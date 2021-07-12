You are here

  • Home
  • Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
Saudi driver Reema Juffali encouraged by progress over weekend despite disappointing results. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86pch

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
  • Saudi driver Reema Juffali encouraged by progress over weekend despite disappointing results
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Douglas Motorsport secured two hard-fought seventh place finishes in the BRDC British F3 Championship at Donington Park with Saudi driver Reema Juffali and Dexter Patterson putting in competitive performances in the UK’s premier single-seater series.

The team headed into the third meeting of the season in high spirits following an encouraging start to the campaign, with Patterson having scored a podium finish on his debut at Brands Hatch, and Juffali coming fourth last time out at Silverstone.

The 29-year-old Jeddah-born driver took 16th position on Saturday, and despite not finishing on Sunday, she was encouraged by the experience.

Juffali said: “Qualifying was tough, but I was pleased with the races. My pace was improving, I got my elbows out and got some confidence with my racecraft. I think in the final race I was able to show everything I’ve learnt in the last few rounds and there’s a lot of positives to take to Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium).”

Patterson completed seventh and sixth place finishes over the weekend and team principal, Wayne Douglas, revealed his satisfaction with the progress the drivers were making.

He said: “It was great to end a rollercoaster weekend with some top performances in race three. Dexter bounced back well from a tough Silverstone and showed he has huge potential in this championship with battling performances and three good, consistent finishes.

“It was an unlucky weekend for Reema, she made some good strides forward across the event and really impressed in the final race. Overall, it was another strong display from both drivers and we’re all looking forward to heading to Spa-Francorchamps next.”

Two days of official testing prior to the event gave the racing team the perfect opportunity to fine tune their cars’ set-ups before the weekend’s action, with Patterson and Juffali showing competitive pace as they lapped Donington Park’s 2.5-mile Grand Prix layout nearly 200 times.

The experience gained stood them in good stead for qualifying on Saturday morning, with a strong showing seeing Patterson finish 10th fastest and Juffali 17th. That put them both in the thick of the action for the opening race that afternoon.

Scottish rising star Patterson made some great progress through the race, gaining a spot on the opening lap before dispatching Australian driver Bart Horsten for eighth at mid-distance. A faultless defensive display from there scored him the spot on the road before he was promoted to seventh post-race.

Meanwhile, Juffali enjoyed some close racing as she gained a position to 16th at the finish. While the Saudi star would not reach the finish in Sunday’s two races, she showcased her huge potential with a positive run from pole position in race three.

A slow launch off the line dropped her to sixth by the end of the opening lap, but she settled into position and posted a run of impressive lap times as she held off the pack behind. As she started to close on those ahead, an unfortunate moment coming out of the esses ended her race.

Patterson had made more progress forward in race two to climb from 10th to seventh, and he had high hopes from eighth on the grid in race three. After losing a spot in lap one, he then went on the attack and grabbed the position back before an early safety car period.

Picking up another spot after the restart when a driver ran wide, a fantastic dive into the Melbourne hairpin then secured him sixth place. Time penalties for rivals meant he was initially classified fourth, however a penalty of his own left him 12th in the final result.

“I’m really pleased to have made progress up the order in each of the races, and to battle in the top six in race three was a great end to the weekend,” said Patterson.

“I’ve still got bits to work on in the car, but it’s starting to click, and I’m excited for the next round at Spa.”

The 2021 BRDC British F3 Championship continues in two weeks’ time (July 24-25) with a trip across to mainland Europe to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Topics: Motor Racing Reema Juffali BRDC British F3 Championship Donnington

Related

Reema Juffali rising through British F3 Championship ranks with Douglas Motorsport
Sport
Reema Juffali rising through British F3 Championship ranks with Douglas Motorsport
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser
Corporate News
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

MILWAUKEE, US: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on Sunday to lead Milwaukee over Phoenix 120-100, reviving the Bucks’ chances to win their first NBA title in 50 years.
The 26-year-old Greek forward joined Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 and LeBron James in 2016 as the only NBA Finals players with back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound performances.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who had 42 points and 12 rebounds in a game-two loss, sparked the Bucks to a victory that pulled them within 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series that continues Wednesday at Milwaukee.
“To give ourselves an opportunity to win this series, we’ve got to stay aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s all going to be mental from here.”
Antetokounmpo hit 14-of-23 shots from the floor and 13-of-17 from the free throw line to lead the Bucks to a crucial victory, as no team has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.
“We knew what type of game it was going to be,” Antetokounmpo said. “We knew we had to play good basketball. I was trying to be as aggressive as I could.”
Jrue Holiday added 21 points and nine assists while Khris Middleton had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Deandre Ayton in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP)

“I was trying to drive and open things up. I knew I had to get Khris and Jrue involved,” Antetokounmpo said. “My teammates want me to be aggressive.”
The Bucks, hosting their first NBA Finals game in 47 years, improved to an NBA-best 8-1 at home in the playoffs by beating the Suns, who had been a playoffs-best 6-2 on the road.
“We knew what we had to do. We knew what this game meant to us, to the city,” Holiday said. “It was about us coming out hard and being able to execute.”
The Bucks won their only NBA crown in 1971 while the Suns seek the first title in their 53-year team history.
Holiday went 8-of-14 after struggling in the first two games, Antetokounmpo drawing defenders to ease his outside shooting efforts.
“It’s awesome. Knocking down shots, it just fuels us and gives us energy,” Holiday said. “We’re going to keep feeding it to him. We have to stay confident and knock down the shots.”
Suns guard Chris Paul, in the first NBA Finals of his 16-year career at age 36, scored 19 points to lead Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Deandre Ayton in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP)

Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Jae Crowder added 18 for the Suns.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker missed seven of his first eight shots and went 3-of-14 from the floor, 1-of-7 from 3-point range, in scoring only 10 points.

Phoenix grabbed a 36-30 lead, but the Bucks responded with a 20-6 spurt, Antetokounmpo scoring nine points to lead the way, in seizing a 50-42 edge.
Milwaukee closed the first half on a 10-0 run, Bobby Portis hitting a dunk and 3-pointer in the streak for a 60-45 Bucks half-time advantage.
The Suns began the third quarter by hitting 9-of-10 shots from the floor and pulled within 74-70, with Cam Johnson scoring 10 points and Crowder hitting three 3-pointers.
But Milwaukee battled back, scoring the final 16 points of the third quarter to grab a 98-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points in the first half, scored 16 in the third quarter while Holiday added 12.
“I felt like the momentum was going their way before that,” Holiday said. “I got the momentum going back on our side.”
The Bucks held the Suns at bay in the fourth quarter, ensuring a fifth game Saturday at Phoenix.

Topics: NBA Finals 2021 Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

Related

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Sport
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener
Sport
Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic
  • The European football crown will return to Italy three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

ROME: Italians spilled into the streets from Milan to Palermo to celebrate their national side’s Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday, pushing aside thoughts of the pandemic which has gripped the nation.
In the heart of the capital Rome, a concert of car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.
Roberto Mancini’s side won 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley had finished 1-1 after extra time.
At the final whistle, thousands of fans draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, at the foot of the monument to King Victor-Emmanuel II, father of Italian unification.
“Forza Italia! Campioni d’Europa!” roared the supporters.

Many had dreamed of a double in London on Sunday, but Matteo Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.
The European football crown will return to Italy, though, three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.
“We can’t win everything!” one fan Piero told AFP.
“The important thing was the Euro. It was our year,” added his girlfriend Federica.
Few of the crowds wore masks, which have not been mandatory outdoors in Italy since the end of June.
Discussions were held on whether or not to install a giant screen at the Stadio Olimpico, but the authorities, fearing an outbreak of the Delta variant, decided against the idea.
On paper, large gatherings were prohibited.
But it was difficult, in reality, to prevent young and old from finally meeting after months of lockdown when they were deprived of social life.
Under the hundred-year-old pines of Via dei Fori Imperiali, the police watched the procession of jubilant supporters.

Soccer fans celebrate in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo) 

Beyond the sporting performance, Italy wants to believe that the coronation as European champions will help the country definitively close the fatal chapter of the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than 128,000 people.
The nation was the first in Europe to be seriously struck by the virus in February 2020 and the memory remains vivid.
For Pierluigi de Amicis, 51, “it’s a rescue, after a year and a half of pandemic, suffering, death.”
“Hopefully the Delta variant won’t ruin everything,” he added.
Corriere della Sera, Italy’s biggest selling newspaper, wrote on Sunday: “After the greatest post-war Italian tragedy, Italians are smiling again.”
“IT’S OURS! Football came home,” read the Corriere dello sport. “England beaten on penalties, Italy in the streets to celebrate the Cup.”
 

Topics: EURO 2020 Italy vs England

Related

Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party
Sport
Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Sport
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final

Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party

Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party

Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party
  • It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions
  • The four-time world champions’ lone previous European Championship triumph came in 1968
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Italy wrecked England’s Euro 2020 party at Wembley on Sunday, winning the final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait to win a major title.
Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shootout victory.
It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions and comes after the embarrassment of failing even to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
“We did well,” Mancini told RAI Sport. “We conceded a goal straight away and struggled, but then we dominated the game.
“The lads were wonderful, I don’t know what more to say. It’s important for all the people and all the fans. I hope they’re celebrating (in Italy).”
The partisan crowd was whipped up to a state of fever pitch by rousing renditions of “Three Lions” and “Sweet Caroline” before kick-off.
Both teams took the knee before the whistle in a display of solidarity against racial injustice before England raced out of the blocks.

 

Gareth Southgate’s team were ahead in just the second minute when defender Luke Shaw finished coolly at the back post after an inviting cross from the recalled Kieran Trippier.
The goal stunned a disbelieving crowd of more than 67,000, mostly decked out in red and white.
In steady rain, the crowd provided a relentless wall of noise as the home side repelled Italy’s attacks and threatened to increase their lead.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine one-handed save from Federico Chiesa’s effort to preserve his side’s advantage with about half an hour to go.
But minutes later they were level when Leonardo Bonucci scrambled the ball into the net from close range after England failed to clear.
Italy were now dictating play and their supporters found their full voice behind the goal they were attacking.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in action with England's Harry Kane. (Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley)

With four minutes remaining of normal time a pitch invader stopped the action and stewards struggled to catch him adding to a sense of chaos at the stadium after ticketless fans earlier forced their way in.
Normal time finished goalless despite a flurry of substitutions and the sides were still locked at 1-1 after extra time.
Pickford saved spot-kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed to find the net.
Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the trophy to the delight of the country’s fans as the small pocket of Italian fans celebrated wildly.

The atmosphere around the stadium was frenzied in the build-up to the match, which kicked off at 1900 GMT, with supporters draped in England colors downing pints of beer and chanting anthems.
But as the start neared, the climate became tense, with thousands crammed into the pedestrianized Wembley Way, strewn with broken glass.
Fans — with few signs of mask-wearing despite surging coronavirus infections in Britain — threw cans of beer, flares and traffic cones into the air.
Footage posted on social media showed hundreds of supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police, trying to force their way through security cordons and scaling walls.
Another video appeared to show violent clashes between fans inside Wembley itself.
Police said in a statement that a “breach of security... resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket” but the number appeared to swell the official crowd significantly.

Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. (Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan)

Italy had been arguably the team of the tournament heading into the final, sweeping through the group stage with a perfect record before knocking out Austria, top-ranked Belgium and Spain to reach the final.
Revitalized since Mancini took over after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Azzurri were on a remarkable 33-match unbeaten run leading into the final.
The four-time world champions’ lone previous European Championship triumph came in 1968. They were beaten finalists in 2000 and 2012.
Southgate has revolutionized English football since taking charge in 2016, leading his team to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, where they were beaten by Croatia but they fell just short at Wembley.
It means they are still waiting for their first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.
Southgate said it was his decision to put Arsenal teenager Saka as his team’s final penalty taker
“I chose the takers,” Southgate told ITV. “I’m unbelievably disappointed not to go one step further.
“We decided to make the changes at the end of the game, but we win or lose together as a team.”
British authorities had warned of the dangers of large gatherings ahead of Sunday’s final, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant that is firing outbreaks across the world.
Health experts have expressed concerns about Euro 2020 events becoming super-spreaders throughout the tournament, especially in Britain and Russia.
 

Topics: UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs England

Related

England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Sport
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Lionel Messi and Argentina stalk Copa America title as world turns its attention to Euro 2020
Sport
Lionel Messi and Argentina stalk Copa America title as world turns its attention to Euro 2020

Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title
  • Serb joins legends Nadal and Federer on most grand slams won
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini with rival superstar Roger Federer hailing the achievement as a “wonderful performance.”
The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Federer and Rafael Nadal.
His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.
“I could definitely envisage that happening and I hope I will give it a shot. I’m in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority,” said Djokovic.
A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.
Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.
“It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin,” said Djokovic of Berrettini.
Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: “It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.
“They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that’s not stopping here.”
Federer — who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play — tweeted his congratulations.
“Congrats Novak on your 20th major,” said Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon.
“I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done.”
Djokovic also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.
A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics could give him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player.
“Novak is a great champion, he is writing history on this court,” said Berrettini.
Djokovic overcame a nervy start to break for 3-1, which he stretched to 5-2.
He even had a set point in a marathon eighth game which the Italian saved after eight deuces.
Reinvigorated, he broke Djokovic when he served for the set and then dominated the tiebreaker which he sealed with his fourth ace of the contest.
The top seed stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set on the back of a double break.
Berrettini, bidding to be Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam winner since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open, clawed his way back to 4-5, saving three set points, but Djokovic this time served it out for a set apiece.
Djokovic struck first again for a 2-1 lead in the third set and fought off three break points in the sixth game, a show of defiance which brought watching Hollywood star Tom Cruise to his feet.
That was Berrettini’s last chance of the set as Djokovic served it out in the 10th game.
A weary Berrettini then served up a double fault on break point to hand Djokovic a 4-3 lead in the fourth set.
Djokovic kept coming, sprinting from the back of the court to pull off a wondrous pick-up and he held on for 5-3.
Berrettini, hoping to be Italy’s first singles champion at Wimbledon, saved two championship points in the eighth game.
But he was powerless on the third as Djokovic swept to his place in history.
“It is not the end, it is the beginning for me,” said Berrettini.
“Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say Grazie Grazie.”

Topics: Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Related

Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Sport
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’
Sport
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Updated 11 July 2021
AP

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
  • UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle
  • McGregor will have surgery on Sunday morning
Updated 11 July 2021
AP

LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg.
“I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him, kicking the bleedin’ leg off him,” McGregor shouted. “This is not over! If we have to take this outside for him, we’ll take it outside.”
McGregor’s animosity toward Poirier hasn’t cooled, but this fight trilogy ended — for now, at least — with another victory for his more mild-mannered enemy.
Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.
McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.
“Just the thing had separated, and I bleedin’ landed on the wonky leg like Anderson Silva that one time, something similar to that,” McGregor said, referring to longtime middleweight champ Silva’s infamously gruesome broken leg against Chris Weidman. “It’s a mad business.”
UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle. McGregor will have surgery on Sunday morning.
Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight. McGregor disagreed, saying there was “not one check.”
“You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick,” Poirier said. “I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror.”
McGregor dropped to 1-3 in the cage since 2016, when he abdicated his UFC title reigns and accepted a wildly lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor has been unable to recapture his fearsome MMA form over the past half-decade — and despite his protestations, there was little in the first round at UFC 264 to suggest McGregor was back in elite form.
Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After McGregor got up from a long stretch of punches and elbows, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.
“It (stinks), because I was going to beat the guy if his leg held up,” Poirier said. “I need to digest it all, because right now, it kind of feels weird. It’s not a good feeling.”
White confirmed Poirier will get the next shot at new lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. White also said he expects a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier at some point after McGregor’s leg heals.
“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”
Poirier also said he intends to fight McGregor a fourth time — and it will be personal. McGregor returned to his verbose, mean-spirited promotional persona for this fight promotion, repeatedly insulting Poirier’s wife and vowing to kill Poirier.
“We are going to fight again, whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said. “You don’t say the stuff he said.”
Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round when they met in Abu Dhabi last January, avenging his first-round knockout loss to McGregor in 2014. Poirier’s clear superiority in the fighters’ second bout made a third showdown seem questionable just six months later, but McGregor demanded the chance to fix his mistakes and Poirier accepted the massive paycheck that comes from sharing a cage with McGregor.
Instead of taking an easier fight or another boxing match, McGregor wanted another shot at Poirier after getting stopped by strikes for the first time in his MMA career. He claimed he had been distracted by his plans to box Manny Pacquiao this year, and he vowed to devote his full attention to MMA in training camp.
McGregor has lost decisively to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier since 2016 while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.
McGregor’s star power has shown no significant decline despite the dwindling evidence of his once-transcendent skills. The celebrity-studded Vegas crowd was vocally behind McGregor, who strutted into the octagon with his usual flair.
But the steady, hardworking Poirier has earned the chance to recapture the lightweight title he held on an interim basis in 2019 before his loss to Nurmagomedov. That was the only defeat in nearly five years for Poirier, who has mostly maintained a decade of upward momentum in the UFC.
McGregor was charming and friendly to Poirier throughout the promotion of their second bout earlier this year, but that collegiality was gone for the third fight. Poirier refused to return insults to McGregor when the Irish fighter insulted Poirier’s wife again after the fight.
“We don’t talk like that,” Poirier said. “I hope this guy gets home safe and gets to be with his family.”
T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sellout UFC crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and President Dana White said the gate revenue was around $16.5 million, ranking among the highest in UFC history. The celebrity crowd included Dave Chappelle, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Jackass’ Steve-O, Baker Mayfield and NFL owners Robert Kraft and Mark Davis.
Donald Trump also arrived for the final three fights and got a brief, loud burst of cheers and boos from the packed arena.
Gilbert Burns won a unanimous decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-main event, with the Brazilian bouncing back from his knockout loss to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in February.
Earlier on the pay-per-view card, Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa celebrated his violent first-round knockout of former NFL player Greg Hardy by climbing onto the octagon fence and doing a shoey — drinking booze from a shoe in proper Aussie celebratory style. Hardy, who lost his NFL career in 2015 after being convicted of domestic violence, has lost two straight fights after a 7-2 start to his MMA career.
Welterweights Michel Pereira and Niko Price put on the best show on the early undercard, and Pereira highlighted his narrow decision victory with a remarkable standing backflip and a scramble into full mount on a prone Price.

Topics: Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC 264

Related

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas
Sport
Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas
Adesanya back to his best in UFC 263 win over Vettori
Sport
Adesanya back to his best in UFC 263 win over Vettori

Latest updates

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj
Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.