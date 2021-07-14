You are here

Kuwait to start importing gas

Kuwait to start importing gas
Gas demand is set accelerate in Kuwait as the country phases out oil-burning plants. (Supplied)
Kuwait to start importing gas

Kuwait to start importing gas
RIYADH: Kuwait has opened its first permanent facility to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Al Zour LNG terminal received its first cargo of gas, from Qatar, on Monday, according to state news agency KUNA.
Kuwait needs to buy LNG from abroad as it pumps little gas of its own, and the crude diverted from power plants will probably be exported, the news agency reported.
The plant is designed to import as much as 22 million tons of the super-chilled gas each year- the largest of its kind in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg. It is located 10 miles from Kuwait’s border with Saudi Arabia.
“Gas demand in Kuwait is set to rise in the power sector due to the planned phase-out of oil plants worth 10 gigawatts,” LNG analyst at BloombergNEF, Abhishek Rohatgi, said in a note.
LNG use in the Middle East is expected to almost double by 2025, with most of the increase coming from Kuwait, Bloomberg said.

RIYADH: Bond sales and indirect taxation are part of Kuwait's strategy to address its budget deficit, Al-Jarida paper reported, citing the country's finance minister
Minister Khalifa Hamada made the remarks in response to a parliamentary question about the government's strategy.
Taxes are selective, “imposed at high varying rates on the selling price of goods harmful to public health and the environment, in addition to luxury goods specified by law,” in addition to value-added tax, Hamada explained.
There is need for cooperation between the government and the parliament "to allow the issuance of bonds, and the orderly and limited withdrawal from the Future Generations Reserve Fund, to cover the deficit as a temporary measure, pending the completion of the reforms contained in the government's work program," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 2.97 percent to $32,519.49. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $1,975.41, down by 5.92 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Below is the main cryptocurrency news:

Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies declined on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, was holding above price support at $32,000, with $36,400 seen as the upside target. 

For the past seven weeks, Bitcoin has mostly stayed in a range between $30,000 and $40,000 as traders awaited a key US inflation report due on Tuesday. Investors see Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation, so the release of the June consumer price index reading by the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics should provide a key data point. Analysts also described the muted activity in spot, derivative and on-chain metrics as the “calm before the storm,” according to the website CoinDesk.

According to a press release on Monday, the Australian government is doling out millions in grants for two blockchain-based pilot projects to investigate the capability of blockchain in supply chain solutions. 

The government said that the research will help ease the burden of regulatory compliance and help increase the productivity and competitiveness of Australia’s metals and food and beverage sectors, according to CoinDesk. Australia has also invested almost $4.1 million into blockchain provenance startup Everledger and tech consultancy.

Woori Financial Group, one of the biggest banks in South Korea, will soon offer cryptocurrency custody services. According to reports from the Korea Economic Daily, Woori will establish a joint venture with Coinplug, a blockchain solutions developing company with more than 300 blockchain patents. 

While South Koreans have traditionally been attracted to cryptocurrency, their regulatory framework forbids them from relying on exchanges for custody. This has spurred interest from banks in stepping up and including cryptocurrency custody in their services.

A Woori official said that in overseas markets, digital asset custody has become a successful, established practice among the new services offered by banks, according to Bitcoin News.

CAIRO: The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority has completed submitting the necessary documents to obtain permission to start construction on the first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa, Marsa Matrouh, to generate electricity with a capacity of 4800 megawatts (MW), according to Dr. Hisham Hegazy, head of the authority’s nuclear fuel sector.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the role of nuclear energy in achieving sustainable development, organized by the Russian company Rosatom in coordination with the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, he added that Egypt has an ambitious plan to expand nuclear energy projects to generate electricity.

Hegazy said that all documents required to obtain construction permits and licenses had been completed by the Nuclear and Radiation Control Authority of the Council of Ministers.

The El-Dabaa site is in close proximity to rail, road and transmission interconnections. 

DUBAI: A Bulgarian startup that allows customers to buy flight tickets and only pay when the plane touches down on time at its destination is in talks with potential backers in the Middle East, ahead of an official launch later this year.

Colibra was launched in 2019 and is described as a “Fly Now, Pay if Okay” service, where passengers can book a flight set to depart up to 30 days ahead, and the cost is only deducted from their credit card when they arrive at their destination, as opposed to paying at the point of booking when buying a ticket directly with an airline.

The app also does not charge customers at all if their flight is canceled, or delayed by more than three hours.

The app is currently in the beta testing phase and due to be officially launched in the Middle East in the fourth quarter of this year. 

The app is currently accepting a small number of users in the region, in order to test the product, and Kalojan Georgiev, CEO and co-founder of Colibra, told Arab News that when the company did some initial media in the UAE in March it received around 15,000 applications for flights, worth around $20 million, within the first 24 hours.

The company will need a lot of working capital to fund the business model, so Georgiev said he is in talks with a number of potential partners in the region, including in Saudi Arabia.

“We have a few parties we are discussing with in the area; one is Saudi, one in Qatar and a few others, but mostly in the UAE,” he said, adding that these included banks and financial institutions, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and family offices.

“I cannot name it now because we are under NDA (non-disclosure agreement), but there are some government institutions which are supporting us,” he said.

The company’s business model is based on the margin on compensation for delayed flights. If a flight is delayed, the app applies for compensation from the airline on the passenger’s behalf and its profit is the difference, usually around 20 percent, between what it receives from the airline and what it pays out to the user. It also plans to launch other travel-related services on the app, such as hotel and car rental bookings, which would be additional revenue streams.

RIYADH: Prosperity7 Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco, has invested in Chinese medical rehabilitation robot firm Fourier Intelligence as part of the startup’s Series C+ funding round.

“All proceeds will go towards global market expansion and technological development, furthering the company’s mission to provide intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and neurological patients,” the Chinese company said in a Linkedin post.

As part of the investment, Prosperity7 Ventures will back the expansion of Fourier’s smart rehabilitation robotics into the Saudi market.

Founded in 2015, Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence has research and development R&D centers in Singapore, Chicago, Phoenix, Zurich, Melbourne, Madrid, Kobe and Kuala Lumpur, and primarily sells physical rehabilitation equipment and robots.

Fourier products have been widely installed in more than 1,000 institutions and the company has a client base spanning across 50 countries.

“Fourier Intelligence is leading the way to next-generation rehabilitation. The ability to combine the power of AI analytics with precision robotics can achieve leaps in rehabilitation,” said Aysar Tayeb, executive managing director of Prosperity7.

The global market for medical rehabilitation equipment is projected to rise to $16.6 billion by 2025, from $12.9 billion in 2020, according to statistics from research firm MarketsandMarkets.

