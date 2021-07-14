Saudi Arabia doubles mobile virtual network operators

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has awarded two new mobile virtual network operator licenses (MVNO) as competition heats up in the Kingdom's telecom sector.
Integrated Telecom Mobile Co. (ITC Mobile) and Future Networks Communications Co. bagged the licenses from the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), SPA reported. It brings the total number of such permits to four since being introduced in 2014 when the commission originally awarded licenses to Virgin Mobile KSA and Etihad Jawraa.
Companies with MVNO licenses can provide users with services including voice calls, internet, SMS, voicemail and media services.
Unlike regular telecom companies, virtual operators do not have their own frequency spectrum or infrastructure such as mobile towers and optical fiber, said the CITC deputy governor for the regulatory and competition sector, Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Rajaji.
The new licenses reflect the rising level of competitiveness within the industry.
The Saudi telecommunications sector was estimated to be worth SR69 billion in 2020, growing by 4 percent from the previous year, while the size of the information technology market reached SR65 billion, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to 2019, SPA said.
