Cryptocurrency update: June trading volumes on major crypto exchanges down 40%

Bitcoin traded lower on Monday, falling 1.05 percent to $33,360 at 4:24 p.m. Riyadh time.
Bitcoin traded lower on Monday, falling 1.05 percent to $33,360 at 4:24 p.m. Riyadh time. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 12 July 2021
Ryana Alqubali

  A study showed that trading volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June
RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Monday, falling 1.05 percent to $33,360 at 4:24 p.m. Riyadh time. Ethereum, the second most traded international cryptocurrency, traded at $2099, a decline of 0.93 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Below are the main news on cryptocurrency for the day:

A study on Monday showed that trading volumes on major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, with China’s regulatory crackdown and lower volatility among the factors driving down activity.

Data from a CryptoCompare-based researcher also showed that spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent to $2.7 trillion, with derivatives volumes down 40.7 percent to $3.2 trillion, Reuters reported. Bitcoin also fell more than 6 percent last month, hitting its lowest level since January, while volumes at cryptocurrency exchange Binance fell 56 percent in June to $668 billion.

El Salvador’s move to accept Bitcoin as legal tender is already facing problems, suggesting that there limitations to the cryptocurrency’s use case as a medium of exchange may emerge, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday, citing notes by JPMorgan.

The global investment bank pointed to Bitcoin’s illiquid nature, volatility and US. dollar conversion risk as major limitations in its use as legal tender. The research also pointed to problems with the fact that much Bitcoin is tied up in illiquid entities, 90 percent of which have not changed hands in over a year, according to CoinDesk.

Ghana’s proposed central bank digital currency is similar to fiat cash and therefore financial institutions, as well as fintech startups, can still create value based on it, a Bank of Ghana official has said. The deputy governor said that approval for the use of the digital currency will depend on the outcome of the pilot phase, which will start in September, according to Bitcoin News.

The UAE central bank on Monday also announced a three-year plan that includes the introduction of a digital currency. It is part of the central bank’s 2023-2026 strategy, state news agency WAM reported.

Topics: business economy cryptocurrency

Updated 13 July 2021
Frank Kane

  The proposal was put forward by Saudi Arabia and Russia, with a view to ensuring long-term stability in oil supply
DUBAI: The impasse in global oil markets could last into August and prompt big increases in the price of crude, according to a leading expert of the energy industry.

Christian Malek, analyst with American bank JP Morgan, said that OPEC+ — the alliance of producers which failed to agree an increase in supply earlier this month — could take up to six weeks to finalize a production agreement “as OPEC undergoes the due process of examining the case for higher baseline production.”

The deadlock arose because the UAE wanted to reassess its baseline level as a precondition to agreeing to higher output which the other 22 members of OPEC+ had agreed on.

The proposal was put forward by Saudi Arabia and Russia, with a view to ensuring long-term stability in oil supply, on the back of rising demand late this year and in 2022, as the global economy shakes off the pandemic recession.

“In the end, we expect Saudi to get its way, but not without the tail risk of much higher oil prices,” Malek wrote in a research note to investors.

“The proposal led by Saudi and Russia of an increase of 400,000 barrels per month starting from August (until reaching the April 2020 reference production level) has yet to be endorsed by the UAE, despite the fact that it serves to help neutralize future deficits and control the oil upside,” he added.

In the absence of additional barrels, the world’s big consumers would draw down inventories in the second half of the year, possibly to below the five-year average OPEC+ uses as its yardstick, and raising the price of crude in an “incrementally bullish” way.

“In turn, we think this could prompt the UAE to resolve a mutually beneficial framework within OPEC,” Malek said.

“We do not expect a total breakdown similar to last year’s price war and our best case is that the parties retain the desire to broker a deal,” he added.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

  The agreement will contribute to the Kingdom's economic development and will facilitate achieving the Vision 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises Bank and the French Public Investment Bank (BPI France) signed an agreement on Monday aimed at transferring expertise and best practices and designing financing products suitable for the SME sector.
Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of BPI France, said: “We are pleased to launch this cooperation with our new partner, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank in Saudi Arabia, to share our experiences in finance, investment, innovation and support small and medium enterprises for a real impact on the economy.”
Mohammed Almalki, the Saudi bank’s CEO, said the memorandum of cooperation is in line with the bank’s objectives, which include increasing the financing provided to the SME sector.
The Kingdom’s vision aims to raise the level of SME contribution to the GDP to 35 percent by 2030, and raise the financing ratio to 20 percent of the total volume of commercial financing.

Topics: Small and Medium Enterprises Bank French Public Investment Bank BPI France Nicolas Dufourcq Mohammed Almalki SMEs

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

  Saudi Arabia is aiming to focus on the digitalization of its financial sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has 30 fintech companies today under Saudi Central Bank supervision, ten times more than the original target of three, director general of the Financial Sector Development Program, Faisal Al-Sharif, told CNBC Arabia on Sunday.

The Saudi fintech initiative’s main role is to support companies entering the financial technology sector and to create an attractive environment for financing from different sources, he said.

Saudi Arabia is focusing on the digitalization of its financial sector. The Saudi government approved the licenses to two digital banks in the Kingdom in June, with one owned by telecommunications giant STC.

The Financial Sector Development Program, which Al-Sharif heads, aims at enabling local financial technology companies and raising the amount of digital transactions within the banking sector.

While the program targets the listing of 25 new companies on the Saudi stock exchange by 2025, its other goal is to improve the listing process for companies, Al-Sharif added.

It also aims to improve the infrastructure for digital transactions, and has already seen a 36 percent improvement compared with past results, Al-Sharif said, adding that this percentage is still increasing. He said that 95 percent of investment accounts have been opened electronically.

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who is also chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program, said that the progress “reflects the leadership’s keenness to keep pace with the rapid development in the fintech sector and to empower the Kingdom to be among the largest financial hubs in the world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia fintech

Updated 13 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Third Culture Co. is a fashion design studio that designs and creates garments, bags, and homewear.

Shaima Shamsi, the founder of the brand, told Arab News: “We do not create for the sake of creating; we observe fashion as a language that has the opportunity to engage and communicate. Therefore, each of our collections is a statement of dialogue between its wearer and the environment.”

The entrepreneur said her strong sense of discipline is the foundation for her brand. “I come from a background where if you do not know how to do something, you learn it, and that has been the key to navigating through the growth of Third Culture Co. today.”

A Saudi-born Indian interdisciplinary artist and designer, Shamsi also has a strong sense of nature and likes to do everything she can to preserve it. Sustainability is a key priority for the brand. As a result, the company carefully selects the materials used to produce its range of items, and it only produces a small quality for each collection. “As a small business we do not compromise on quality when sourcing our materials. The current industry standards encourage mass production, bulk ordering, and craftsmen/women’s exploitation,” Shamsi said.

The designer also looks at the full lifecycle of the products. “(We) always ask our clients to send back their purchases to us for mending and end-of-life recycling to ensure they are disposed of or repurposed with respect to the environment,” she added.

Third Culture Co. is currently working on releasing a new collection focused on being a bridge between the past and the present, with designs and patterns inspired by the 14th and 15th centuries.

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Saudi Social Development Bank plans to boost lending

Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Social Development Bank plans to boost lending

  SDB aims to support innovative projects with credit without the need for financial guarantees in addition to providing social loans to individuals
RIYADH: The Saudi Social Development Bank (SDB) plans to boost its lending to small businesses after providing some SR1.6 billion in financing in the first half of the year.

The lender has a budget of SR11 billion this year according to CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashed.

Last year the bank provided financing worth SR10 billion, he told Asharq Business.

SDB aims to support innovative projects with credit without the need for financial guarantees in addition to providing social loans to individuals.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia banking

