sector is a key element of the cultural goals set out as part of Vision 2030, which aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 percent to 6 percent by the end of the decade.

The GEA was established in 2016 and Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh in May announced the results of the “Ideas for Entertainment” initiative. From the more than 12,000 proposals submitted to the project, the top 20 ideas were selected.

The top submission was “The Grove,” which is described as “a rich experience encompassing an array of activities such as theatrical and musical performances, hiking expeditions and more.”

The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030 and grow by a massive 47.65 percent per year, according to a recent industry report.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The General Entertainment Authority signs an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide soft loans.

● The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million.

● The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030.

The US-based Research and Markets study said that the growth compares with just $23.77 million in 2020.

“The entertainment industry of Saudi Arabia is growing massively. Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a unique and world-class entertainment hub that includes innovative rides, cultural or historical attractions, and mega sporting events,” the report said.

One of the biggest entertainment investments in the Kingdom is the Qiddiya project. Announced in 2017, work at the site — located just a 40-minute drive from the capital — began in April the following year.

The city — which will cover more than 366 square kilometers of land — will host a Formula One racing track, a Six Flags theme park, a water park, sports facilities including football stadiums and development infrastructure for young Saudi athletes, and an extensive range of cultural, creative and artistic activities.

One of the big breakthroughs came in April 2018, when Saudi Arabia’s 35-year ban on cinemas was lifted. As a result, some of the world’s biggest cinema operators have moved into the Kingdom.

In December 2020, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

AMC also established the Saudi Cinema Co., a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures, an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund to become the state investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

UAE-based chain VOX Cinemas also plans to build 600 screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment.

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
  • The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises has announced that one of its ships, the MSC Bellissima, will sail from Jeddah for 21 Red Sea cruises, starting from the end of July until late October.

The vessel, which came into service in 2019, will offer three to four night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Aqaba for Petra, Jordan, before returning to the Saudi home port in Jeddah.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Piefrancesco Vago said in a press statement: “As the tourism industry of Saudi Arabia grows progressively for its own residents and international visitors, we are looking forward to making a positive and lasting contribution as more people explore and discover the rich heritage and incredible cultural attraction it has to offer.”

The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands.

MSC Cruises told Arab News in May that it expects half the passengers on its new Jeddah-based cruises to come from Saudi Arabia with the remainder from around the world as it prepares to become the first operator to homeport in Jeddah.

The Public Investment Fund launched Cruise Saudi in January of this year to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to provide access to Saudi heritage and culture, including three of the five UNESCO World Heritage sites located near the coast.

Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger

Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger

Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger
  • Move comes as authorities ramp up scrutiny of tech companies
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

HONG KONG, BEIJING: China’s market regulator on Saturday blocked the merger of Tencent-backed game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya following an anti-monopoly investigation, as authorities ramp up scrutiny of some of the country’s biggest technology companies.

Huya and Douyu — which provide videogame live-streaming services akin to Twitch in the US — are two of the largest companies of their kind in China. Both count gaming firm Tencent among their investors.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that a merger between Huya and Douyu would give Tencent control over the merged entity.

“From the perspective of different key indicators like revenue, the number of active users, resources for streamers, the total share is very substantial and the elimination and restriction of competition can be foreseen,” the statement said.

Authorities have stepped up oversight of some of China’s largest technology firms over concerns of monopolistic behavior and unchecked growth, as well as how companies are collecting and using data from their millions of users.

Also Saturday, China’s cyber-regulator issued draft measures that said companies holding personal information of over a million users must apply for cybersecurity approval if they plan to list abroad. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the review and approval are necessary because of risks that the data could be “affected, controlled, and maliciously exploited by foreign governments.”

It also said there is a risk of important data being illegally used or transferred out of the country.

Last week, the cyber regulator ordered a cybersecurity investigation into ride-sharing platform Didi Global Inc. The food delivery platform Meituan is also under an anti-monopoly probe, and e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion earlier this year for antitrust violations.

China’s market regulator said the decision to ban the merger between Huya and Douyu is the first instance of regulators prohibiting market concentration in the internet sector.

The two companies first announced last October that they planned to merge, but market regulators later said that they would review the $6 billion deal.

 Tencent said it was notified by the regulator that the merger has been halted.

“The company will abide by the decision, comply with all regulatory requirements, operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill our social responsibilities,” the company said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities said they would also increase the supervision of companies listed overseas.

Under the new measures, regulation of data security and cross-border data flows, as well as the management of confidential data, will be improved.

Authorities also plan to crack down on illegal activities in the securities market and will investigate and punish acts such as the fraudulent issuance of securities, market manipulation, and insider trading.

Meanwhile, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc. from app stores. Didi is the country’s largest ride-hailing service. 

The authority cited severe violations of rules against collecting personal data behind the move.

The Cyberspace Administration of China had already taken down the main Didi app last Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the US stock market last week.

The 25 additional apps include Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.

A spokesperson for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules
Updated 10 July 2021
Reuters

Britain's gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules

Britain’s gold clearing banks exempted from tighter capital rules
  • London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub
Updated 10 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Banks clearing gold trades in London can apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, a British regulator said on Friday, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market.

London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals trading hub. Its clearing system, operated by a handful of large banks with access to metal in vaults — JPMorgan, HSBC, ICBC Standard and UBS — settles gold transactions worth around $30 billion a day.

The upcoming rules, known as the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), are part of Basel III regulations designed to make banks more stable and prevent a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The rules treat physically traded gold like any other commodity, requiring banks to hold more cash to match their gold exposure as a buffer against adverse price moves.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), an industry body, has lobbied against them, saying they are unnecessary and could force some banks — including clearing banks — to stop trading.

Following a consultation, the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) said on Friday it had “decided to amend its approach to precious metal holdings related to deposit-taking and clearing activities.”

It said it had introduced an “interdependent precious metals permission,” which would reduce the size of the required capital buffer.

“This is one of the key points that what we have been asking for all these years,” said Sakhila Mirza, the LBMA’s chief counsel. “Clearing will be exempt.”

The PRA said it would not classify gold as a high-quality liquid asset, which would have freed other trades such as precious metals loans and leases from the high capital requirement.

