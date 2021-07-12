You are here

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs

US expert: Images show Chinese ship waste endangering reefs
In this March 7, 2021 handout photo, some of the 220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors
MANILA, Philippines: Swarms of Chinese vessels have dumped human waste and wastewater for years in a disputed area of the South China Sea, causing algae blooms that have damaged coral reefs and threatened fish in an unfolding catastrophe, a US-based expert said Monday.
Satellite images over the last five years show how human waste, sewage and wastewater have accumulated and caused algae in a cluster of reefs in the Spratlys region where hundreds of Chinese fishing ships have anchored in batches, said Liz Derr, who heads Simularity Inc., a software company creating artificial intelligence technologies for satellite imagery analysis.
At least 236 ships were spotted in the atoll, internationally known as Union Banks, on June 17 alone, she said at a Philippine online news forum on China’s actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing has claimed virtually in its entirety.
“When the ships don’t move, the poop piles up,” Derr said. “The hundreds of ships that are anchored in the Spratlys are dumping raw sewage onto the reefs they are occupying.”
Chinese officials did not immediately react to Derr’s assessment of the environmental damage, but have said in the past that they have taken steps to protect the fisheries stock and the environment in the South China Sea. Aside from the Chinese, Vietnamese forces have also occupied some coral outcrops in Union Banks, which is also claimed by the Philippines, although it has no presence in the vast atoll.
Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez in Manila said the findings would have to be assessed and validated by Philippine authorities before a decision on whether to lodge a protest against China could be made.
“This is a catastrophe of epic proportions and we are close to the point of no return,” Derr said.
She warned that schools of fish, including migratory tuna, breed in the reefs that are being damaged and could cause fish stocks to considerably decline in an offshore area that is a key regional food source.
Separately, China’s military said it chased a US warship out of another disputed area of the South China Sea on Monday after Washington warned an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty.
Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed by Southeast Asia governments. It rejected the Biden administration’s declaration of support Sunday for a 2016 international tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines that threw out most of them.
China is increasingly assertive about pressing its territorial claims, which are fueling tension with neighbors including Japan, India, Vietnam and the Philippines.
China’s People’s Liberation Army said it sent ships and planes after the USS. Benfold entered waters claimed by Beijing around the Paracel Islands.
In March, Philippine authorities spotted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the northeastern periphery of Union Banks, and demanded that China withdraw them from the area. China ignored the demand for weeks, while continuing to assert the reef is its own territory.
The Philippines argued that Whitsun Reef lies well within an internationally recognized stretch of waters where it has exclusive rights to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other sea resources. It cited the international tribunal’s 2016 ruling that invalidated China’s vast claims to the waterway on historical grounds and unanimously upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights to the so-called exclusive economic zone.
A few hundred protesters held a noisy rally Monday in front of the Chinese Consulate in Manila to mark the fifth anniversary of the ruling, which China ignored and continues to defy. The protesters lashed out at President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured closer ties with Beijing, for refusing to aggressively demand that China comply with the landmark ruling.

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
  Several thousand protesters, mainly young people, took to the streets of San Antonio de los Bano
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
AFP
HAVANA: Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, chanting, “Down with the dictatorship,” as President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to confront the demonstrators.
The anti-government rallies started spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.
Several hundred protesters marched through the capital Havana chanting, “We want liberty,” with a heavy military and police presence deployed after demonstrators massed outside the Capitol building.
Police used tear gas to disperse crowds, and at least ten people were arrested, while officers used plastic pipes to beat protesters, AFP journalists witnessed.
Diaz-Canel delivered a combative television address, saying: “The order to fight has been given — into the street, revolutionaries!“
“We call on all revolutionaries of the country, all communists, to go out in the streets where these provocations occur... and to face them in a decisive, firm and courageous way.”
The only authorized gatherings in Cuba are normally Communist Party events, but according to the data journalism site Inventario, a total of 40 demonstrations took place on Sunday.
Social media showed scenes from anti-government protests around the country, but mobile Internet — only introduced in Cuba since 2018 — was largely cut off on Sunday afternoon.
Several thousand protesters, mainly young people, took to the streets of San Antonio de los Banos, a town 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Havana.
One local, on condition of anonymity, told AFP that she participated in the demonstration as she was exasperated by “the situation with electricity and food.”
Security forces arrived soon after the protests began, and the president later visited the town himself, surrounded by party activists as residents heckled him, according to videos posted online.
“The energy situation seems to have produced some reaction,” Diaz-Canel told reporters, blaming US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and left unchanged by President Joe Biden.
He accused “a Cuban-American mafia” of whipping up the protests on social media.
Candido Abrines, a retired pro-government protester, told AFP he was demonstrating so that “capitalism will never come back here again and (so) that these mercenaries paid by the Empire (the US) will never again take our streets, first they have to kill us all.”
Government supporters also held some counter-demonstrations in Havana.
An Associated Press videojournalist was assaulted by some of them, and an AP photojournalist was injured by the police, the news agency said.
The United States reacted swiftly to the day’s events.
“The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.
In Miami, thousands of Cubans and Cuban-Americans took to the streets of the city’s Little Havana district in support of the protests, on foot or waving Cuban flags out of car windows.
“These young people today have finally said ‘Enough is enough and we’re going to do what our old folks couldn’t do’,” Cuban-American Yanelis Sales told AFP.
“Cubans, we are here with you from the United States.”
Diaz-Canel has been president since 2018, succeeding Raul Castro, who served as leader after his brother Fidel Castro.
Public anger in Cuba has grown recently, driven by long food lines, worsening power shortages for several hours a day and a critical shortage of medicines since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, with Cuba under US sanctions.
The country is also experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday reported a new daily record of infections and deaths.
The country of 11.2 million people was left relatively unscathed in the first months of the Covid-19 outbreak but has seen a recent hike in infections.
“These are alarming numbers which are increasing daily,” said Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology in the health ministry.
Under hashtags such as #SOSCuba, calls for assistance have multiplied on social media, with citizens and music stars alike urging the government to make it possible for much-needed foreign donations to enter the country.
An opposition group called Saturday for the creation of a “humanitarian corridor,” an initiative the government rejected by saying Cuba was not a conflict zone.
Ernesto Soberon, a foreign affairs official, denounced a “campaign” he said sought to “portray an image of total chaos in the country which does not correspond to the situation.”

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni — officials

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni — officials
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni — officials

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni — officials
  Clashes between the two sides are also continuing in the southern province of Kandahar
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban fighters have surrounded the city of Ghazni in central Afghanistan, taking over civilians’ homes to fight security forces, officials said on Monday, the latest urban center under threat from the insurgents.
The offensive was the latest on a provincial capital as the Taliban make a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces.
“The situation in Ghazni city is very critical...the Taliban use civilian houses as hideouts and fire upon the ANDSF (Afghan security forces), this makes the situation very difficult for the ANDSF to operate against the Taliban,” said Hassan Rezayi, a member of Ghazni’s provincial council.
Violence has surged in the country since US President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops would withdraw by Sept. 11, ending 20 years in Afghanistan.
The US general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, is to relinquish command on Monday, in a symbolic end to America’s longest conflict.
Peace talks between the Taliban and the government have nominally been continuing in Qatar’s capital but officials say they are making little progress.
Clashes between the two sides are also continuing in the southern province of Kandahar where the Taliban traditionally have had a strong presence, locals said. Ghazni is on the main road between Kabul and Kandahar city.
“Since the past four days, armed Taliban are attacking...Kandahar city from the western direction,” said Hamidzai Lalay, a former Member of Parliament who is fighting with armed men against the Taliban in Kandahar. “Afghan security forces, including special forces, are fighting the Taliban and trying to push them back.”
Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said the situation in Kandahar was “completely under control of ANDSF” which had carried out air and ground operations in recent days.
So far, the Taliban has not been able to hold provincial capitals but they have put pressure on Afghan security forces to respond to offensives around the country.
On Sunday, security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on Taluqan, the provincial center of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan.
Last week, Taliban fighters entered the capital of the western province of Badghis, seizing police and security facilities and attempting to take over the governor’s office before special forces pushed them back.

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing
  The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular, especially in his native KwaZulu-Natal province
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Buildings were set on fire and properties looted in South Africa on Monday as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week continued for a fourth day.
The country’s top court, which ordered Zuma jailed for refusing to appear before a corruption probe, is holding a review of its decision with a ruling expected later on whether the sentence will be upheld.
The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular, especially in his native KwaZulu-Natal province where he is seen to embody traditional values.
KwaZulu-Natal was hit hard by protests over the weekend, and on Monday flames could be seen coming from the roof of a shopping center in provincial capital Pietermaritzburg as hordes of people rushed in to loot.
In Eshowe, a town near Zuma’s Nkandla home, police opened fire to disperse crowds after a supermarket was ransacked early on Monday.
Police said some sections of a major road in Johannesburg had been closed because of the protests.
Dozens of cars were torched over the weekend in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal, where protests erupted a day after Zuma was imprisoned on Thursday.
Police said dozens have been arrested.
Although some of the protests appear to have been triggered by Zuma’s 15-month detention for contempt of court, they are tied in with economic hardship and tightened restrictions brought on by a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged “peaceful protest” during a speech on Sunday.
“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said.

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India
  People had flocked to the fort, which gives a panoramic view across Jaipur, after several weeks of intense heat in the state
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: More than 50 people were killed in lightning strikes across several states in India, authorities said Monday, including 11 people at a historic fort.
Hundreds of people are killed each year in intense storms at the start of the monsoon season, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains.
Media reports said about 10 other people were killed Sunday in the desert state of Rajasthan and authorities added at least 42 died in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.
In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, bolts hit two watchtowers at the 12th-century Amer Fort, which were packed with visitors watching the storm cross the city.
“It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified,” Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police officer, told AFP.
People had flocked to the fort, which gives a panoramic view across Jaipur, after several weeks of intense heat in the state.
Eleven people were killed and another 17 were injured, with three in critical condition, according to police.
Tiwari said up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck.
“Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain,” Tiwari added.
Emergency teams were checking on Monday whether any victims had fallen into a deep moat on one side of the watchtowers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said special payments would be made to the families of people who lost their lives, as he offered condolences.

Indonesian plan to sell Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism

Indonesian plan to sell Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

Indonesian plan to sell Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism

Indonesian plan to sell Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism
  The health ministry declined to comment on the decision
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: An Indonesian pharmaceutical firm has postponed a plan to sell a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine directly to the public, amid criticism by health experts that such commercial schemes could bypass vulnerable groups in a country that promised free shots to all.
The uproar came as coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus have hit record highs, pushing the health care system close to breaking point in parts of densely populated Java island.
State-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma said on Monday it had decided to put the scheme to sell the Sinopharm vaccine on hold to allow more time to explain it to the public.
“For the time being we have postponed it after it generated a lot of interest,” said Novia Valentina, a spokeswoman for Kimia Farma Apotek, a subsidiary of the state-owned firm.
The company previously said the scheme, which planned to offer the vaccine at pharmacies for 879,140 rupiah ($60.53) for two doses, would help “accelerate herd immunity.”
But health experts have said the priority should be for free vaccines going to all vulnerable groups to avoid the risk of inequity.
“Later if vaccines are in bountiful supply, maybe then there could be an option for paid vaccines, but not now,” said Diah Saminarsih, a ‎senior adviser to the Director-General of the World Health Organization.
The health ministry declined to comment on the decision, directing questions to Kimia Farma.
The Sinopharm vaccine is already available in the Southeast Asian nation through a program that allows private firms to purchase vaccines for their employees.
Indonesia has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 64,000 deaths in total from the respiratory disease, one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.
Nonetheless, some public health experts believe the scale of the outbreak is vastly underestimated.
A serological study released at the weekend by Jakarta’s government found 44.5 percent, or 4.7 million, of the city’s population of 10.6 million had COVID-19 antibodies this March.
That compared with only 8.1 percent of cases that had been confirmed, with most likely to be asymptomatic, according to the study conducted in conjunction with the University of Indonesia, the Eijkman Institute and CDC Indonesia. ($1 = 14,525.0000 rupiah)

