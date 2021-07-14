RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the development of labor market policies.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Dr. Sahil Babayev signed the MoU during an online meeting.
The MoU seeks to share experiences, information and relevant legislative and regulatory documents to improve coordination in making labor market policies.
The two countries also agreed to coordinate common positions on issues of mutual interest at international forums. This is the first agreement of its kind between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.
The memorandum is part of the ministry’s plan to build complementary and strategic partnerships in different sectors at the international level.
Such collaborations will help the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 goals.
Several top officials from both sides attended the online meeting.
Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan sign MoU on labor market policies
https://arab.news/bsa8f
Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan sign MoU on labor market policies
- The MoU seeks to share experiences, information and relevant legislative and regulatory documents to improve coordination in making labor market policies
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the development of labor market policies.