Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
Palestinian demonstrators lift national flags during a rally in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on July 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
  • The Palestinian Authority was established as part of the peace process in the 1990s
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.
Palestinian security forces and groups of men in plainclothes violently dispersed a similar protest a week ago, drawing expressions of concern from the United States and the UN human rights chief. There were no immediate reports of violence on Saturday.
The Palestinian Authority was established as part of the peace process in the 1990s and governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It has grown increasingly autocratic and unpopular, and Abbas canceled the first elections in 15 years in April when it looked like his fractured Fatah party would lose badly. He was largely sidelined during the Gaza war in May amid an outpouring of support for his rivals, the territory’s militant Hamas rulers.
Saturday’s demonstration began with a few hundred protesters gathering in Al-Manara Square in central Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered. The mother of Nizar Banat, the activist whose death last month sparked the protests, and other family members were welcomed with applause and gave brief speeches.
The crowd then made a loop through downtown, gathering force as it marched until thousands could be heard chanting “The people want the fall of the regime,” and “Abbas, leave,” slogans used during the so-called Arab Spring protests that swept the Middle East in 2011.
There was initially no visible security presence, but when the protesters marched down a main street leading to the headquarters of the PA they approached a line of riot police manning barricades. The protesters halted and sat in the street several meters (yards) away.
Fatah meanwhile held a rally in the southern West Bank city of Hebron in which supporters waved the party’s trademark yellow flags. The PA’s official Palestine TV covered the Hebron rally and ignored the demonstration in Ramallah.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said this week that the US was “deeply disturbed by reports that non-uniformed members of the Palestinian Authority security forces harassed and used force against protesters and journalists” during last weekend’s demonstrations.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Thursday that Palestinian security forces had beaten protesters with batons and attacked them with tear gas and stun grenades. She said they appeared to have singled out female demonstrators, reporters and bystanders, many of whom said they were sexually harassed.
She called on the PA “to ensure freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Jordan court sentences ex-royal court advisor, royal member to 15 years in ‘sedition plot’

Jordan court sentences ex-royal court advisor, royal member to 15 years in ‘sedition plot’
Updated 13 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan court sentences ex-royal court advisor, royal member to 15 years in ‘sedition plot’

Jordan court sentences ex-royal court advisor, royal member to 15 years in ‘sedition plot’
Updated 13 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Jordanian State Security Court has jailed  an ex-royal court advisor and a member of the royal family on Monday for 15 years, after they pleaded guilty to plotting to destabilize the country and harm the monarchy.
The court had been trying Bassem Awadallah, a US citizen and former top aide to the Jordainan king, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, who were arrested in April over an alleged plot against the kingdom involving Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother and a former crown prince. 

On Monday the Jordanian State Security Court said the defendants in the sedition case had a close relationship and harbored anti-state and anti-king motives. 

The court said the first defendant, Awadallah, had plotted against the king, and that both defendants had tried to implement their anti-state ideals by causing chaos.

Topics: Jordan Sedition case

Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis

Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis

Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
  • Bread cost doubles, diesel triples as Assad regime runs out of cash
  • Nearly 80 percent of Syrians live in poverty, and 60 percent are food insecure, according to the United Nations
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The price of bread in Syria doubled on Sunday and the cost of diesel fuel nearly tripled as the Assad regime confronted a cash crisis caused by 10 years of civil war and Western sanctions.

Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle the financial crunch, and the latest increases follow a 25 percent rise in the price of gasoline last week.

To soften the blow, President Bashar Assad issued a decree increasing public sector salaries by 50 percent and setting the minimum wage at 71,515 Syrian pounds per month ($28 at the official rate), up from 47,000 pounds ($18).

He also raised public sector and military pensions by 40 percent.

It was not clear where the funds would come from. An economist in Damascus said that the government would continue to raise prices as the crisis deepens.

“As long as there is no money entering the treasury, the price increases will continue,” he said.

FASTFACT

Bashar Assad’s regime has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle the financial crunch, and the latest increases follow a 25% rise in the price of gasoline last week.

Syrians will now pay 500 pounds for one liter of diesel fuel, up from the 180 pounds users in most sectors were paying previously.

Mustafa Haswiya, of the state-run Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products, said 80 percent of Syria’s hydrocarbon needs were purchased from abroad using foreign currency.

“It was necessary to raise prices in order to reduce the import bill,” he said.

The price of subsidised bread doubled to 200 Syrian pounds. The state-run Syrian Foundation for Bakeries said the rising price of diesel fuel had contributed to the increase.

“This was all expected and now we fear further increases in the price of ... food and medicine,” said Damascus resident Wael Hammoud, 41.

The pro-regime Al-Watan daily on Sunday said the diesel fuel hike would lead to “an increase in the cost of transport within and across provinces” by more than 26 percent.

Production costs would also increase in the agriculture and industrial sectors, it said, and the cost of heating homes would rise by 178 percent.

 

The Syrian economy has been hard hit by a decade of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and most recently a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon. The last salary increase was announced in November 2019.

The US dollar is trading at about 3,200 pounds on the black market while the official rate is 2,500 pounds.

Nearly 80 percent of Syrians live in poverty, and 60 percent are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations.

(With AP)

Topics: Bashar Assad syrian crisis

Qatar sets up supervisory body for first polls

A file photo released on November 3, 2020, shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivering a speech to the Shura Council in the capital Doha. (AFP)
A file photo released on November 3, 2020, shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivering a speech to the Shura Council in the capital Doha. (AFP)
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

Qatar sets up supervisory body for first polls

A file photo released on November 3, 2020, shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivering a speech to the Shura Council in the capital Doha. (AFP)
  • Qatar, which already has municipal elections, has yet to publish the electoral system law for the Shoura Council or set an exact date for the vote
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar has set up a committee to oversee its first legislative elections, due to be held in October, its Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
The elections will be for two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat advisory Shoura Council. The ruling emir will appoint 15 members, rather than the entire council as he does today.
Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who also serves as Interior Minister, ordered the establishment of a supervisory committee which will be headed by Interior Ministry officials, the ministry said on Twitter.
Qatar, which already has municipal elections, has yet to publish the electoral system law for the Shoura Council or set an exact date for the vote.
Sheikh Khalid last month said that a draft electoral law approved by the Cabinet in May would put limits on campaign spending and criminalize foreign funding and vote-buying.
He said the small but wealthy country, the world’s top liquefied natural gas supplier which will host the 2022 soccer World Cup, had been divided into 30 electoral districts.
Qataris account for around 10 percent of the roughly 2.7 million population, most of whom are foreign workers.
Kuwait is the only Gulf monarchy to give substantial powers to an elected parliament.
Bahrain and Oman have elections for one house of their bicameral parliaments.

Topics: First legislative elections in Qatar

Palestinian minister withdraws threat to quit over activist

Demonstrators protest over the death of Nizar Banat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Demonstrators protest over the death of Nizar Banat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 43 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian minister withdraws threat to quit over activist

Demonstrators protest over the death of Nizar Banat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 27, 2021. (Reuters)
  • The PA announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but demonstrators continued protesting weeks after
Updated 43 min 34 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority labor minister who declared he would resign amid protests over the death of an activist in custody will ultimately remain in office, he said Sunday.
Nasri Abu Jaish, who is also the representative of the left-wing People’s Party in the government, said late June he would quit the Fatah-led PA due to “its lack of respect for laws and public freedoms.”
Abu Jaish had announced his pending resignation as protesters demanded President Mahmud Abbas step down, following the violent arrest and death in custody of activist Nizar Banat.
Banat, a 43-year-old known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the PA, died on June 24 shortly after security forces stormed his house, beat him and dragged him away.
But on Sunday, Abu Jaish said in a statement that prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had twice refused to accept his resignation, leading him to “continue in the Palestinian government as a minister of labor.”

BACKGROUND

Nasri Abu Jaish had announced his pending resignation as protesters demanded President Mahmud Abbas step down, following the violent arrest and death in custody of an activist.

The PA announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but demonstrators continued protesting weeks after.
On Sunday, hundreds of people in Ramallah called for the resignation of Abbas, denouncing the Palestinian security’s use of force in quelling recent demonstrations.
“We will remain standing in the street until justice is achieved,” protester Maher Akhras said Sunday, accusing the PA of having “killed Nizar Banat and assaulted demonstrators.” Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections that were set for May, until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
Demonstrators expressed anger at the lack of a democratic process in the territory.
“We have the right to elections, to elect our representatives and to elect a president,” protester Omar Assaf said.
“We need to rebuild the entire political Palestinian system.”

Topics: Gaza West Bank Ramallah

Former jailor exposes Houthi torture, abuses of women

Houthi militants ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of a fighter killed in clashes against govt forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib. (Reuters/File)
Houthi militants ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of a fighter killed in clashes against govt forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Former jailor exposes Houthi torture, abuses of women

Houthi militants ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of a fighter killed in clashes against govt forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib. (Reuters/File)
  • Fawzia Ahmed fled to Egypt after Iran-backed terror group threatened her life
Updated 12 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: In the evening, a group of masked men — escorted by several armed women wearing Abayas with their hands and eyes covered — shuffle into an isolated building for female inmates at the Central Prison in Houthi-held Sanaa.

Shortly after they enter the building, the prison’s inmates and workers in the neighboring wards hear the screams of women and men shouting throughout the night.
Fawzia Ahmed was once head of the women’s section in the Central Prison, before later being detained by the rebels before fleeing Yemen. Divorced from a man who joined the Houthis and a mother of two children, Fawzia first hand saw Houthis’ “horrific” abuses of female prisoners inside the large prison.
“I could hear the screams of the prisoners, the screams of the children. Everything that happens there; cursing, rape and everything,” she told Arab News from Cairo, where she is currently living after fleeing Yemen.
The only thing she knows about those men and women is that they are Houthi investigators accompanied by notorious Houthi policewomen known as Zaynabiat, harshly questioning female inmates inside the Central Prison in Sanaa.
“We do not know who sent them and we were not allowed to ask about their identity,” she said. Fawzia had been working inside the women’s section of the jail for almost two decades before fleeing the capital in late 2019.
The rebels completely seized control of the Central Prison in late 2017, soon after they killed the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Saleh, who ruled Yemen for three decades before leaving office in 2011 following Arab Spring-inspired protests, was killed after leading a brief military uprising against the Houthis, his former allies.
“The Houthis purged workers, doctors, nurses and guards and deployed their Zaynabiat inside the prison,” she said.
At the same time, the rebels turned a building that hosted classes for literacy, computering, nursery, handicraft and sewing into a new prison. They started transporting women from the other secret prisons across Sanaa into the new jail.
They gave firm instructions to jailors not to visit the prison or leak information about what happens behind closed doors.
“They removed computers and other equipment, combined rooms and galvanized doors and windows with steel. The first group of women was transferred to the prison a month after the death of Ali Abdullah Saleh,” she said.
At the same time, the rebels formulated a new program for all prisoners and jailors. They get up at 2 a.m., later listening to lectures of the movement’s leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi and his interpretation of Qur’an and reading his biography.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fawzia Ahmed was once head of the women’s section in the Central Prison, before later being detained by the rebels before fleeing Yemen.

• Divorced from a man who joined the Houthis and a mother of two children, Fawzia first hand saw Houthis’ ‘horrific’ abuses of female prisoners inside the large prison.

“They canceled all of the other activities. He (Abdul Malik) interprets the Qur’an and they tell us they came to spread the true Islam,” she said, adding that the women’s section exceeded its capacity, from 50 prisoners in early 2018 to more than 400 after the Houthis intensified their crackdown on women and supporters of the former president.
“We were shouting at them that the prison was full. Those women were abducted from restaurants, parks, or streets for wearing ‘daring’ outfits, mixing with males or walking without male companions. Two women were arrested for having pictures of the former president in their mobiles.”
The Houthis blocked the country’s Yemeni Penal Code by allowing their interrogators to question prisoners at any time — even at midnight — subjecting them to any form of physical and mental torture to extract confessions and allowing guards to enter rooms with their weapons and electric stun sticks.
Fawzia said most abhorred and fearful Houthi figures are Mohammed Al-Makhethi, the director of the Central Prison, and many other officials who have noms de guerre such as Abu Ammar, Abu Terab and Abu Raid.
“Al-Makhethi is the most provocative person you would ever meet. He visits the prison at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. and begins questioning prisoners alone in the room until the morning. He shouts at us and expels us from the room when we object to his presence.”
Fawzia said that shortly after the arrival of a new group of abducted women to the prison, their relatives will rush to prisons, police stations, Houthi officials and even the attorney general, frantically searching for information.
“The Houthis strongly deny they have ever heard or seen them. The attorney general tells families to bring him evidence that they are jailed,” she said. The Houthis take children of jailed women to the battlefields to fight government forces and keep the younger children with their incarcerated mothers until they grow up.
One day, Fawzia broke the rules and informed a mother of an abducted woman that her daughter was inside the Central Prison. When the Houthis learnt that she shared secret information about a prisoner, they subjected her to harsh interrogations and jailed her for three months.
“I told them to keep me inside my office and to bring my two daughters as no one would take care of them.”
The Houthis released her after agreeing to train their policewomen, to stay in Sanaa and not to contact any person.
“They were thinking of executing me. They hacked my mobile and used my WhatsApp number, seized my house, my mobile and even my children’s books.”
When she was released, she kept a low profile in Sanaa until she was informed that armed Houthis on a military vehicle were searching for her. She moved from one house to another in Sanaa before sneaking out of Sanaa to Aden.
Two Yemeni human rights activists, Zafaran Zaid and Nora Al-Jarawi, responded to her appeal for help. One helped her flee Sanaa and the other helped pay for flight tickets and accommodation in Egypt.
Zaid, head of the Yemeni Women’s Empowerment Foundation (Tamkeen), was sentenced to death with her husband Fuad Al-Mansouri, secretary of the Salam International Organization, by the Houthi-run court last month for allegedly smuggling Buthaina Mohammed Al-Raimi, who was brought to Riyadh to receive emergency medical care after being injured in a coalition airstrike in 2017.
“I am ready to smuggle the whole Yemeni people if they are subjected to injustice,” Zaid told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

