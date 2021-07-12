Saudi Arabia reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases as health ministry intensifies measures to protect Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 502,439.
Regionally, Riyadh had 344 new infections followed by the Eastern Province with 254, Makkah with 200, and Asir at 125. Jouf reported five.
There are currently 10,510 active cases, of which 1,434 are in a critical condition.
The Ministry of Health reported 1,523 recoveries, raising this total to 483,937 and taking the country’s recovery rate up to 96.3 percent.
There were 16 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,992.
There were 106,989 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours and more than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 57.4 percent of the population having received at least one jab.
The Ministry of Tourism has stepped up its control campaigns on institutional quarantine facilities, issuing penalties for violators with fines exceeding SR600,000 ($160,000).
Authorities are continuing to dispatch field inspection teams across different sectors to ensure that establishments are adhering to health and safety measures.
Al-Ardha governorate in Jazan announced that it has starting giving the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 to 18. The health department in Jazan also said that it had started giving the second dose of the vaccine to people aged 40 years and over.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it has implemented several of the highest standard of health and global precautionary measures to protect pilgrims during Hajj this year against COVID-19.
The ministry said it has prepared a number of health facilities to provide treatment services for pilgrims in the holy sites, including equipping three hospitals in East Arafat, Jabal Al-Rahma, and Mina Al-Wadi, in addition to six health centers, two of which are in Arafat, a center on the pedestrian road in Arafat, and three in the pilgrims’ accommodation sites in Mina.
The ministry added that a number of medical and technical cadres will be available to provide health services to pilgrims, adding that they have intensified their preparations to deal with cases of heat stress, and other heat-related illnesses expected to occur this year, due to the pilgrimage season coinciding with rising temperatures.
It said that it will employ several water mist fans, which have proven effective in lowering the temperature, reducing heat stress and sunstroke.
The Ministry of Commerce announced recently that 24,751 inspection tours were conducted last week across all regions to ensure businesses and organizations were following rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There were 802 violations, including patrons not wearing face masks, a lack of sanitizers at designated entry points, and no temperature testing for employees and visitors.
The ministry said it would continue its inspection tours to follow up on the application of health protocols.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 187 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.05 million.