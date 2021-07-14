You are here

Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes

Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi created this canary yellow number, worn by model Noel Capri Berry. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: The Cannes red carpet played host to a wealth of Arab creations at the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love” on Tuesday evening. 

From a futuristic gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran to a sunshine yellow head-turner by Lebanon-based, Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio, it was a stellar showcase of Arab design talent. 




Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. (Getty Images)

To kick things off, Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a sci-fi-inspired dress from Jebran’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled “PlaNetX,” complete with an oversized pullover neckline, full-length sleeves that included gloves and a small train. 

She was joined on the red carpet by Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, who showed off a glittering silver custom couture gown by Lebanon’s Rami Kadi. The fully sequined skirt featured a high-high slit, while the sheer bodice boasted silver sequin work on the ribbing.  

Also in a similar sparkling shade of pale grey was Spanish model Nieves Alvarez, who opted for an Elie Saab look with an extravagant puff of fabric on one shoulder, a typically synched-in waist and a semi-sheer, flowing skirt. The ethereal gown hailed from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2020 couture collection. 

Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward and Saudi creative Mohammed Ashi turned the heat up a notch with their canary yellow offerings, shown off by influencer Jessica Wang and model Noel Capri Berry respectively.

While Ward’s look featured a high-to-low skirt, beaded neckline and dramatic ruffles on the hip, Ashi kept things straight-edged with a structured, floor-grazing skirt and a razor-sharp off-the-shoulder neckline. The gown was not without its quirks, however, as it did feature a peek-a-boo cut out in the back. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JESSICA WANG (@jessicawang)

Not to be outdone, model Farnoush Hamidian hit the red carpet in a printed lurex gown by Rami Kadi with rouching throughout, a thigh-high slit and a psychedelic print and color palette.

The models and influencers walked the red carpet before the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love,” an unofficial biopic about Canadian singing icon Céline Dion, which was “inspired” by events in Céline Dion’s life, according to the trailer.

Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness

Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
Updated 14 July 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Jeddah Cycling Ladies club pedals its way to fitness

Cycling is becoming one of the fastest growing women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. Women are increasingly drawn toward the sport due to its overall health benefits. (AP file photo)
  • Co-founder recalls her long journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional
Updated 14 July 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Nisreen Hakim and her friend Ashwaq Al-Hazmi are the founders of Jeddah Cycling Ladies, with club members traveling distances exceeding 100 km and taking part in races.

She and her friends travel from the waterfront, through the lakes to the historic Al-Balad district, and back to the starting point. Team members ride for 90 minutes every day.
As a young child, Hakim would attend basketball and volleyball matches, which instilled in her the love for sports.
“My father used to take me and my younger brother to see matches such as basketball and volleyball in the King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah,” she told Arab News. “I used to listen to the sounds of the audience, their enthusiasm and encouragement. That atmosphere was ideal for me, and it sparked within me the passion for sports and games.”
Hakim also went to Al-Wehda FC in Makkah, where she and her father were accompanied by well-known sports commentators such as Mohammed Ramadan and Zahid Qudsi. “I always saw them when they visited our house. Our home was like a sports center of all stripes and tendencies. That’s how I became attached to sports since childhood.”
Sport has shaped Hakim’s personality and self-esteem. Cycling symbolizes independence for her, and it has also had positive repercussions for her mental health.

Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience.

Nisreen Hakim

“I was exposed to a family problem during that time. My psychological state was affected and, because I am a person who loves to move, I used to ride a bike alone. I did not have a bike at that time, so I used to rent one to ride around and practice cycling. What helped me the most is the presence of people in Jeddah who are open to cultures and arts due to the diversity of ethnicities and backgrounds.”
But her journey from being an amateur cyclist to a professional one has been tiring.

Members of the Jeddah Cycling Ladies during one of their training sessions.

“Cycling has its professional methods that must be mastered and inspired by global experience,” she added. “I feel that I am still at the beginning of the road, despite my hard training and the hundreds of kilometers that I travel daily, but it is a sport that requires patience, passion and love. Fortunately, for me, the period of my attachment to this sport coincided with allowing women to drive. This has helped me a lot in overcoming obstacles and moving to more professional and dynamic stages.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.

• Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km.

• The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. • Most of the training sessions are in the evening.

Hakim was practicing cycling as a hobby when she met Al-Hazmi and suggested establishing a team to Ashraf Bamatraf, the leader of the Jeddah cycling team. “He was very impressed with the idea and, together, we founded the Jeddah women’s cyclist club.”
She said she had benefited from global experiments in terms of preparation and training, although Saudi roads were not designed for cycling and did not have the sport in mind. Cyclists in the Kingdom were, however, able to stick to safety procedures such as wearing helmets, having lights and reflectors, and using the correct lanes.
“Fortunately, girls can now practice it with our team, which has women captains to maintain some degree of privacy, in addition to adhering to all safety measures, the most important of which is wearing a helmet. Moreover, there are special training courses for girls who cannot ride bikes. They are taught how to maintain their balance and other basic skills.”
The team meets at the Sheraton on the waterfront, with groups based on fitness levels.
“Members of the basic group ride for a distance of 20 km, while the distance for the medium fitness group is 25 km. The distance for high fitness members is 30 km. Most of the training sessions are in the evening and we set out from the headquarters of the Jeddah cyclists to Obhur through the waterfront.”

Topics: Jeddah Cycling Ladies

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi filmmakers Haifaa Al-Mansour and Hana Al-Omair have this week been selected by the Arab Cinema Center  for its list of 101 professionals named as the most influential personalities in the Arab film industry. 

The organization revealed its list on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival for the 7th year in a row. 

Al-Mansour has long led the way for Saudi cinema. Her 1997 short film “Who?” and the 2005 documentary “Women in the Shadows” helped boost the women’s empowerment movement across the region. In 2012, her film “Wadjda” was the first feature to be shot entirely in the Kingdom, going on to achieve worldwide acclaim and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTAs. 

Al-Mansour’s latest comedy drama, “The Perfect Candidate,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.

Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. (Supplied)

It made history as the first film supported by the Saudi Film Council, which announced its intention to back Saudi productions and expand the country’s film industry during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. 

It is an eight-part psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident just before the launch of his company’s much anticipated new app — and by the secrets that begin to unfold once he’s gone.

The list of influential professionals also includes Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry, Jordanian actor-producer Saba Mubarak, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, Palestinian director and actress Hiam Abbass, Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed Malek, Karim Abdel Aziz and many more. 

Topics: Haifaa Al-Mansour Hana Al-Omair Cannes Film Festival

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 

Updated 13 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 

Updated 13 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Wild Allies,” directed by wildlife filmmaker Robert Wedderburn, takes viewers behind the scenes as it explores the history-steeped sport of falconry and its workings in Saudi Arabia.

The documentary, which premiered on National Geographic, focuses on the 2020 King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, which featured more than 1,000 falconers from countries including Germany, Russia, Syria, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait and the Kingdom.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the annual festival features multiple competitions, including Al-Mallouah race, Mazayin beauty competition and Future Falconers. A Hadad program also returns falcons to their natural habitat and protects wild populations.

Each section of the festival is explored in the documentary, giving outsiders an understanding of why this celebration of the falcon is so important in local culture.

“Wild Allies” also shows how even children are encouraged to keep falcons as pets and train them to race. (Supplied)

Footage of the festival is as thrilling as it is graceful, with the large birds shown in slow-motion footage.

Striking images are backed up by a wealth of information on a pastime that is little understood in the West despite its 5,500-year history and a place on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 17 countries across three continents.

In the documentary, we learn that in ancient times men used these winged creatures to hunt for food. Over the centuries, racing rather than hunting became the mainstay, and Hussam Al-Huzaimi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, explains that the shift from falcon hunting to racing is helping the environment.

“Wild Allies” also shows how even children are encouraged to keep falcons as pets and train them to race.

Falconer Daifallah Al-Enezi reveals that his nine-year-old daughter Shaihana has been given two birds that she is now nurturing. In fact, she was the youngest participant in the 2020 festival and began falconry when she was just five.

The documentary focuses on the 2020 King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival. (Supplied)

This exploration of the bond between human and animal is one of the most interesting aspects of the documentary, allowing viewers to understand just what it takes to successfully raise a bird of prey.  

Al-Huzaimi tells us that falconry is regulated by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, and reports of cruelty while training the birds or at other times are treated seriously, with offenders facing fines and even license cancelation.

Commenting on the documentary, he said: “This fascinating work will appeal not only to those interested in falconry, but also anyone with a love for wildlife or competitive sports. It’s a chance to follow the experiences and stories of several beautiful high-pedigree competition falcons, along with their proud owners and trainers, as they compete for the stage of their lives.”

Shot by James Oliver Reynolds, the film has unbelievable visuals — the sight of a falcon soaring high in the sky is both majestic and magical.

Topics: Wild Allies Saudi Arabia

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

 DUBAI: After a number of Black English football players faced a torrent of racist abuse online following the team's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, part-Arab models have taken to social media to show their support for the young players. 

On Tuesday, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid re-shared a post that 23-year-old player Marcus Rashford published apologizing to his fans and teammates for having a “difficult season.” 

“I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to his missed penalty shot during the game. 

“All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently,” he added. 

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took to her Instagram Stories to share a post by TV personality Vas J. Morgan that called for an end to racism.  

Morgan shared pictures of players Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho and said: “WE MUST END RACISM. WE ARE SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU. To these three KINGS, WE SUPPORT you.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vas J Morgan (@vasjmorgan)

“The racial abuse they’ve endured throughout their entire careers has magnified tremendously since last night. The comments, as seen on my next few slides are disgraceful and extremely damaging. We have to protect our players!! We have to do more,” his message added.

Morgan’s post showed some of the racist comments the players have been getting on their social media accounts. 

Topics: Bella Hadid England Nora Attal Marcus Rashford

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri hits Cannes red carpet at ‘The French Dispatch’ premiere

Lyna Khoudri (center) stands between co-stars Bill Murray and Adrien Brody at the premiere on Monday. (Getty Images)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri hits Cannes red carpet at ‘The French Dispatch’ premiere

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday. 

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, who starred in the film, joined the cast on the red carpet ahead of the premiere. The 28-year-old showed off a demure look by Chanel, complete with a semi-sheer cream colored lace shirt tucked into a black skirt with tulle overlay. Khoudri amped up the look with a quirky belt.

The actress arrived with the large cast in a bus, with Anderson at the front and a grinning Bill Murray sitting shotgun. The film, Anderson’s elaborate and fanciful ode to The New Yorker news outlet, is perhaps the starriest ensemble playing at the festival this year. At the premiere with Murray and Khoudri were Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson and — on his first Cannes red carpet — Timothée Chalamet.

Clad in a silvery shiny suit, Chalamet — well known for his French fluency — dashed to spectators to take selfies and sign autographs.

Khoudri plays a student activist named Juliette, who is Chalamet’s love interest in the film.

The premiere was a long time in coming. “The French Dispatch” was selected for last year’s Cannes, which ultimately was canceled due to the pandemic. The Searchlight Pictures release opted to wait; it will be released in theaters in October.

Still, COVID-19 impacted the film’s debut. One star, the French actress Léa Seydoux, last week tested positive while working on another film. She is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic but she was quarantining in Paris and unable to attend. The movie is also making a somewhat smaller splash in Cannes; it’s the only film in competition for the Palme d’Or that won’t hold a press conference here.

“The French Dispatch” is an affectionate portrait of a weekly literary magazine situated in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It’s an anthology film, structured like an issue of The New Yorker, with three separate features, a travel story and an obituary. Critics were mixed on the film, praising the movie’s full-hearted tribute to 20th century magazine writing and Anderson’s intricate image-making — which in “The French Dispatch” may be on a new level even for him.

The Telegraph called it his best film ever and “relentlessly wonderful”, though IndieWire’s Eric Kohn warned it “may divide people as it is, in blunt terms, very Wes Anderson.”

“They do his films because it’s fun,” British critic Dorian Lynskey told AFP of why the star-studded cast flocked to work with Anderson. “He’s not a difficult guy and yet has that total aesthetic that you normally associate with difficult directors.”

Topics: Lyna Khoudri The French Dispatch

