Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth gives clinic for female players from Muslim Golf Association

LONDON: As part of Golf Saudi's continuous efforts to develop the game of golf, a clinic was organized for ten female golfers from The Muslim Golf Association (MGA) as part of an exchange of golfing experience between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Held on the first day of the inaugural Aramco Team Series – London event, the clinic was held at the Centurion Club in the English county of Hertfordshire.

The clinic was given by Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth, who provided technical tips to help the participating MGA ladies improve their game. This session was held as part of Golf Saudi's Mass Participation programme, which aims to introduce the game of golf to female golfers in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The Muslim Golf Association was founded in 2020 as the world’s first dedicated golfing platform that caters for modern, professional, Muslim male and female golfers.

Commenting on the opportunity to host such a clinic, Golf Saudi ambassador Camilla Lennarth said she was excited about the project.

“I'm happy to be part of this initiative,” she said. “Being able to work closely with Golf Saudi always gives me the opportunity to play a more active role in developing and supporting the game. I'm happy to be able to introduce the game to more ladies and inspire them to take up the sport in future.”

Amir Malik, the founder of the MGA, described the experience as inspirational.

“It was a phenomenal event and such a proud moment for the MGA to be invited as guests of Golf Saudi,” he said. “The MGA ladies got a unique insight into the professional women’s game by having the opportunity to spend time in-person with Camilla Lennarth, which for any budding golfer is priceless. Events, such as the Aramco Team Series provide inspiration to future generations of up-and-coming golfers, both male and female and long may they continue.”

Golfers from the MGA were excited to participate in the clinic and reacquaint themselves with a feeling of normality after the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and a long period of social distancing.

Farah Bhatti, one of the participating MGA ladies described the positives of taking part in the clinic having herself suffered during the ongoing series of lockdowns.

“Having recently experienced life-threatening issues of my own, my physical and mental health has been seriously impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “As a Muslim woman, finding an activity to not only suit but also improve my lifestyle seemed impossible, until now. The MGA has not only given me this opportunity but has also introduced me to a fantastic new sport in golf!”

Bhatti continued: “I was invited to attend the Aramco Team Series-London event and having met with Ladies European Tour Pro Camilla Lennarth was such a fantastic opportunity. To hear first-hand about her sporting journey and how she started out in golf from a very young age was a real privilege. By sharing the highlights of her career as well as offering us simple tips on how we could each individually improve our own game was simply fantastic. This experience is one I will never forget.”

During the clinic, all necessary COVID-19 precautions were followed, from social distancing to limiting the number of attendees who were able to attend, to ensure a safe event for all participants. The limitations on the number of attendees provided a more concentrated and focused clinic for the participants who attended.

The Aramco Team Series, which was developed by Saudi Arabia, consists of 36 teams made up of three professional players and one amateur with scores from all four contributing to the final result. Following the inaugural London event, the Series will now move onto Sotogrande, in Spain, from August 5 to 7, then New York from October 14 to 16 and finally Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from November 10 to 12. November.