Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy at highest since start of pandemic

Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy at highest since start of pandemic
Abu Dhabi's Grand Hyatt hotel. The emirate's tourism sector is rebounding rapidly. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy at highest since start of pandemic
  • Occupancy stood at 68.5 percent last month according to preliminary June 2021 data from the hospitality industry research company
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s hotel industry reported its highest occupancy since the start of the pandemic, according to STR.
Occupancy stood at 68.5 percent last month according to preliminary June 2021 data from the hospitality industry research company.
The average daily room rate was about 320 dirhams ($87.1) while revenue per available room, a key industry benchmark was about 219 dirhams.
"Year-over-year percentage increases are substantial because of the comparison with the months most affected by the pandemic in 2020," said STR.
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for any month in the Abu Dhabi since February 2020.
The UAE has rolled out a speedy vaccination program in a bid to restore activity in its economically vital tourism sector as quickly as possible.

Saudi military manufacturing booms as GAMI licenses rise 41 percent

Saudi military manufacturing booms as GAMI licenses rise 41 percent
Saudi military manufacturing booms as GAMI licenses rise 41 percent

Saudi military manufacturing booms as GAMI licenses rise 41 percent
  • Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to add higher value jobs and reduce reliance on imported military hardware
RIYADH: The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year according to new data from the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to add higher value jobs and reduce reliance on imported military hardware.
Riyadh will next March host the World Defense Exhibition which GAMI hopes will showcase the Kingdom’s burgeoning defense sector.

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories
Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories
  • Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with US inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2
TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, reversing most of the previous day’s losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in US crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains.
Brent crude for September rose 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.52 a barrel by 0655 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.45 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, having fallen 0.6 percent the previous day.
“Optimism about tight supply and declining US crude stockpiles lent support,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
“Still, growing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 infection cases worldwide and uncertainty over production plans by OPEC+ will likely limit gains,” he added.
US crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with US inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2.
China’s crude imports in June edged up slightly from May, though they were down sharply from a year earlier when refiners snapped up cheap oil to supply a market recovering from the coronavirus.
Investors shrugged off the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) monthly drilling productivity report which said crude output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 42,000 bpd in August, to 7.907 million bpd, compared with a 28,000 bpd rise in July.
“The predicted increase is still relatively small,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, adding that the continued restraint on drilling by US shale will underpin oil prices going forward.
“Bullish global equities amid hopes for a robust recovery in economy also boosted risk appetite in oil markets,” Yoshida said.
Asian shares jumped on Tuesday as momentum from the overnight gains on Wall Street got a further boost from strong trade data in China.
Still, reports from around the globe of surging infections kept some investors cautious.
The World Health Organization warned the Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers.

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
Updated 13 July 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil sector is expected to grow by 4.3 percent this year, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund’s mission to the Kingdom.
Growth in the non-oil economy is expected to be driven by a recovery in consumption as the country emerges from a year of lockdowns, Tim Callen, who leads the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Saudi Arabia, told Al Arabiya. He also anticipates a decrease in the Saudi budget deficit.
However, the oil sector may record negative growth by 0.5 percent as a result of reduced output arising from the OPEC+ group’s efforts to stabilize oil markets.
The Saudi economy is estimated by the IMF to grow by 2.4 percent overall this year.
The Saudi Ministry of Finance is holding a virtual seminar in the presence of officials from the IMF to discuss economic performance.

DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company

DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company
DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company

DP World says wins ruling against Djibouti’s port company
  • DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, and Djibouti have been in dispute since 2012 over DP World’s concession to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal
DUBAI: Dubai’s DP World said on Monday an arbitration tribunal in London ruled that Djibouti’s port company, Port de Djibouti (PDSA) breached a joint venture agreement over a container terminal with DP World by wrongfully attempting to end it.
The government of Djibouti, which is responsible for the port, could not immediately be reached for comment.
DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, and Djibouti have been in dispute since 2012 over DP World’s concession to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal, located in the Horn of Africa along strategic trade routes at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.
Djibouti said in 2018 it was placing the terminal in state hands and since then it has been operated by a management company controlled by the Djibouti government.
DP World called the seizure illegal, and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) ruled in August 2018 that the company’s contract in Djibouti was valid and binding.
The LCIA could not immediately be contacted on Monday.
DP World said in a statement on Monday the court ruled that PDSA remained a shareholder in the joint venture, and its attempted transfer of its shares to the government had no effect.
The arbitration will proceed to a second phase to decide the damages owed by PDSA to DP World, the DP World statement, published online, said.

ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale

ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale
ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale

ESG framework may pave way for first Saudi PIF green bond sale
  • ESG investing is set to become a major theme of this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund could sell bonds as soon as the fourth quarter as it seeks to develop a new ESG framework, Reuters reported.
It comes as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing principles become more widespread among institutions in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has asked banks to help it develop an ESG framework, Reuters reported, citing four sources, in a move that could allow it to expand its funding base to attract ESG-focused investors.
ESG investing is set to become a major theme of this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment forum planned for October.
“We have a moral responsibility as the FII Institute to own this global conversation about ESG, because it is becoming a very hot topic,” Richard Attias, the institute’s chief executive officer, told Arab News in an interview earlier this month.
One of the sources said developing an ESG framework would likely precede a multi-billion dollar bond sale, which would be the Saudi wealth fund’s first.
Once an ESG framework is developed, PIF may need credit ratings and an audit of its finances before it can issue bonds, the source said, adding the fund could sell bonds in the fourth quarter if “all goes smoothly.”
PIF did not respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

