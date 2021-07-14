Saudi health ministry says it is safe to mix COVID-19 vaccines approved in Kingdom

RIYADH: It is safe to mix doses of different COVID-19 vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported citing the health ministry’s official spokesman Dr Mohamed Al-Abdali.
“Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organization about mixing vaccines, and we confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on international research and specialized scientific committees, as this procedure is authorized by the World Health Organization and a number of world's countries,” he said.
The country administers an average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each day, the health ministry said, adding that this would increase to 500,000.
Over 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.
Saudi Arabia calls for clear mechanism to start negotiations on Ethiopian dam
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi government on Tuesday reiterated its support for Egypt and Sudan to preserve their rights, amid the ongoing dispute between the two countries and Ethiopia over the damming of the Nile.
Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the dam, known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, but Egypt fears it will threaten its water supply from the Nile. Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.
The cabinet called on the international community to find a clear mechanism to start negotiations between the three nations to find a solution for this crisis, under international auspices and in agreement with the African Union and the Arab League, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The huge construction project on the Blue Nile is 80 percent complete and the dam was expected to reach full generating capacity in 2023, making it Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant and the world’s seventh largest, according to Ethiopia’s state media.
Egypt and Sudan say they fear the dam would reduce the flow of water downstream and affect their “historical water rights” under a water-sharing treaty the two countries signed in 1959 that gave Egypt 55.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) water and Sudan 18.5 bcm.
Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Riyadh forum call to formulate sustainable policies for a better future
Updated 14 July 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: A virtual UN event hosted from Riyadh on Monday discussed how the world could best recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Speakers covered topics including the preservation of natural resources and ensuring social inclusion and equal participation in a post-COVID-19 world.
The event was hosted by the Saudi Green Building Forum, a Saudi nongovernmental organization, alongside the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which was held between July 6-15.
The forum raises awareness about the SDGs and their application, and is one of the few established Saudi NGOs in consultative status with the UN.
This event sparked debate on how to bridge the gap between public and private sector roles to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“Holding this meeting from the Saudi capital as part of this prestigious event is an outstanding achievement, and represents a statement of Saudi civil society toward SDGs,” the secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, Faisal Al-Fadl, told Arab News.
Experts, academics, youth, and representatives of NGOs from all over the world volunteered to take part at the discussion under the title “The honest voice, bridging the gap: Climate, sustainability and resource efficiency; ensuring health, safety & the environment; sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19.”
Clara Rowe, CEO of Restore — an open data platform that supports the global restoration movement — told the event: “The COVID-19 crisis has made clear the connection between human health and the health of our natural ecosystems.”
In her speech during the first session on climate, sustainability and resource efficiency, Rowe added: “June 5 marked the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a crucial moment to focus collaboration across sectors and between nations, in order to restore our planet — for local resilience and for our collective fight against global climate change.”
UN Human Rights Champion Kehkashan Basu said that the recovery process presents a unique opportunity to rebuild a better environment and restore the balance between humanity and “Mother Earth,” to help foster “a culture of peace.”
Speakers also included the former secretary-general of the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum, Aldo Flores-Quiroga, who addressed the circular carbon economy and sustainability.
Omhani Ambre Naija, a writer and founder of Sparklink Agency — which specializes in designing sustainable business models — said: “COVID-19 is an unprecedented crisis that hit the whole world and transformed drastically the way we live, work together and do business. It is now essential to embrace the paradigm shift toward a new reality.”
Majdah Al-Qadi, a consultant and a human development planning specialist, told the discussion that there should be more support given to civil societies to enhance their participation in economic growth and national transformation.
The concluding recommendations by the speakers highlighted some long-term priorities for the future, including directing attention to natural resources, providing an infrastructure for an inclusive society, strengthening the link between policy and science, and building civil society resilience.
The speakers said that these goals should be achieved by enabling independent learning, ensuring health and safety, supporting local communities, and empowering fair systems supported by multisectoral and multidisciplinary procedures.
Over 400k vaccine jabs given daily in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry said an additional 946 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 484,883
Updated 14 July 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: An average of 401,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered each day in Saudi Arabia, according to official figures. Health authorities said they plan to increase this number to 500,000.
Khaled Al-Abdulkareem, assistant deputy minister for primary healthcare and supervisor of the Health Ministry’s vaccine program, told TV news channel Al-Ekhbariya that the Kingdom has enough vaccine supplies to reach this target.
More than 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom, and more than 58.9 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population has received at least one dose.
On Tuesday, Saudi health authorities reported 1,295 new infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 503,734. Riyadh region accounted for the highest number of new infections, 327 cases, followed by Makkah region with 283, the Eastern Province with 189 and Asir with 135.
FASTFACTS
• Saudi Arabia reported 1,295 new infections on Tuesday.
• A further 14 people died as a result of conditions related to COVID-19.
• More than 20.5 million doses have been administered to date in the Kingdom.
A further 14 people have died as a result of conditions related to COVID-19, raising the death toll in the country to 8,006. A total of 10,845 cases remain active, with 1,426 patients receiving critical care.
The Health Ministry said an additional 946 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 484,883. An additional 106,989 PCR tests for the virus were conducted in the past 24 hours in the Kingdom.
Saudi authorities said that they continue to take action against individuals and commercial establishments found to be violating COVID-19 health protocols.
Saudi Logistics Academy will prepare youth, create more than 350 jobs
Through its local and international partnerships, students will take part in various specialized training programs in the logistics sector
Officials say the academy's programs will be available by the beginning of the next semester
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Logistics Academy, which will train and qualify Saudi youth and develop their technical knowledge and skills in the logistics sector, was launched on Tuesday.
Through its local and international partnerships, students will take part in various specialized training programs as the academy will contribute to the consolidation of the country’s position as a global logistics center.
The academy will prepare the youth but has also created jobs.
During Tuesday’s launch ceremony, 11 junior employment agreements were signed with the private sector to employ more than 350 Saudi men and women.
The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Logistics Academy’s launch and of the Public Transport Authority, Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, said the academy's programs will be available by the beginning of the next semester.
He said the launch of the academy is one of the initiatives that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and will also establish and improve the performance of logistics centers in the country.
The academy targets seven sectors: postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, land transport, e-commerce, warehouse management, and air transport.
A variety of training programs will be offered, including long qualification programs that will last three training semesters, short courses and remote training programs, international specialized professional certificate programs, and specialized executive programs.
The launching ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, and the governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC), Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid.
The beginning of registration will be announced through the website sla.edu.sa