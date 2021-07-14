You are here

  • Home
  • France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Members of the French Civil Defense (Securite Civile) march past French President Emmanuel Macron , his wife Brigitte Macron and French government’s members during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day

France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Updated 40 sec ago

PARIS: European special forces involved in anti-jihadist operations in Africa’s Sahel region were given prime position in France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Wednesday, in a sign of President Emmanuel Macron’s military priorities.
The traditional parade on France’s national day returned to the Champs-Elysees after a one-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Roughly 80 French and European special forces drawn from the multinational Takuba force in the Sahel led the procession on foot, a choice intended to send a diplomatic message from Paris.
Macron, who presided over the ceremony, announced a major drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region last month and is banking on his often reluctant European partners to send more troops to replace them.
Paris wants Takuba — which numbers only 600 troops currently, half of them French — to take over more responsibilities from the 5,100 soldiers in France’s Barkhane operation, who have been battling Islamist groups in the Sahel for eight years.
The parade under grey skies and light rain was a scaled-down version of the usual event, with only 10,000 people in the stands instead of 25,000.
The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, which kicked off years of revolution in France.
This year’s event could be the last for 43-year-old Macron, who will finish a five-year term in April next year.
He is expected to seek re-election, however.
It will be the last for outgoing defense chief-of-staff Francois Lecointre, who looked emotional as he greeted Macron before reviewing the troops.
“There’s a continual decline of order in the world,” he told Le Monde newspaper on Saturday, referring to actions by Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as terror groups such as Islamic State in the Middle East and in Africa.
Alongside the traditional pageantry, fireworks displays and celebrations of Bastille Day, the southern Riviera town of Nice will mark the fifth anniversary of a terror attack that cost the lives of 86 people.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit the city for a ceremony at the site of a memorial for the dead, who were killed by a Tunisian man who drove a truck into crowds watching fireworks.
City authorities have organized a concert and 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront to honor the dead at 10:34 pm, the time of the start of the truck rampage.

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned

Firebomb attack on British-Muslim politician condemned
  • Arooj Shah is first female Muslim to lead northern English local authority
  • Police investigating incident, say her car ‘deliberately’ set on fire
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British police are investigating a firebomb attack on the car of the Labour Party’s leader of Oldham Council in the north of England.
The car of Arooj Shah, the first female Muslim to lead a northern local authority, was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
There were no injuries in the attack, but the strength of the blaze was so powerful that a neighboring property was damaged.
The attack has been condemned by Shah’s political colleagues and major figures in the Greater Manchester town.
“My solidarity with … Arooj Shah who has been targeted in such a cowardly way,” said Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton.

“The full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book. As this is an ongoing investigation I am limited to what I can say publicly, other than to offer my support and thoughts to Arooj and her family.”
Howard Sykes, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, said the incident was an “appalling” and “frightening attack.”
He added: “It also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.
“This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness. Abuse and ‘dog-whistle’ politics can have no part in our society.”
“This is a time when we must stand together. If you are a decent, fair-minded person, you must stand up against this appalling attack, and defend the values of our country — honesty, decency and fairness.”
Shah grew up in Glodwick, one of the most deprived parts of England, where she still lives. 

Her parents emigrated from Pakistan to Britain in the late 1960s to work in Oldham’s textile industry.
She was elected as the council leader in May. Shah described the difficulties she had faced rising to her position, including fighting racism and misogyny while enduring opposition from traditionalists within the local Muslim population.
“I do feel like I have a huge duty to get it right because I want any Asian woman who’s looking at me and watched the b******t that I’ve gone through to feel like they can do it too,” she said in May.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. “It was established that the vehicle was deliberately ignited,” said a spokesperson.

Topics: UK Muslims police attack

Related

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
MPs given vote on UK aid cuts after months of campaigning 
UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman
World
UK policeman pleads guilty to murder of London woman

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double
Updated 46 min 39 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double

Migrant deaths in Mediterranean more than double
  • Number of deaths on sea routes to Europe may be far higher, IOM report states
  • Lampedusa mayor urges immediate action to stop ‘massacre’
Updated 46 min 39 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The number of migrants and refugees who died on dangerous sea routes to reach Europe from the shores of North Africa has more than doubled so far this year compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a new report from UN agency the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 1,146 people lost their lives this year between January and June.

The number of people traveling on sea routes to Europe also increased by 56 percent, while 513 deaths were reported in the first six months of 2020 and 674 in 2019.

The deadliest shipwreck so far this year took place on April 22 off Libya, when 130 people drowned despite sending multiple distress calls.

The Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy was the deadliest, claiming 741 lives so far this year.

However, the report stresses that the actual number of deaths on sea routes to Europe may be far higher, as many shipwrecks go unreported, and others are hard to verify.

At least 250 people died in the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands, 149 on the Western Mediterranean route to Spain and six on the Eastern Mediterranean route to Greece.

“These people cannot be abandoned on such a dangerous journey. Somebody has to stop this massacre,” Mayor of Lampedusa Salvatore Martello told Arab News.

On Tuesday, seven different boats carrying a total of 104 Tunisian migrants arrived on the southernmost island of Italy, which is considered the first landing point for those who aim to reach Europe from Africa.

“We cannot count the arrivals anymore, as they come on dinghies, boats and rafts. Those who make it can call themselves lucky because at least they are safe here. The IOM numbers confirm to us all that we are witnessing a daily massacre. We urge everyone to act and to act now. In Lampedusa, we do what we can, as we have done for years since the arrival of migrants started. But now, we must be aware that this is a tragedy. Whoever does not do everything he can, from politicians to institutions in the EU and in Africa, is an accomplice to this massacre,” Martello added.

He said that there are currently 750 people at the island’s migrant hotspot, which has a capacity of 250.

“Every day, hundreds of migrants are moved to the mainland on ferries, but it is like trying to empty the sea with a bucket. If some real action is not taken, the numbers will get worse and worse,” Martello said.

The UN agency repeated its call to member states to honor their international obligations. “It is urgent to expand rescue efforts and establish predictable disembarkation mechanisms, as well as guarantee access to safe and legal migration,” said IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino.

According to the IOM report, more than 15,300 migrants were repatriated to Libya in the first six months of 2021 — almost three times as much as in the same period of 2020 (5,476).

The IOM defines this situation as “worrying,” as migrants who are brought back to war-torn Libya are subject to arbitrary detention, extortion, disappearances and acts of torture.

There has been a general increase in maritime operations by North African states along the Central Mediterranean route for the second consecutive year. Tunisia increased such operations by 90 percent in the first six months of 2021.

Topics: migrants

Related

Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
World
Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU to find it a port video
Middle-East
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU to find it a port

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation
Updated 14 July 2021
AFP

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation
  • The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week
Updated 14 July 2021
AFP

ROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday left the Rome hospital where the head of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics had undergone an operation on his colon on July 4.
The 84-year old was whisked away from the Gemelli University Hospital in a car with tinted windows and was later spotted returning to his home within the Vatican’s walls.
He stopped off on the way at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for a quick prayer to “express his gratitude for the success of his surgery,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The pope also prayed at the central Rome church for “all the sick, especially all those he had met during his stay in hospital,” Bruni said.
Francis had been admitted to hospital after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.
The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.
On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he would stay for a “few more days.”
It was not immediately clear whether Francis’s schedule would immediately return to normal.
The pope managed to do some work from hospital, and retained all his powers as pontiff while away.
A special chamberlain, known as “the cardinal camerlengo,” stood ready to take over in the event of death, as he does at all times, according to the Catholic News Service.
As if to ward off questions about his stamina, the Vatican announced on the day Francis was admitted to hospital that he would travel to Hungary and Slovakia later this year.
He also hopes to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, according to Scotland’s bishops, and there is a reported trip to Greece also being planned.
The pontiff, who suffers from sciatica, confessed however after a trip to Iraq earlier this year that traveling made him “a lot more tired” these days.
His chronic nerve condition, which he has dubbed “a troublesome guest,” causes, back, hip and leg pain and has occasionally forced him to cancel official events.
Francis almost died when he was 21 after developing pleurisy — an inflammation of the tissues that surround the lung — according to biographer Austen Ivereigh.
He had part of one of his lungs removed in October 1957.
He has also previously sought support for anxiety, according to Argentinian journalist and doctor, Nelson Castro, but deals with it nowadays by listening to Bach or sipping “mate,” a popular Argentinean herbal drink.
The pope’s abilities to manage stress may be tested later this month when 10 people — including a cardinal — go on trial at the Vatican for charges including embezzlement.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu was not only a high-ranking prelate but was one of Francis’s close aides before he was fired last year and stripped of his cardinal rights.
Although Francis’s predecessor, ex-pope Benedict XVI, officially stepped down due to his advancing age, many speculated whether stress may have played a part, his resignation coming on the back of the so-called Vatileaks scandal.

Topics: Pope Francis Rome

Related

Pope Francis, 84, recovering after colon operation
World
Pope Francis, 84, recovering after colon operation
Pope Francis’ visit to Slovakia will include the cities of Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin, the Vatican said in a statement. (AP)
World
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery, announces visits to Slovakia and Hungary

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted
  • Soldiers have been sent onto the streets to help outnumbered police contain the unrest
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Crowds looted shops and offices in South Africa on Wednesday, defying government calls to end a week of violence that has killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses.
The unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, also disrupted hospitals struggling to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 and forced the closure of a refinery.
Protests triggered by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry last week have widened into looting and an outpouring of general anger over the hardship and inequality that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid.
Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked or set ablaze in several cities, mostly in Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province, and the financial and economic center Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng province..
Overnight it spread to two other provinces — Mpumalanga, just east of Gauteng, and Northern Cape, police said.
A Reuters photographer saw several shops being looted in the town of Hammersdale, Kwazulu-Natal, on Wednesday. Local TV stations meanwhile showed more looting of shops in South Africa’s largest township Soweto, and in the Indian Ocean port city of Durban.
Soldiers have been sent onto the streets to help outnumbered police contain the unrest and order was being restored in some places on Wednesday, such as the northern Johannesburg township of Alexandra, local TV reported.
The National Hospital Network (NHN), representing 241 public hospitals already under strain from Africa’s worst COVID-19 epidemic, said it was running out of oxygen and drugs, most of which are imported through Durban, as well as food.
“The impact of the looting and destruction is having dire consequences on hospitals,” the NHN said. “And the epicenter of the pandemic is within the affected provinces currently under siege.” Staff in affected areas were unable to get to work, it said, worsening shortages caused by a third wave of infections.
As authorities in Durban seemed powerless to stop looting, vigilantes armed with guns, many of them from South Africa’s white minority, blocked off streets to prevent further looting, Reuters TV footage showed. One man shouted “go home and protect your homes.”
Other residents gathered outside supermarkets waiting for them to open so they could stock up on essentials.
The poverty and inequality fueling the unrest has been compounded by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19. The United Nations in South Africa expressed concern that disruptions to transport for workers from the riots would exacerbate joblessness, poverty and inequality.
South Africa’s largest refinery SAPREF in Durban has been temporarily shut down, an industry official said on Wednesday.
The rand hovered around three-month lows in early trade on Wednesday, a retreat for what had been one of the best performing emerging market currencies during the pandemic. Government bonds were slightly weaker.
The mayor of Ethekwini, the municipality that includes Durban, estimated that 15 billion rand ($1.09 billion) had been lost in damage to property and another billion in loss of stock.
Some 40,000 businesses had been hit by the unrest, he said.
“A large portion of these may never recover,” he told reporters on Wednesday, which put almost 130,000 jobs at risk.
Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level looting during his nine years in office until 2018.
He also faces trial in a separate case on charges including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. The former president pleaded not guilty in court in May. His foundation said on Tuesday that violence would continue until his release.
The national prosecuting authority has said it will punish those caught looting or destroying property, a threat that so far has done little to deter them. Security forces say they have arrested more than 1,200 people.
Though triggered by Zuma’s jailing, the unrest reflects growing frustration at failures by the ruling African National Congress to address inequality decades after the end of white minority rule in 1994 ushered in democracy.
Roughly half the population lives below the poverty line, according to the latest government figures from 2015, and growing joblessness since the pandemic has left many desperate. Unemployment stood at a new record high of 32.6 percent in the first three months of 2021. ($1 = 14.7161 rand)

Topics: South Africa riots

Related

Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32
World
Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32
Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader
World
Rights groups hail imprisonment of South Africa’s ex-leader

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters
About 100 opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched through the center of its biggest city of Yangon on Wednesday, as the United States called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to restore democracy and end violence in their neighbor.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, but street protests have become rarer after they were suppressed by the army with the killing hundreds of people.
Raising three-finger salutes as a gesture of defiance, the protesters in Yangon chanted: “We’re not scared of COVID why should we fear the junta?” and “Revolution must prevail.”
Some also carried flaming torches during the rally that was led by women and billed as “Yangon’s 21st Century Queen Panhtwar’s Strike,” in a reference to a legendary queen renowned for her spiritual resilience and ability to defend her kingdom.
During a virtual meeting with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged its members to take joint action to help end violence, restore a democratic transition and release those “unjustly detained” in Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Blinken also urged ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, to hold the military accountable on what ASEAN called a five-point peace consensus, agreed in April, with Myanmar’s military ruler.
The United States, along with other Western countries, has imposed sanctions on the junta, but ASEAN has been leading diplomatic effort to resolve the crisis in its fellow member.
Despite junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s apparent agreement with the ASEAN peace plan, the military has shown little sign of following through and has touted its own, different plan to restore order and democracy.
Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 900 people since the coup and detained thousands, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group. The junta has previously disputed the death toll and said the army had also suffered casualties.
After large protests in the days and weeks following the coup were often met by gun fire, some protesters moved to form militias to take on the army with fighting in several regions displacing tens of thousands of people.
The conflict and a civil disobedience campaign, which has included many medical staff, have also hampered efforts to contain a record jump in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Myanmar.

Latest updates

Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims attempt to storm minister’s residence
Relatives of people who were killed in last year's massive blast at Beirut's seaport, push a gate as they try to storm the home of caretaker Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP)
France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
France honors Europe’s anti-jihad troops on Bastille Day
Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast
Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast
Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge
Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge
More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim
More brands competing for first Islamic digital bank title with new Kuwaiti claim

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.