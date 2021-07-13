Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the most number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th.
https://arab.news/rzweh
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the most number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th.
BANGKOK: Thailand has given the go-ahead for home isolation of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and use of home self-test kits, as a stubborn coronavirus outbreak puts pressure on its capital’s health care and testing capacity.
Thailand has so far been predominantly using RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests but long queues at testing facilities in Bangkok, the epicenter, have caused a rethink of measures to track infections.
The rapid antigen test kits, the approval of which was announced in the official Royal Gazette on Tuesday, should be available in stores next week.
A Food and Drug Administration official said efforts were being made to keep the price of the kits, which are less accurate than RT-PCR tests, at around 100 baht ($3.06).
Authorities also approved home and community isolation for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic coronavirus cases, as daily infections of more than 9,000 stretch resources.
Thailand recorded 8,685 infections and 56 deaths on Tuesday, among the 353,712 cases and 2,847 fatalities overall, most of which have been since early April.
The outbreak was initially fueled by the Alpha variant but 57 percent of recent cases in Bangkok have been the highly contagious Delta variant, officials say.
Thailand has also reported seven cases of suspected mixed infection with the two variants at a Bangkok construction site.
LONDON: After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong.
The couple — and millions of other people who have been vaccinated through a UN-backed effort — could find themselves barred from entering many European and other countries because those nations don’t recognize the Indian-made version of the vaccine for travel.
Although AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Europe has been authorized by the continent’s drug regulatory agency, the same shot manufactured in India hasn’t been given the green light.
EU regulators said AstraZeneca hasn’t completed the necessary paperwork on the Indian factory, including details on its production practices and quality control standards.
But some experts describe the EU move as discriminatory and unscientific, pointing out that the World Health Organization has inspected and approved the factory. Health officials say the situation won’t only complicate travel and frustrate fragile economies but also undermine vaccine confidence by appearing to label some shots substandard.
As vaccination coverage rises across Europe and other rich countries, authorities anxious to salvage the summer tourism season are increasingly relaxing coronavirus border restrictions.
Earlier this month, the European Union introduced its digital COVID-19 certificate, which allows EU residents to move freely in the 27-nation bloc as long as they have been vaccinated with one of the four shots authorized by the European Medicines Agency, have a fresh negative test, or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.
While the US and Britain remain largely closed to outside visitors, the EU certificate is seen as a potential model for travel in the COVID-19 era and a way to boost economies.
The officially EU-endorsed vaccines also include those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They don’t include the AstraZeneca shot made in India or many other vaccines used in developing countries, including those manufactured in China and Russia.
Individual EU countries are free to apply their own rules for travelers from inside and outside the bloc, and their rules vary widely, creating further confusion for tourists. Several EU countries, including Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, allow people to enter if they have had non-EU-endorsed vaccines; several others, including France and Italy, don’t.
For Nsofor, the realization he could be barred was “a rude awakening.” After a tough year of working during the pandemic in Abuja, Nsofor and his wife were looking forward to a European vacation with their two young daughters, perhaps admiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris or touring Salzburg in Austria.
Nsofor noted that the Indian-made vaccine he received had been authorized by WHO for emergency use and had been supplied through COVAX, the UN-backed program to provide shots to poor corners of the world. WHO’s approval included a visit to the Serum Institute of India factory to ensure that it had good manufacturing practices and that quality control standards were met.
“We’re grateful to the EU that they funded COVAX, but now they are essentially discriminating against a vaccine that they actively funded and promoted,” Nsofor said. “This will just give room to all kinds of conspiracy theories that the vaccines we’re getting in Africa are not as good as the ones they have for themselves in the West.”
Ivo Vlaev, a professor at Britain’s University of Warwick who advises the government on behavioral science during COVID-19, agreed that Western countries’ refusal to recognize vaccines used in poor countries could fuel mistrust.
“People who were already suspicious of vaccines will become even more suspicious,” Vlaev said. “They could also lose trust in public health messages from governments and be less willing to comply with COVID rules.”
Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tessema, director of health for the International Rescue Committee, said countries that have declined to recognize vaccines cleared by WHO are acting against the scientific evidence.
“Vaccines that have met WHO’s threshold should be accepted. Otherwise it looks like there’s an element of racism here,” he said.
WHO urged countries to recognize all of the vaccines it has authorized, including two Chinese-made ones. Countries that decline to do so are “undermining confidence in lifesaving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting uptake of vaccines and potentially putting billions of people at risk,” the UN health agency said in a statement this month.
In June, the Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, tweeted that he was concerned about vaccinated Indians facing problems traveling to the EU and said he was raising the problem at the highest levels with regulators and countries.
Stefan De Keersmaeker, a spokesman for the EU’s executive arm, said last week that regulators were obligated to check the production process at the Indian factory.
“We are not trying to create any doubts about this vaccine,” he said.
AstraZeneca said it only recently submitted the paperwork on the Indian factory to the EU drug regulatory agency. It didn’t say why it didn’t do so earlier, before the agency made its original decision in January.
Public health experts warned that countries that decline to recognize vaccines backed by WHO are complicating global efforts to safely restart travel.
“You can’t just cut off countries from the rest of the world indefinitely,” said Dr. Raghib Ali of the University of Cambridge. “To exclude some people from certain countries because of the vaccine they’ve received is wholly inconsistent because we know that these approved vaccines are extremely protective.”
Nsofor said he and his wife are still deciding where to take their summer vacation and are leaning toward Singapore or East Africa.
“I didn’t realize there were so many layers to vaccine inequity,” he said.
PARIS: They're back! Foreign tourists can once again be seen and heard strolling the streets of European cities. But despite Europe throwing open its doors, tourists say traveling during the pandemic is complicated.
Since June 9, it is possible for tourists to visit Europe again, depending on the health situation in their country of origin, and the vaccination record of the traveler.
Among the different measures that can apply is proof of full vaccination more than two weeks prior to travel, a certificate of Covid recovery less than six months prior to travel, a negative RT-PCR or antigen test, health form, quarantine or self-isolation of seven to 10 days.
The differences feed into the uncertainty that travelers face.
"One day you need this, another day that. When we arrived at the airport, we were asked to fill out new papers, even though we had already filled out several," remarked Brandon McDaniel, a Texas businessman who was on a five-week trip with his family.
His wife Crystal, a designer, added: "We know that it will be very expensive after a while to do all the tests required to enter each country, but if that's what it takes to be able to travel again, we will do it."
The United States is on a "green" list of countries according to a scale established in France in mid-June, which means people from there do not need a test if they have been fully vaccinated.
"Americans have wanted to come back for some time," noted Corinne Menegaux, head of the Paris tourism office.
"In all surveys we see that Paris is still the main destination for them. And since vaccination campaigns began there earlier, many have been inoculated, which makes traveling easier," she added.
In spite of the reopening, the number of US tourists visiting Paris is down by 85 percent from the level in June 2019, and arrivals by foreign tourists in general are down by 60 percent, the tourism office says.
"In 2019, there were 10 million people over the summer. In 2020 we welcomed two million and this year we expect between four and five million," Menegaux said.
Denis Farias, who runs a souvenir shop near the landmark Eiffel Tower, said: "There are really no more tourists in Paris at the moment.
"Two years ago there were five of us (working) in the shop, now I am on my own."
Which is ok with many of the tourists.
"Since there are fewer people, you can take the time to do more things, spend less time in line, it's a relaxing atmosphere," observed Mohammed Charpenel, who works in the real-estate sector in Dubai.
"It's happiness again," he concluded.
The tourism numbers may be down in part to the uncertainty of whether Europe would allow in tourists for the summer, which discouraged some people when making their vacation plans months ago.
"The worst part was the waiting. We had booked in March but we didn't know when France would reopen," Chicago teacher Martin Douglass said.
"Today, traveling is like gambling."
1,300 kilometers to the south in the Spanish capital, tourists told a different story.
"My plane was full," said Luke Johnson, a 19-year-old student from Denver, Colorado.
"We would have liked to go to Germany and the Netherlands, but we would have had to make a quarantine."
Elena Schupp, 56, a dual US-Spanish national who lives in South Carolina, said she made it to Madrid via Dallas with her daughter, despite numerous measures that made things a bit complicated.
"What will it be like for those who are not technically minded," she asked.
"I know, for example, that my mother would never have been able to do it!"
From January through April, Spain welcomed 1.8 million foreign tourists, according to the national statistics institute.
That leaves the country well shy of its 2021 target of 45 million.
Euromonitor International, a market research company, has estimated that there will be 61 percent fewer Chinese visitors to Western Europe this year, despite a continent-wide digital Covid certificate designed to ease travel restrictions.
Foreign tourists could also be found ambling along the canals of Venice, although in far fewer numbers than usual.
"Less tourists so it's better for me!" said 34-year-old Ann Fang from Arizona.
She said she had already been vaccinated, so that didn't pose a problem, but that there was a bit of paperwork.
"I think it's a little more difficult because of all the documentation to come to Europe, but I got here," she said.
Even those from "red" countries who need to request permission to enter Europe manage to make it.
Kokulo Lawuobahsuno, 33, from Liberia, acknowledged he was a bit worried at first.
"But then I just followed the requirements, it wasn't a problem for me," he said.
"I did my test, I'm fully vaccinated."
KABUL: The Taliban on Monday warned Turkey against keeping some of its troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul airport after US and NATO forces withdraw next month, saying that any country choosing to do so would be treated as an “occupier.”
Turkey has more than 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of a non-combat NATO mission, with some soldiers training security forces and others serving at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
“Turkey has been in Afghanistan for the past 20 years with NATO, and if it wants to remain now, without any doubt, we regard it as an occupier and will act against it,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News.
As NATO’s only Muslim member, Turkey’s noncombat troops have rarely been attacked by the Taliban or other insurgent groups in Afghanistan, with Mujahid saying the Taliban “always wanted to forge good relations” with Turkey and “endeavored to have normal ties.”
But he rejected Ankara’s proposal to oversee the airport’s operations.
“We have lots of commonalities with Turkey … and they are Muslim, but if they intervene and keep its troops, then it will bear the responsibility.”
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had reached a conditional deal with Washington, DC to take over the airport’s security after the NATO withdrawal.
“Our defense minister met with the US defense secretary, and we had a meeting with US and NATO to discuss the future of the Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Erdogan said on July 9. “We decided on what we accept in this respect and which conditions we don’t agree upon.”
The airport’s security is crucial for military and civilian flights and the safe passage of international aid groups and diplomats in Afghanistan.
Ankara has, however, said it cannot carry out the mission without support and would need additional troops for it.
Since the drawdown of coalition forces began on May 1, the Taliban have made rapid territorial gains against Afghan government forces in several regions, including areas near Kabul.
The advances have stoked fears about security in the capital and its airport, which has come under rocket strikes by both Taliban and Daesh affiliates in the past, despite the presence of coalition forces at the facility. When contacted by Arab News on Monday, several government officials, including those from President Ashraf Ghani’s office, refused to comment on Turkey’s decision to keep troops.
However, a Defense Ministry spokesman said that the Kabul airport had been fitted with an air defense system, to counter incoming rockets, over the weekend.
“This system installed at Kabul airport, (which) has been tested in other parts of the world, will be highly effective in foiling rocket attacks on Kabul airport as well,” Fawad Aman said.
Following secret talks with the Taliban that lasted nearly 16 months, the former US administration under President Donald Trump agreed to a deal with the insurgent group in Feb. 2020 to pull out all troops by May 1, after nearly 20 years of occupation in Afghanistan.
However, after assuming office in January, President Joe Biden said it was technically difficult to meet the deadline and vowed to withdraw the soldiers by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks in the US.
Last week, Biden said all foreign forces would exit the country by Aug. 31, while US and British officials said they would keep hundreds of soldiers to train Afghan troops and for security reasons.
The Taliban have accused the US of failing to abide by the deal, threatening to target any country that wished to keep troops beyond Sept. 11.
In May, when Ankara expressed its readiness to run the airport, the Taliban refused to attend a crucial, US-sponsored international meeting on Afghanistan in Turkey, aimed at settling the decades-old conflict.
One expert said that seeking to take over the security and operations of Kabul airport was nothing short of treason.
“Kabul airport is more important for the world, US and Europe than any other part of Afghanistan because they will use that as an exit or fleeing path when things become worse here,” Mohammad Hassan, an analyst and former Afghan colonel, told Arab News. “The entire country is burning, but the world only wants to protect the airport for their goals. This is really a big treason against the Afghan nation.”
KARACHI: Work on fencing along Pakistan’s border with Iran is underway and will be completed within a year, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Monday.
The 959-km Pakistan-Iran border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It includes a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers, and is notorious for human trafficking and smuggling, as well as cross-border militancy.
In February last year, then-Pakistani Army spokesperson Gen. Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan and Iran were considering fencing the common border so that “no third party could sabotage relations” between the two countries.
Both nations have repeatedly accused each other of allowing militants to cross their shared frontier and carry out attacks. Both deny state complicity.
In May this year, Moazzam Jah Ansari, commandant of the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary in Balochistan, a province that borders Iran, told the Pakistani Senate that Iran was resisting the fencing.
“Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan is 90 percent fenced and the rest will be completed within one month,” Ahmed told reporters. “The border with Iran is 46 percent fenced and it will be completed within a year’s time,” he said, adding that his ministry was “fully focused” on border management.
Ahmed said that a final decision on the fate of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious political party that was banned by the government in April this year for holding violent protests, would be taken next month.
“The last and important (issue) is that a summary of the decision regarding the TLP has been sent, and tomorrow, a meeting of the Cabinet will decide what should be the fate of TLP,” Ahmed added.
The law requires that the Cabinet gives its approval to enforce a government ban on any political party before the election commission dissolves it and it is proscribed from contesting elections.