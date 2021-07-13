RIYADH: The president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad on Monday held a meeting with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, at his office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to increase coordination between the GCC member states in the field of human rights.
Al-Awwad highlighted the Kingdom’s measures taken to ensure human rights in light of the Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia is working to protect and promote human rights around the world as it launched new human rights training programs.
Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights.
Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans.
Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.
In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.
Saudi rights chief, GCC head discuss human rights coordination between member states
https://arab.news/wqp4p
Saudi rights chief, GCC head discuss human rights coordination between member states
- Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights
RIYADH: The president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad on Monday held a meeting with the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, at his office in Riyadh.