Who’s Who: Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar, spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers

Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar was recently appointed spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE).
He is also the director of the Engineering Professional Examination at SCE.
Al-Omar is responsible for developing strategies and regulations for the professional engineering exams in cooperation with the National Center for Assessment (Qiyas) and the International Engineering Alliance.
Al-Omar has vast experience in the field of engineering. He has worked with several companies, which include Saudi Tumpane Co. and Albunayyan Holding.
In 2012, he joined Manar Alnour for Electricity System and Fire. His main duties focused on managing the requirements of the fire and electricity systems. Prior to that, he worked as a project manager at Al-Kharafi Sons Co.
Al-Omar also worked with Saudi Aramco as a mechanical engineer in different departments of the world’s biggest oil company.
He works with many government sectors and universities to increase awareness about the goals and objectives of the SCE professional exams, accreditation, and SCE membership. He also organizes workshops for engineers, technicians, and engineering college students.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Qassim University. Al-Omar received a master’s degree in engineering management from the Point Park University in the US.
SCE is a scientific professional body that aims to promote the engineering profession in the Kingdom and take measures to enhance its quality. Its tasks include setting criteria for practicing the profession.
One of the key goals of the council is to raise the standard of engineering education and training in the Kingdom.
It also encourages research and innovation in all fields of engineering.
