Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation
In this photo released by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, receives Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, at Neom Bay Airport on July 11, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation
  • Both sets of leaders also agreed to stimulate the private and public sectors
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman vowed Monday to continue strengthening their bilateral relationships while working towards enhancing cooperation in political, security and military field, a joint statement by the two Gulf countries said. 

A day after signing a memorandum of understanding, both countries agreed to expedite the opening of border crossings to ease the movement of people and goods.

“This will contribute to the consolidation of supply chains in order to achieve the desired economic integration between the two brotherly countries,” the statement said.

Both sets of leaders also agreed to stimulate the private and public sectors to reach “qualitative trade and investment exchanges that achieve the aspirations of their respective populations.”

Potential areas of investments will include advanced technologies, renewable energy as well as the industry, health and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, kicking off a two-day visit to the Kingdom’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to build on their countries’ mutual self-interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

Foreign yacht owners receiving entry licenses in 30 minutes to cross into Saudi waters

The service was provided to all foreign tourist yacht owners outside Saudi Arabia, shipping agents and tourist agents. (SPA file photo)
The service was provided to all foreign tourist yacht owners outside Saudi Arabia, shipping agents and tourist agents. (SPA file photo)
Updated 12 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Foreign yacht owners receiving entry licenses in 30 minutes to cross into Saudi waters

The service was provided to all foreign tourist yacht owners outside Saudi Arabia, shipping agents and tourist agents. (SPA file photo)
  • License requests were made through the toll-free number 1980 from inside Saudi Arabia and through 009661980 from abroad
Updated 12 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s military and civil servants are working 24 hours a day at Jeddah’s Red Sea Operations Center to provide tourist yachts with entry licenses in half an hour.
The multi-agency center assists foreign yacht owners, and their local agents, in Arabic and English to receive licenses to cross into Saudi waters in support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reinforce tourism through facilitating entry to the country for marine activity purposes.
The center is run by the Saudi Border Guards alongside government bodies such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, the General Directorate of Passports, the Transport General Authority, the Saudi Ports Authority, and the Public Investment Fund.

“Launching this center comes in implementation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives to set up a department for marine activities to reinforce tourism and support achieving the Saudi Vision 2030,” center manager Commander Hasan Al-Asmari told Arab News.

Keeping physical distance, military and civil servants work jointly at the center to provide entry licenses to tourist yachts. (AN photo)

“Any request should include the yacht’s registration, its classification, and its marine radio certification. A list of the names of the onboard staff, safety and insurance certificates are also necessary for applying for a license. In 30 minutes, we reply to the request via email with the license approved.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Red Sea Operations Center is run by the Saudi Border Guards alongside government bodies such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, the General Directorate of Passports, the Transport General Authority, the Saudi Ports Authority, and the Public Investment Fund.

• License requests were made through the toll-free number 1980 from inside the Kingdom and through 009661980 from abroad. They were also sent by email.

• Since the center was launched, almost 30 licenses had been issued for foreign yachts to enter the Kingdom and sail in its waters.

License requests were made through the toll-free number 1980 from inside the Kingdom and through 009661980 from abroad. They were also sent by email at [email protected]

Commander Hasan Ali Al-Asmari speaking to Arab News. (AN photo)

The service was provided to all foreign tourist yacht owners outside the Kingdom, shipping agents and tourist agents, he said.
He said Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif had ordered the establishment of the center.

Cap. Engineer Omar Al-Abidi reviewing a license request. (AN photo)

“In full cooperation and coordination with representatives from different entities, we issue licenses for visiting islands and beaches, as well as permits for practicing various water activities.”
He added that, since the center was launched, almost 30 licenses had been issued for foreign yachts to enter the Kingdom and sail in its waters. The center has also received more than 83 sailing-related requests for these yachts.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Saudi authorities arrest 3 for violating Hajj permit rules

A policeman directs traffic wearing gloves and a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
A policeman directs traffic wearing gloves and a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Updated 12 July 2021
SPA

Saudi authorities arrest 3 for violating Hajj permit rules

A policeman directs traffic wearing gloves and a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
  • The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that pilgrims will be received on July 17 and 18 in four centers, where they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf
Updated 12 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Three people were arrested for violating Hajj regulations on Sunday after they failed to produce valid permits, Hajj Security Forces Command Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said.
Legal measures were taken against them and they were issued SR10,000 ($2,665) fines.
Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by instructions for this year’s pilgrimage, adding that security personnel will bring forward legal measures against anyone who tries to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the central surrounding area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit until July 23.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that pilgrims will be received on July 17 and 18 in four centers, where they will be transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf, before heading to the holy sites.
The ministry announced that online registration for pilgrims, which began on June 13, had closed, with 60,000 people from within the Kingdom qualifying after meeting health and regulatory requirements. Permits were issued to nationals from 150 countries. Priority was given to certain age groups and those who had not performed Hajj before.

 

Topics: Hajj 2021

Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion

Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion

Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi karate star Tareq Ali Hamedi has booked his ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the gold medal in the over 75-kg category at the Karate 2020 qualification tournament last month in Paris.

He joins 80 other karate athletes of both genders who will make history in Japan’s capital after the game was officially included as part of the Olympic Games program.

Saudis are hopeful that their man will win first place in the Nippon Budokan (Martial Arts Hall), the venue of the Olympic debut of karate.

In 2014, the World Karate Federation on its official website described Hamedi as the most promising player in the world.

Hamedi, who belongs to the Riyadh-based Al-Hilal club, won the first karate gold medal for Saudi Arabia in 2015 at the World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia and took gold medals at the GGC karate competition in Dubai and the Bosporus tournament in Turkey in the same year. In 2016, he took top place in the Karate 1-Premier League in Okinawa, following his victory in the final of U-21 Kumite Male over-84 kg class against Kazakhstan’s Dimash Ukmatov.

He won another gold in the over 84-kg category at the 2017 Asian Karate Championship, in Kazakhstan, with a win over Sajjad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

In the 2019 Asian Seniors Karate Championship, held in the Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent, Hamedi beat Japan’s Hideyoshi Kagawa to snatch gold in the Kumite Male over-84 kg class.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal tweeted: “Congratulations to the star of our national karate team, captain Tareq Hamedi, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.” The Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, congratulated Hamedi on the achievement and expressed her pride in the player.

Topics: Who's Who Tareq Ali Hamedi 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Second dose of vaccines open to all eligible people in Saudi Arabia

Second dose of vaccines open to all eligible people in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Second dose of vaccines open to all eligible people in Saudi Arabia

Second dose of vaccines open to all eligible people in Saudi Arabia
  • Ministry urges people to take precautions during Eid Al-Adha amid rise in cases
Updated 12 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is well on its way to herd immunity as members of the community continue to adhere to measures and register for vaccines.

After announcing the status of COVID-19 cases globally, Ministry of Health spokesperson, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, warned of a spike in numbers during the Eid Al-Adha holidays and warned of a previous rise in cases due to lack of adherence to social distancing measures.

“There should be no repeats of this disdain from anyone, it is not yet time for us to relax. We will reach positive results by being strict with preventative measures,” Al-Abd Al-Aly said. He expressed his hope of seeing a downward curve in the number of cases in the near future if people were vaccinated and continued to practice preventative measures against COVID-19.

With more than 19.7 million vaccines being administered in the Kingdom, the spokesman announced that the second dose of vaccines was open to all ages for those eligible to receive them. “There had to be a certain period of time between the first and second doses, regardless of age. I am expecting a record number of people to receive their second doses.”

INNUMBERS

501,195 Total cases

482,414 Recoveries

10,805 Active cases

7,976 Total deaths

It was also stated that those who have not been vaccinated were at a much greater risk of contracting the virus as well as having harsher symptoms compared to those who have been vaccinated, whether it was one or two doses. “Those who have been vaccinated won’t experience symptoms of the virus, or if they do they will be mild and they will have an easier time breathing.”

Al-Abd Al-Aly added that it was important to note that the elderly or those whose immune systems were compromised might experience harsher symptoms, however they would have a greater chance of being protected by being vaccinated.

He answered the most frequently asked questions on quarantine. He explained that quarantine and isolation were mandatory for those who had mixed with others who were infected, especially if they have been in close proximity of less than 2 meters for 15 minutes or longer with neither party wearing masks.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said that quarantine became mandatory the moment a positive PCR test result was confirmed and ended after 10 days. “Within the last three days of those ten days there must be no symptoms for the quarantine period to completely end.” He also stressed the importance of people following the ten-day rule.

“Some don’t wait for the ten days to end if they don’t have any symptoms and socialize with others. This is incorrect, symptoms can be delayed by five days. Following quarantine regulations is a vital command that must be followed. Breaking the rules and socializing before it is confirmed the person is no longer infected is very dangerous for others’ lives and health,” he said.

On the new and approved vaccine Moderna, Al-Abd Al-Aly said that it had passed many tests and trials made mandatory by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. “It is a safe and well-functioning vaccine. The vaccine is now being administered after receiving its approval.”

The MOH has announced that there are 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number to 501,195. The region with the highest case count is Makkah with 260, followed by the Eastern province at 209, then Asir with 196 and Riyadh at 193. The region with the lowest case count is Al-Jouf with three.

For the currently active cases there are 10,805 — of these cases 1,418 are in critical condition. There have been 1,189 recoveries, bringing the number of those recovered to 482,414.

There have been 13 COVID-19 related mortalities within the past 24 hours and 96,616 PCR tests were administered.

Topics: Coronavirus

Building permits open for AlUla development

Building permits open for AlUla development. (SPA)
Building permits open for AlUla development. (SPA)
Updated 12 July 2021
SPA

Building permits open for AlUla development

Building permits open for AlUla development. (SPA)
  • The area will be expanded by 1 million square meters and will include green spaces, sports fields, gardens and parks
Updated 12 July 2021
SPA

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has begun receiving applications for building permits in the second phase of the sustainable development of AlUla’s southern districts.
The RCU has committed to preparing and developing the urban environment through a number of programs and initiatives. In the city, the commission aims to use architectural models and designs inspired by the traditional styles of Arab architecture.
The area will be expanded by 1 million square meters and will include green spaces, sports fields, gardens and parks that form a distinctive urban level through connecting those elements with AlUla’s natural environment and heritage.
Based on its vision, the RCU will focus on the citizens and residents of AlUla as a basis for developing and highlighting the historic city as a global tourist destination for heritage, culture and arts, that sustainably preserves the integrated urban landscape, along with elements that are in harmony with the environment. Sustainable development in AlUla is characterized by innovative infrastructure, through which the RCU aims to create an ideal destination for living and working, and aspires to provide high quality of life in model neighborhoods. 

Topics: AlUla

