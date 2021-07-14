Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

You are here

This picture taken on July 13, 2021 shows police officers patrolling around the Opera House, as Sydney's five million residents will be in Covid-19 lockdown for "at least" another two weeks. (AFP)
  • Since the first case of the outbreak was detected near the famous Bondi Beach in mid-June, the shutdown has been extended twice
SYDNEY: Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in the country’s largest city.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30 after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.
“It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks,” Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday.
“We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have.”
Since the first case of the outbreak was detected near the famous Bondi Beach in mid-June, the shutdown has been extended twice. Total infections across the harbor city of 5 million now stand at just under 900 and two deaths have been reported, the first for the country this year.
Berejiklian has repeatedly said that the lockdown, in place since June 26, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero. Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community, meaning authorities expect more cases of highly contagious Delta variant to come to light in the coming days.
Many non-essential businesses are closed, and most school students are staying home, with residents only allowed outside their homes for essential activities and some exercise.
Neighbouring Victoria state, which spent nearly a third of 2020 under lockdown as the center of Australia’s first wave of COVID-19 cases, meanwhile reported its biggest daily case increase in weeks, all linked to a team of furniture movers who carried the virus interstate from Sydney.
Among the seven new cases in the state, one person attended a football match at Melbourne Cricket Ground while contagious, meaning 2,000 people who were in the same members’ area needed to get tested, the authorities said.
Hundreds of people in the state have been ordered into isolation and an apartment block visited by the moving team was locked down. Investigators were checking for clues of possible contacts, but there was no indication of plans for wider movement restrictions.
“Collectively, as the Victorian community, I’m confident we can get on top of it but if we have to bring additional weapons ... we’ll do that,” said the state’s COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar. “The next two or three days are going to be absolutely critical.”
The authorities of a third state, South Australia, said they were trying to piece together the movements of the same furniture moving team who traveled there after Victoria, and that the state may impose restrictions on people traveling from Victoria.
In New South Wales, there are now 71 COVID-19 patients in hospital from the Sydney outbreak, with 20 people in intensive care units, including one person aged in their 20s and two in their 30s.
The virus appears to have spread to parts of Sydney previously unaffected, and to regional areas, with a case detected in Goulburn, about 200 km (125 miles) south-west of Sydney.
The outbreak has started to pressure health services, with queues for COVID-19 tests in Fairfield, in Sydney’s south-west, stretching for kilometers overnight due to new health orders requiring people who leave the suburb for work to be tested regularly.
Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have otherwise helped Australia keep COVID-19 numbers lower than many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths.
A sluggish vaccination program has meant that less than 10 percent of the population has received two vaccine doses.
In New South Wales, health workers have administered just over 2.7 million vaccine doses, authorities said on Wednesday.

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory
  • The Taliban are making huge advances across the country as they capitalize on the final withdrawal of foreign troops
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
AFP

KUNDUZ: Days after the Taliban captured a remote district in Afghanistan’s north, they issued their first orders in the form of a letter to the local imam.
“It said women can’t go to the bazaar without a male companion, and men should not shave their beards,” said Sefatullah, 25, a resident of Kalafgan district.
The insurgents also banned smoking, he added, and warned that anybody violating the rules “will be seriously dealt with.”
The Taliban are making huge advances across the country as they capitalize on the final withdrawal of foreign troops — capturing districts, seizing key border crossings, and encircling provincial capitals.
In some areas they are again introducing the harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that earned them notoriety until being overthrown by the US-led invasion that followed the September 11 attacks.
Last month they took Shir Khan Bandar, a northern customs post that connected the country to Tajikistan over a US-funded bridge that spanned the Panj river.
“After Shir Khan Bandar fell, the Taliban ordered women not to step out of their homes,” said Sajeda, who told AFP she worked in a local factory at the time.
“There were many women and young girls doing embroidery, tailoring and shoe-making... The Taliban’s order has now terrified us,” she told AFP by phone.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 according to an interpretation of the Qur’an little changed in centuries.
Women were ordered to stay indoors unless accompanied by a male relative, girls were banned from school, and those found guilty of crimes such as adultery were stoned to death.
Men had relatively more freedom but were ordered not to shave, would be beaten if they didn’t attend prayers, and were told to only wear traditional clothing.
Afghanistan is deeply conservative and some rural pockets of the country adhere to similar rules even without Taliban oversight — but the insurgents have tried to impose these edicts even in more modern centers.
A statement purporting to come from the Taliban circulated on social media this week ordered villagers to marry off their daughters and widows to the movement’s foot soldiers.
“All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters,” said the letter, issued in the name of the Taliban’s cultural commission.
It brought back bitter memories of the edicts issued by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice during the Taliban’s first stint in power.
Keen to project a softer image this time around, they have denied issuing any such statement and dismissed it as propaganda.
“These are baseless claims,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group.
“They are rumors spread using fabricated papers.”
But people in areas recently taken by the insurgents insist there is truth to the social media buzz.
In Yawan district on the Tajikistan border, the Taliban gathered residents at a local mosque after taking over.
“Their commanders told us that nobody is allowed to leave home at night,” Nazir Mohammad, 32, told AFP.
“And no person — especially the youths — can wear red and green clothes,” he said, referring to the colors of the Afghan flag.
Their orders didn’t stop there.
“Everybody should wear a turban and no man can shave,” said Mohammad.
“Girls attending schools beyond sixth grade were barred from classes.”
The Taliban insist they will protect human rights — particularly those of women — but only according to “Islamic values,” which are interpreted differently across the Muslim world.
For Sajeda on the Tajikistan border, just a few days of Taliban rule was enough — and she fled south to the nearby city of Kunduz.
“We will never be able to work in areas under the Taliban,” she said, “So, we left.”

Filipino officials retract statement after outcry over ‘one recipe’ for adobo

Filipino officials retract statement after outcry over ‘one recipe’ for adobo
Updated 14 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Filipino officials retract statement after outcry over ‘one recipe’ for adobo

Filipino officials retract statement after outcry over ‘one recipe’ for adobo
  • Government retracts proposal to standardize cooking technique to preserve cultural identity
Updated 14 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A day after the Philippine government said it was considering a proposal to standardize the recipe for adobo, several across the country denounced the move, questioning the government’s priorities amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The protests spilled over online, with the hashtag #donttouchmyadobo trending on social media and users claiming there were “more than 100 ways” to cook the traditional dish of meat stewed in vinegar and soy sauce.

The outcry followed the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) announcement to set up a committee to develop national standards on cooking adobo and other local dishes such as sinigang and sisig.

“With various cooking methods for Philippine Adobo published online ...the (committee) aims to standardize the cooking technique for the well-known Filipino dish,” the DTI said in a statement on Friday.

“Benchmarking the cooking technique for Philippine Adobo will help preserve the country’s cultural identity despite the variations made to it,” it added.

The agency’s announcement, however, drew flak from many Filipinos, who said those “behind the move lacked an appreciation and understanding of the Philippines’ multifaceted culture.”

“Standardization goes against the very grain of Philippine traditional cultures, where every person or community has the creative freedom to make (his or her) own version of a dish — resulting in great richness and variety. You are going to kill this communal creativity,” Felipe M. De Leon, former chair of the National Commission for Culture and Arts, said in a Facebook post.

De Leon further asked whose recipe the DTI would base the standards on, as every dish had hundreds of variations.

“There is no such thing as a generalized recipe (in the same way there) is no generalized human face. Likewise, there is no such thing as a standard ice cream flavor. Each one is distinct in taste and texture,” he added.

Others drew attention to the COVID-19 outbreak raging across the country.

“Which is more important: setting a standard on how to cook Adobo or standardization of health protocols against COVID-19 (being enforced) nationwide to avoid confusion,” Twitter user @RafsChivas said.

Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco suggested a committee be set up to “establish standards for the government,” while Pangasinan Historical and Cultural Commission Affairs Commissioner Virginia Pasalo said the DTI’s attempt to standardize adobo and other Filipino dishes “would not succeed.”

“You can’t standardize or legislate taste,” she told Arab News. “We come from different regions and different cultures with different cuisines.”

Food preparation, such as that of the adobo, she added, depends on the available ingredients.

“It’s a foolish idea coming out of nowhere. Other countries have tried to do the same thing before, but they have not succeeded,” Pasalo said, adding that the move was “an attack on creativity.”

“Cooking is an art,” she said. “You cannot limit its borders.”

Meanwhile, labor group Kilusang Mayo Una (KMU) slammed the DTI for its “insensitive” proposal at a time when “many Filipinos were already going hungry even before the pandemic.”

Jerome Adonis, KMU secretary-general, said the DTI should instead be thinking of ways to help raise the standard of living for Filipino workers.

Others on social media called DTI’s move “food fascism,” with some using the hashtag #ExtraJudicialCooking.

Following the backlash, the DTI retracted its announcement with a new statement on Sunday, insisting that the move was an attempt to define what it would promote internationally and not an effort to redefine what adobo is.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez reiterated this on Monday. He explained during a press briefing that the DTI had consulted with local chefs to identify what constitutes a Philippine adobo recipe in order to promote it abroad and distinguish it from other countries’ takes on the dish.

Lopez emphasized that the government’s priority was to fight the pandemic and attain economic recovery.

Araos-Wijangco, however, remained unconvinced.

“The DTI is saying they are doing this for the international promotion of Pinoy food. Again, why would you promote only one version? Adobo is a cooking technique, not a recipe. They are trying to use the Thai model of promoting food abroad. The Pad Thai was invented to be the national dish by a fascist dictator who forced the populace to adopt the noodle dish and address a rice shortage,” Araos-Wijangco told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The adobo is much older and has evolved through the centuries, adapting to various terroirs of our archipelago and economic statuses of our populace. Even our overseas workers have contributed to its diffusion, using the ingredients available in their adopted countries. And that is why they should leave our adobo alone,” she said.

Topics: Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Adobo

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground
Updated 14 July 2021

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground
  • Many fear freedom and liberties ‘could be undercut’ as Taliban advance and US-led forces leave Afghanistan
Updated 14 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: In a dimly lit basement of a posh cafe in Kabul, a group of well-dressed young men and women break out into laughter while smoking shisha pipes over a warm meal of bread and kebabs, as loud music plays in the background.

They are interrupted by a power cut, a chronic problem in the Afghan capital, before the cafe owner cranks up the generator and the music resumes.

Several said a regular meeting with friends was part of their routine but voiced concern that “the freedom and liberties they currently enjoy could be undercut” as the Taliban gain ground and US-led NATO forces leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of occupation.

“The Taliban’s return will mean the end of our freedom,” Shaima Rezayee, a 22-year-old university student and part of the group at the Simple Cafe, told Arab News.

Rezayee said many modern professionals were weighing in on the danger of the Taliban’s rapid advancements while she was looking to “settle elsewhere” if the group returned to power.

“When they would not let us enjoy our rights, I might have to leave this country,” she said.

Rezayee is a part of Afghanistan’s young and highly educated generation that grew up under the shield of the US military – they have travelled the world, earned master’s degrees from acclaimed universities, and are “ambitious for a better and free life in this conservative society.”

Nearly everyone at the cafe said they had heard “stories from their parents and relatives” about the Taliban’s “repressive” government and its harsh policies for women when it ruled Afghanistan for five years until it was toppled from power by Washington in late 2001.

Since then, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote, and to work outside their homes. Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, where forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in its rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in Kabul, where thousands of women work, while more than a quarter of Parliament is female.

But fears are mounting over the potential degradation of hard-won rights as the Taliban overrun several areas in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, which was the bastion of the anti-Taliban alliance in the late 1990s.

Last week, State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Ghulam Bhauddin Jailani said that “over 32,400 families had been forced to leave their homes in various regions because of the violence in the past one and half month.”

“We have provided some of them some aid but require assistance for a long time,” he told reporters.

According to the government’s Refugee and Repatriations Ministry, more than 5,600 Afghan families had fled to neighboring areas in the past 15 days, as the Taliban seized control of 85 percent of the territory while reassuring the international community that “citizens would be safe under their rule.”

“The Islamic Emirate is against no one and wants to treat everyone with respect,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told Arab News.

He added that “young Kabulis who fear a Taliban takeover have been brainwashed by propaganda,” reiterating that the rights of all Afghans, including the youth, “will be preserved under Islamic laws.”

“The young generation is our asset and (we) consider them as our future. They are talented, have earned up-to-date knowledge of the world, they will face no problem of any sort,” Mujahid said.

However, residents such as university student Mahnoosh Amiri are not convinced.

“If the situation changes (leading to the Taliban’s return), the educated people of my generation will leave,” Amiri told Arab News, adding that her father, a Russian technocrat, was more worried about her future.

“He is keen that at least me, my two sisters, and two brothers should leave now before it becomes difficult to do so,” she said, before returning to her meal at the Simple Cafe, regularly frequented by young Afghans.

The eatery is located in Kabul’s upmarket area of Karte Char, also known as Afghanistan’s “little Europe,” due to its affluent residents and surroundings.

Mina Rezayee, 32, who set up the cafe four years ago, lamented that business has been slow, partly due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, rising insecurity across the country, the exit of US-led troops and speculations about the Taliban returning.

Mina, who has a degree in economics, lived as a refugee in Iran for a few years, and “despite knowing how tough it would be to migrate and leave the business behind,” she hasn’t ruled out migrating again.

“If I cannot study, work and be here in my cafe, then this place will be like a prison to me. It is not an easy decision to leave, and I have bitter memories and experiences from migration, but we will have no other option,” she told Arab News.

Long before US President Joe Biden announced the exit of foreign forces in April, tens of thousands of Afghans had fled to Europe, Australia, Turkey and the US in search of a better future, prompted by a surge in violence in Afghanistan.

Even though Washington had said for years it would withdraw its troops, Biden’s no-strings-attached announcement caught many Afghans by surprise, mainly because a peace deal between the Taliban and Kabul government had yet to be signed, despite the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar.

Afghan soldiers have surrendered en masse since the start of the drawdown of foreign troops on May 1, handing over weapons and armored vehicles to the Taliban, while the insurgents consolidate their positions near provincial capitals, including Kabul.

A recent US intelligence assessment said that Kabul could fall to the Taliban within six months after Washington exited the country.

These warnings have led to a spike in the prices of passports and visas for certain countries as more affluent Afghans rush to leave.

Fatema Saadat, 30, who runs a private cleaning company with women workers, said the Taliban’s gains “would mean Afghanistan would become like a cage for us to breathe and work.”

“To live under such circumstances would be unbearable; I will leave too.”

Young model Nigara Sadaat, who was crowned Miss Afghanistan in 2020, said that an uptick in violence had already impacted the fashion and modelling industry and that she was “personally concerned” about the future of “artists” once the Taliban take over.

Fatema and Nigara’s views are a stark contrast from the sentiments expressed by women in the deeper pockets of Afghanistan.

Often dismissed as representing “only a small and privileged subset” of Afghanistan’s population of over 36 million, a July 6 study by the Afghanistan Analysts Network found that rural women were more concerned about sustainable peace, political stability and a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

Amid the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains in recent weeks, Haroun Rahimi, a professor at the American University in Afghanistan, said hundreds had launched the Afghan Youth Movement for Peace to voice fears over the “loss of freedom.”

“Women, in particular, are afraid they won’t be able to go to school or work. This fear manifests itself in different forms: Some feel helpless, they are in despair, they don’t want to do anything, they just want to leave the country,” he told Arab News.

Others are more optimistic.

Feraidoon Hasas, a 23-year-old manager of Turk Cafe, said his business would “possibly be shut under the Taliban’s rule,” but prayed for the restoration of peace, recalling how his father would “praise the Taliban’s ability to implement the rule of law and uproot corruption to a large extent.”

Topics: Afghans Taliban Afghanistan

Racial abuse ‘intimidates’ and puts people off watching English soccer, says campaigner

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Racial abuse ‘intimidates’ and puts people off watching English soccer, says campaigner

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
  • Huda Jawad said her son does not feel safe going to football practice after the racist comments directed at Black England players after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final
  • A petition launched by Jawad and two friends, calling for racism to be punished by lifetime bans from soccer grounds, attracted almost a million signatures in just 48 hours
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Racial abuse in English soccer is “intimidating” people to the extent that they avoid watching matches in stadiums, the co-founder of a UK anti-racism petition said on Tuesday.

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad, who lives close to Euro 2020 final venue Wembley Stadium, said during an interview on British TV that the toxic atmosphere created by some fans meant that until recently she was too afraid to watch a soccer match in public.

She also said her young son does not feel safe going to football practice since learning about the racist abuse directed at Black players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after they missed penalties during England’s shootout defeat by Italy in Sunday’s final.

“As I was picking up my son from school … he said, ‘Mummy, we didn’t have a nice day today because we were talking about what the players have been experiencing, the racism they had leveled at them and it makes me feel sad and it’s not safe to go to football,’” she said.

“That really broke my heart. Football is a reflection of our society. We live a stone’s throw away from (Wembley) stadium, they’ve never been in, they don’t know what it looks like, they feel intimidated.”

Jawad helped to start a petition, titled “Ban racists for life from all football matches in England,” with anti-racism campaigner Shaista Aziz and friend Amna Abdullatif, under the collective name “The Three Hijabis.”

They went viral this month when they shared their experiences of watching England play Ukraine in the Euros quarter-finals together. Jawad said she realized then that football should be something that everyone can enjoy.

“(Football was) something that is not for me because I’m not welcome, and that’s really sad because the beautiful game is something that belongs to all of us,” she said.

“The England squad has really shown us what it’s like to be an inclusive team that belongs to everybody, that we’re all equal, that we all matter and we can all make a difference — this is for all of us to do something about.”

Jawad said that as soon as the three players missed their penalty kicks and England lost the final, she, Aziz and Abdullatif had predicted what would happen to them.

“The tragedy is after the final, the Three Hijabis were watching the match together a stone’s throw away from Wembley, and we said: ‘We know what is going to happen now: these young, Black players, these heroes, are going to be racially abused,’” she said.

Aziz said that racism in English football reflects a wider problem of societal racism in the country.

“Since we have put this petition up, lots of people have contacted us. Many people of color have shared similar stories,” she said.

“This is not just about football; racism is, sadly, part of society. Racism is part of the DNA of this country and society, and football is a reflection of society and we need to dig deep and do something about this.”

The petition, which calls on the UK government and English soccer authorities to introduce automatic lifetime bans for people who racially abuse players, has attracted more than 900,000 signatures in just 48 hours since going live after Sunday’s final.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with social media companies on Tuesday to urge them to do more to tackle online abuse. He also condemned the racist comments directed at the England players, which he said were coming from “the dark spaces of the internet.”

Johnson’s government has come under fire from some players and experts who say the Conservative prime minister and some of his closest colleagues have “fanned the flames” of prejudice and fueled the abuse of the players.

Topics: UK England EURO 2020 racism racism in football

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion
  • Government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will go ahead with a temporary cut to its foreign aid budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson defeated a rebellion in parliament on Tuesday by lawmakers in his Conservative Party.
The government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal to cut the minimum spend on overseas development to 0.5 percent of economic output.
The cut was first announced in November as a measure to help pay for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. foreign aid budget

