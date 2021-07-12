You are here

  Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle
Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon’s quarter-finals at last week, said Monday she will auction one of her racquets to help hospitals in her native Tunisia fight Covid-19. (AP)
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle
  • Jabeur said the money raised would be used to buy "drugs and medical equipment"
  • The auction will last 48 hours with Jabeur hoping to raise enough to fund a resuscitation bed
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last week, announced on Monday that she is auctioning one of her racquets to help hospitals in her native Tunisia fight Covid-19.
Jabeur, who will add a personal donation to the amount collected during the sale, said the money raised would be used to buy “drugs and medical equipment.”
“It is for a good cause,” Jabeur said on Instagram. “I cannot stay here to watch my country go through difficult situations.”
The raquet, which Jabeur used in her Wimbledon victories over Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek, went on sale Monday for 2,000 dinars ($720).
The auction will last 48 hours with Jabeur hoping to raise enough to fund a resuscitation bed which costs in the region of 30,000 dinars.
Tunisia is facing a record number of Covid-19 contaminations with public hospitals facing an unprecedented influx of patients.
Tunisia, which has the “highest” Covid-19 death rate in the region according to the World Health Organization, is currently at more than 16,000 deaths for 12 million inhabitants.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon #covid-19

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record

Celebs join $10m charity Saudi esports gaming festival to help break new record
  • Nine-week online event registers 161,396 people, 90,440 community matches played by halfway point
  • Gamers Without Borders’ elite series tournaments have also attracted several A-list superstars to its live stream broadcast
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi eSports Federation’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fundraiser Gamers Without Borders has smashed new records for charity gaming after uniting more than 160,000 global players online in just four weeks.

Since getting underway on June 7, the $10 million gaming festival has managed to confirm its position as the world’s biggest charity esports event by welcoming gamers from 77 countries to more than 100,000 online matches by only its halfway point – an increase of more than 30,000 gamers on the same stage in 2020’s debut event.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the federation’s chairman, said: “Within a week of our debut Gamers Without Borders back in 2020, we could already see the impact that the festival had. Gamers united in support of those suffering most and those on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.”

In its elite series – where the biggest esports athletes and franchises in the world go head-to-head for a share of the charity prize fund – more than $4 million has already been donated to the likes of UNICEF, Gavi, and Direct Relief to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the world’s most vulnerable nations, following epic tournaments on titles including EA SPORTS&trade, FIFA 21, Fortnite, and CS:GO, with another $6 million to go.

The events have drawn more than 35 million online streams, with a huge global audience tuning in for in excess of 5.6 million hours so far.

Gamers Without Borders’ elite series tournaments have also attracted several A-list superstars to its live stream broadcast from its virtual studio, including football names Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos, Jesse Lingard, and Dele Alli, British boxer Anthony Joshua, and Chance the Rapper.

This has helped the esports festival to a whopping 178 million views on its social content, driving more than 1.7 million gamers to its website as it expands on its debut year.

“That global battle continues, with gamers across the world doing their part. The proof of that is in the phenomenal number of gamers already seen getting involved in this year’s Gamers Without Borders, where our mission is to leave no one behind and do what we can to get much-needed COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the world’s most vulnerable nations,” the prince added.

“Both our elite series and community tournaments have been at the heart of that, where we have seen some incredible action over the last four-and-a-half weeks. I look forward to seeing what the remainder of this year’s Gamers Without Borders will bring to gamers in every corner of the globe.”

Topics: Saudi Esports Federation GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan

Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth gives clinic for female players from Muslim Golf Association

As part of Golf Saudi's continuous efforts to develop the game of golf, a clinic was organized for ten female golfers from The Muslim Golf Association (MGA). (Supplied)
As part of Golf Saudi's continuous efforts to develop the game of golf, a clinic was organized for ten female golfers from The Muslim Golf Association (MGA). (Supplied)
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth gives clinic for female players from Muslim Golf Association

As part of Golf Saudi's continuous efforts to develop the game of golf, a clinic was organized for ten female golfers from The Muslim Golf Association (MGA). (Supplied)
  • Session held as part of Golf Saudi's wider Mass Participation programme during inaugural Aramco Team Series tournament in London
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: As part of Golf Saudi's continuous efforts to develop the game of golf, a clinic was organized for ten female golfers from The Muslim Golf Association (MGA) as part of an exchange of golfing experience between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Held on the first day of the inaugural Aramco Team Series – London event, the clinic was held at the Centurion Club in the English county of Hertfordshire.

The clinic was given by Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth, who provided technical tips to help the participating MGA ladies improve their game. This session was held as part of Golf Saudi's Mass Participation programme, which aims to introduce the game of golf to female golfers in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The Muslim Golf Association was founded in 2020 as the world’s first dedicated golfing platform that caters for modern, professional, Muslim male and female golfers. 

Commenting on the opportunity to host such a clinic, Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth said she was excited about the project.

“I'm happy to be part of this initiative,” she said. “Being able to work closely with Golf Saudi always gives me the opportunity to play a more active role in developing and supporting the game. I'm happy to be able to introduce the game to more ladies and inspire them to take up the sport in future.”

Amir Malik, the founder of the MGA, described the experience as inspirational. 

“It was a phenomenal event and such a proud moment for the MGA to be invited as guests of Golf Saudi,” he said. “The MGA ladies got a unique insight into the professional women’s game by having the opportunity to spend time in-person with Camilla Lennarth, which for any budding golfer is priceless. Events, such as the Aramco Team Series provide inspiration to future generations of up-and-coming golfers, both male and female and long may they continue.”

Golfers from the MGA were excited to participate in the clinic and reacquaint themselves with a feeling of normality after the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and a long period of social distancing.

Farah Bhatti, one of the participating MGA ladies described the positives of taking part in the clinic having herself suffered during the ongoing series of lockdowns. 

“Having recently experienced life-threatening issues of my own, my physical and mental health has been seriously impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “As a Muslim woman, finding an activity to not only suit but also improve my lifestyle seemed impossible, until now. The MGA has not only given me this opportunity but has also introduced me to a fantastic new sport in golf!”

Bhatti continued: “I was invited to attend the Aramco Team Series-London event and having met with Ladies European Tour Pro Camilla Lennarth was such a fantastic opportunity. To hear first-hand about her sporting journey and how she started out in golf from a very young age was a real privilege. By sharing the highlights of her career as well as offering us simple tips on how we could each individually improve our own game was simply fantastic. This experience is one I will never forget.”

During the clinic, all necessary COVID-19 precautions were followed, from social distancing to limiting the number of attendees who were able to attend, to ensure a safe event for all participants. The limitations on the number of attendees provided a more concentrated and focused clinic for the participants who attended.

The Aramco Team Series, which was developed by Saudi Arabia, consists of 36 teams made up of three professional players and one amateur with scores from all four contributing to the final result. Following the inaugural London event, the Series will now move onto Sotogrande, in Spain, from August 5 to 7, then New York from October 14 to 16 and finally Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from November 10 to 12.  November.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi

Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric signs for Al-Ahli from Serie A club Cagliari

Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric signs for Al-Ahli from Serie A club Cagliari
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric signs for Al-Ahli from Serie A club Cagliari

Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric signs for Al-Ahli from Serie A club Cagliari
  • 29-year-old joins on 2-year contract after spending last season on loan at Al-Ain
  • Bradaric is expected to join the team’s pre-season training camp in Tunisia before the start of the SPL next month
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ahli on Monday announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Filip Bradaric on a two-year contract ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 Saudi Professional League (SPL) season.

No transfer fee was disclosed.

The 29-year-old spent last season with Al-Ain on loan from the Italian Serie A club Cagliari, playing 25 matches in the SPL, and scoring one goal.

He joined the Italian side in 2018 from Croatian club Rijeka, before loan spells at Hajduk Split and Celta Vigo led to his move to Saudi Arabia last year.

Al-Ahli revealed the news on its official Twitter account via a short video clip in which the player expressed his delight at signing for the club.

Bradaric was expected to join the team’s pre-season training camp in Tunisia before the start of the SPL next month.

Last season, Al-Ahli finished a disappointing eight in the SPL and failed to progress to the round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League despite hosting Group C matches which included Esteghlal of Iran, Al-Duhail of Qatar, and Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Topics: Al-Ahli Filip Bradaric Saudi Professional League (SPL)

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship

Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
  • Saudi driver Reema Juffali encouraged by progress over weekend despite disappointing results
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Douglas Motorsport secured two hard-fought seventh place finishes in the BRDC British F3 Championship at Donington Park with Saudi driver Reema Juffali and Dexter Patterson putting in competitive performances in the UK’s premier single-seater series.

The team headed into the third meeting of the season in high spirits following an encouraging start to the campaign, with Patterson having scored a podium finish on his debut at Brands Hatch, and Juffali coming fourth last time out at Silverstone.

The 29-year-old Jeddah-born driver took 16th position on Saturday, and despite not finishing on Sunday, she was encouraged by the experience.

Juffali said: “Qualifying was tough, but I was pleased with the races. My pace was improving, I got my elbows out and got some confidence with my racecraft. I think in the final race I was able to show everything I’ve learnt in the last few rounds and there’s a lot of positives to take to Spa (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium).”

Patterson completed seventh and sixth place finishes over the weekend and team principal, Wayne Douglas, revealed his satisfaction with the progress the drivers were making.

He said: “It was great to end a rollercoaster weekend with some top performances in race three. Dexter bounced back well from a tough Silverstone and showed he has huge potential in this championship with battling performances and three good, consistent finishes.

“It was an unlucky weekend for Reema, she made some good strides forward across the event and really impressed in the final race. Overall, it was another strong display from both drivers and we’re all looking forward to heading to Spa-Francorchamps next.”

Two days of official testing prior to the event gave the racing team the perfect opportunity to fine tune their cars’ set-ups before the weekend’s action, with Patterson and Juffali showing competitive pace as they lapped Donington Park’s 2.5-mile Grand Prix layout nearly 200 times.

The experience gained stood them in good stead for qualifying on Saturday morning, with a strong showing seeing Patterson finish 10th fastest and Juffali 17th. That put them both in the thick of the action for the opening race that afternoon.

Scottish rising star Patterson made some great progress through the race, gaining a spot on the opening lap before dispatching Australian driver Bart Horsten for eighth at mid-distance. A faultless defensive display from there scored him the spot on the road before he was promoted to seventh post-race.

Meanwhile, Juffali enjoyed some close racing as she gained a position to 16th at the finish. While the Saudi star would not reach the finish in Sunday’s two races, she showcased her huge potential with a positive run from pole position in race three.

A slow launch off the line dropped her to sixth by the end of the opening lap, but she settled into position and posted a run of impressive lap times as she held off the pack behind. As she started to close on those ahead, an unfortunate moment coming out of the esses ended her race.

Patterson had made more progress forward in race two to climb from 10th to seventh, and he had high hopes from eighth on the grid in race three. After losing a spot in lap one, he then went on the attack and grabbed the position back before an early safety car period.

Picking up another spot after the restart when a driver ran wide, a fantastic dive into the Melbourne hairpin then secured him sixth place. Time penalties for rivals meant he was initially classified fourth, however a penalty of his own left him 12th in the final result.

“I’m really pleased to have made progress up the order in each of the races, and to battle in the top six in race three was a great end to the weekend,” said Patterson.

“I’ve still got bits to work on in the car, but it’s starting to click, and I’m excited for the next round at Spa.”

The 2021 BRDC British F3 Championship continues in two weeks’ time (July 24-25) with a trip across to mainland Europe to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Topics: Motor Racing Reema Juffali BRDC British F3 Championship Donnington

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals

Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns’ lead in NBA Finals
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

MILWAUKEE, US: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on Sunday to lead Milwaukee over Phoenix 120-100, reviving the Bucks’ chances to win their first NBA title in 50 years.
The 26-year-old Greek forward joined Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 and LeBron James in 2016 as the only NBA Finals players with back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound performances.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who had 42 points and 12 rebounds in a game-two loss, sparked the Bucks to a victory that pulled them within 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series that continues Wednesday at Milwaukee.
“To give ourselves an opportunity to win this series, we’ve got to stay aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s all going to be mental from here.”
Antetokounmpo hit 14-of-23 shots from the floor and 13-of-17 from the free throw line to lead the Bucks to a crucial victory, as no team has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.
“We knew what type of game it was going to be,” Antetokounmpo said. “We knew we had to play good basketball. I was trying to be as aggressive as I could.”
Jrue Holiday added 21 points and nine assists while Khris Middleton had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Deandre Ayton in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP)

“I was trying to drive and open things up. I knew I had to get Khris and Jrue involved,” Antetokounmpo said. “My teammates want me to be aggressive.”
The Bucks, hosting their first NBA Finals game in 47 years, improved to an NBA-best 8-1 at home in the playoffs by beating the Suns, who had been a playoffs-best 6-2 on the road.
“We knew what we had to do. We knew what this game meant to us, to the city,” Holiday said. “It was about us coming out hard and being able to execute.”
The Bucks won their only NBA crown in 1971 while the Suns seek the first title in their 53-year team history.
Holiday went 8-of-14 after struggling in the first two games, Antetokounmpo drawing defenders to ease his outside shooting efforts.
“It’s awesome. Knocking down shots, it just fuels us and gives us energy,” Holiday said. “We’re going to keep feeding it to him. We have to stay confident and knock down the shots.”
Suns guard Chris Paul, in the first NBA Finals of his 16-year career at age 36, scored 19 points to lead Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Deandre Ayton in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP)

Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Jae Crowder added 18 for the Suns.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker missed seven of his first eight shots and went 3-of-14 from the floor, 1-of-7 from 3-point range, in scoring only 10 points.

Phoenix grabbed a 36-30 lead, but the Bucks responded with a 20-6 spurt, Antetokounmpo scoring nine points to lead the way, in seizing a 50-42 edge.
Milwaukee closed the first half on a 10-0 run, Bobby Portis hitting a dunk and 3-pointer in the streak for a 60-45 Bucks half-time advantage.
The Suns began the third quarter by hitting 9-of-10 shots from the floor and pulled within 74-70, with Cam Johnson scoring 10 points and Crowder hitting three 3-pointers.
But Milwaukee battled back, scoring the final 16 points of the third quarter to grab a 98-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points in the first half, scored 16 in the third quarter while Holiday added 12.
“I felt like the momentum was going their way before that,” Holiday said. “I got the momentum going back on our side.”
The Bucks held the Suns at bay in the fourth quarter, ensuring a fifth game Saturday at Phoenix.

Topics: NBA Finals 2021 Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

