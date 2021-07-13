Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year

RIYADH: A Sudanese minister expects Saudi Arabia and Sudan to sign investment project deals worth millions of dollars this year.
This came during the Kingdom’s hosting of an investment forum last week, the Sudan Tribune reported, citing Sudan’s Minsiter of Investment Al-Hadi Muhammad Ibrahim.
He said that the deals would follow the Eid Al-adha break without giving a specific date. These planned investments cover infrastructure, electricity and main roads, as well as projects to develop Port Sudan or establish other ports.
