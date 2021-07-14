Bulgarian ‘Fly Now, Pay if Okay’ startup in talks with potential backers

You are here

Kalojan Georgiev, CEO and co-founder of Colibra, says when the company did some initial media in the UAE in March it received around 15,000 applications for flights, worth around $20 million, within the first 24 hours. (Supplied)
  • The app is currently in the beta testing phase and due to be officially launched in the Middle East in the fourth quarter of this year
DUBAI: A Bulgarian startup that allows customers to buy flight tickets and only pay when the plane touches down on time at its destination is in talks with potential backers in the Middle East, ahead of an official launch later this year.

Colibra was launched in 2019 and is described as a “Fly Now, Pay if Okay” service, where passengers can book a flight set to depart up to 30 days ahead, and the cost is only deducted from their credit card when they arrive at their destination, as opposed to paying at the point of booking when buying a ticket directly with an airline.

The app also does not charge customers at all if their flight is canceled, or delayed by more than three hours.

The app is currently in the beta testing phase and due to be officially launched in the Middle East in the fourth quarter of this year. 

The app is currently accepting a small number of users in the region, in order to test the product, and Kalojan Georgiev, CEO and co-founder of Colibra, told Arab News that when the company did some initial media in the UAE in March it received around 15,000 applications for flights, worth around $20 million, within the first 24 hours.

The company will need a lot of working capital to fund the business model, so Georgiev said he is in talks with a number of potential partners in the region, including in Saudi Arabia.

“We have a few parties we are discussing with in the area; one is Saudi, one in Qatar and a few others, but mostly in the UAE,” he said, adding that these included banks and financial institutions, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and family offices.

“I cannot name it now because we are under NDA (non-disclosure agreement), but there are some government institutions which are supporting us,” he said.

The company’s business model is based on the margin on compensation for delayed flights. If a flight is delayed, the app applies for compensation from the airline on the passenger’s behalf and its profit is the difference, usually around 20 percent, between what it receives from the airline and what it pays out to the user. It also plans to launch other travel-related services on the app, such as hotel and car rental bookings, which would be additional revenue streams.

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in Chinese medical robot startup

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in Chinese medical robot startup
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in Chinese medical robot startup

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in Chinese medical robot startup
  • The global market for medical rehabilitation equipment is projected to rise to $16.6 billion by 2025
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Prosperity7 Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco, has invested in Chinese medical rehabilitation robot firm Fourier Intelligence as part of the startup’s Series C+ funding round.

“All proceeds will go towards global market expansion and technological development, furthering the company’s mission to provide intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and neurological patients,” the Chinese company said in a Linkedin post.

As part of the investment, Prosperity7 Ventures will back the expansion of Fourier’s smart rehabilitation robotics into the Saudi market.

Founded in 2015, Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence has research and development R&D centers in Singapore, Chicago, Phoenix, Zurich, Melbourne, Madrid, Kobe and Kuala Lumpur, and primarily sells physical rehabilitation equipment and robots.

Fourier products have been widely installed in more than 1,000 institutions and the company has a client base spanning across 50 countries.

“Fourier Intelligence is leading the way to next-generation rehabilitation. The ability to combine the power of AI analytics with precision robotics can achieve leaps in rehabilitation,” said Aysar Tayeb, executive managing director of Prosperity7.

The global market for medical rehabilitation equipment is projected to rise to $16.6 billion by 2025, from $12.9 billion in 2020, according to statistics from research firm MarketsandMarkets.

Egypt’s largest private bank nets huge profits in Q2

Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s largest private bank nets huge profits in Q2

Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
  • Commercial International Bank reports 23.6 percent annual growth in net profits for the second quarter of 2021
  • National Bank of Egypt, the country’s largest government bank, raises its stake in CIB shares
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s largest private bank, achieved a 23.6 percent annual growth in net profits for the second quarter of 2021, amounting to 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205,351).

The bank’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase, Asharq reported.

The bank’s net profit in the first half of the year grew by 22 percent amounting to 6.077 billion, while provisions for loan losses reached 1.019 billion, recording a 55 percent decrease.

The country’s largest government bank, the National Bank of Egypt, raised its stake in CIB shares to 8.27 percent, an increase of 3.8 million shares, during the second quarter of this year.

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
  • Sudan’s Minsiter of Investment Al-Hadi Muhammad Ibrahim said the deals would follow the Eid Al-Adha break without giving a specific date
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Sudanese minister expects Saudi Arabia and Sudan to sign investment project deals worth millions of dollars this year.

This came during the Kingdom’s hosting of an investment forum last week, the Sudan Tribune reported, citing Sudan’s Minsiter of Investment, Al-Hadi Muhammad Ibrahim.

He said that the deals would follow the Eid Al-Adha break without giving a specific date. These planned investments cover infrastructure, electricity and main roads, as well as projects to develop Port Sudan or establish other ports.

Sudan was hit with an economic crisis, which includes inflation approaching 400 percent, shortages of basic goods and services and a spike in food insecurity.

Recent economic reforms by the government include the removal of fuel subsidies and a sharp exchange rate devaluation under an IMF-monitored program required to enter the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC).

Recently, Sudan received approval from the International Monetary Fund for relief on more than $56 billion in debt and new IMF funding of $2.5 billion over three years. The IMF has accepted the East African country into HIPC initiative based on the country’s commitment to macroeconomic reforms, meaning Khartoum can finally access debt forgiveness and new funds. 

The country is the penultimate candidate for the IMF-World Bank program and by far the largest debt holder.

Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea

Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea

Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea
  • Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 million tons each year through long-term agreements
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Petroleum (QP) has finalized a 20-year sale and purchase agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Korea.
The agreement with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) covers the supply of 2 million tons-a-year of LNG, QP said in a filing.
Shipments will start by January 2025, and will be delivered to KOGAS’ LNG receiving terminals in Korea.
Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 million tons each year through long-term agreements, making it the largest supplier of LNG to the Republic of Korea, QP said.

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
  • Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to add higher value jobs and reduce reliance on imported military hardware
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year according to new data from the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest.

“Through the National Military Industries Sector Strategy we have identified 11 target areas as strategic priorities, developed a research roadmap, adopted an acquisition strategy, and identified how to incentivize the enablers that will help the military industries flourish in the Kingdom,” said GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali in the organization's half-year report.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.
GAMI was established in 2017 and has helped drive the localization rate within the sector to 8 percent last year from just 2 percent before its formation.
The aim is to increase this to up to 50 percent by 2030.
Among the latest investments to boost local manufacturing is a project to develop armored protected vehicles spearheaded by the Military Industries Corporation.
Zamil Offshore Services and CMN Group have also collaborated on the development of high speed interceptor vessels. Riyadh will next March host the World Defense Exhibition which GAMI hopes will showcase the Kingdom’s burgeoning defense sector.
Some 86 percent of the space has already been allocated to exhibitors that include Lockheed Martin, Embraer and General Dynamics.
The event is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors and include at least 85 military delegations.
Total global military expenditure rose to $1981 billion last year, up 2.6 per cent in real terms from 2019, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The combined military spending of the 11 Middle Eastern states for which SIPRI has data decreased by 6.5 per cent in 2020, to $143 billion.

