Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

LONDON: British police are investigating a firebomb attack on the car of the Labour Party’s leader of Oldham Council in the north of England.

The car of Arooj Shah, the first female Muslim to lead a northern local authority, was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were no injuries in the attack, but the strength of the blaze was so powerful that a neighboring property was damaged.

The attack has been condemned by Shah’s political colleagues and major figures in the Greater Manchester town.

“My solidarity with … Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way,” said Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton.

“The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book. As this is an ongoing investigation I am limited to what I can say publicly, other than to offer my support and thoughts to Arooj and her family.”

Howard Sykes, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, said the incident was an “appalling” and “frightening attack.”

He added: “It also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.

“This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness. Abuse and ‘dog-whistle’ politics can have no part in our society.”

“This is a time when we must stand together. If you are a decent, fair-minded person, you must stand up against this appalling attack, and defend the values of our country — honesty, decency and fairness.”

Shah grew up in Glodwick, one of the most deprived parts of England, where she still lives.

Her parents emigrated from Pakistan to Britain in the late 1960s to work in Oldham’s textile industry.

She was elected as the council leader in May. Shah described the difficulties she had faced rising to her position, including fighting racism and misogyny while enduring opposition from traditionalists within the local Muslim population.

“I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too,” she said in May.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. “It was established that the vehicle was deliberately ignited,” said a spokesperson.