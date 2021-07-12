You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar, spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers

Who’s Who: Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar, spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers

Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar. (Supplied)
Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgzdr

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar, spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers

Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saleh Abdul Aziz Al-Omar was recently appointed spokesman for the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE).
He is also the director of the Engineering Professional Examination at SCE.
Al-Omar is responsible for developing strategies and regulations for the professional engineering exams in cooperation with the National Center for Assessment (Qiyas) and the International Engineering Alliance.
Al-Omar has vast experience in the field of engineering. He has worked with several companies, which include Saudi Tumpane Co. and Albunayyan Holding.
In 2012, he joined Manar Alnour for Electricity System and Fire. His main duties focused on managing the requirements of the fire and electricity systems. Prior to that, he worked as a project manager at Al-Kharafi Sons Co.
Al-Omar also worked with Saudi Aramco as a mechanical engineer in different departments of the world’s biggest oil company.
He works with many government sectors and universities to increase awareness about the goals and objectives of the SCE professional exams, accreditation, and SCE membership. He also organizes workshops for engineers, technicians, and engineering college students.  
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Qassim University. Al-Omar received a master’s degree in engineering management from the Point Park University in the US.
SCE is a scientific professional body that aims to promote the engineering profession in the Kingdom and take measures to enhance its quality. Its tasks include setting criteria for practicing the profession.
One of the key goals of the council is to raise the standard of engineering education and training in the Kingdom.
It also encourages research and innovation in all fields of engineering.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Tareq Ali Hamedi, Saudi karate champion
Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority

First smart card issued for this year’s Hajj

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal at a ceremony marking the issuance of first smart card for Hajj aimed at facilitating pilgrims. (Supplied)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal at a ceremony marking the issuance of first smart card for Hajj aimed at facilitating pilgrims. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

First smart card issued for this year’s Hajj

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal at a ceremony marking the issuance of first smart card for Hajj aimed at facilitating pilgrims. (Supplied)
  • Modern facilities ready to receive, serve pilgrims
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The first smart Hajj card for this year’s pilgrimage was issued in the presence of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan.

This came during an inspection visit to the holy sites on Monday to check on the readiness of the facilities to receive pilgrims. This will be the first time the technology is used to serve pilgrims throughout their journey.  
The tour began with Prince Khaled inaugurating the Al-Shumaisi Security Control Center project.
The project covers an area of 1.6 million square meters and is supported by smart systems for screening and a unified digital gateway that facilitates traffic and reduces the waiting period of people arriving in Makkah during peak times from 45 to seven minutes.
The number of vehicle lanes has been also increased from six to 16, and special lanes have been dedicated to buses, transport vehicles, trucks and emergency vehicles.
The center includes administrative offices, a mosque, a center for civil defense and another for the Red Crescent Authority, and a building for security and governmental authorities.
The governor also inaugurated the Al-Zaidi Reception Center project in the presence of Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah. The center aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from and into Makkah, reduce the waiting time for buses and improve the visual image at screening points.
The center includes a parking lot that fits over 8,000 vehicles, entry and exit gates and an inspection zone for vehicles.
It also issues the smart Hajj card, provides an automatic reading of the Hajj permits and offers hospitality services, including transportation of luggage to the holy sites and of pilgrims to the mosque to perform Tawaf or to visit Mina.

FASTFACTS

• A unified digital gateway inaugurated to monitor and facilitate traffic arriving in Makkah.

• The number of vehicle lanes has been also increased from six to 16. Special lanes have been dedicated to buses, transport vehicles, trucks and emergency vehicles.

Mashat explained that the Hajj smart card is linked to all services provided for pilgrims, allowing them to enter the camps and hotels and use the available transportation.
The card is also used to pay at points of sales and ATMs, guide lost pilgrims, control entry to the camps and time movements.
The Makkah governor visited the holy sites and inspected the readiness of Arafat and Mina, where he visited a model of the camps and listened to a briefing on its plans to receive pilgrims.
He also reviewed the precautionary measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as visual and thermal screening upon entry to living accommodations.
The sanitization process has been intensified, and masks and sanitizers will be distributed among pilgrims. Social distancing will also be enforced on-site, inside the rooms and during transportation.
Ready meals will be available for each pilgrim in their rooms, without the need to gather at dining halls. More than 1 million meals have been prepared for the Hajj season this year, taking into consideration the highest standards of quality and safety.
Prince Khaled also reviewed transportation plans: 3,000 passenger buses have been readied for pilgrims, with each accommodating 20 people. The buses will be distributed over four tracks, based on the colors red, green, yellow and blue. Each track is linked to the housing location of pilgrims. To organize and manage crowds, a smart program designed specifically for this purpose will be used.
Hajj will start on Dul Hijjah 8 (July 18). The day of Arafat will fall on Dul Hijjah 9 corresponding to July 19.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Related

Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award
Saudi Arabia
Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award

Saudi rights chief, GCC head discuss human rights coordination between member states

The president of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, held talks with GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayel Al-Hajraf in Riyadh. (SPA)
The president of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, held talks with GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayel Al-Hajraf in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi rights chief, GCC head discuss human rights coordination between member states

The president of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, held talks with GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayel Al-Hajraf in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad on Monday held a meeting with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, at his office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to increase coordination between the GCC member states in the field of human rights.
Al-Awwad highlighted the Kingdom’s measures taken to ensure human rights in light of the Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia is working to protect and promote human rights around the world as it launched new human rights training programs.
Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights.
Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans.
Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.  
In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.

Topics: Vision 2030

Related

Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, meets Daniel Benaim, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs. (GCC)
Saudi Arabia
GCC, Muslim World League and Saudi Human Rights Commission chiefs meet US official

Saudi Arabia, France to strengthen IP rights

KSA, France to strengthen IP rights. (SPA)
KSA, France to strengthen IP rights. (SPA)
Updated 13 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia, France to strengthen IP rights

KSA, France to strengthen IP rights. (SPA)
  • The memorandum seeks to strengthen and develop a general framework for collaboration
Updated 13 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation with the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).
SAIP CEO Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem and INPI Director General Pascal Faure signed the memorandum in the presence of French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille.
The memorandum seeks to strengthen and develop a general framework for collaboration.
It also aims to raise the level of coordination between the two sides to promote intellectual property rights.
SAIP has launched several programs to educate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) about intellectual property rights.
IP Clinic is one of the services offered by the authority to establish a communication channel with inventors and SMEs.

 

Topics: SAIP

Related

Saudi intellectual property authority confiscates, destroys millions of products in violation of laws 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi intellectual property authority confiscates, destroys millions of products in violation of laws 
KSU and Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property sign exchange deal
Saudi Arabia
KSU and Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property sign exchange deal

Saudi Culture Ministry launches contest for calligraphy center

The contest, which takes place in three phases, aims to promote talented youth and encourage them to make good use of their skills. (Shutterstock)
The contest, which takes place in three phases, aims to promote talented youth and encourage them to make good use of their skills. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Culture Ministry launches contest for calligraphy center

The contest, which takes place in three phases, aims to promote talented youth and encourage them to make good use of their skills. (Shutterstock)
  • The center includes a forum for Arab and Muslim calligraphers
Updated 13 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched a competition to design a logo for the Madinah-based Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.
Designers, calligraphers and artists interested in participating in the contest should register through the link https://engage.moc.gov.sa/mbs_design_competition until Aug. 11.
The winning logo will receive a prize of up to SR100,000 ($26,662). The contest aims to promote talented youth and encourage them to make good use of their skills.
The contest will take place in three phases. In the first phase, the submission of proposals through the dedicated electronic platform will be accepted, screened and nominated for the next stage.
In the second phase, experts will conduct workshops to guide the selected artists in making the final presentation to a jury. The panel of judges will then select the winning logo.

FASTFACT

The Prince Mohammad bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy contains a museum, an exhibition hall and an institute dedicated to the art of Arabic calligraphy.

Interested candidates should keep in mind the following guidelines, which are also available on the website: The design should be made using Arabic calligraphy; the name of the center should be in Arabic and English and positioned next to the logo; the proposed design should be digital and high quality; the logo should be submitted in the suggested base color, black on a white background, and white on a black background; and the logo should be made in both small and large sizes.
The Prince Mohammad bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy contains a museum, an exhibition hall and an institute dedicated to the art of Arabic calligraphy.
The center also includes a forum for Arab and Muslim calligraphers.
The center aims to become a leading international center for Arabic calligraphy under the ministry’s supervision, cementing the Kingdom’s status as a pioneer in the field and the official home of Arabic calligraphy.
It seeks to provide a cultural and educational environment for people interested in the art of Arabic calligraphy.

Topics: Saudi cultural ministry

Related

Think local: Meet the young creative pushing Saudi culture into the mainstream
Lifestyle
Think local: Meet the young creative pushing Saudi culture into the mainstream
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative

Saudi Arabia to send one million COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment to Tunisia

Saudi Arabia to send one million COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment to Tunisia
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to send one million COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment to Tunisia

Saudi Arabia to send one million COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment to Tunisia
  • The aid also includes 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, and 150 medical beds
  • After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is now grappling with a rise in infections
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to send medical supplies, including one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, where infections are rapidly rising.
King Salman has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to urgently support the North African country, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, said the directive “comes as an affirmation of the depth of the strong relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.”
He said the aid includes 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, 150 medical beds, and 50 vital signs monitoring devices with trolleys, as well as 4 million medical masks, 500,000 medical gloves, 180 pulse oximeters, 25 intravenous drug pumps, nine defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes, and five electrocardiographs (ECG).
Tunisia has been struggling to control the rapid spread of the virus. The country’s health care system is under severe stress and oxygen supplies are depleted.
After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is now grappling with a rise in infections. It imposed a lockdown in some cities starting last week, but rejected a full national lockdown over concerns about the impact on the economy.
On Sunday, it recorded 106 deaths and reported 4,300 new coronavirus cases.
The total number of coronavirus cases so far in the country has climbed to more than 500,000, with about 16,500 deaths, yet vaccinations lag far behind other countries.
So far, only 715,000 people have received two doses out, which is less than 6 percent of the total of 11.6 million population. The army has been deployed to help remedy the situation but vaccines remain scarce.
“We are in a catastrophic situation ... the health system has collapsed, we can only find a bed in hospitals with great difficulty,” said health ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya.
Intensive care units are full and there is a severe shortage of oxygen, officials said.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) COVID-19 Coronavirus coronavirus vaccines kais Saied

Related

Saudi Arabia pledges aid to Tunisia as COVID-19 infections rise
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges aid to Tunisia as COVID-19 infections rise
Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle
Sport
Jabeur auctions racquet to raise funds for Tunisia Covid battle

Latest updates

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport
Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport
Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year
Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year
First smart card issued for this year’s Hajj
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal at a ceremony marking the issuance of first smart card for Hajj aimed at facilitating pilgrims. (Supplied)
Israel expands Gaza fishing zone, allows more imports
A fisherman stages a protest at the Gaza port against the Israeli blockade. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.