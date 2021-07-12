What We Are Reading Today: The Drop by Thad Ziolkowski

In this revelatory and original book, award-winning author of the acclaimed surf memoir On a Wave illuminates the connection between waves, addiction, and recovery, exploring what surfing can teach us about the powerful undertow of addictive behaviors and the ways to swim free of them.

“Combining his own story with insights from scientists, progressive thinkers and the experiences of top surfers and addicts from around the world, Ziolkowski shows how getting on a board and catching a wave is a unique and deeply instructive means of riding out of the darkness and back into the light,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Tom Bissell said in a review for The New York Times that Ziolkowski’s On a Wave, which appeared in 2002, “chronicled Ziolkowski’s harrowing early life, experiencing divorce and a suicide in the family, as well as the solace surfing often provided him. He’s now returned with a weirder, more diaphanous book.”

The Drop “is not really a book about surfing, or addiction. It’s a paper rectangle of stormy, gorgeous energy,” said Bissell.