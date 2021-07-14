Saudi Logistics Academy will prepare youth, create more than 350 jobs

JEDDAH: The Saudi Logistics Academy, which will train and qualify Saudi youth and develop their technical knowledge and skills in the logistics sector, was launched on Tuesday.
Through its local and international partnerships, students will take part in various specialized training programs as the academy will contribute to the consolidation of the country’s position as a global logistics center.
The academy will prepare the youth but has also created jobs.
During Tuesday’s launch ceremony, 11 junior employment agreements were signed with the private sector to employ more than 350 Saudi men and women.
The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Logistics Academy’s launch and of the Public Transport Authority, Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, said the academy's programs will be available by the beginning of the next semester.
He said the launch of the academy is one of the initiatives that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and will also establish and improve the performance of logistics centers in the country.
The academy targets seven sectors: postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, land transport, e-commerce, warehouse management, and air transport.
A variety of training programs will be offered, including long qualification programs that will last three training semesters, short courses and remote training programs, international specialized professional certificate programs, and specialized executive programs.
The launching ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, and the governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC), Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid.
The beginning of registration will be announced through the website sla.edu.sa
Riyadh forum call to formulate sustainable policies for a better future
UN Human Rights Champion Kehkashan Basu said that the recovery process presents a unique opportunity to rebuild a better environment and restore the balance between humanity and “Mother Earth,” to help foster “a culture of peace”
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: A virtual UN event hosted from Riyadh on Monday discussed how the world could best recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Speakers covered topics including the preservation of natural resources and ensuring social inclusion and equal participation in a post-COVID-19 world.
The event was hosted by the Saudi Green Building Forum, a Saudi nongovernmental organization, alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which was held between July 6-15.
The forum raises awareness about the SDGs and their application, and is one of the few established Saudi NGOs in consultative status with the UN.
This event sparked debate on how to bridge the gap between public and private sector roles to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“Holding this meeting from the Saudi capital as part of this prestigious event is an outstanding achievement, and represents a statement of Saudi civil society toward SDGs,” the secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, Faisal Al-Fadl, told Arab News.
Experts, academics, youth, and representatives of NGOs from all over the world volunteered to take part at the discussion under the title “The honest voice, bridging the gap: Climate, sustainability and resource efficiency; ensuring health, safety & the environment; sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19.”
Clara Rowe, CEO of Restore — an open data platform that supports the global restoration movement — told the event: “The COVID-19 crisis has made clear the connection between human health and the health of our natural ecosystems.”
Holding this meeting from the Saudi capital as part of this prestigious event is an outstanding achievement, and represents a statement of the Saudi civil society toward SDGs.
Faisal Al-Fadl
In her speech during the first session on climate, sustainability and resource efficiency, Rowe added: “June 5 marked the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a crucial moment to focus collaboration across sectors and between nations, in order to restore our planet — for local resilience and for our collective fight against global climate change.”
UN Human Rights Champion Kehkashan Basu said that the recovery process presents a unique opportunity to rebuild a better environment and restore the balance between humanity and “Mother Earth,” to help foster “a culture of peace.”
Speakers also included the former secretary-general of the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum, Aldo Flores-Quiroga, who addressed the circular carbon economy and sustainability.
Omhani Ambre Naija, a writer and founder of Sparklink Agency — which specializes in designing sustainable business models — said: “COVID-19 is an unprecedented crisis that hit the whole world and transformed drastically the way we live, work together and do business. It is now essential to embrace the paradigm shift toward a new reality.”
Majdah Al-Qadi, a consultant and a human development planning specialist, told the discussion that there should be more support given to civil societies to enhance their participation in economic growth and national transformation.
The concluding recommendations by the speakers highlighted some long-term priorities for the future, including directing attention to natural resources, providing an infrastructure for an inclusive society, strengthening the link between policy and science, and building civil society resilience.
The speakers said that these goals should be achieved by enabling independent learning, ensuring health and safety, supporting local communities, and empowering fair systems supported by multisectoral and multidisciplinary procedures.
Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness
Co-founder recalls her long journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
MAKKAH: Nisreen Hakim and her friend Ashwaq Al-Hazmi are the founders of Jeddah Cycling Ladies, with club members traveling distances exceeding 100 km and taking part in races.
She and her friends travel from the waterfront, through the lakes to the historic Al-Balad district, and back to the starting point. Team members ride for 90 minutes every day.
As a young child, Hakim would attend basketball and volleyball matches, which instilled in her the love for sports.
“My father used to take me and my younger brother to see matches such as basketball and volleyball in the King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah,” she told Arab News. “I used to listen to the sounds of the audience, their enthusiasm and encouragement. That atmosphere was ideal for me, and it sparked within me the passion for sports and games.”
Hakim also went to Al-Wehda FC in Makkah, where she and her father were accompanied by well-known sports commentators such as Mohammed Ramadan and Zahid Qudsi. “I always saw them when they visited our house. Our home was like a sports center of all stripes and tendencies. That’s how I became attached to sports since childhood.”
Sport has shaped Hakim’s personality and self-esteem. Cycling symbolizes independence for her, and it has also had positive repercussions for her mental health.
Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience.
Nisreen Hakim
“I was exposed to a family problem during that time. My psychological state was affected and, because I am a person who loves to move, I used to ride a bike alone. I did not have a bike at that time, so I used to rent one to ride around and practice cycling. What helped me the most is the presence of people in Jeddah who are open to cultures and arts due to the diversity of ethnicities and backgrounds.”
But her journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional one has been tiring.
“Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience,” she added. “I feel that I am still at the beginning of the road, despite my hard training and the hundreds of kilometers that I travel daily, but it is a sport that requires patience, passion and love. Fortunately, for me, the period of my attachment to this sport coincided with allowing women to drive. This has helped me a lot in overcoming obstacles and moving to more professional and dynamic stages.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
• Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km.
• The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. • Most of the training sessions are in the evening.
Hakim was practicing cycling as a hobby when she met Al-Hazmi and suggested establishing a team to Ashraf Bamatraf, the leader of the Jeddah cycling team. “He was very impressed with the idea and, together, we founded the Jeddah women’s cyclist club.”
She said she had benefited from global experiments in terms of preparation and training, although Saudi roads were not designed for cycling and did not have the sport in mind. Cyclists in the Kingdom were, however, able to stick to safety procedures such as wearing helmets, having lights and reflectors, and using the correct lanes.
“Fortunately, girls can now practice it with our team, which has women captains to maintain some degree of privacy, in addition to adhering to all safety measures, the most important of which is wearing a helmet. Moreover, there are special training courses for girls who cannot ride bikes. They are taught how to maintain their balance and other basic skills.”
The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
“Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km. The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. Most of the training sessions are in the evening and we set out from the headquarters of the Jeddah cyclists to Obhur through the waterfront.”
Very hot weather and possibly rain forecast for Hajj season in Saudi Arabia
Temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, according to National Center of Meteorology
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The forecast for this year’s Hajj season predicts very hot weather, with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the Masha’er area, experts said on Tuesday.
Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, also warned of “active speed” winds that could cause sand and dust storms. He could not rule out the chance of rain at the holy sites in Makkah, which include Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, especially in the afternoons due to cloud formations in the eastern heights of the Masha’er area.
Ghulam inspected the center’s work at the holy sites and the newly launched Hajj operating room. He said the meteorology center is ready to monitor and follow up on the latest weather conditions and phenomena at all the holy sites, and coordinate around the clock with all relevant authorities and organizations.
He added that the head of the Meteorological Operations Center in Mina will also provide weather information broadcasts, daily bulletins, and emergency plans in case of severe weather conditions.
Hajj season begins on July 18. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 60,000 people from within the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.
Saudi Arabia donates nearly $10m for ground breaking IAEA nuclear terrorism training center
The center is scheduled to be operational in 2023
It will provide more than 2,000 square meters of specialized technical infrastructure and equipment.
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Saudi Arabia have broken ground on the agency’s new nuclear security center near Vienna.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the IAEA, was joined by Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria and the permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna for the ceremony on Monday.
The IAEA Nuclear Security Training and Demonstration Center is located in the Seibersdorf district, 30 kilometers south of the Austrian capital.
The center aims to strengthen countries’ capabilities to enhance nuclear security and counter nuclear terrorism.
Saudi Arabia donated €8.3 million ($9.77 million) to establish the center as part of its efforts to combat nuclear terrorism and illicit trafficking in nuclear materials, and protect nuclear and radiological facilities.
“Big day for IAEA as we broke ground for new nuclear security training center that will help strengthen countries’ abilities to tackle nuclear terrorism in areas such as the illegal trafficking of nuclear material and the physical protection of facilities and major public events,” Grossi said.
The 2,000 square meter center is set to begin operating next year.
Practical training will be conducted on platforms for demonstration systems and virtual reality environments that simulate the security systems used in nuclear power plants, research reactors, and border crossings.
“Participants will practice procedures on access and alarm controls, inspect physical protection systems, better understand computer security risks, and learn how to sweep an area for radioactive material during major public events, among other activities. Exercises at the training center will also strengthen capabilities in radiological crime scene management and nuclear forensics,” the IAEA said.
Britain pledged €2 million, while the United States pledged €1 million.
“Thanks to the great generosity of our donor countries this new facility will expand the topic areas covered by the IAEA’s Seibersdorf complex,” Grossi added.
Over 400k vaccine jabs given daily in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry said an additional 946 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 484,883
Updated 18 min 11 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: An average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered each day in Saudi Arabia, according to official figures. Health authorities said they plan to increase this number to 500,000.
Khaled Al-Abdulkareem, assistant deputy minister for primary healthcare and supervisor of the Health Ministry’s vaccine program, told TV news channel Al-Ekhbariya that the Kingdom has enough vaccine supplies to reach this target.
More than 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.
On Tuesday, Saudi health authorities reported 1,295 new infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 503,734. Riyadh region accounted for the highest number of new infections, 327 cases, followed by Makkah region with 283, the Eastern Province with 189 and Asir with 135.
FASTFACTS
• Saudi Arabia reported 1,295 new infections on Tuesday.
• A further 14 people died as a result of conditions related to COVID-19.
• More than 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom.
A further 14 people have died as a result of conditions related to COVID-19, raising the death toll in the country to 8,006. A total of 10,845 cases remain active, with 1,426 patients receiving critical care.
The Health Ministry said an additional 946 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 484,883. An additional 106,989 PCR tests for the virus were conducted in the past 24 hours in the Kingdom.
Saudi authorities said that they continue to take action against individuals and commercial establishments found to be violating COVID-19 health protocols.