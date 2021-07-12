You are here

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic

Italy's fans celebrate their Euro 2020 victory in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan on July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy's fans celebrate their Euro 2020 victory in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan on July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italian fans celebrate the Euro 2020 final win over England in Melbourne, Australia, on July 12, 2021.(Luis Ascui/AAP Image via AP)
Italian fans celebrate the Euro 2020 final win over England in Melbourne, Australia, on July 12, 2021.(Luis Ascui/AAP Image via AP)
Soccer fans celebrate in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 11, 2021 after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 title. (REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo)
Soccer fans celebrate in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 11, 2021 after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 title. (REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo)
AFP

  The European football crown will return to Italy three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years
ROME: Italians spilled into the streets from Milan to Palermo to celebrate their national side’s Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday, pushing aside thoughts of the pandemic which has gripped the nation.
In the heart of the capital Rome, a concert of car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.
Roberto Mancini’s side won 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley had finished 1-1 after extra time.
At the final whistle, thousands of fans draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, at the foot of the monument to King Victor-Emmanuel II, father of Italian unification.
“Forza Italia! Campioni d’Europa!” roared the supporters.

Many had dreamed of a double in London on Sunday, but Matteo Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.
The European football crown will return to Italy, though, three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.
“We can’t win everything!” one fan Piero told AFP.
“The important thing was the Euro. It was our year,” added his girlfriend Federica.
Few of the crowds wore masks, which have not been mandatory outdoors in Italy since the end of June.
Discussions were held on whether or not to install a giant screen at the Stadio Olimpico, but the authorities, fearing an outbreak of the Delta variant, decided against the idea.
On paper, large gatherings were prohibited.
But it was difficult, in reality, to prevent young and old from finally meeting after months of lockdown when they were deprived of social life.
Under the hundred-year-old pines of Via dei Fori Imperiali, the police watched the procession of jubilant supporters.




Soccer fans celebrate in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo) 

Beyond the sporting performance, Italy wants to believe that the coronation as European champions will help the country definitively close the fatal chapter of the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than 128,000 people.
The nation was the first in Europe to be seriously struck by the virus in February 2020 and the memory remains vivid.
For Pierluigi de Amicis, 51, “it’s a rescue, after a year and a half of pandemic, suffering, death.”
“Hopefully the Delta variant won’t ruin everything,” he added.
Corriere della Sera, Italy’s biggest selling newspaper, wrote on Sunday: “After the greatest post-war Italian tragedy, Italians are smiling again.”
“IT’S OURS! Football came home,” read the Corriere dello sport. “England beaten on penalties, Italy in the streets to celebrate the Cup.”
 

  • It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions
  • The four-time world champions’ lone previous European Championship triumph came in 1968
LONDON: Italy wrecked England’s Euro 2020 party at Wembley on Sunday, winning the final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait to win a major title.
Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shootout victory.
It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions and comes after the embarrassment of failing even to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
“We did well,” Mancini told RAI Sport. “We conceded a goal straight away and struggled, but then we dominated the game.
“The lads were wonderful, I don’t know what more to say. It’s important for all the people and all the fans. I hope they’re celebrating (in Italy).”
The partisan crowd was whipped up to a state of fever pitch by rousing renditions of “Three Lions” and “Sweet Caroline” before kick-off.
Both teams took the knee before the whistle in a display of solidarity against racial injustice before England raced out of the blocks.

Gareth Southgate’s team were ahead in just the second minute when defender Luke Shaw finished coolly at the back post after an inviting cross from the recalled Kieran Trippier.
The goal stunned a disbelieving crowd of more than 67,000, mostly decked out in red and white.
In steady rain, the crowd provided a relentless wall of noise as the home side repelled Italy’s attacks and threatened to increase their lead.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine one-handed save from Federico Chiesa’s effort to preserve his side’s advantage with about half an hour to go.
But minutes later they were level when Leonardo Bonucci scrambled the ball into the net from close range after England failed to clear.
Italy were now dictating play and their supporters found their full voice behind the goal they were attacking.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in action with England's Harry Kane. (Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley)

With four minutes remaining of normal time a pitch invader stopped the action and stewards struggled to catch him adding to a sense of chaos at the stadium after ticketless fans earlier forced their way in.
Normal time finished goalless despite a flurry of substitutions and the sides were still locked at 1-1 after extra time.
Pickford saved spot-kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed to find the net.
Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the trophy to the delight of the country’s fans as the small pocket of Italian fans celebrated wildly.

The atmosphere around the stadium was frenzied in the build-up to the match, which kicked off at 1900 GMT, with supporters draped in England colors downing pints of beer and chanting anthems.
But as the start neared, the climate became tense, with thousands crammed into the pedestrianized Wembley Way, strewn with broken glass.
Fans — with few signs of mask-wearing despite surging coronavirus infections in Britain — threw cans of beer, flares and traffic cones into the air.
Footage posted on social media showed hundreds of supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police, trying to force their way through security cordons and scaling walls.
Another video appeared to show violent clashes between fans inside Wembley itself.
Police said in a statement that a “breach of security... resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket” but the number appeared to swell the official crowd significantly.

Italy's fans celebrate their Euro 2020 victory in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan on July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italy had been arguably the team of the tournament heading into the final, sweeping through the group stage with a perfect record before knocking out Austria, top-ranked Belgium and Spain to reach the final.
Revitalized since Mancini took over after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Azzurri were on a remarkable 33-match unbeaten run leading into the final.
The four-time world champions’ lone previous European Championship triumph came in 1968. They were beaten finalists in 2000 and 2012.
Southgate has revolutionized English football since taking charge in 2016, leading his team to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, where they were beaten by Croatia but they fell just short at Wembley.
It means they are still waiting for their first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.
Southgate said it was his decision to put Arsenal teenager Saka as his team’s final penalty taker
“I chose the takers,” Southgate told ITV. “I’m unbelievably disappointed not to go one step further.
“We decided to make the changes at the end of the game, but we win or lose together as a team.”
British authorities had warned of the dangers of large gatherings ahead of Sunday’s final, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant that is firing outbreaks across the world.
Health experts have expressed concerns about Euro 2020 events becoming super-spreaders throughout the tournament, especially in Britain and Russia.
 

  • Serb joins legends Nadal and Federer on most grand slams won
LONDON: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini with rival superstar Roger Federer hailing the achievement as a “wonderful performance.”
The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Federer and Rafael Nadal.
His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.
“I could definitely envisage that happening and I hope I will give it a shot. I’m in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority,” said Djokovic.
A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.
Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.
“It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin,” said Djokovic of Berrettini.
Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: “It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.
“They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that’s not stopping here.”
Federer — who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play — tweeted his congratulations.
“Congrats Novak on your 20th major,” said Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon.
“I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done.”
Djokovic also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.
A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics could give him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player.
“Novak is a great champion, he is writing history on this court,” said Berrettini.
Djokovic overcame a nervy start to break for 3-1, which he stretched to 5-2.
He even had a set point in a marathon eighth game which the Italian saved after eight deuces.
Reinvigorated, he broke Djokovic when he served for the set and then dominated the tiebreaker which he sealed with his fourth ace of the contest.
The top seed stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set on the back of a double break.
Berrettini, bidding to be Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam winner since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open, clawed his way back to 4-5, saving three set points, but Djokovic this time served it out for a set apiece.
Djokovic struck first again for a 2-1 lead in the third set and fought off three break points in the sixth game, a show of defiance which brought watching Hollywood star Tom Cruise to his feet.
That was Berrettini’s last chance of the set as Djokovic served it out in the 10th game.
A weary Berrettini then served up a double fault on break point to hand Djokovic a 4-3 lead in the fourth set.
Djokovic kept coming, sprinting from the back of the court to pull off a wondrous pick-up and he held on for 5-3.
Berrettini, hoping to be Italy’s first singles champion at Wimbledon, saved two championship points in the eighth game.
But he was powerless on the third as Djokovic swept to his place in history.
“It is not the end, it is the beginning for me,” said Berrettini.
“Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say Grazie Grazie.”

  • UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle
LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg.
“I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him, kicking the bleedin’ leg off him,” McGregor shouted. “This is not over! If we have to take this outside for him, we’ll take it outside.”
McGregor’s animosity toward Poirier hasn’t cooled, but this fight trilogy ended — for now, at least — with another victory for his more mild-mannered enemy.
Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.
McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.
“Just the thing had separated, and I bleedin’ landed on the wonky leg like Anderson Silva that one time, something similar to that,” McGregor said, referring to longtime middleweight champ Silva’s infamously gruesome broken leg against Chris Weidman. “It’s a mad business.”
UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle. McGregor will have surgery on Sunday morning.
Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight. McGregor disagreed, saying there was “not one check.”
“You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick,” Poirier said. “I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror.”
McGregor dropped to 1-3 in the cage since 2016, when he abdicated his UFC title reigns and accepted a wildly lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor has been unable to recapture his fearsome MMA form over the past half-decade — and despite his protestations, there was little in the first round at UFC 264 to suggest McGregor was back in elite form.
Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After McGregor got up from a long stretch of punches and elbows, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.
“It (stinks), because I was going to beat the guy if his leg held up,” Poirier said. “I need to digest it all, because right now, it kind of feels weird. It’s not a good feeling.”
White confirmed Poirier will get the next shot at new lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. White also said he expects a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier at some point after McGregor’s leg heals.
“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”
Poirier also said he intends to fight McGregor a fourth time — and it will be personal. McGregor returned to his verbose, mean-spirited promotional persona for this fight promotion, repeatedly insulting Poirier’s wife and vowing to kill Poirier.
“We are going to fight again, whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said. “You don’t say the stuff he said.”
Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round when they met in Abu Dhabi last January, avenging his first-round knockout loss to McGregor in 2014. Poirier’s clear superiority in the fighters’ second bout made a third showdown seem questionable just six months later, but McGregor demanded the chance to fix his mistakes and Poirier accepted the massive paycheck that comes from sharing a cage with McGregor.
Instead of taking an easier fight or another boxing match, McGregor wanted another shot at Poirier after getting stopped by strikes for the first time in his MMA career. He claimed he had been distracted by his plans to box Manny Pacquiao this year, and he vowed to devote his full attention to MMA in training camp.
McGregor has lost decisively to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier since 2016 while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.
McGregor’s star power has shown no significant decline despite the dwindling evidence of his once-transcendent skills. The celebrity-studded Vegas crowd was vocally behind McGregor, who strutted into the octagon with his usual flair.
But the steady, hardworking Poirier has earned the chance to recapture the lightweight title he held on an interim basis in 2019 before his loss to Nurmagomedov. That was the only defeat in nearly five years for Poirier, who has mostly maintained a decade of upward momentum in the UFC.
McGregor was charming and friendly to Poirier throughout the promotion of their second bout earlier this year, but that collegiality was gone for the third fight. Poirier refused to return insults to McGregor when the Irish fighter insulted Poirier’s wife again after the fight.
“We don’t talk like that,” Poirier said. “I hope this guy gets home safe and gets to be with his family.”
T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sellout UFC crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and President Dana White said the gate revenue was around $16.5 million, ranking among the highest in UFC history. The celebrity crowd included Dave Chappelle, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Jackass’ Steve-O, Baker Mayfield and NFL owners Robert Kraft and Mark Davis.
Donald Trump also arrived for the final three fights and got a brief, loud burst of cheers and boos from the packed arena.
Gilbert Burns won a unanimous decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-main event, with the Brazilian bouncing back from his knockout loss to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in February.
Earlier on the pay-per-view card, Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa celebrated his violent first-round knockout of former NFL player Greg Hardy by climbing onto the octagon fence and doing a shoey — drinking booze from a shoe in proper Aussie celebratory style. Hardy, who lost his NFL career in 2015 after being convicted of domestic violence, has lost two straight fights after a 7-2 start to his MMA career.
Welterweights Michel Pereira and Niko Price put on the best show on the early undercard, and Pereira highlighted his narrow decision victory with a remarkable standing backflip and a scramble into full mount on a prone Price.

  • One factor boosting Saudi Arabia’s chances is that the team will have had the benefit of playing at the Olympics this year
There was good news and bad news for Saudi Arabia in the draw for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The bad news is that they have been drawn in a tough group with Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Bangladesh and with only the winner guaranteed a place in the tournament. There will be little room for error when the qualification campaign is played October 23-31, 2021.

The good news, however, is that Uzbekistan are the hosts of next year’s tournament and results against the Central Asian powerhouse will not be counted in determining the rankings of Group D or the best five-second placed teams that go through from the 11 groups. In effect, the young Falcons will just have to finish above Kuwait and Bangladesh to top the group.

Given that Uzbekistan were champions in 2018 and reached the last four last year, this is good news indeed, especially as in normal circumstances the young White Wolves would have been looking for revenge after the senior side recently lost out to Saudi Arabia in qualification for the 2022 World Cup. Fans in Riyadh, Jeddah and elsewhere will be entitled to demand that their team, finalist in 2020 and ranked second in Asia behind South Korea, finish above Bangladesh and Kuwait even though the games will take place in Kuwait City.

One factor boosting Saudi Arabia’s chances is that the team will have had the benefit of playing at the Olympics this year. The Under-23 team (well, Under-24 in regard to the Tokyo games as they have been delayed by a year) has already been together for over a month. The players have spent a training camp in Spain, featuring games against Mexico and Argentina, and then returned home for twin tests against Uganda and have just headed off to Romania for a final tune-up before Japan.

It will be tough in Japan, with group games against Ivory Coast, Brazil and Germany, but one thing is certain — it will offer an extended preparation period that few teams in Asia will have for the 2022 AFC U-23 Championship.

Coach Saad Al-Shehri has a four-year contract and is in for the long-haul, assuming that he survives the Olympics. The studious tactician knows that after Tokyo the team will need new blood but this can be a gradual process.

The 41-year-old will also not have to deal with the distraction of which three over-age players to select, as is the case at the Olympics. Al-Shehri has come in for some criticism of his choices. While few quibble with the choices of Salman Al-Faraj or Salem Al-Dawsari, there have been a few eyebrows raised about the inclusion of a third Al-Hilal “wildcard” in the form of Yasser Al-Sharani. Some have argued that the full-back could have been left at home in favour of extra firepower that could be provided by exciting Al-Ittihad star Fahad Al-Muwallad. There has also been a clamour for an extra striker such as Al Nassr’s Firas Al-Buraikan.

Al-Buraikan may get his chance on Oct. 27 against Uzbekistan. It is hard to say whether it is desirable to face the 2018 champions first, but it does perhaps give the coach an opportunity to rest some players. With the second game coming just two days later, and the third two days after that, there will have to be some serious squad management.

As the game against the Uzbeks is little more than a friendly, there is no need to go all out. The decisive match comes 48 hours later against the hosts. Kuwait will need to be sure of taking three points off Bangladesh in the opener and will have to field its strongest team against Saudi Arabia.

The Blues are struggling to produce the talent that led them to the upper reaches of Asian football in the late 1970s and early 1980s and have only appeared at one of the previous four U-23 tournaments, back in 2013. Despite being host of their group two years ago, they finished well off the pace in third, four points behind Syria and Jordan.

Bangladesh is improving but will be delighted just to avoid two defeats. The Saudis, even if resting a few players, should be able to get the three points and clinch first place in the group and, more importantly, a place at next year’s tournament. The Olympics and the healthy preparation period should provide the solid foundation that all coaches dream of. It won’t be, and shouldn’t be, easy but it would be a huge surprise if Saudi Arabia is not back at the U-23 Asian Cup next year.

 

  • Two goals in the opening 15 minutes were enough to win the Casablanca giants their second title in the competition
Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic has clinched its second TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title, beating Algerian side JS Kabilye 2-1 in Cotonou, Benin, on Saturday, the CAF website reported.

In an entertaining final Raja took the lead when Soufiane Rahimi beat the Kabilye defensive line and rounded the keeper before tapping into an empty net.

The assistant referee had initially raised his flag for offside, but upon review, VAR awarded Raja the goal. They were 2-0 up after only 13 minutes when the Congolese forward Ben Malango controlled Oussama Soukhane’s cross before finishing with left-foot strike.

The second half swung in Kabilye’s favour thanks to two incidents. First, just seconds after the restart, the Canaries pulled a goal back through Mohamed Zakaria Boulahia after the Raja defence failed to clear a cross from the right. Then on 62 minutes Omar Arjoune was sent off for a dangerously high challenge. Though Kabilye piled on the pressure for the rest of the match, Raja held on to claim the trophy.

