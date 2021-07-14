You are here

A healthy response to Saudi Sports for All Federation's 'Start Now' fitness campaign

Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
A healthy response to Saudi Sports for All Federation’s ‘Start Now’ fitness campaign

Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
  • Downloads of federation’s app increased twentyfold during the initiative, which notched up more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media
  • ‘Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia,’ says SFA officiaL
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation’s (SFA) nationwide Start Now fitness campaign has ended after three months of efforts to encourage physical activity and promote a healthier lifestyle across the Kingdom.

The initiative also encouraged inclusivity in sports by urging people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to go a step further in their fitness journey and ditch sedentary habits.

During the course of the campaign it attracted more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media. Meanwhile downloads of the SFA app increased twentyfold, driven in part by the initiative.

“Start Now is an incredible milestone for the Saudi Sports for All Federation, in terms of its success in reaching a diversity of communities in Saudi Arabia, and also accelerating the SFA’s digital transformation,” said Osamah Alnuaiser, the SFA’s marketing and communications director. “Our goal is to get people to start and continue their journey to fitness and healthier lifestyles, whether you’re 6 years old or 90.

“Start Now was unique and powerful because it asked people to improve their fitness irrespective of staring level. We are delighted with the response of the community, and also with the uptake of the SFA app and its associated SFA Rewards program. Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia.”

Among other things the SFA app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, helps users find nearby sporting events, track personal goals, respond to SFA activity challenges, and create and manage community sports groups. It also connects to Apple Watch, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health fitness trackers, unlocking a range of in-app features.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the SFA has launched several campaigns designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle for people who have been unable to exercise or take part in sports outdoors. The federation was recently featured on MBC1’s Seen TV program, a nightly show hosted by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, which highlighted its use of technology in the past year to improve public health, in particular by promoting opportunities to participate in hockey and cricket, and how the SFA app is helping people stay active.

The work of the SFA was also honored at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards for its successful partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation. The organizations were rewarded for their efforts to connect video gaming with online fitness programs through their collaborative Move to Game initiative.

In addition, the SFA received four prizes — three silvers and a bronze — at the Transform Awards MEA in recognition of its outreach activities, creativity and brand transformation.

Start Now is the latest SFA campaign in support of the Ministry of Sport and the Quality of Life program mandated by the Saudi Vision 2030 national development plan, which set a target of increasing to 40 percent the proportion of residents who take part in regular physical activity.

Al-Hilal to add new women's sporting academy to growing Saudi branch network

Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Hilal to add new women’s sporting academy to growing Saudi branch network

Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Club will also introduce fencing to list of sports, bring back handball age group teams
RIYADH: Al-Hilal has announced the creation of a new women’s sporting academy as well as introducing fencing and bringing back handball age group teams to the club, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The move was confirmed on Tuesday by club president, Fahad bin Nafil.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the club said it was also looking to expand the number of Al-Hilal academies in several regions of the Kingdom.

And the club’s board of directors named Suleiman Al-Hatlan as vice president, and Sultan Al-Sheikh as chairman of Al-Hilal Investment Club Co.

Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles, including 17 league championships and three AFC Champions League wins.

Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi

Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi
Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi

Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi
  • Two-time PGA Tour winner is the world’s No. 24 player and will tee off at the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club this week
  • The American will share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development in the Kingdom
Two-time PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak has become the second international ambassador to join Golf Saudi in 2021, following one of the sport’s biggest icons, Gary Player, in April.

The world’s No. 24 player, Kokrak, an American, will support Golf Saudi in its mission to bring the game to new audiences within the Kingdom and globally.

The announcement was made a day before he is scheduled to tee off at the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This week’s tournament is one of four annual majors on the professional golf calendar.

As part of his new role with Golf Saudi, Kokrak will share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development. Kokrak has been positive in his support of Golf Saudi’s plans and at the start of 2021, he played in his first Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. He made the cut, scored a respectable three under, and finished tied for 41st place.

“It was fantastic to come over as a guest of Golf Saudi earlier this year and compete in my first-ever Saudi International,” said Kokrak, who has won his first two PGA Tour titles in the past nine months. 

“During my visit, I was lucky enough to see the work that is being done to draw more people to our sport, particularly young boys and girls.”

Kokrak, 36, said he is committed to expanding the game within the Kingdom, drive youth engagement, and help ensure that environmental sustainability is taken seriously within the sport.

“For me, it is a real honor to be named as Golf Saudi’s newest ambassador and to work alongside one of the most forward-thinking entities within golf currently,” he said. “I would like to share my own insights with them and do my part in terms of growing golf within the Kingdom, while also telling my own fans about the many marvels that Saudi Arabia has to offer.”

Kokrak is off to a fast start to the 2020-21 season as he has already collected victories in quick succession on both the PGA and European Tours.

The first came at Shadow Creek, one of the more exclusive courses in Las Vegas, for the CJ Cup, where a two-stroke margin was enough to see off Xander Schauffele. He then managed to overcome the crowd favorite, Jordan Spieth, at the Charles Schwab Challenge to scoop up his second tour victory in just 17 starts.

Kokrak’s win, again by two shots, saw him rocket up the world rankings and put him in contention for the US Ryder Cup team. His golf career resume includes two appearances at the Masters, eight trips to the PGA Championship and five US Opens.

“After watching Jason star in this year’s Saudi International, it was clear his form was going from strength to strength,” Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, said. 

“At Golf Saudi, we think his winning journey is just getting started and as we feel this is the right time to develop a strong mutual working partnership. We want to learn from his winning mentality and together, we can support our ongoing development and grow the game of golf in Saudi Arabia.”

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios
Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios
  • El Confidencial newspaper released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick”
  • Audios exposed Pérez criticizing José Mourinho and former Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González
MADRID: A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid’s president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho.
The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo and former coach Mourinho “were not normal.” He also called Mourinho an “imbecile.”
Pérez also reportedly criticized former Madrid and Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, saying he was “not a coach” and “one of the greatest lies” he had seen in his life.
Audios released by the newspaper on Tuesday had exposed Pérez criticizing former Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González. He reportedly said Casillas wasn’t good enough for Madrid and González thought he owned the club. Pérez reportedly called them the two “great frauds” of Madrid.
El Confidencial said the comments about Ronaldo and Mourinho were made in 2012, during Pérez’s second stint in charge of the club. The comments on Casillas and González were reportedly made in 2006.
Pérez released a statement on Tuesday saying the comments were “isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made.”
He said they were likely being published now because of his “involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League,” which folded days after being launched following widespread criticism against the competition.

Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast

Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast
Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast

Saudi footballers ready for Olympics opener against Ivory Coast
  • Two draws against Romania conclude training camp for the young Green Falcons, who will also face Germany and champions Brazil in Japan
  • Romania coach Mirel Radoi: Saudi Arabian players have always been technically good and fast but I can see that they have become stronger tactically too
RIYADH: The preparations are over and the next game for Saudi Arabia will be at the Tokyo Olympics against the Ivory Coast in their Group D opener in Yokohama on July 22.

It is a long-awaited fixture and not just because the 2020 Olympics have been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but because it will be the country’s first game at the event since 1996. 

While the Atlanta tournament ended in three defeats, the buildup to this campaign has gone as well as it could have done. In the past six weeks alone, there have been training camps in Spain, with friendly games against Argentina and Mexico, back home in Saudi Arabia, including two tests against Uganda, and finally in Romania. Two games against that European team, which is also heading to the Olympics after a long gap (in fact, the last time Romania made it was when Tokyo last hosted the Games back in 1964), both ended in draws.

“We are taking things step by step,” said coach Saad Al-Shehri. “Our focus is currently on the Ivory Coast, how the team plays and how we deal with their strengths and weaknesses — this game will be key (if we are) to qualify for the second round.”

“We also have been working in non-competitive games to form the principles of how we play, and our identity.”

It is true that the Romanian tests were not about winning. The focus was much more on a final tune-up and giving as many players as possible some time on the pitch ahead of a very difficult Group D that includes Germany and Brazil, as well as the talented Ivory Coast. That could be seen by the amount of substitutions made by Al-Shehri.

In the first match on Saturday, when Salem Al-Dawsari equalized after 33 minutes to give the visiting team a 1-1 draw, the boss made eight changes in the second half. In Tuesday’s game, which ended goalless, there were a further eight substitutions made. What is of more interest is that the two starting lineups were almost the same, except that Al-Wehda midfielder Ayman Al-Khulaif was dropped to the bench for the second game and replaced by Ayman Yahya of Al-Nassr.

All three overage players — each squad is allowed three “wildcards” of any age in what is otherwise an under-23 tournament — started both games and looked solid. Al-Dawsari got the only goal of the 180 minutes and his movement also caused Romania’s defense problems, while his Al-Hilal teammate Salman Al-Faraj kept the ball well in the middle and was constantly looking for ways through the home team’s backline. Full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani, also of Al-Hilal, got forward well though, in truth, both games were fairly gentle affairs.

Romania coach Mirel Radoi was impressed, however. The 40-year-old knows Saudi football well after spending almost three seasons with Al-Hilal from 2009 to 2011, before moving to the UAE. The tough-tackling former defensive midfielder, who could also play at the back, was popular with fans and has been linked with a return to the Riyadh giants as a coach. He has other concerns on his mind, however, as he is also in charge of the senior Romanian side as they attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“They gave us two good games,” Radoi said. “Saudi Arabian players have always been technically good and fast but I can see that they have become stronger tactically too. It was great to play against them and I hope they have a successful time at the Olympics.”

One issue for the Green Falcons is a lack of goals, with just four coming in the last seven games. Not enough chances have been made for striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan and coach Al-Shehri will be hoping that the new Al-Hilal star can burst into life in Japan or the criticism that he should have included Al-Nassr star Firas Al-Buraikan will intensify. At the back, however, the young Saudis are looking fairly settled, but they are sure to be tested by the talented forwards of Ivory Coast.

The Africans are due to arrive in Japan on Saturday after a disappointing preparation period. The runners-up from the African U-23 Cup of Nations in 2019 had been expecting to head to South Korea to face the East Asian team and France before taking on Saudi Arabia, but none of that has happened. 

“It’s complicated for us because we haven’t prepared well for the Olympics,” said coach Soualiho Haidara. “We didn’t have the preparation we needed before leaving.”

Despite the problems, he is looking forward to the Saudi game. “We have an obligation to outperform ourselves,” he said. “We don’t go as designated victims. Trust us. We will do everything we can to be up to the task.”

So will Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia sending biggest ever Olympics delegation to Tokyo

Saudi Arabia sending biggest ever Olympics delegation to Tokyo
Saudi Arabia sending biggest ever Olympics delegation to Tokyo

Saudi Arabia sending biggest ever Olympics delegation to Tokyo
  • The 33, including the 22-man football squad, will compete in nine different sports, also a Saudi record
Saudi Arabia is heading to Tokyo 2020 with its largest ever Olympic Games delegation of athletes following 11 previous participations that began in 1976 in Montreal.
A total of 33 athletes, 31 male and two female, will represent the Kingdom in the Games, which start on July 23 and run until Aug. 8.
Of these, 22 make up the under-23 football squad, with the other 11 competitors taking part in nine other sports.
The number of sports the Kingdom will compete in also beats the previous high by a Saudi delegation, which was six at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
On Monday, judoka Tahani Al-Qahtani became the latest Saudi athlete to confirm her place in Tokyo, joining Sulaiman Hamad in the judo competition; Siraj Al-Saleem and Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed in weightlifting; Husein Alireza in rowing; Tarek Hamdi in karate; Youssef Bouarish in swimming; Ali Al-Khadrawi in table tennis; Saeed Al-Mutairi in shooting; and runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin in athletics, as well as the 22 players who will represent the Saudi Olympic football team.

