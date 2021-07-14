Saudi, Lebanese designers put on a stellar show in Cannes

DUBAI: The Cannes red carpet played host to a wealth of Arab creations at the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love” on Tuesday evening.
From a futuristic gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran to a sunshine yellow head-turner by Lebanon-based, Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio, it was a stellar showcase of Arab design talent.
To kick things off, Belgian model Rose Bertram showed off a sci-fi-inspired dress from Jebran’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled “PlaNetX,” complete with an oversized pullover neckline, full-length sleeves that included gloves and a small train.
She was joined on the red carpet by Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana, who showed off a glittering silver custom couture gown by Lebanon’s Rami Kadi. The fully sequined skirt featured a high-high slit, while the sheer bodice boasted silver sequin work on the ribbing.
Also in a similar sparkling shade of pale grey was Spanish model Nieves Alvarez, who opted for an Elie Saab look with an extravagant puff of fabric on one shoulder, a typically synched-in waist and a semi-sheer, flowing skirt. The ethereal gown hailed from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2020 couture collection.
Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward and Saudi creative Mohammed Ashi turned the heat up a notch with their canary yellow offerings, shown off by influencer Jessica Wang and model Noel Capri Berry respectively.
While Ward’s look featured a high-to-low skirt, beaded neckline and dramatic ruffles on the hip, Ashi kept things straight-edged with a structured, floor-grazing skirt and a razor-sharp off-the-shoulder neckline. The gown was not without its quirks, however, as it did feature a peek-a-boo cut out in the back.
Not to be outdone, model Farnoush Hamidian hit the red carpet in a printed lurex gown by Rami Kadi with rouching throughout, a thigh-high slit and a psychedelic print and color palette.
The models and influencers walked the red carpet before the premiere of “Aline, The Voice Of Love,” an unofficial biopic about Canadian singing icon Céline Dion, which was “inspired” by events in Céline Dion’s life, according to the trailer.