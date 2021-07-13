Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy at highest since start of pandemic

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s hotel industry reported its highest occupancy since the start of the pandemic, according to STR.
Occupancy stood at 68.5 percent last month according to preliminary June 2021 data from the hospitality industry research company.
The average daily room rate was about 320 dirhams ($87.1) while revenue per available room, a key industry benchmark was about 219 dirhams.
"Year-over-year percentage increases are substantial because of the comparison with the months most affected by the pandemic in 2020," said STR.
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for any month in the Abu Dhabi since February 2020.
The UAE has rolled out a speedy vaccination program in a bid to restore activity in its economically vital tourism sector as quickly as possible.
