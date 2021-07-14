Saudi-Japan sport ties discussed

RIYADH: Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, held an online meeting with Japanese Ambassador Fumio Iwai on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two sides in the field of sports.
They also reviewed several issues of common interest.
Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s massive national reform program, has supercharged sports in the country since its introduction.
The Kingdom has hosted a number of major international events, including the Supercoppa Italiana, Formula E, heavyweight boxing as well as golfing and tennis tournaments.
The reforms have also allowed for more participation of women in sports.
Saudi Arabia is also inviting global investors to take full ownership of clubs, academies and centers across 27 of its most popular sports.
The Saudi sports economy has grown 174 percent in the last three years and its contribution to gross domestic product has increased by 22 percent.
